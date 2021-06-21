Solar News week 3 june 2021 - solar market world wide

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WEEKLY SOLAR NEWS #w3-JUNE- 2021 • BITCOIN & SOLAR • USA INSTALLED 100GW • SMART METERS • 700 Watt PANELS • SOLAR TENDERS ...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/gcrt-solar-power-plant-with-ze...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/reliance-power-board-approves-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/takeaways-from-t...
company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 14, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/amid-renewable-energys-exapn...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/the-real-solar-panel-price-cri...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/bhel-invites-bids-solar-station...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-tata-power-2...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/flexible-perovsk...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/bitcoin-jumps-after-musk-says-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.energetica-india.net/news/risen-energy-unve...
twitter.com/SolarOcta June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/extension-of-bid-submission-deadline-for-100-mw-ac-solar-pv-p...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/uk-and-norwegian...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/ev-storage/gujarat-tenders-f...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/namibia-can-export-electricity...
company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/upscaling-pv-powered-irrigation-in...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.energetica-india.net/news/trina-solar-unvei...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/the-hydrogen-str...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.energetica-india.net/news/boralex-sunagri-j...
@SolarOcta June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/industrial-green-hydrogen-could-become-a-global-commodity-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/central-electronics-tender-sola...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/tariff-hike-claim-for-solar-pro...
company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/french-government-finances-150-mw-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/exclusive-german-battery-group...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/chinese-pv-indus...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/has-china-extend...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/hexagons-r-evolution-launches-...
@SolarOcta June 15, 2021 That is the key finding from the Q2 Solar Market Insight Report, published today (15 June) by tra...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/hardening-of-imported-solar-pv...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/indian-pv-manufa...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-tech.org/the-status-quo-is-no-longer-goi...
company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 15, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/aptel-discoms-open-access-projects/ The Appellate...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/accelerating-post-pandemic-eco...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/azure-power-registers-rise-in-r...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/plan-to-double-s...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/saudi-aramco-energy-ventures-i...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/tvs-motor-cuts-price-of-iqube-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/guggenheim-solar...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/lithium-ion-batt...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/kerc-tariff-delayed-solar-proje...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/us-congress-urge...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/sungrow-partners-with-ucc-to-b...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/eqt-infrastructure-announces-a...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-sjvn-pre-boo...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/settle-at-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/meyer-burger-secures-eur-185-m...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/kehua-tech-tapping-the-value-o...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/ncrtc-to-use-blended-renewable...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/string-of-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/power-finance-corporation-logs...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/module-price-inc...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/mahindra-finance-eyes-growth-f...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine-india.com/2021/06/16/flagging-o...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/sembcorp-on-prowl-for-renewabl...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/france-announces...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/gm-to-supply-electric-batterie...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-tech.org/shell-jtc-to-explore-utility-sc...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/india-extends-100-million-line...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/assam-will-try-to-replicate-gu...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/power-consumption-grows-9-3-pc...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/only-volkswagen-volvo-doing-en...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/chinas-jinchen-h...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/morocco-eyes-green-hydrogen-ex...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/acme-signs-another-landmark-in...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/societe-generale-to-expand-int...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 At the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE)’s Annual C...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/spain-to-devote-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/us-pledges-funding-to-help-egy...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-kpi-global-3...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/samsung-sdi-plans-to-mass-prod...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/costs-loom-as-hu...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 Soltec, which already has experience in multi-stack 1P ...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/ap-high-co...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/18/stand-alone-brac...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-ge-wind-turb...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/50-mw-500-mwh-liquid-air-energy...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/indias-peak-power-deficit-cea/ ...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/18/australian-town-...
WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 It is estimated that by the end of 2021 there will be a...
twitter.com/SolarOcta THANK YOU IF YOU GOT VALUE IN THESE NEWS COVERAGE DO HIT LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE & SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE WI...
@SolarOcta June 15, 2021
SolarOcta May 31, 2021
company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June8 , 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
42 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Solar News week 3 june 2021 - solar market world wide

Weekly Solar News updates from around the world.
with the world's biggest solar expo event in Shanghai.
we have a lot happening in the solar industry.
Solar pv projects, Green Hydrogen pipelines, Energy Trading cross border, USA 100GW solar, Solar wind hybrid grid with storage, Solar Energy expansion plans globally and more.
100+ Solar News from India, China, Australia, USA, Europe, Africa, and much more.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Solar News week 3 june 2021 - solar market world wide

  1. 1. WEEKLY SOLAR NEWS #w3-JUNE- 2021 • BITCOIN & SOLAR • USA INSTALLED 100GW • SMART METERS • 700 Watt PANELS • SOLAR TENDERS INDIA • KUSUM-YOJANA • HYDROGEN PROJECTS • BATTERY STORAGE • & MUCH MORE SOLAR NEWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD IN HINDI 100+ BIG NEWS THIS WEEK
  2. 2. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/gcrt-solar-power-plant-with-zero-export-above-10kw-to-100kw/
  3. 3. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/reliance-power-board-approves-preferential-issue-of-shares-warrants-to-reliance-infra/
  4. 4. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/takeaways-from-the-pvel-2021-reliability-scorecard/ •The highest failure rate for a part, submitted by one-third of manufacturers, was junction box failure. These failures were observed visually prior to testing, offering a simple checkpoint for installers as solar panels are unpacked onsite. •New solar cell technologies and general practices – multi-cut cells, monocrystalline, multi-busbar – are showing strong performance characteristics versus their predecessors of single large cells, multicrystalline, and 3-4-5 busbars.
  5. 5. company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 14, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/amid-renewable-energys-exapnsion-gas-is-losing-traction-iisd-report The report assesses economic and environmental risks from gas development, the status of alternatives to gas, and how to overcome challenges for the South in developing clean energy. It has detailed case studies of gas in three emerging economies: Argentina, Egypt, and India.
  6. 6. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/the-real-solar-panel-price-crisis-hasnt-begun-yet/ Though prices are still a fraction of what they were 10 years ago, the increase in costs for solar modules this quarter is the biggest in more than a decade , That trend has come juddering to a halt in recent months. The price of panel modules is up nearly 15% so far this quarter. If that continues, it would represent only the seventh quarter out of the past 45 when prices have failed to decline.
  7. 7. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/bhel-invites-bids-solar-station-mauritius/ Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has invited bids for the supply and commissioning of a solar compact station for an 8 MW project at Tamarind Falls in Henrietta, Mauritius. The last date to submit the bids is June 26, 2021, and bids will be opened on the same day.
  8. 8. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-tata-power-2/ The company is reportedly the first power utility provider to initiate smart metering for its Mumbai consumers. With the installation of smart meters, Tata Power has also enabled its customers with data analytics tools. The firm’s customers can now view and optimize their electricity consumption in real-time through the customer portal and mobile app.
  9. 9. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/flexible-perovskite-solar-cell-with-21-0-efficiency-high-durability/ The perovskite layer for the cell, which has an “n-i-p” layout, was fabricated with a metal-halide capping layer placed on top of a three- dimensional metal-halide perovskite film. This design provide hermetically sealed encapsulation, which is traditionally difficult in flexible perovskite cells, and also enhances the photocarrier properties at the interface between the perovskite film and the hole transport layer (HTL).
  10. 10. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/bitcoin-jumps-after-musk-says-tesla-will-accept-crypto-when-miners-use-clean-energy/ Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the electric carmarker will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify transactions use more renewable energy.“When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions,” he said in a tweet.
  11. 11. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.energetica-india.net/news/risen-energy-unveils-industrys-first-mass-produced-700w-high-efficiency-power-module The NewT@N module heralds the arrival of the PV 7.0 era and promises more stable performance and higher power generation in a single 210mm- sized silicon wafer. NewT@N is short for New Tunneling oxide/amorphous- Si (@) N-type technology. The '@' stands for the combined passivation of oxide (o) and amorphous-Si (a). Through NewT@N technology, Risen Energy is able to solve the high surface recombination rate issue of traditional PERC cell on metal areas which improves Voc and cell efficiency
  12. 12. twitter.com/SolarOcta June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/extension-of-bid-submission-deadline-for-100-mw-ac-solar-pv-project-3/ Tender Search Code (TSC) for the RfP: SECI-2021-TN0000003 Extension of Bid submission Deadline: Existing Date & Time of Bid Submission: 14.06.2021 till 1400 HRS Existing Date & Time of Bid Opening: 14.06.2021 at 1430 HRS Revised Date & Time of Bid Submission: 14.07.2021 till 1400 HRS Revised Date & Time of Bid Opening: 14.07.2021 at 1430 HRS
  13. 13. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/uk-and-norwegian-governments-back-solar-plus-storage-in-mozambique/ Described as the first independent power project in the nation to feature utility scale storage, the project will benefit from a $7 million grant from the Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG) which is funded by the International Finance Corp private-sector arm of the World Bank alongside the governments of the U.K., the Netherlands, Switzerland, Australia, Sweden, and Germany.
  14. 14. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/ev-storage/gujarat-tenders-for-16417batter-operated-two-three-wheelers GEDA has invited separate EOIs for battery-operated 11000 two- wheelers and 5,417 three-wheelers (E-rickshaw) under the subsidy for the year 2021-2022 from interested reputed manufacturers only. Also, the manufacturers registered during 2020-21 can submit their bids for their new models only.
  15. 15. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 14, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/namibia-can-export-electricity-to-southern-eastern-african-states-official/ CEO of Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) Nangula Nelulu Uaandja said Sunday in IPAs Africa Forum 1 that her country aims for the generation of 5 GW of electricity and that surpasses the local industrialization rates giving room for exporting to southern and eastern African countries.
  16. 16. company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/14/upscaling-pv-powered-irrigation-in-india/ The report calls for a renewed push on the installation of solar- powered pumps under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s INR34,422 crore ($4.7 billion) PM-KUSUM scheme, which has a 2022 target of 30.8 GW of solar capacity (revised from 25.75 GW earlier), including about 2 million off-grid pumps.
  17. 17. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.energetica-india.net/news/trina-solar-unveils-its-high-efficiency-modules-and-trackers-at-snec-2021 Trina Solar's Vertex modules (550W&600W+), using 210mm size cells, have the characteristics of high power, high efficiency and high reliability, suitable for large-scale ground mounted PV power plants and large industrial and commercial rooftop projects, possessing the advantage of 34% greater than that of the traditional modules in terms of single-string power
  18. 18. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/the-hydrogen-stream-an-electrolyzer-factory-in-france-a-100-mw- electrolyzer-in-portugal/ Belgian mechanical engineering group John Cockerill wants to set up its electrolyzer gigafactory for the production of green hydrogen in northeastern France. Galp Energia plans to install a 100-megawatt electrolyzer to power its refinery in Sines, Portugal, with green hydrogen, by 2025. This plant would be the third gigafactory for the production of electrolyzers announced in France this year, after that of Genvia, in Béziers, and that of McPhy, in Belfort.
  19. 19. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.energetica-india.net/news/boralex-sunagri-join-forces-to-develop-agrivoltaics-in-europe With this year's intense spring frosts that impacted French crops, it has become more relevant than ever to provide new solutions to farmers, such as agrivoltaics, as they adapt their methods to our changing climate. Through the use of solar louvres designed and programmed to meet plants' ideal conditions, agrivoltaics can help manage available sunlight or shade, thereby increasing crop quality and quantity.
  20. 20. @SolarOcta June 14, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/industrial-green-hydrogen-could-become-a-global-commodity-but-local-production- is-needed-for-transport-uses/ Staff from EU research body the Joint Research Centre (JRC) have modeled the anticipated costs of transporting green hydrogen – electrolyzed in a process powered by renewables – from parts of the world where solar and wind power is cheap to consumer markets where such prices are considerably higher.
  21. 21. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/central-electronics-tender-solar-cells/ Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Science and Technology, has invited bids for the supply of 200,000 monocrystalline solar cells of wattage capacity 5.1 W or higher.
  22. 22. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/tariff-hike-claim-for-solar-projects-developed/ The Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC), in a recent ruling, dismissed the request of two solar developers for tariff based on the date of allotment of the projects.
  23. 23. company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/french-government-finances-150-mw-solar-project-in-tanzania-with-e130m/ The Tanzanian government, on 11 June, signed a €130 million loan agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) to finance the construction of the 150 MWp solar power plant in Kishapu.Located in the Shinyanga region in northern Tanzania, the project will be implemented in two phases, between March 2022 and March 2023.
  24. 24. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/exclusive-german-battery-group-bmz-plans-september-ipo-sources-say/ The plans have been forged as battery makers scramble to keep up with demand as the automotive industry and other sectors switch to electric to reduce planet-warming carbon emissions, raising investor interest in pioneering battery businesses.
  25. 25. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/chinese-pv-industry-brief-new-incentives-for-rooftop-pv-tbea-increases- stake-in-xinte/ China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has allocated RMB500 million (US$78.1 million) for the incentive scheme for residential PV in 2021. With the current subsidy level of RMB0.03 per watt, this total amount will feed around 16 GW of residential PV, according to government estimations.
  26. 26. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/has-china-extended-solar-grid-connection-deadlines-by-a-year/ China's National Energy Administration (NEA) has thus far refused to confirm whether the deadline for connecting solar projects in time to secure incentive payments has been extended into next year, as has been suggested by industry body the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA).
  27. 27. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/hexagons-r-evolution-launches-its-renewable-energy-project-portfolio-with-a-focus-on- digitalising-solar-production/ The acquisition of a 40-hectare site (equivalent to 60 football fields) in Archidona, Spain, marks R-evolution’s initial plans—to digitalise solar energy production.Launched in mid-February, R-evolution is Hexagon’s business venture focused on reinventing how industry addresses complex environmental challenges—profitably.
  28. 28. @SolarOcta June 15, 2021 That is the key finding from the Q2 Solar Market Insight Report, published today (15 June) by trade body the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and research firm Wood Mackenzie, which also reveals how Texas installed nearly three-times as much solar than any other US state in the first three months of this year. https://www.pv-tech.org/us-solar-hits-100gw-milestone-but-supply-issues-could-hinder-growth-prospects/
  29. 29. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/hardening-of-imported-solar-pv-module-price-to-moderate-project-returns-icra/ The increase in imported photovoltaic (PV) solar module price level by about 15-20 per cent over the last 4-5 months, to around 22-23 cents/watt as of date, is likely to impact the returns of solar power project developers, Icra said in a statement.This price rise has been mainly driven by a sharp increase in the price of polysilicon, a key input for cell and module manufacturers, it added.
  30. 30. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/15/indian-pv-manufacturer-expands-output-capacity-to-2-5-gw/ Goldi Solar, a Gujarat-based solar panel manufacturer and EPC service provider, has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 2.5 GW per annum with a new facility on the outskirts of the Indian city of Surat.
  31. 31. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.pv-tech.org/the-status-quo-is-no-longer-going-to-cut-it-investor-confidence-sky-high-but-acore-calls- on-solar-funds-go-further-still/ Today ACORE has published its ‘Expectations for Renewable Energy Finance in 2021-2024’ report, which details the findings of a survey of prominent renewable financiers and developers regarding their confidence in the sector.
  32. 32. company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June 15, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/aptel-discoms-open-access-projects/ The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), in a recent ruling, stated that the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) could only be entrusted with the exercise of collecting and verifying data on the status of open access projects for captive use. However, it is the state Commission that will decide on any action to be initiated against the captive power projects or users or for recovering the cross-subsidy surcharge per law.
  33. 33. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 15, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/accelerating-post-pandemic-economic-recovery-with-clean-energy-infrastructure-and-jobs-in- india-june-2021/
  34. 34. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/azure-power-registers-rise-in-revenue/ reasons for the growth include an additional revenue of ₹83 million (~$1.1 million) from the recovery of safeguard duties (SGD) and Goods and Service Tax (GST), derived from the ‘Change in Law’ provision in power purchase agreements (PPAs) for four of their projects.However, revenue to the tune of ₹51.3 million (~$700,000) was impacted by adverse weather conditions, resulting in low insolation, the company noted.
  35. 35. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/plan-to-double-size-of-20-mw-madagascar-solar-park/ The Antananarivo-based business, which operates in the real estate, telecoms and finance, as well as energy sectors, said it will start work on a €17 million project to double the scale of the site this month, with commissioning of the expanded facility expected this year.
  36. 36. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/saudi-aramco-energy-ventures-invests-in-renewable-energy-storage-company/ The breakthrough technology is designed to enable intermittent renewable energy generation to be stored at GW-hour scale both economically and sustainably, to deliver dispatchable power on demand, which is ideal for companies that have 24/7 power needs and are making a transition to clean energy.
  37. 37. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/tvs-motor-cuts-price-of-iqube-electric-scooter-by-rs-11250/ TVS Motor Company on Tuesday said it has reduced the price of iQube Electric scooter by Rs 11,250 in line with revision in subsidy under the FAME II Scheme. The electric scooter is now priced at Rs 1,00,777 in Delhi from Rs 1,12,027 earlier.
  38. 38. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021
  39. 39. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/guggenheim-solar-index-supply-chain-cost-increases-see-underperforming-solar- stocks/ underperformed relative to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) decreased 6.4%, while the S&P 500 and DJIA increased 0.4% and 1.5%, respectively.
  40. 40. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/lithium-ion-battery-modules-for-energy-intensive-e-transport-applications/ Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanche has announced it will produce new lithium-ion battery modules for energy intensive e-transport. They feature a very high cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles (LTO), or up to 8,000 cycles (G/NMC) – allowing for significant reductions in [the] total cost of ownership and making them ideal for commercial applications,.
  41. 41. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/kerc-tariff-delayed-solar-project/ The Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC), in a recent order, ruled that ACME Kudligi Solar was liable for a reduced tariff of 80% of the quoted tariff and liquidated damages for a delayed 20 MW solar project in Karnataka
  42. 42. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/us-congress-urges-border-patrol-action-on-forced-labor-allegations/ The letter complained that the agency has been slow in following up on forced labor allegations and “has yet to take a single enforcement action.” The letter said that customs officials had received allegations in late 2020 and suggested “imminent enforcement action” three months ago. “We believe it is time to act,” the letter said.
  43. 43. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/sungrow-partners-with-ucc-to-broaden-distribution-channels/ UCC is the Authorized National Distributor for globally leading brands such as AMD, ACER, ACTi, CP Plus, D-Link, Fitbit, GEIL, i2V, MSI, PROMISE, Seagate, SAPPHIRE, Transcend, Thermaltake, Viewsonic & Zotac in Bangladesh. UCC is also the exclusive distributor for many brands mentioned above.
  44. 44. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/eqt-infrastructure-announces-a-voluntary-takeover-bid-for-solarpack-a-spanish-renewable-energy-de and-owner-of-solar-photovoltaic-plants/ Earlier today, Veleta BidCo S.à r.l., a special purpose company indirectly wholly owned by the EQT Infrastructure V fund (“the Bidder” and “EQT Infrastructure”, respectively) announced a voluntary takeover bid for 100 percent of the share capital of Solarpack Corporación Tecnológica, S.A.
  45. 45. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-sjvn-pre-books/ New Delhi Municipal Corporation has approved the procurement of 150 MW solar capacity from SJVN. Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it will add 600 MW of clean energy capacity from solar photovoltaic and concentrated solar power projects during 2021.
  46. 46. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/settle-at-6-or-12-the-curious-case-of-4-cases-of-tangedco-delays 4 recent orders passed at the Tamil Nadu State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) drew our attention recently. All four involved wind energy operators with the same complain against the state disco, TANGEDCO. In each case, the discom had delayed payments to the generators, following which, they had approached the state commission for redressal.
  47. 47. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/meyer-burger-secures-eur-185-mmillion-debt-financing-for-further-expansion-of-cell-and- module-capacity-starting-production-in-2022/ The loan agreement for EUR 125 million with a syndicate led by Ostsächsische Sparkasse Dresden, Germany was signed on June 15, 2021. Further lenders include a group of savings, development and cooperative banks.
  48. 48. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/kehua-tech-tapping-the-value-of-energy-storage-with-the-goal-of-carbon-neutrality/ At the opening ceremony of the 11th China International Energy Storage Conference in May, Chen Sixiong explained the three development stages and market scale of PV+ ESS, global energy storage market will grow at a compound annual rate of 18%, and the global cumulative energy storage deployment scale will exceed 1600 GW/5500 GWh by 2050. With its large energy storage scale, China will become the largest energy storage market in the world by as early as 2026, and its cumulative installed capacity will exceed 200GW and 700GWh by 2050.
  49. 49. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/ncrtc-to-use-blended-renewable-energy-for-delhi-meerut-rrts-corridor-2/ 40% power from renewables for RRTC 10MW shed at stations Smart energy efficient trains on RRTC The NCRTC has signed an MoU with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) ‘to explore possible opportunities in electric/ transformative mobility, Hydrogen based economy, and other alternative sources of fuels and energy’.
  50. 50. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/string-of-awards-recognise-solis-at-snec-2021-in-china Global string inverter major Solis received multiple awards at the International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition held at the 15th SNEC (2021), which concluded on June 5 in Shanghai, China.
  51. 51. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/power-finance-corporation-logs-highest-ever-net-profit-of-rs-8444-cr-for-fy-21-up-49-on-y-o-y- basis/ •66% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax from FY’20 – PAT at Rs. 15,716 cr. for FY’21 vs. Rs.9,477cr. for FY’20. •Loan Asset book grows at 12% – Loan asset book for FY 21 at Rs.7, 45, 189 cr. vs. Rs.6,67,330 cr. in FY’20
  52. 52. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/module-price-increases-to-moderate-pv-project-returns-in-india/ Higher solar module prices will likely impact the returns of solar power project developers. Module prices have increased by about 15% to 20% over the last four to five months. These price increases have mainly been driven by a sharp increase in the price of polysilicon, a key input for cell and module manufacturers.
  53. 53. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/mahindra-finance-eyes-growth-frontiers-in-digital-electric-vehicle-leasing/ There is now a digital finance company within Mahindra Finance (Digital Finco), a complete paperless operation for the humongous customer and guarantor base. With 10 million already in place, this number can grow into more customers rapidly given the potential of the business. The company can offer them a variety of small ticket loans in two-wheelers, consumer durables and even personal/home loans.
  54. 54. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine-india.com/2021/06/16/flagging-off-the-energy-transition-decade/ The Indian power sector has evolved rapidly over the past two decades. In 2005, the National Electricity Policy (NEP) noted that about 44% of households in the country did not have access to electricity. In less than two decades, India accomplished the remarkable feat of electrifying every village and went from being a power-deficit to a power-surplus nation.
  55. 55. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/sembcorp-on-prowl-for-renewable-projects-acquisitions-in-india/ Sembcorp, which has invested about Singapore dollar 6.5 billion (about Rs 35,000 crore) in electricity-generating projects in India, is open to buying under-construction as well as completed solar and wind projects, its India head Vipul Tuli told PTI.While decarbonisation has picked up speed significantly, urbanization has fueled the need for much more electricity.
  56. 56. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/16/france-announces-results-of-commercial-and-industrial-pv-tender/ The ministry selected 329 projects in the procurement exercise. Projects between 100 kW and 500 kW will sell electricity at an average price of €87.23/MWh, while installations between 500 kW to 8 MW will sell for an average of €77.62/MWh.
  57. 57. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 16, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/gm-to-supply-electric-batteries-hydrogen-fuel-cell-systems-for-wabtec-locomotive/ Wabtec, based in Pittsburgh, is developing locomotives powered by electric batteries and hydrogen fuel cells in response to rail industry demand to eliminate carbon emissions. It has a test electric locomotive model and intends to build a second generation version, with deliveries starting in 2023.
  58. 58. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-tech.org/shell-jtc-to-explore-utility-scale-solar-in-singapore/ If successful, the farm would be the first large-scale solar project in the island city-state to be developed on a sanitary landfill site, would take up an area of 60ha and have a capacity of at least 72MW.
  59. 59. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/india-extends-100-million-line-of-credit-for-solar-energy-projects-in-sri-lanka/ A glorious new chapter in the multi-faceted partnership #India and #Sri Lanka! An agreement extending US $100 million Line of Credit to #lka for solar energy projects was exchanged today in the presence of Hon’ble President H.E@GotabayaR,’’ tweeted the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka.
  60. 60. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/assam-will-try-to-replicate-gujarat-model-in-power-sector-cm/ A delegation of the Assam Power department, led by Power Minister Bimal Bora will soon visit the western state to understand its best practices, the chief minister said while holding a virtual meeting with the Gujarat Energy Minister Saurabh Bhai Patel and senior officials of the Urja Vikas Nigam Limited on Tuesday night.
  61. 61. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/power-consumption-grows-9-3-pc-in-first-half-of-june/ Power consumption in the country grew by 9.3 per cent in the first half of June to 55.86 billion units (BU), indicating a slow recovery in commercial and industrial electricity demand, according to power ministry data. Power consumption was recorded at 51.10 BU in the first half of June last year (June 1 to 15), the data showed.
  62. 62. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/only-volkswagen-volvo-doing-enough-to-electrify-in-europe-study/ Among the major carmakers, Volkswagen and Volvo are doing enough to electrify their vehicle line-ups in Europe and the EU needs to set tougher CO2 emission limits if it wants to meet Green Deal targets, according to a climate group’s study.
  63. 63. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/chinas-jinchen-holds-10-gw-of-solar-production-line-orders-from-india/ China’s Jinchen Machinery has received almost 10 GW of solar module production line orders from India this year and has said it has a further 8 GW under discussion. The list of manufacturers placing orders includes almost all the big names in the Indian industry.
  64. 64. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/morocco-eyes-green-hydrogen-exports-with-irena-renewables-collaboration/ 3.5 GW of installed renewables end 2020.Morocco and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) will collaborate to advance the country’s renewable hydrogen economy and accelerate the uptake of renewable energy as it seeks to become a major green hydrogen producer and exporter, IRENA said June 14.
  65. 65. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/acme-signs-another-landmark-investment-deal-with-unops-s3i-and-ifu-for-a-250-megawatt-solar- park-in-rajasthan-india/ Once in operation, the solar plant will provide clean electricity to the equivalent of 500,000 households. It is also estimated that the project will create some 225 jobs in the construction phase, and 75 jobs while the plant is in operation.
  66. 66. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/societe-generale-to-expand-into-sustainable-finance-in-india/
  67. 67. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 At the Spanish Wind Energy Association (AEE)’s Annual Congress Giles Dickson, CEO of WindEurope, and Juan Virgilio Márquez, General Director of AEE, yesterday called upon the European Commission to propose a Europe-wide ban on landfilling decommissioned wind turbine blades. The ban should enter into force by 2025 and also apply to other large composite components in the nacelles of modern wind turbines. https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/windeurope-calls-for-ban-landfilling-turbine-blades
  68. 68. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/spain-to-devote-e3-9bn-of-eu-cash-to-innovative-renewables/ The European Commission, in approving the €69.5 billion recovery and resilience plan (RRP) submitted by the Spanish government this week, said the nation plans to spend €3.9 billion developing innovative renewable energy technology.
  69. 69. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/us-pledges-funding-to-help-egypt-move-to-solar-power/ Egypt is blessed to be the number one country in the world when it comes to making use of solar energy, Kerry told reporters following meetings with Egypts Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry.Egypt remains reliant on fossil fuels for its energy needs, and a gigantic cloud of air pollution often hovers over its capital of Cairo, home to some 20 million people.
  70. 70. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-kpi-global-3/ KPI Global has signed a new long-term power purchase agreement with Polycab India Limited, Vadodara, for the sale of 5.70 MW solar power for their different units. The deal is for 20 years under the company’s independent power producer business vertical, KPI Global notified in a BSE filing. Earlier this year, the company had signed a long-term power purchase agreement with Rajputana Stainless for 3 MW of solar power for 20 years.
  71. 71. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.eqmagpro.com/samsung-sdi-plans-to-mass-produce-all-solid-state-batteries-in-2027/ Samsung SDI also stated that, by country, Japan accounts for the largest share of the international patents related to this kind of energy storage technology (68%), followed by the US (16%), and then South Korea (12%).
  72. 72. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 17, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/costs-loom-as-hurdle-for-green-hydrogen-says-rystad-energy/ Australia has embraced the potential of green hydrogen, with 38 GW (AC) of assets already announced. But new analysis from independent consultancy Rystad Energy shows that capital expenditure costs need to be slashed by 75% for green hydrogen to be cost-competitive with fossil-fuel alternatives.
  73. 73. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 Soltec, which already has experience in multi-stack 1P technology with the launch in 2009 of the SA Series tracker, has taken up this technology again, leveraging new advances in innovation to continue offering the best products to the market, focused on improving robustness and adaptability. https://www.energetica-india.net/news/soltec-introduces-new-solar-tracker-sfone-for-high-power-modules
  74. 74. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://www.saurenergy.com/solar-energy-news/ap-high-court-throws-out-6-4-gw-state-solar-auctions The Andhra Pradesh High Court declared yesterday that the state government’s 6.4 GW solar project auctions were bad in law, and quashed the request for selection (RfS) and power purchase agreement (PPA) for the same. The move follows a petition filed by Tata Power Renewable Energy in January this year, where it was contended that the initiation and process of selection contravened rules as laid down in the Electricity act (2003).
  75. 75. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/18/stand-alone-brackish-water-desalination-system-powered-by-photovoltaic- thermal-unit/ A group of scientists from the Tarbiat Modares University (TMU) in Iran has fabricated a brackish water reverse osmosis (BWRO) desalination unit integrated with a stand-alone hybrid photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) system which is claimed to produce freshwater at a cost that is close to that of conventional large-scale reverse osmosis (RO) desalination plants. Brackish water is water with salinity levels between seawater and freshwater and can usually be found in estuaries, where seawater and freshwater mix.
  76. 76. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/daily-news-wrap-up-ge-wind-turbines/ GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Continuum Green Energy India to supply, install, and commission 55 sets of its 2.7-132 onshore wind turbines for the 148.5 MW Morjar, Bhuj, wind farm in Gujarat, India. The project was won by Continuum Green Energy during the tranche-VI auction of wind projects by Solar Energy Corporation of India and is estimated to produce green energy to power 125,000 households in India.
  77. 77. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/50-mw-500-mwh-liquid-air-energy/ Highview Enlasa, a 50/50 joint venture between Highview Power, a long-duration energy storage solutions provider, and Energía Latina S.A.-Enlasa, a backup power generation provider in Chile, has announced the development of the first liquid-air long-duration energy storage project in Chile
  78. 78. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://mercomindia.com/indias-peak-power-deficit-cea/ India’s energy supply deficit for the financial year (FY) 2020-21 stood at 0.4%, with the peak power deficit also narrowing down to 0.4% during the year, according to the data released by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA).
  79. 79. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/18/australian-town-powered-100-by-solar-pv-and-battery/ State-owned regional utility Horizon Power successfully powered the community, home to more than 800 people, for a total of 80 minutes with renewable energy during a trial of the microgrid late last month. The system consists of a 600 kW ground-mounted solar plant, a 700 kW rooftop array, and a battery system.
  80. 80. WWW.SOLAROCTA.COM www.solarocta.com | +91-8851067914 June 18, 2021 It is estimated that by the end of 2021 there will be around 400 GW of mono PERC capacity, doubling the 2020 volume. There will be at least 280 GW of cell capacity, calculating 182 mm and 210 mm cells only. Amid the serious capacity surplus, Tier-1 cell manufacturers could only keep slim profits in the first quarter, with only 1-3% of profit left for mono PERC cells. https://www.pv-magazine.com/2021/06/17/n-type-solar-development/
  81. 81. twitter.com/SolarOcta THANK YOU IF YOU GOT VALUE IN THESE NEWS COVERAGE DO HIT LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE & SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE WITH YOUR SOLAR INDUSTRY FRIENDS
  82. 82. @SolarOcta June 15, 2021
  83. 83. SolarOcta May 31, 2021
  84. 84. company/solaroctaenergyservicesllp June8 , 2021

×