Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Small & Medium Enterprises Course Coordinator Ms. Neetu Kushwaha
Introduction 2
3
Manufacturing enterprise Enterprise engaged in the manufactring or production of goods pertaining to any industry specifie...
5 The manufacturing enterprise are defined in terms of investment in terms of investment in plant & machinery. Manufacturi...
Are the enterprises engaged in providing or rendering of services & are defined in terms of investment in equipment. Servi...
Role of sme’s in the indian economy - SME’s employ around 40% of Indian Workforce which is estimated upto 80 million peopl...
Role of sme’s in the indian economy - There are around 6000 products manufactued by 31.7% SME’s while the Remaining 68.2% ...
ChALLenges faced by indian Sme’s 9
Thanking You!!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

33 views

Published on

According to the syllabus of B.com 1st year

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

  1. 1. Small & Medium Enterprises Course Coordinator Ms. Neetu Kushwaha
  2. 2. Introduction 2
  3. 3. 3
  4. 4. Manufacturing enterprise Enterprise engaged in the manufactring or production of goods pertaining to any industry specified in the first schedule to industries (Development & Regulatory Act,1951) or employing plant & machinery into the process of value addition to the final product having a distinct name of us 1
  5. 5. 5 The manufacturing enterprise are defined in terms of investment in terms of investment in plant & machinery. Manufacturing Sector Enterprises Investment in plant machinery Micro Enterprises Does not exceed Rs. 25Lakhs Small Enterprises < Rs.25Lakhs to > Rs. 5Cr. Medium Enterprises < Rs. 5Cr. To > Rs. 10 Cr.
  6. 6. Are the enterprises engaged in providing or rendering of services & are defined in terms of investment in equipment. Service Sector Enterprises Investment Micro Enterprises Does not exceed Rs. 10Lakhs Small Enterprises <Rs.10Lakhs to > Rs. 2Cr. Medium Enterprises < Rs. 2Cr. To > Rs. 5Cr. 6 Service enterprise
  7. 7. Role of sme’s in the indian economy - SME’s employ around 40% of Indian Workforce which is estimated upto 80 million people,who are given Opportunity for livelihood & employment via low- skilled jobs. -Around 1.3 million SME’s contribute 45% to Indian’s manufacturing output & 40% of India’s total export. -With 48 million, India has the second largest number of SME in the world. 7
  8. 8. Role of sme’s in the indian economy - There are around 6000 products manufactued by 31.7% SME’s while the Remaining 68.2% are engaged in delivering various services. - SME’s contribute around 17% to the India’s GDP. 8
  9. 9. ChALLenges faced by indian Sme’s 9
  10. 10. Thanking You!!

×