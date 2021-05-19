Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  Air is a mixture of gases that forms the atmosphere COMPOSITION OF AIR  Oxygen 20.96%  Nitrogen 78%  Carbondioxide 0.03%  Traces of other gases like argon , helium, neon, xenon also present in air  Besides these gases dust, water vapor, small particles of ammonia, viruses, bacteria, vegetable debris
  2. 2. Air is rendered impure by  Respiration of men and animals  Combustion of fossil fuels  Decomposition of organic matter  Trade, traffic and manufacturing processes SELF CLEANSING MECHANISMS IN NATURE:  Wind (Sweeps away impurities)  Sunlight( oxidize impurities & kill bacteria)  Rain( Cleanses by removing suspended and gaseous impurities)  Plant life(utilizes Co2 and generate o2)
  3. 3.  Air is vital for all living things  It purifies the blood.  Blood is cleaned by exchange of gases in lungs, i.e. carbon dioxide is removed from the blood and oxygen is taken up by the blood.  Keeps the human body cool.  Controlling body temperature.  Main medium for communication services.  It is a medium for spreading pollen and bacteria.  Air conducted stimuli help in the functioning of auditory and olfactory sense organs.
  4. 4.  Chemical Changes( C02 Increase and o2 decrease due to metabolism  Physical Changes ( rise in temperature, increase in humidity, decrease in air movement, bacterial pollution etc)
  5. 5.  These are mainly related to the respiratory system. Continuous coughing for no apparent reason resulting in acute bronchitis due to air pollution. If the pollution of air is intense it may result in immediate death by suffocation.  The polluted air with droplet of infectious agent causes acute bronchitis, pneumonia, tuberculosis , lung infection, and infection of the upper respiratory tract.  The other pollutants in air can cause asthma, emphysema, lung cancer and respiratory allergies, heart problems and neurological problems in children, elderly, in smokers and in others with chronic respiratory problems.
  6. 6.  Increased level of lead can cause neuropsychological development in children.  Sulfur dioxide causes asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), respiratory tract infections and even death in severe exposure.  Air polluted with hydrocarbons causes lung cancer.
  7. 7.  According to American Medical Association “ Air pollution is the excessive concentration of foreign matter in the air , which adversely effect the well being of an individual or cause damage to the property”
  8. 8.  Air is the basis of life for all forms.  Clean air is essential for good health. Changes in the composition of air generates danger for health  Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984 in India and the smoke of forest fire in.  Malaysia and Indonesia (1977)disaster resulted through air pollution. WHO estimated that about two million people die premature lyevery year as a result of air pollution (2009).  Air pollution is responsible for the diseases of respiratory system, nervous system and heart.
  9. 9.  Pollution: Pollution is the process of mixing of the elements of natural environment with those of external environment and becoming active in negative and destructive direction, leaving their natural course of action..  In perspective of this definition, air pollution is a condition in which dust, smoke, toxic gases, chemical vapors and scientific experiments affect the natural composition of air.  In other words, when the air becomes harmful for man and his environment, due to excess of external elements the condition is called air pollution
  10. 10.  Domestic sources: burning wood, kerosene, coal  Industrial Source: Iron & steel factories, paper, cement, fertilizer, thermal power , petroleum refineries  Vehicular Source: Motor vehicles, Railway, Ship, Aero plane  Miscellaneous : Tobacco smoking, nuclear explosion, forest fires, volcanoes, burning of refuse, dust storm , ocean spray
  11. 11. NATURAL CAUSE:  Volcanic eruption  Forest fires  Electronic Storms and solar flares  Dust storms  Breakdown of methane  Pollen , fungal spores, cyst or bacteria  Decayed vegetable matters  Miscellaneous
  12. 12. MAN MADE CAUSE  Automobiles  Industrialization  Industries  Deforestation  Domestic Source  Smoke  Overpopulation  Advanced agricultural technology  Nuclear energy  Miscellaneous
  13. 13.  Stationary Sources. Egs: Industries  Mobile Sources . Egs: Automobiles  Area Sources. Egs: Towns & Cities
  14. 14. 1. According to origin  Primary pollutants. Egs: Smoke , dust, Ash, Fumes etc.  Secondary Pollutants . Egs: Photochemical reaction, hydrolysis or oxidation reaction such as Ozone , sulfur trioxide, Aldehydes etc. 2.According to state of matter  Gaseous air pollutants. Egs: CO, C02, oxides of nitrogen & Sulfur, hydrocarbons, oxidants such as Ozone, Chlorofluromethane  Particular air pollutants.Egs: Aerosols, Dust, Fume, Mist, Fog, Fly ash, Soot, bacteria, fungi, Volcanic dust etc  Metallic air pollutants. Egs: Cadmium, Lead, Zinc, Iron etc
  15. 15.  National Air Quality Monitoring Programme sponsored by the Central Pollution Control Board since 1990 in major Indian cities Ahmadabad, Mumbai,
  16. 16.  Effects on human health  Effects on soil and plants  Effects on monuments and buildings  Socio economic Affects
  17. 17. SHORT TERM •Irritation of eye, nose , throat •Upper & lower respiratory Infection: bronchitis, Pneumonia •Headache •Nausea •Allergic Reaction •Asthma •Emphysema LONG TERM •Chronic respiratory disease •Lung cancer •Heart disease •Brain damage •Liver & kidney problems
  18. 18. 1.Containment method: In this method, the pollutants and toxic substances are prevented from escape into the surrounding air. This is done by various engineering methods, for example, exhaust fan, suction apparatus and air cleaning devices, etc. are used in factories to improve ventilation Building enclosures and installing arresters for removal of contamination are other engineering methods of containment. 2.Replacement methods: In this method those technological process which produce pollutions are replaced with nonpolluting technological processes, e. g. use of compressed natural gas (CNG)instead of diesel in automobiles, use of
  19. 19.  nonleaded petrol instead of leaded petrol, use of solar cooler, natural gas/gobar gas instead of fire wood, coal, etc. for cooking. 3.Dilution: Extensive planting of trees and vegetation around industrial area and, residential are a helps in diluting the pollutants. This is known as establishing a green belt. Dilution can also be achieved by the use of long chimneys high up to the atmosphere where gases and smoke gets dispersed and diluted. 4.Disinfection of air: Mechanical ventilation used helps in reducing vitiated air and bacterial activity . Operation theaters and infectious diseases wards are disinfected by ultraviolet radiation. Chemical mists, tri ethylene glycol vapors are effective against bacteria. Dust control is another method of reducing bacterial content of air in hospitals, wherein oil is applied to the floors.
  20. 20. 5.Legislative methods:  To set up and strengthen industrial pollution control boards at the state and central level.  Imposing environmental tax to prevent pollution.  Pollution under control certification should be made compulsory and air law (1981) should be implemented properly (prevention and control of pollution).  Private organizations should be forced to protect environment. 6. Management of transport and road traffic to reduce the release of pollutants:  Reducing the number of private vehicles.  Proper facilities of public transport system.  To discourage the use of motor cycles, cars, scooter, and motor bikes and encourage the practice of pooling of vehicles by a number of people working at the same place.  Stopping overloading of vehicles
  21. 21.  Determining the age of vehicles.  Industries should be set up away from the residential area.  Proper method of waste disposal to be used. 7. Mass education: 8.Other techniques:  Plantations should be encouraged by government and voluntary organizations.  Deforestation should be discouraged.  Proper method of waste disposal should be used.  Industries should be set up away from the residential area.  Use of helmet, mask, glasses, while driving.  Alternative fuel to be used instead of wood
  22. 22.  MECHANICAL VENTILATION : It reduces vitiated air and bacterial density  ULTRA VIOLET RADIATION: In operation theatres & infectious wards near the inlet of air  CHEMICAL MIST : Triethylene Glucol vapors have been found to be effective air bactericides, droplet nuclei and dust  DUST CONTROL: Oil application on hospital floors reduces bacterial content of Air.
  23. 23. Air pollution is a worldwide problem. Government alone cannot control it without public participation.  Community health nurse is a member of environmental health and she has got significant role in solving this problem.  She can help solving this problem in the following ways:  By providing health education:  By educating individuals, families and community about the composition of air, need for clean air and sources of air pollution.  To inform people about the sources of air pollution and methods of its control.
  24. 24.  Advising people to avoid crowded places, fairs and large gathering.  Encouraging them to give up smoking.  Motivating people for early morning walk.  Teaching school children about the sources of air pollution and its ill effects on health will go along way in controlling air pollution.  Legal roles: Ensuring active participation in implementing the health laws regarding pollution and cleanliness of air.  Reporting the responsible authorities about the breaking or violation of these laws.  Seeking cooperation of local administration and local bodies (like municipal committees municipal corporation, etc.)
  25. 25.  Technical participation: Consulting air scientists and public health engineers about latest techniques and motivating community to take benefit from them.  Gathering knowledge about low cost techniques of constructing well ventilated houses and lot of sunlight and passing on this information to community.  Roles related to treatment: Predicting the possible outbreak of diseases causing by air pollution with their ill effects on health, diagnosing these diseases at primary level and making arrangements for proper treatment and referral services.

