Network Neutrality By:Rohan Choudhari Team ITSS
Introduction  What is network neutrality?  Role of CDAC  Why it caused steer in media?  What telcos want?  Why should...
What is network neutrality?  Network Neutrality is the principle that internet users should be able to access web content...
Role of CDAC 1980’s ERNET pioneer of internet Digital India Mobile Seva Success
Why it caused Steer ? Airtel Zero-Flipkart Deal Zero Rental Plan , VOIP Tariff Internet.org – Reliance Communications ...
What Telcos Want ? Prioritaisation Traffic shaping Net penetration Improve Infra Sharing Profit Case of price model ...
Why should we care ? Controlled access to information Pay for different types of content Preferential Access
What is at stake?  Innovation and creativity  Market Competition  Information availability  Freedom of expression
Pros  Provides Non-Discriminatory Access  Promotes Innovation and Creativity  Provides a Competitive Marketplace  Free...
Cons  Tiered internet could make for a better internet  Illegally downloading music, movies, software, etc. Copyright. ...
What we can do about it ? advquos@trail.gov.in #savetheinternet
Any Questions?
Net neutrality is the principle that Internet service providers treat all data on the Internet equally, and not discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website, platform, application, type of attached equipment, or method of communication.[4] For instance, under these principles, internet service providers are unable to intentionally block, slow down or charge money for specific websites and online content. This is sometimes enforced through government mandate.

