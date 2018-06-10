Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Rich Audiobook For Android | Rich auto books Dyamonde Daniel's best friend, Free, thinks he's poor. So when their teacher announces a big poetry contest, Free decides to enter - partly because he likes to rhyme, partly because he wants to be famous, but mostly because of the hundred dollar prize. Soon he's driving Dyamonde nuts with his crazy rhymes. Free is not the only kid in class who's planning to enter the contest. So is Damaris Dancer, a quiet girl who is also bit mysterious. Naturally, Dyamonde sets out to learn the girl's secret. The question is, once you know someone's secret, what do you do with it? How Dyamonde manages to weave a new friendship with an old one, and help both her friends find out important things about themselves, makes for another tremendously satisfying story about this city girl with a heart as big as all outdoors.Author Nikki Grimes returns with another deeply satisfying story for younger listeners. In this volume, this one featuring a poetry contest and a new classmate with a secret.
  3. 3. Rich Audiobook For Android | Rich auto books Written By: Nikki Grimes. Narrated By: Nikki Grimes Publisher: Full Cast Audio Date: April 2005 Duration: 0 hours 43 minutes
