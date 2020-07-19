Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS É uma ferramenta de VENDAS, que está sendo compartilhada por nossa Imperial Diamante - Eliane Sirave...
Precisamos ter sempre VÁRIAS estratégias diferentes em ação ao mesmo tempo, porque temos públicos com perfis diferentes e ...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS TEMPO ? TÉCNICA !
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS As marcas tradicionais quando lançam um produto no mercado, fazem rodadas de demonstração e degustaç...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS SUGESTÕES DE ABORDAGEM: Você precisa ter pelo menos 05 KITs Itinerantes “rodando” entre seus Cliente...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS UM DOS GRANDES SEGREDOS DAS VENDAS E FAZER A LISTA DE QUEM VOCÊ DESEJA QUE SEJA SEU CLIENTE, E TAMBÉ...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS NÃO ENVIE WATTS PARA PROSPECÇÃO DE NOVOS CLIENTES. O TRABALHO É DE LISTA NA MÃO E LIGAÇÃO: OLA FELIP...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS PARA OS CLIENTES QUE JÁ COMPRARAM COM VOCES PELO MENOS UMA VEZ: OLA FULANO TUDO BEM, QUANDO COMECEI ...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS TEXTO PARA AGRADECER O PÓS VENDAS: OLÁ FULANO, TUDO BEM? OBRIGADO POR ESCOLHER OS NOSSOS PRODUTOS PA...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS TEXTOS DE ACOMPANHAMENTO MENSAL : OLÁ FULANO, TUDO BEM? CHEGARAM NOVIDADES!! E QUERO TE APRESENTAR A...
TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS FORMAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO : É MUITO IMPORTATE NÃO SE TORNAR ESCRAVO DO WATTS, QUERER SÓ UTILIZAR ELE, UM...
NEGÓCIO DE SUCESSO
NEGÓCIO DE SUCESSO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como Vender Mais com o KIT Itinerante

22 views

Published on

Treinamento de Vendas, para utilização do KIT Itinerante de produtos, em demonstração caseira, com degustação diária

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Como Vender Mais com o KIT Itinerante

  1. 1. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS É uma ferramenta de VENDAS, que está sendo compartilhada por nossa Imperial Diamante - Eliane Siravegna com excelentes resultados nos locais onde ela desenvolve o projeto Hinode. KIT ITINERANTE
  2. 2. Precisamos ter sempre VÁRIAS estratégias diferentes em ação ao mesmo tempo, porque temos públicos com perfis diferentes e em situações diferentes, portanto é necessário dominar cada uma destas técnicas e aplicar a mais adequada a cada Cliente. Em nosso negócio as pessoas necessitam ter EXPERIÊNCIAS com os produtos, elas precisam CONHECER os nossos produtos, concordam? Você consegue com seu tempo disponível atualmente atingir a quantidade de Clientes que você gostaria? E consegue demonstrar TODOS os produtos que gostaria para os Clientes da sua carteira? O que falta para que você consiga prospectar 50 Clientes por mês e demonstrar no mínimo 16 produtos a cada um deles? TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS
  3. 3. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS TEMPO ? TÉCNICA !
  4. 4. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS As marcas tradicionais quando lançam um produto no mercado, fazem rodadas de demonstração e degustação destes produtos e expõe os Clientes aos resultados e aos benefícios oferecidos. E NÓS, COMO FAZEMOS! Precisamos LEVAR os produtos até os nossos Clientes!!! Lembrem-se nossos produtos não tem pernas, nem boca!!!
  5. 5. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS SUGESTÕES DE ABORDAGEM: Você precisa ter pelo menos 05 KITs Itinerantes “rodando” entre seus Clientes, demonstrando os produtos. - 02 tipos de Hidratante Corporal; - 02 tipos de Perfumes Masculinos; - 01 Óleo Perfumado + 01 Óleo em Creme Perfumado; - 02 tipos de Perfumes Femininos; - 02 tipos de Baton Bala (01 escuro e 01 claro); - 02 tipos de Baton Matify (01 escuro e 01 claro); - 01 Pincel para Lábios; - 02 Esmaltes de cores diferentes; - 02 Máscaras de Cílios, diferentes; - 01 Luva de Silicone; - 01 Sérum Grace la Rose; - 01 Catálogo ATUALIZADO.
  6. 6. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS UM DOS GRANDES SEGREDOS DAS VENDAS E FAZER A LISTA DE QUEM VOCÊ DESEJA QUE SEJA SEU CLIENTE, E TAMBÉM DE QUEM JÁ COMPROU COM VOCÊ ALGUMA VEZ. ENTÃO SEPARE OS NOVOS QUE VOCÊ VAI CONTACTAR PELA PRIMEIRA VEZ DOS QUE VOCÊ JÁ VENDEU EM ALGUM MOMENTO!
  7. 7. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS NÃO ENVIE WATTS PARA PROSPECÇÃO DE NOVOS CLIENTES. O TRABALHO É DE LISTA NA MÃO E LIGAÇÃO: OLA FELIPE, TUDO BEM? COMO ESTA A FAMILIA, (UTILIZE O F.O.R.M.). FELIPE, AGORA SOU REPRESENTANTE DE UMA MULTINACIONAL REFERENCIA EM MAQUIAGENS, COMÉSTICOS, PERFUMARIA E BEM ESTAR (FALE DO SEGMENTO QUE VOCÊ ACREDITA QUE MAIS SE ENCAIXA NO PERFIL DO CLIENTE), E GOSTARIA MUITO DE TE APRESENTAR OS NOSSOS PRODUTOS. TEMOS 2 MÉTODOS DE TRABALHO: POSSO DEIXAR O QUE CHAMO DE KIT ITINERANTE, ONDE TEM PRODUTOS PARA VOCÊ USAR E CONHECER, COMO TAMBÉM UMA VISITA PARA DEMONSTRAÇÃO. PREFIRO A VISITA PORQUE CONSIGO ATENDER MELHOR A SUA NECESSIDADE, MAS DEIXO VOCÊ A VONTADE PARA ESCOLHER! - ESPERA O CLIENTE FALAR E DIGA: QUANDO FICA BOM PARA EU TE FAZER UMA VISITA? OU QUANDO FICA BOM PARA ENTREGAR OS PRODUTOS? MARCA O DIA, HORARIO E DESLIGA!
  8. 8. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS PARA OS CLIENTES QUE JÁ COMPRARAM COM VOCES PELO MENOS UMA VEZ: OLA FULANO TUDO BEM, QUANDO COMECEI O MEU TRABALHO DE REPRESENTAÇÃO COMERCIAL VOCÊ FOI UM DE MEUS PRIMEIROS CLIENTES, E PARA MIM HOJE SERIA UMA HONRA PODER TE ATENDER, CUIDAR DE VOCÊ E SUA FAMILIA EM TUDO QUE FOR RELACIONADO A PERFUMARIA, MAQUIAGEM, HIGIENE PESSOAL, COSMÉTICOS E BEM ESTAR. ESSA SEMANA NOS TIVEMOS REPOSIÇÃO DE ESTOQUE, E TE FAZER UMA VISITA COM AS NOSSAS NOVIDADES SERIA MARAVILHOSO!
  9. 9. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS TEXTO PARA AGRADECER O PÓS VENDAS: OLÁ FULANO, TUDO BEM? OBRIGADO POR ESCOLHER OS NOSSOS PRODUTOS PARA CUIDAR DE VOCÊ (QUANDO FOR PARA PESSOA). SE FOR PRESENTE DIGA: OBRIGADA POR ESCOLHER MEUS PRODUTOS PARA PRESENTEAR QUEM VOCÊ AMA! OU POR QUEM VOCÊ TEM GRANDE ESTIMA. É SEMPRE UM PRAZER TE ATENDER, E CONTINUAR TE AUXILIANDO E ACESSORANDO, POR ISSO NÃO HESITE EM ME CHAMAR, ESTOU AQUI A SUA DISPOSIÇÃO! OBS: NUNCA MANDE EMOCTIONS DE BEIJO E NEM SEJA MELOSO DEMAIS!
  10. 10. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS TEXTOS DE ACOMPANHAMENTO MENSAL : OLÁ FULANO, TUDO BEM? CHEGARAM NOVIDADES!! E QUERO TE APRESENTAR ANTES QUE ACABE. FICA MELHOR IR ATE VOCÊ, PARA EU FAZER A DEMONSTRAÇÃO OU POSSO DEIXAR A SACOLA PARA VOCÊ EXPERIMENTAR? OLA FULANO TUDO BEM? MÊS PASSADO VOCÊ COMPROU PRODUTO “X” COMIGO, PELAS MINHAS CONTAS JÁ ACABOU... VAMOS REPOR? SE SIM, QUER QUE EU DEIXE PARA VOCÊ, OU PREFERE MARCAR UM HORARIO PARA TORMAMOS UM CAFÉ, PARA VOCÊ CONHECER AS NOVIDADES?
  11. 11. TREINAMENTO DE VENDAS FORMAS DE COMUNICAÇÃO : É MUITO IMPORTATE NÃO SE TORNAR ESCRAVO DO WATTS, QUERER SÓ UTILIZAR ELE, UMA LIGAÇÃO GERA MUITO MAIS CONEXÃO QUE MENSAGENS NO WATTSAPP. TIRE UMA HORA DA SEMANA PARA FALAR COM TODOS, MEDIANTE RESPOSTA VÁ MONTANDO A SUA AGENDA DE ATENDIMENTO, ENTRE OS PLANOS E CASEIRAS. TRABALHE COM AGENDA, PARA ANOTAR AS RESPOSTAS E AGENDAMENTO DE CADA CLIENTE.
  12. 12. NEGÓCIO DE SUCESSO
  13. 13. NEGÓCIO DE SUCESSO

×