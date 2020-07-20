Revista sobre la sustitucion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad Ferm�n Toro Vicerrectorado Acad�mico Facultad de Ciencias Jur�dicas y Pol�ticas Escuela de Derecho Derecho Sucesoral PARTICIPANTE: Rogelis Ferrer CI: 22266517 SECCION: SAIA D ASIGNATURA: Derecho sucesoral PROFESORA: Gabrielis Rodriguez BARQUISMETO 19 DE JULIO DE 2020
  2. 2. LA SUSTITUCI�N Y REPRESENTACI�N Es el llamamiento que hace el testador a un segundo heredero o un segundo legatario, para el caso de que el primero no tenga efecto. El art�culo 959 del C.C.V., establece: "Puede sustituirse en primero o ulterior grado otra persona al heredero o al legatario para el caso en que uno de ellos no quiera o no pueda aceptar la herencia o el legado." Se pueden sustituir varias personas a una, o una a varias. Si en la sustituci�n se ha expresado solamente uno de los dos casos, el de no querer o el de no poder, y si el primer llamado no quiere o no puede obtener la herencia o el legado, el otro caso se entiende t�citamente comprendido, siempre que no conste la voluntad contraria del testador. (Articulo 960 C.C.V.) Los sustitutos deben cumplir las cargas impuestas a las personas a quienes sustituyan; a menos que sea evidente la voluntad del testador, de limitar estas cargas a las personas llamadas en primer lugar.
  3. 3. Sin embargo, las condiciones que se refieren especialmente a la persona del heredero o del legatario, no se entender�n repetidas con respecto al sustituto, sino cuando as� se haya declarado expresamente. (Articulo 961 C.C.V.) La Representaci�n Es una ficci�n legal por la cual se supone vivo al representado, a fin de que los llamados a representados reciban los derechos que correspond�an a aquel.
  4. 4. Diferencias de la Sustituci�n y la Representaci�n. 1.- La representaci�n es una figura propia de la sucesi�n intestada, la sustituci�n es un instituto caracter�stico de la sucesi�n testada. 2.- En el derecho de representaci�n existe un asola delaci�n: del causante al representante , en la sustituci�n existen dos delaciones : del causante al primer instituido, y de �ste al sustituto

