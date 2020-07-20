Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Universidad Ferm�n Toro Vicerrectorado Acad�mico Facultad de Ciencias Jur�dicas y Pol�ticas Escuela de Derecho Derecho Sucesoral. PARTICIPANTE: Rogelis Ferrer CI: 22266517 SECCION: SAIA D ASIGNATURA: Derecho sucesoral PROFESORA: Gabrielis Rodriguez
  2. 2. LA SUCESI�N LEGAL, AB INTESTATO O INTESTADA La ley no la define, pero se entiende, como la forma mediante la cual ante la carencia, total o parcial, de testamento eficaz o v�lidamente otorgado, es la ley la que la regula expresamente la transmisi�n del patrimonio de una persona que fallece a la o las personas que la misma ley designa, es decir, la transferencia se hace por imperio de la ley. Supuesto de Procedencia En ausencia total de testamento, o sea, el de cujus no otorg� testamento v�lido. Cuando a pesar de existir testamento el mismo es nulo o ineficaz, sin importar la causa. no contempla la disposici�n de todo el porcentaje establecido en la ley se lesiona la leg�tima sin poder restablecerse.
  3. 3. el heredero renuncia a la herencia y no existe sustituto ni procede el derecho de acrecer. el heredero incumple la obligaci�n o condici�n impuesta. el heredero muere primero que el testador (premoriencia) el heredero es incapaz (por ejemplo, indigno) FUNDAMENTOS. - Relaciones de familia o en los derechos de los v�nculos parentales. Necesidad impuesta por la seguridad jur�dica de mantener en el tiempo las situaciones jur�dicas nacidas de las relaciones y actos constitutivos de patrimonio de cada persona natural, m�s all� del hecho de su muerte. Orden natural de los efectos en las personas respecto a los miembros de su familia.
  4. 4. CARACTERES. A.- Mortis causa B.- A t�tulo universal C.- Impuesta por la ley D.- Suple la voluntad del causante Capacidad e incapacidad para suceder ab intestato. La capacidad es la regla, la incapacidad es la excepci�n. - La capacidad no es objeto de prueba, la excepci�n necesariamente debe probarse por quien la y siempre es de interpretaci�n restrictiva. - La incapacidad se subdivide en dos categor�as, ABSOLUTA Y RELATIVA
  5. 5. - INCAPACIDAD ABSOLUTA: no concebido, premuerto ausente no nacido vivon conmoriente. (jam�s suceden ab intestato). - INCAPACIDAD RELATIVA: (LEY) : Indignos (indignidad) Pueden suceder si son rehabilitados por la persona de cuya sucesi�n se trata. Art�culo 811.

