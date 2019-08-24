Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVDSSIUHHDXGLRERRNV_$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVDXGLRER >03@$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVIUHHDXGLRERROV_>03@$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVDXGLR...
$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHV &RUPDF0F&DUWKLVDTXLHWXQDVVXPLQJSUHVHQFHLQ$PHULFDQILFWLRQWRGDEXWOLNHWKHVORZPHDVXUHG PDQRIKLVFKDUDFWHUVKHV...
$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHV
$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHV
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

All the Pretty Horses app free audio books All the Pretty Horses audiobook

4 views

Published on

All the Pretty Horses app free audio books All the Pretty Horses audiobook

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

All the Pretty Horses app free audio books All the Pretty Horses audiobook

  1. 1. $OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVDSSIUHHDXGLRERRNV_$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVDXGLRER >03@$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVIUHHDXGLRERROV_>03@$OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHVDXGLRERRNVRQOLQHVWUHDPLQ /,1.,13$*(72/,67(125’2:1/2$’%22.
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
  3. 3. $OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHV
  4. 4. $OOWKH3UHWW+RUVHV

×