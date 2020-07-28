Datos rodrigo flores

Successfully reported this slideshow.
APOYO DE TRABAJOS COSTO MATERIALES, MO, MAQUINARIAS Y APU PROGRAMACIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓN DE RECURSOS PROYECTO TECNICO REALIZA...
1 DE RODRIGO FLORES CRUZ VALORES ACTUALIZADOS MATERIALES AL 04/10/2018 ITEM MATERIAL UND VALOR NETO 1 alzaprima dia 1.400 ...
2 32 Viga Doble T de 150x13mm tira 78.000 $ 33 Goma Anger 110 mm C/U 670 $ 34 Goma Anger 1...
3 72 Adhesivo cerámico en pasta Tine 8.500 $ 73 Adhesivo CORFIX Bols 2.000 $ 74 Adhesivo hor...
4 112 Igol Flex Gal 8.800 $ 113 Igol primer Tine 8.500 $ 114 Impregnante para madera Gal 14....
5 152 Aislan glass 50 mm P-1C paquete 24 M2 planchas C/U 31.100 $ 153 Aislan glass 50 mm P-1C rollo...
6 192 Cubrepiso Eurostar 4 Mt Ancho M2 4.600 $ 193 Cubrepiso Flamenco M2 4.300 $ 194 Cubrepi...
7 232 Sauce crespo C/U 6.500 $ 233 Sauce llorón C/U 8.500 $ 234 Tobira Enano C/U 4.000 $ ...
8 272 Interruptor 9-32 C/U 3.500 $ 273 Módulo RJ 45 C/U 1.200 $ 274 Módulo de interruptor 9...
9 312 Lavamano cobra aries blanco (completo) C/U 69.194 $ 313 Lavamano L 1056 con griferia temposrizada C/U 5...
10 352 WC tipo Fanaloza sin estanque C/U 25.000 $ 353 WC Valencia con estanque C/U 42.850 $ 354 ...
11 392 Broca Hilti concreto 12 mm. x 250mm. C/U 4.195 $ 393 Broca Hilti concreto 20 mm. x 250mm. C/U 15.455...
12 432 Cable EVA 4,0 mm2 Ml 240 $ 433 Cable NYA 1,5 mm2 Ml 96 $ 434 Cable NYA 2,5 ...
13 472 Acumulador GX-R 500 LTS Inox 315 C/U 3.718 $ 473 Acumulador GX-R 800 LTS Inox 316 C/U 4.805 $ ...
14 512 EAA. FRIO / CALOR 9000 BTU C/U 420.000 $ 513 Equipo A/A Split 18000 BTU C/U 650.000 $ 514...
15 552 Rejilla Extrac. com. Damper 8 x 4" C/U 2.940 $ 553 Válvula radiador C/U 9.500 $ 554 C...
16 592 Cañería de cobre 1 1/2" tipo "L" Tira 40.000 $ 593 Cañería de Cobre 1 1/4" tipo "L" Tira 40.150 $...
17 632 Tubo 100x3 mm Tira 22.840 $ 633 Tubo 2"x2 mm. Tira 13.100 $ 634 Tubo 3/4" x 1.5 mm Tira 4...
18 672 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 20/30 M2 3.605 $ 673 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 25/35 M2 4.500 $ ...
19 712 Disco desbaste 7" C/U 1.640 $ 713 Disco diamantado (corte de hormigón) 4 1/2" C/U 12.000 $ ...
20 752 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 60 A C/U 34.000 $ 753 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 80 A C/U 45.000 $ 7...
21 792 Dispositivo Bloqueo Loto Lmpicbl UNID 5.890 $ 793 Dispositivo Bloqueo Loto Lmpocbl UNID 5.980 $ ...
22 832 Densidades in situ C/U 2.900 $ 833 Densidades relativas C/U 15.000 $ 834 Ensayes de com...
23 872 Chicharra cuadr. 1/2 C/U 4.915 $ 873 Chuzo C/U 8.000 $ 874 Cincél de 30 cm C/U 2.500 ...
24 912 Nivel de mano Stanley 30 cm C/U 4.500 $ 913 Nivel topografico con soporte y estadal C/U 390.000 $ ...
25 952 Abrazaderas pvc para bajadas C/U 1.200 $ 953 Abrazaderas zinc alum C/U 24 $ 954...
26 992 Cuerda de vida de perlon 12 mm Ml 350 $ 993 Ductos y alambrado Gl 1 $ 994...
27 1032 Pasacables C/U 550 $ 1033 Pasta de soldar 100 grs C/U 665 $ 1034 Pasta solda...
28 1072 Clavos 2" Kg 1.500 $ 1073 Clavos 2.1/2" Kg 1.200 $ 1074 Clavos 3" Kg 1.252 $ ...
29 1112 Tarugo clavo HPS 8x100 C/U 100 $ 1113 Tarugo Fischer 8 mm (100 Unidades) C/U 1.155 $ ...
30 1152 Films polarizado anti.explo.transparente M2 10.650 $ 1153 Membrana asfáltica en rollo 10 M2 Dynal Rol...
31 1192 Tapagorro galvanizado 3/4" C/U 350 $ 1193 Tapagorro galvanizado 3/8" C/U 450 $ ...
32 1232 Copla bronce 1.1/2" (pasada) C/U 1.260 $ 1233 Copla bronce 2" C/U 1.500 $ 1234 Cop...
33 1272 Tapagorro 3/4" bronce SO C/U 780 $ 1273 Tapagorro 3/8" bronce HE C/U 330 $ ...
34 1312 Terminal bronce HE - HE 3/8" C/U 280 $ 1313 Terminal bronce HE - SO 1" C/U 1.421 $ ...
35 1352 Copla PVC sanitario 110 mm C/U 1.085 $ 1353 Copla PVC sanitario 25 mm C/U 52 $ ...
36 1392 Tee pvc hidraulico 160 -160 C/U 47.000 $ 1393 Tee pvc hidraulico 25 x 13 C/U 390 $ ...
37 1432 Frague garza Kg 408 $ 1433 Frague gris Kg 700 $ 1434 Frague para cerámicos K...
38 1472 Llave clinica muro c/gatillo Cobra 519-21 C/U 50.620 $ 1473 Llave con temporizador C/U 43.500 $ ...
39 1512 Casaca para soldador C/U 5.600 $ 1513 Casco Seguridad P.P certificado C/U 2.200 $ ...
40 1552 Red de futbol C/U 60.000 $ 1553 Red de voleibol C/U 85.000 $ 1554 Hormigón celular 15 cm...
41 1592 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 2x40 W. C/U 18.200 $ 1593 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 3...
42 1632 Tubo S80 luz 84 18 w Phillips C/U 1.035 $ 1633 Tubo super 80 luz 84 Phillips 36 w C/U 1.383 $ ...
  1. 1. APOYO DE TRABAJOS COSTO MATERIALES, MO, MAQUINARIAS Y APU PROGRAMACIÓN ADMINISTRACIÓN DE RECURSOS PROYECTO TECNICO REALIZADO: RODRIGO FLORES CRUZ DOCENTE U. TEC. DE CHILE
  2. 2. 1 DE RODRIGO FLORES CRUZ VALORES ACTUALIZADOS MATERIALES AL 04/10/2018 ITEM MATERIAL UND VALOR NETO 1 alzaprima dia 1.400 $ 2 tabiqwue alumnio und 1.600.000 $ 3 Accesorio de baño en porcelana C/U 8.034 $ 4 Barra apoyo briggs Acero Inox Piso a Muro discapacitado C/U 56.090 $ 5 Barra de seguridad angular Roca 30 cm C/U 28.314 $ 6 Barra de Seguridad Doble Abatir discapacitado C/U 77.500 $ 7 Barra defensa Tira 75.000 $ 8 Barra para cortina PVC C/U 3.500 $ 9 Barra para inodoro C/U 27.500 $ 10 carton corrugado m2 665 $ 11 Codos PVC 110 mm und 7.600 $ 12 Dispensador de jabon C/U 10.200 $ 13 Dispensador de papel higiénico C/U 5.681 $ 14 Dispensador de toalla C/U 36.202 $ 15 Espejo C/U 12.400 $ 16 Espejo marco aluminio M2 18.600 $ 17 Instalacion electrica und 234.000 $ 18 Jabonera Fanaloza blanca C/U 1.732 $ 19 Jabonera Loza C/U 3.500 $ 20 Pañera Fanaloza blanco C/U 2.348 $ 21 Percha acero inox. C/U 2.500 $ 22 Percha doble Plus roca C/U 15.400 $ 23 Percha Fanaloza blanca Par 1.804 $ 24 Portarrollo Fanaloza blanco C/U 3.618 $ 25 Portarrollo Jumbo C/U 25.000 $ 26 Portarrollos acero inox. C/U 6.500 $ 27 Portarrollos plasticos C/U 2.950 $ 28 Portatoallas C/U 5.400 $ 29 Sifon tipo Kovan de cobre C/U 13.500 $ 30 tabique alumnio vidrio 6mm cocina und 245.000 $ 31 Toallera C/U 3.100 $
  3. 3. 2 32 Viga Doble T de 150x13mm tira 78.000 $ 33 Goma Anger 110 mm C/U 670 $ 34 Goma Anger 125 mm C/U 800 $ 35 Goma Anger 160 mm C/U 900 $ 36 Goma Anger 180 mm C/U 700 $ 37 Goma Anger 200 mm C/U 900 $ 38 Goma Anger 250 mm C/U 650 $ 39 Goma Anger 315 mm C/U 1.500 $ 40 Goma Anger 75 mm C/U 550 $ 41 Copla bronce 1 1/4" C/U 2.500 $ 42 Copla de bronce 11/2" C/U 2.500 $ 43 Acero A63-42H Kg 600 $ 44 Fe construcción 12 mm x 6 mts Tira 4.030 $ 45 Fe construccion estriado 8 mm x 6 mt Tira 1.795 $ 46 Fierro de construcción A44-28H Kg 550 $ 47 Fierro de construcción A63-42H Kg 550 $ 48 Fierro estriado 10 mm barra 6 mts Tira 2.000 $ 49 Fierro estriado 12 mm barra 6 mts Tira 2.600 $ 50 Fierro estriado 16 mm barra 6 mts Tira 7.170 $ 51 Fierro estriado 18 mm barra 6 m. Tira 9.076 $ 52 Fierro estriado 22 mm x 6 mts Tira 7.600 $ 53 Fierro estriado 22mm barra 6m. Tira 13.523 $ 54 Fierro estriado 25mm barra de 6m. Tira 17.471 $ 55 Fierro estriado 28mm barra 6m. Tira 21.918 $ 56 Fierro estriado 32mm barra 6m Tira 28.634 $ 57 Fierro estriado 36mm barra 6m. Tira 36.257 $ 58 Fierro estriado 6 mm barra 6 mts Tira 1.010 $ 59 Fierro estriado 8 mm barra 6 mts Tira 1.500 $ 60 Fierro liso 10 mm x 6 mts Tira 2.800 $ 61 Fierro liso 12 mm x 6 mts Tira 1.616 $ 62 Fierro liso 16 mm x 6 mts Tira 2.300 $ 63 Fierro liso 2" Tira 4.325 $ 64 Fierro liso 22 mm x 6 mts Tira 6.850 $ 65 Fierro liso 6 mm Tira 760 $ 66 Fierro liso 8 mm x 6 mtss Tira 1.250 $ 67 Acero inoxidable 1000/1500/1 mm Pl 20.520 $ 68 Acero inoxidable 1000/3000/0.6 mm Pl 26.871 $ 69 Acero inoxidable 1000/3000/0.8 mm Pl 33.774 $ 70 Acero Inoxidable 1000/3000/1 mm Pl 41.280 $ 71 Tubular rectangular 30/20/3 mm Tira 10.687 $
  4. 4. 3 72 Adhesivo cerámico en pasta Tine 8.500 $ 73 Adhesivo CORFIX Bols 2.000 $ 74 Adhesivo hormigon celular Tine 7.800 $ 75 Adhesivo huincha americana C/U 1.900 $ 76 Adhesivo Tarkett Tine 56.000 $ 77 Adhesivo teja asfaltica Gal 14.500 $ 78 Agorex 60 Lt 5.295 $ 79 Agorex 60 gl. Gal 13.365 $ 80 Bekron Bols 3.000 $ 81 Bekron AC Tine 11.102 $ 82 Bekron DA Bols 8.500 $ 83 Bekron triple acción Bols 9.000 $ 84 Bekron ultra 5 kg C/U 602 $ 85 Bentonita Voltex M2 22.475 $ 86 Cadina Bols 1.900 $ 87 Cadina AC Tine 13.600 $ 88 Cadina AC Gal 2.780 $ 89 Cadina AC 6 kg C/U 3.051 $ 90 Cadina ultra Bols 1.686 $ 91 Cave 1 seal. 5kg. Kg 12.480 $ 92 Cave desmoldante metal 4.5lt. Bid 7.975 $ 93 Cave Impermeabilizante Bols 3.500 $ 94 Cinta adhesiva uso casero 1/2" x 1.90 mt C/U 1.695 $ 95 Cinta antideslizante 3M 18 ml Roll 30.000 $ 96 Cinta de neoprene 50 mm Ml 3.500 $ 97 Cola fria lech 6.300 $ 98 Cola fria extra rápìda Kg 1.400 $ 99 Corfix en pasta Tine 11.000 $ 100 Elastocrep-top Kg 3.114 $ 101 Elastol multiuso Gal 7.500 $ 102 Pegawet 102 Tine 22.319 $ 103 Primer Adhesive Tine 25.000 $ 104 Sika Colma cleaner Lt 2.500 $ 105 Topex Bols 2.100 $ 106 Topex AC Tine 10.102 $ 107 Topex Doble Acción Bols 5.500 $ 108 Vinilit en pote 250 grs C/U 1.261 $ 109 Colmafix 32 Jgo 6.600 $ 110 Desmoldante Lt 1.730 $ 111 Igol denso 3W Tine 12.000 $
  5. 5. 4 112 Igol Flex Gal 8.800 $ 113 Igol primer Tine 8.500 $ 114 Impregnante para madera Gal 14.300 $ 115 Sello de sika Gal 32.500 $ 116 Sika 1 tambor 200kg. Tamb 37.555 $ 117 Sika 1 tn.18kg. Tine 10.330 $ 118 Sika 1- 4.5kg. Bid 3.780 $ 119 Sika Antisol Tine 30.000 $ 120 Sika Carbodur S 512 Ml 31.772 $ 121 Sika carbodur S 1512 Ml 88.000 $ 122 Sika Dur 31 Jgo 3.200 $ 123 Sika dur 31 HMG - 50kg. Kg 159.500 $ 124 Sika dur 32 Jgo 5.850 $ 125 Sika dur 55 SLV - 11.35 lt. C/U 165.800 $ 126 Sika floor Proseal 180 KG Tamb 125.350 $ 127 Sika grout 100 ( 30 kg ) Bols 6.640 $ 128 Sika Groutting 30kg. Bols 6.715 $ 129 Sika Guard 63 CL Jgo 50.000 $ 130 Sika látex Tamb 146.200 $ 131 Sika Latex 1.4 kg Kg 4.170 $ 132 Sika latex tambor Tamb 135.800 $ 133 Sika latex tn. 18kg Tine 45.000 $ 134 Sika listo GR2010 - 25kg. Saco 8.300 $ 135 Sika Listo Repair Kg 2.500 $ 136 Sika Listo Repair 30 kg Bols 7.500 $ 137 Sika Muro Last Tine 71.700 $ 138 Sika Murolast Tine 82.100 $ 139 Sika Top 107 Seal (5kg) C/U 4.653 $ 140 Sika Top 107 Seal (20kg) Bols 15.000 $ 141 Sikacure 116 Tamb 334.300 $ 142 Sikadur 30 ( juego 5 KG) Jgo 33.740 $ 143 Sikadur 31 gel Jgo 32.000 $ 144 Sikadur 31 HMG - jgo 5kg Jgo 24.100 $ 145 Sikadur 32 Jgo 25.300 $ 146 Sikadur Combiflex SG. 25m. Roll 221.000 $ 147 Sikafloor 3 Quarz top Bols 8.000 $ 148 Sikafloor Seal tineta 15 kgs Tine 66.500 $ 149 Sikaguard 63 CL 30 kg Tine 166.400 $ 150 Aislan 50 mm. M2 2.160 $ 151 Aislan glass 150 mm P-1C M2 3.250 $
  6. 6. 5 152 Aislan glass 50 mm P-1C paquete 24 M2 planchas C/U 31.100 $ 153 Aislan glass 50 mm P-1C rollo 28,8 m2 Roll 50.265 $ 154 Aislan glass 80 mm P-1C rollo 9.6 m2 Roll 27.926 $ 155 Aislanglass 100 mm P-1C rollo 9 m2 Roll 22.659 $ 156 Aislanglass 100mm (1.20x7.50m.) M2 22.659 $ 157 Aislanrock 50mm Papel 1 cara 9m2 Roll 12.600 $ 158 Termofor 50 mm 100x200 cm C/U 4.000 $ 159 Aislapol 10 mm 100 x 50 cm M2 365 $ 160 Aislapol 1000/500/100 mm M2 1.070 $ 161 Aislapol 1000/500/50 mm Pl 755 $ 162 Aislapol 20 mm 100 x 50 cm M2 420 $ 163 Aislapol 30 mm 100 x 50 cm M2 450 $ 164 Aislapol 40 mm 100 x 50 cm M2 580 $ 165 Aislapol 50 mm 100 x 50 cm M2 750 $ 166 Aislapol en perlas Bols 3.941 $ 167 Alambre de puas motto codigo 29552-3 Roll 24.625 $ 168 Alambre recocido Nº 14 Kg 1.600 $ 169 Alambre recocido Nº 18 Kg 850 $ 170 Gavión Galvanizado 2 x 1 x 0.5 mt. C/U 8.500 $ 171 Gavión Galvanizado 2 x 1 x 1 mt. C/U 12.500 $ 172 Gavión Galvanizado 3 x 1 x 1 mt. C/U 15.000 $ 173 Alfombra boucle 10 mm. M2 8.700 $ 174 Alfombra bouclé 4 mm M2 4.500 $ 175 Alfombra bouclé 8 mm. M2 6.700 $ 176 Alfombra Boucle Tapisol 600 Carbon M2 5.800 $ 177 Alfombra City Boucle Profile M2 6.500 $ 178 Alfombra optima azul 400 M2 1.979 $ 179 Alfombra Pyramid boucle 850gr. M2 6.500 $ 180 Alfombra Shetland color 600 Wiener M2 4.576 $ 181 Alfombra Sisal Optic Desert Brown 7 mm M2 4.990 $ 182 Alfombra SISAL OPTIC Multicarpet 7 MM M2 4.990 $ 183 Alfombra Sisal Optic TROPIC SEA M2 4.970 $ 184 Alfombra tipo boucle tráfico intenso M2 5.800 $ 185 Alfombra Valencia 1200 gr. M2 8.900 $ 186 Alfombra Wiener 8 mm 780 grs M2 5.941 $ 187 Alfombra Wiener 850 grs 7.5 mm Shetland M2 4.450 $ 188 Alfombra Wiener Pelo cortado 3.7 mts M2 5.500 $ 189 Cubre piso extra Duty Ml 48.690 $ 190 Cubrepiso M2 2.200 $ 191 Cubrepiso alta densidad 900gr. M2 4.500 $
  7. 7. 6 192 Cubrepiso Eurostar 4 Mt Ancho M2 4.600 $ 193 Cubrepiso Flamenco M2 4.300 $ 194 Cubrepiso Gris 237 M2 2.200 $ 195 Abedul C/U 9.500 $ 196 Abedul 2m C/U 8.500 $ 197 Abeto C/U 8.700 $ 198 Acer Negundo C/U 6.500 $ 199 Acer Negundo 3m C/U 6.500 $ 200 Araucaria C/U 6.500 $ 201 Aromo Avellano C/U 6.500 $ 202 Boj Común C/U 4.500 $ 203 Canelo C/U 8.500 $ 204 Cedro del Himalaya C/U 6.500 $ 205 Cerezo C/U 10.500 $ 206 Ciprés (árbol) C/U 8.500 $ 207 Ciruelo de Flor C/U 6.500 $ 208 Fresno C/U 8.500 $ 209 Gingko biloba C/U 9.000 $ 210 Hacer Japónico C/U 7.000 $ 211 Hacer Japónico 3m C/U 30.000 $ 212 Hedera helix - Hiedra C/U 6.500 $ 213 Jacarandá C/U 10.500 $ 214 Juniperus communis - Enebro C/U 8.500 $ 215 Laurel (árbol) C/U 6.500 $ 216 Ligustrina C/U 8.530 $ 217 Liquidambar C/U 10.000 $ 218 Liquidambar 2.3m C/U 6.500 $ 219 Magnolio C/U 9.000 $ 220 Nogál C/U 8.530 $ 221 Nothofagus Obliqua (Roble) 2 mts C/U 6.500 $ 222 Palmera abanico C/U 9.500 $ 223 Palmera Fenix C/U 8.700 $ 224 Parkinsonia 1.5m C/U 6.500 $ 225 Peumo C/U 7.000 $ 226 Pilo Pilo (Sophora Cassioides) 2 mts C/U 9.000 $ 227 Pilo-Pilo C/U 7.900 $ 228 Pimiento (Shinus Molle) 1,8m C/U 6.500 $ 229 Pimiento Boliviano C/U 9.900 $ 230 Quillay C/U 6.500 $ 231 Sauce C/U 6.500 $
  8. 8. 7 232 Sauce crespo C/U 6.500 $ 233 Sauce llorón C/U 8.500 $ 234 Tobira Enano C/U 4.000 $ 235 Tulipero C/U 9.900 $ 236 Tutores De 2" C/U 2.500 $ 237 Arbustos verónica 80 cm C/U 4.000 $ 238 Cesped M2 6.500 $ 239 Liquidambar de 1.7 mts C/U 7.000 $ 240 Pasto en palmetas M2 2.300 $ 241 Tierra de hoja M3 8.000 $ 242 Arena Bio Bio M3 3.500 $ 243 Arena de rio M3 3.500 $ 244 Arena de Roca M3 6.500 $ 245 Bolón desplazador M3 14.500 $ 246 Bolones M3 14.500 $ 247 Chancado M3 10.500 $ 248 Chancado de 1 _" M3 11.000 $ 249 Escoria de vanadio M3 3.100 $ 250 Gravilla 3/4" M3 12.000 $ 251 Laja desplazadora muro M3 15.000 $ 252 Maicillo M3 4.000 $ 253 Polvo de roca M3 12.000 $ 254 Ripio de 11/2". M3 9.500 $ 255 Trumao M3 3.000 $ 256 Enchufe macho chuko C/U 1.625 $ 257 Enchufe macho Ticino C/U 1.190 $ 258 Enchufes doble 10 A C/U 2.500 $ 259 Enchufes doble 16 A C/U 2.500 $ 260 Enchufes doble IPE 65 C/U 4.500 $ 261 Enchufes simple 10 A C/U 2.500 $ 262 Enchufes simple 16 A C/U 2.500 $ 263 Enchufes trifásico 16 A C/U 14.500 $ 264 Enchufes trifásico 32 A C/U 27.000 $ 265 Enchufes trifásico 65 A C/U 42.000 $ 266 Enchufes triple 10 A C/U 2.500 $ 267 Enchufes triple 16 A C/U 2.500 $ 268 Interruptor 9-12 C/U 2.100 $ 269 Interruptor 9-12 IPE 65 C/U 4.500 $ 270 Interruptor 9-15 C/U 2.800 $ 271 Interruptor 9-24 C/U 2.500 $
  9. 9. 8 272 Interruptor 9-32 C/U 3.500 $ 273 Módulo RJ 45 C/U 1.200 $ 274 Módulo de interruptor 9 / 12 C/U 1.450 $ 275 Módulo de interruptor 9 / 24 C/U 1.450 $ 276 Módulo enchufe 10 A C/U 840 $ 277 Módulo enchufe hembra 5982 ticino C/U 3.151 $ 278 Módulo enchufe Ticino art. 5113 C/U 420 $ 279 Módulo teléfono RJ 11 C/U 1.500 $ 280 Regleta 12 bornes 2,5 mm C/U 850 $ 281 Regleta 12 bornes 6 mm C/U 800 $ 282 Soporte módulo enchufe C/U 650 $ 283 Soporte módulo interruptor C/U 650 $ 284 Tapa anodizada 1-P C/U 570 $ 285 Tapa anodizada 2-P C/U 420 $ 286 Tapa anodizada 3-P C/U 420 $ 287 Tapa anodizada Ciega C/U 431 $ 288 Tapa eléctrica ciega C/U 1.200 $ 289 Tapa plástica blanca 1-P C/U 570 $ 290 Tapa plástica blanca 2-P C/U 420 $ 291 Tapa plástica blanca 3-P C/U 420 $ 292 Tapa plástica blanca ciega C/U 431 $ 293 Asiento Caprice blanco C/U 3.147 $ 294 Asiento Europa C/U 10.500 $ 295 Asiento W.C. Universal blanco C/U 3.800 $ 296 Asiento Wenco blanco C/U 4.500 $ 297 Cubierta acero Inox Teka 100.50.1C.1E C/U 19.907 $ 298 Desague Cromado1.1/2 p/receptáculo C/U 5.622 $ 299 Desague Fas cromado 1.1/4" C/U 5.880 $ 300 Desague metálico Fas C/U 5.875 $ 301 Desagues cromado C/U 6.640 $ 302 Estanque nvo verona(altima) C/U 18.111 $ 303 Estanque plastico acumulacion 2400 lts C/U 235.286 $ 304 Estanque WC Tome C/U 6.500 $ 305 Estanque WC Verona C/U 12.360 $ 306 Fittings Urinario C/U 20.000 $ 307 Fluxor urinario C/U 59.000 $ 308 Fuente Biggi L-2AI C/Atril C/U 300.000 $ 309 Kit instalación WC C/U 4.230 $ 310 Lavamano c/pedestal Nvo Verona C/U 35.000 $ 311 Lavamano Chelsea con pedestal C/U 48.250 $
  10. 10. 9 312 Lavamano cobra aries blanco (completo) C/U 69.194 $ 313 Lavamano L 1056 con griferia temposrizada C/U 55.000 $ 314 Lavamano Lars de Roca C/U 78.500 $ 315 Lavamano linea Kids C/U 68.500 $ 316 Lavamano para minusvalidos Roca C/U 245.000 $ 317 Lavamano quirurgico Opicci C/U 125.300 $ 318 Lavamano Roca con griferia C/U 93.500 $ 319 Lavamano Roca Victoria con pedestal y desgue C/U 53.000 $ 320 Lavamano Valencia Blanco c/pedestal C/U 30.200 $ 321 Lavamano Verona C/U 28.000 $ 322 Lavamano y Wc Express c/asiento C/U 55.455 $ 323 Lavaojos C/U 125.300 $ 324 Lavatorio nvo verona (verona plus) C/U 13.305 $ 325 Lavatorio Withman Blco 1a discapacitado C/U 69.080 $ 326 Pedestal chelsea C/U 9.120 $ 327 Pedestal lavamanos verona C/U 8.600 $ 328 Pedestal Verona Plus C/U 8.695 $ 329 Pie de ducha 80/80 C/U 22.680 $ 330 Receptáculo acero estampado blanco 80 x 80 Teka C/U 22.685 $ 331 Receptaculo de aguas lluvias en albañileria C/U 15.800 $ 332 Sifon lavamanos tipo P 1.1/4" C/U 1.090 $ 333 Sifon plano para receptáculo C/U 2.800 $ 334 Sifón tipo P 1.1/4" C/U 1.170 $ 335 Tina de acero esmaltado 1.7 m C/U 46.210 $ 336 Tina de acero estampado 1.5m. C/U 43.690 $ 337 Tineta frutillar C/U 32.500 $ 338 Urinario Campus C/U 29.000 $ 339 Urinario Roca con fitting C/U 140.000 $ 340 W.C. Withman C/U 95.000 $ 341 WC Corona 1 pieza Montecarlo C/U 59.000 $ 342 WC Tome blanco C/U 29.000 $ 343 WC Abigdon briggs discapacitado alongado C/U 94.500 $ 344 WC c/estanque Fanaloza C/U 55.000 $ 345 WC c/estanque Nvo.Verona C/U 50.412 $ 346 WC Caburga de fanaloza con estanque y fitting C/U 54.230 $ 347 WC con estanque, asiento y fitting ACOSER C/U 22.720 $ 348 Wc Kids Roca C/U 75.000 $ 349 Wc minusvalidos C/U 54.800 $ 350 Wc Roca con Fluxor C/U 190.000 $ 351 WC Roca para minusvlidos C/U 255.000 $
  11. 11. 10 352 WC tipo Fanaloza sin estanque C/U 25.000 $ 353 WC Valencia con estanque C/U 42.850 $ 354 WC Valencia sin estanque C/U 35.000 $ 355 WC Verona Linares C/U 28.000 $ 356 WC verona plus(Abington)s/estanque C/U 22.160 $ 357 WC Victoria de Roca completo C/U 119.162 $ 358 WC Victoria Roca sin estanque C/U 79.000 $ 359 Automático diferencial 2 x 25 30 MA C/U 12.000 $ 360 Automático diferencial 2 x 25 30 MA DPX C/U 28.000 $ 361 Automático diferencial 4 x 25 30 MA Tetrapolar C/U 48.000 $ 362 Baldosa M2 5.800 $ 363 Baldosa agujardada 40/40 ocre M2 5.500 $ 364 Baldosa antideslizante 33 x 33 M2 5.500 $ 365 Baldosa de fulget M2 8.600 $ 366 Baldosa Inppesa antideslizante 40/40 M2 8.200 $ 367 Baldosa Lisa Impesa M2 5.300 $ 368 Grada Pabidur Inppesa Ml 12.075 $ 369 Grada super martelinada Tipo C ocre Ml 11.800 $ 370 Gradas de fulget 1.3 x 0.30 mts C/U 12.500 $ 371 Bomba inyectora de cloro LANG-EMP II C/U 230.000 $ 372 Bomba Pedrollo 25 mm 1 HP C/U 110.000 $ 373 Bomba sumergible Pedrollo Vx C/U 235.000 $ 374 Bomba trituradora C/U 325.100 $ 375 Bomba VOGT N-626 150 mm 380 V, 2900 RPM C/U 596.641 $ 376 Motobomba Pedrollo 1,5 HP sumergible C/U 168.700 $ 377 Motobomba Pedrollo 3 HP C/U 106.500 $ 378 Motobomba VOGT N-626 de 7.5 HP C/U 235.600 $ 379 Motobomba VOGT N-626 rodete 150 mm 380 V. C/U 585.000 $ 380 Broca acero 1/2" C/U 1.500 $ 381 Broca acero 10 mm C/U 1.200 $ 382 Broca acero 3 mm C/U 850 $ 383 Broca acero 3/4" C/U 3.500 $ 384 Broca acero 4 mm C/U 850 $ 385 Broca acero 4.5 mm C/U 900 $ 386 Broca acero 5 mm C/U 950 $ 387 Broca acero 5,5 mm C/U 1.000 $ 388 Broca acero 6 mm C/U 1.100 $ 389 Broca acero 8 mm C/U 1.300 $ 390 Broca de copa # 48529-8 C/U 10.161 $ 391 Broca Hilti 8 mm C/U 6.500 $
  12. 12. 11 392 Broca Hilti concreto 12 mm. x 250mm. C/U 4.195 $ 393 Broca Hilti concreto 20 mm. x 250mm. C/U 15.455 $ 394 Broca madera 13 mm C/U 2.515 $ 395 Broca para concreto 8 mm C/U 2.681 $ 396 Broca SDS 8 mm C/U 2.685 $ 397 Broca SDS Plus 3/4" C/U 9.450 $ 398 Hoja de Sierra Caladora C/U 795 $ 399 Hoja de sierra circular Nicolson 7 1/4" C/U 545 $ 400 Hoja de sierra Sandflex C/U 661 $ 401 Hoja de sierra sandlex 18 dientes C/U 1.430 $ 402 Hoja sierra De Wall 7 1/4" 40 dientes C/U 10.100 $ 403 Brocha 1" C/U 1.500 $ 404 Brocha 2" C/U 1.800 $ 405 Brocha 3" C/U 1.900 $ 406 Brocha 4 " HELA C/U 2.500 $ 407 Brocha 4" C/U 2.300 $ 408 Brocha 5" C/U 3.475 $ 409 Brocha Condor 3" C/U 2.050 $ 410 Brocha Hela 2" C/U 1.950 $ 411 Brocha Hela 2.1/2" C/U 2.100 $ 412 Brochas de 3" Hela C/U 2.000 $ 413 Rodillo chiporro 18 cms C/U 2.500 $ 414 Rodillo chiporro 23 cm Lizcal C/U 2.500 $ 415 Rodillo de pelo 8" C/U 1.669 $ 416 Rodillo de polyester 23 cm C/U 2.100 $ 417 Rodillo esponja Lizcal 8" C/U 2.500 $ 418 Rodillo esponja 2.1/2" C/U 1.800 $ 419 Rodillo esponja 4" C/U 1.000 $ 420 Rodillo esponja 6" C/U 1.500 $ 421 Rodillo esponja 7" C/U 2.100 $ 422 Rodillo esponja 8" Lizcal C/U 2.095 $ 423 Alambre concentrico 6 mm Ml 680 $ 424 Cable coaxial RG59 Blanco Ml 140 $ 425 Cable coaxial RG59 Negro Ml 140 $ 426 Cable desnudo 4 AWG Kg 8.200 $ 427 Cable desnudo 1-0 AWG Kg 8.200 $ 428 Cable desnudo 2 AWG Kg 8.200 $ 429 Cable desnudo 2-0 AWG Kg 8.200 $ 430 Cable EVA 1,5 mm2 Ml 114 $ 431 Cable EVA 2,5 mm2 Ml 160 $
  13. 13. 12 432 Cable EVA 4,0 mm2 Ml 240 $ 433 Cable NYA 1,5 mm2 Ml 96 $ 434 Cable NYA 2,5 mm2 Ml 140 $ 435 Cable NYA 4,0 mm2 Ml 190 $ 436 Cable PI 10 mm Ml 600 $ 437 Cable PI 4 mm Ml 220 $ 438 Cable PI 6 mm Ml 350 $ 439 Cable pre ensamblado 2 x 16 mm2 Ml 890 $ 440 Cable pre ensamblado 4 x 16 mm2 Ml 6.200 $ 441 Cable pre ensamblado 4 x 20 mm2 Ml 7.500 $ 442 Cable THHN 10 5.26 mm2 30 A Ml 450 $ 443 Cable THHN 10 AWG blanco Ml 315 $ 444 Cable THHN 10 AWG negro Ml 315 $ 445 Cable THHN 10 AWG rojo Ml 315 $ 446 Cable THHN 10 AWG verde Ml 315 $ 447 Cable THHN 12 2,08 mm2 Ml 290 $ 448 Cable THHN 12 AWG blanco Ml 225 $ 449 Cable THHN 12 AWG negro Ml 225 $ 450 Cable THHN 12 AWG rojo Ml 225 $ 451 Cable THHN 12 AWG verde Ml 225 $ 452 Cable THHN 14 AWG blanco Ml 150 $ 453 Cable THHN 14 AWG negro Ml 150 $ 454 Cable THHN 14 AWG rojo Ml 150 $ 455 Cable THHN 14 AWG verde Ml 150 $ 456 Cable THHN 8 mm2 30 A Ml 610 $ 457 Cable XLP N° 1-0 AWG Ml 6.800 $ 458 Cable XLP N° 10 AWG Ml 800 $ 459 Cable XLP N° 2 AWG Ml 2.700 $ 460 Cable XLP N° 2-0 AWG Ml 8.100 $ 461 Cable XLP N° 250 MCM Ml 14.000 $ 462 Cable XLP N° 350 MCM Ml 25.000 $ 463 Cable XLP N° 4 AWG Ml 1.800 $ 464 Cable XLP N° 500 MCM Ml 38.000 $ 465 Cable XLP N° 6 AWG Ml 1.500 $ 466 Cable XLP N° 8 AWG Ml 1.200 $ 467 Acumulador CV 1000 lts / 8 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 3.329 $ 468 Acumulador CV 300 lts / 8 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 1.494 $ 469 Acumulador CV 500 lts / 8 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 2.024 $ 470 Acumulador CV 800 lts / 8 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 2.965 $ 471 Acumulador GX-R 1000 LTS Inox 316 C/U 5.200 $
  14. 14. 13 472 Acumulador GX-R 500 LTS Inox 315 C/U 3.718 $ 473 Acumulador GX-R 800 LTS Inox 316 C/U 4.805 $ 474 Acumulador MV 1500 lts / 10 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 6.387 $ 475 Acumulador MV 1500 lts / 12 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 6.500 $ 476 Acumulador MV 1500 lts / 8 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 5.873 $ 477 Acumulador MV 2000 lts / 10 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 7.017 $ 478 Acumulador MV 2000 lts / 12 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 7.200 $ 479 Acumulador MV 2000 lts / 8 bar C/Registro vitrificado C/U 6.472 $ 480 Acumulador MV 2500 lts / 10 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 8.965 $ 481 Acumulador MV 2500 lts / 12 bar C/ Registro PINTURA EPOXICA C/U 7.200 $ 482 Acumulador MV 2500 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 7.381 $ 483 Acumulador MV 3000 lts / 10 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 9.386 $ 484 Acumulador MV 3000 lts / 12 bar C/ Registro PINTURA EPOXICA C/U 9.200 $ 485 Acumulador MV 3000 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 7.803 $ 486 Acumulador MV 4000 lts / 10 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 12.531 $ 487 Acumulador MV 4000 lts / 12 bar C/ Registro PINTURA EPOXICA C/U 12.500 $ 488 Acumulador MV 4000 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 9.792 $ 489 Acumulador MV 5000 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 11.815 $ 490 Acumulador TITAN PLUS 1000 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro C/U 2.412 $ 491 Acumulador TITAN PLUS 1500 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro vitrificado C/U 5.865 $ 492 Acumulador TITAN PLUS 1500 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro C/U 3.114 $ 493 Acumulador TITAN PLUS 2000 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro C/U 4.168 $ 494 Acumulador TITAN PLUS 3000 lts / 8 bar C/ Registro C/U 5.196 $ 495 Caldera 20.00 Kcal C/U 230.000 $ 496 Damper 10 x 15 x 10 cm C/U 23.285 $ 497 Damper 12 x 19 x 10 cm C/U 27.703 $ 498 Damper 13 x 23 x 10 cm C/U 29.810 $ 499 Damper 14 x 14 x 10 cm C/U 25.375 $ 500 Damper 14 x 15 x 10 cm C/U 26.777 $ 501 Damper 14 x 28 x 10 cm C/U 38.349 $ 502 Damper 15 x15 x 10 cm C/U 28.251 $ 503 Damper 17 x 17 x 10 cm C/U 32.409 $ 504 Damper 19 x 20 x 10 cm C/U 36.828 $ 505 Damper 24 x 50 x 10 cm C/U 94.185 $ 506 Damper 6.25 x 14 x 10 cm C/U 18.105 $ 507 Dampter 6 x 15 x 10 cm C/U 19.293 $ 508 Ductos Ventilacion 40x40 cm Ml 3.800 $ 509 EAA. FRIO / CALOR 12000 BTU C/U 460.000 $ 510 EAA. FRIO / CALOR 18000 BTU C/U 690.000 $ 511 EAA. FRIO / CALOR 24000 BTU C/U 780.000 $
  15. 15. 14 512 EAA. FRIO / CALOR 9000 BTU C/U 420.000 $ 513 Equipo A/A Split 18000 BTU C/U 650.000 $ 514 Equipo A/A Split 36000 btu/hr C/U 1.161.000 $ 515 Equipo A/A Split LG 18000 btu/h LS-K1860HL C/U 469.000 $ 516 Materiales de calefaccion Gl 1 $ 517 Motor para Damper 220 V C/U 60.000 $ 518 Radiador calefacción C/U 46.200 $ 519 Radiador DK 300/1000 C/U 60.000 $ 520 Radiador DK 300/1000 C/U 58.000 $ 521 Radiador DK 300/1100 C/U 59.000 $ 522 Radiador DK 300/1200 C/U 65.000 $ 523 Radiador DK 300/1300 C/U 70.000 $ 524 Radiador DK 300/1400 C/U 75.000 $ 525 Radiador DK 300/1500 C/U 78.000 $ 526 Radiador DK 300/1600 C/U 80.000 $ 527 Radiador DK 300/400 C/U 54.000 $ 528 Radiador DK 300/500 C/U 46.200 $ 529 Radiador DK 300/600 C/U 54.000 $ 530 Radiador DK 300/700 C/U 55.000 $ 531 Radiador DK 300/800 C/U 56.000 $ 532 Radiador DK 300/900 C/U 57.000 $ 533 Radiador DK-300 C/U 46.200 $ 534 Radiador DK-500 C/U 54.000 $ 535 Radiador EK 500/1000 C/U 30.000 $ 536 Radiador EK 500/1100 C/U 32.000 $ 537 Radiador EK 500/1200 C/U 33.000 $ 538 Radiador EK 500/1300 C/U 34.000 $ 539 Radiador EK 500/1400 C/U 35.000 $ 540 Radiador EK 500/1500 C/U 36.000 $ 541 Radiador EK 500/1600 C/U 37.000 $ 542 Radiador EK 500/400 C/U 23.000 $ 543 Radiador EK 500/500 C/U 24.000 $ 544 Radiador EK 500/600 C/U 24.500 $ 545 Radiador EK 500/700 C/U 25.000 $ 546 Radiador EK 500/800 C/U 26.000 $ 547 Radiador EK 500/900 C/U 28.000 $ 548 Rejilla de inyección 20 x 20 C/U 5.126 $ 549 Rejilla de inyección 30 x 20 C/U 5.764 $ 550 Rejilla de inyección 40/25 C/U 7.145 $ 551 Rejilla Extrac. com. Damper 4 x 6" C/U 2.732 $
  16. 16. 15 552 Rejilla Extrac. com. Damper 8 x 4" C/U 2.940 $ 553 Válvula radiador C/U 9.500 $ 554 Canaleta Legrand 105 x 50 x 2m. Ml 3.010 $ 555 Canaleta Legrand 20 x 10 x 2m. Ml 680 $ 556 Canaleta Legrand 40 x 16 x 2.1m Ml 980 $ 557 Cañería galvanizada 1 1/2" x 3mt Tira 4.500 $ 558 Cañería galvanizada 1" x 3mt Tira 3.100 $ 559 Cañería galvanizada 1/2" x 3mt Tira 2.000 $ 560 Cañería galvanizada 2 1/2" x 3mt Tira 8.100 $ 561 Cañería galvanizada 2" x 3mt Tira 6.100 $ 562 Cañería galvanizada 3" x 3mt Tira 10.500 $ 563 Cañería galvanizada 3/4" x 3mt Tira 2.500 $ 564 Cañería galvanizada 4" x 3mt Tira 12.000 $ 565 Cañería zincada 5/8" x 3mt Tira 1.600 $ 566 Conduit PVC 16 mm x 6 mts UN 369 $ 567 Conduit PVC 20 mm x 3 mts UN 353 $ 568 Conduit pvc 20 mm x 6 mt Tira 600 $ 569 Conduit PVC 25 mm x 3 mts UN 372 $ 570 Conduit PVC 32 mm x 3 mts UN 606 $ 571 Conduit PVC 40 mm x 3 mts UN 1.332 $ 572 Conduit PVC 110 mm x 6 mt Tira 12.000 $ 573 Conduit PVC 16 mm x 3 mt Tira 250 $ 574 Conduit PVC 25 mm x 6 mt Tira 900 $ 575 Conduit pvc 32 mm x 6 mt Tira 1.400 $ 576 Conduit PVC 40 mm x 6 mt Tira 2.500 $ 577 Conduit PVC 50 mm x 6 mt Tira 3.900 $ 578 Conduit PVC 63 mm x 6 mt Tira 4.800 $ 579 Conduit PVC 75 mm x 6 mt Tira 6.800 $ 580 TERMINAL CONDUIT 20MMX1/2 HE UN 51 $ 581 TERMINAL CONDUIT 20MMX1/2 HE C/TUERCA UN 97 $ 582 TERMINAL CONDUIT 25MMX 3/4 HE C/TUERCA UN 113 $ 583 TERMINAL CONDUIT 25MMX3/4 HE UN 68 $ 584 TERMINAL CONDUIT 32MMX 1 HE C/TUERCA UN 105 $ 585 TERMINAL CONDUIT 32MMX1 HE UN 81 $ 586 TERMINAL CONDUIT 40MMX 1 1/4 HE C/TUERCA UN 250 $ 587 TERMINAL CONDUIT 40MMX1/4 HE UN 169 $ 588 TERMINAL CONDUIT 50MMX 1 1/2 HE C/TUERCA UN 324 $ 589 TERMINAL CONDUIT 50MMX11/2 HE UN 321 $ 590 Tubo galvanizada ISO 4" x 6mt Tira 30.000 $ 591 Cañería de cobre 1" tipo "L" Tira 37.000 $
  17. 17. 16 592 Cañería de cobre 1 1/2" tipo "L" Tira 40.000 $ 593 Cañería de Cobre 1 1/4" tipo "L" Tira 40.150 $ 594 Cañería de cobre 1" Tira 25.300 $ 595 Cañería de cobre 1/2 tipo "L" Tira 18.000 $ 596 Cañería de Cobre 13 mm tipo "K" Tira 13.600 $ 597 Cañería de Cobre 19 mm tipo "K" Tira 18.000 $ 598 Cañería de cobre 2 1/2" tipo "L" Tira 58.815 $ 599 Cañería de cobre 2" tipo "L" Tira 85.000 $ 600 Cañería de Cobre 25 mm tipo "K" Tira 60.000 $ 601 Cañería de cobre 3/4 tipo "L" Tira 24.000 $ 602 Cañería de cobre 3/8 rollo Ml 2.265 $ 603 Cañería de Cobre 38 mm tipo "K" Tira 6.500 $ 604 Cañería de Cobre 40 mm tipo "K" Tira 7.000 $ 605 Cañerñia cobre 3/8 Tira 9.752 $ 606 Cinta de cobre Ml 1.270 $ 607 Cañería ASTM 3" SHSC L=600 mm Tira 42.550 $ 608 Cañería D=400 mm Tira 154.000 $ 609 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 2" L=600 mm. Tira 19.400 $ 610 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 3" L=600 mm. Tira 55.500 $ 611 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 4" L=600 mm. Tira 57.400 $ 612 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 6" L=600 mm. Tira 99.000 $ 613 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 8" L=600 mm. Tira 155.000 $ 614 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 100 mm. Tira 57.400 $ 615 Cañería de acero ASTM SCH 40 D= 400 mm. Tira 156.000 $ 616 Cañería de acero ISO D=1 1/2" L=600 mm. Tira 24.500 $ 617 Cañería de acero ISO D=1" L=600 mm. Tira 22.500 $ 618 Cañería de acero ISO D=2 1/2" L=600 mm. Tira 30.500 $ 619 Cañería de acero ISO D=2" L=600 mm. Tira 28.032 $ 620 Cañería de acero ISO D=3" L=600 mm. Tira 35.400 $ 621 Cañería de acero ISO D=4" L=600 mm. Tira 49.800 $ 622 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 1 s/h Tira 16.778 $ 623 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 1/2 s/h Tira 10.000 $ 624 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 11/2 s/h Tira 28.195 $ 625 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 11/4 s/h Tira 22.745 $ 626 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 2 1/2 s/h Tira 60.710 $ 627 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 3 s/h Tira 74.748 $ 628 Cañería de fierro negra ASTM A-53 sch40 3/4 s/h Tira 11.491 $ 629 Cañería ISO 1 1/2 " Tira 22.200 $ 630 Cañería ISO 1/2 " Tira 7.500 $ 631 Tubo 1 1/4" x 2 mm Tira 5.300 $
  18. 18. 17 632 Tubo 100x3 mm Tira 22.840 $ 633 Tubo 2"x2 mm. Tira 13.100 $ 634 Tubo 3/4" x 1.5 mm Tira 4.285 $ 635 Tubo de 2" x 1.5 mm Tira 8.500 $ 636 Tubo de 3"x2 mm Tira 19.800 $ 637 Tubo de 4"x3 mm Tira 26.400 $ 638 Tubo de cemento comprimido d=500 mm C/U 7.600 $ 639 Tubo Fierro Negro 4" x 2 mm. espesor Tira 22.371 $ 640 Tubo mueble 1 3/4 Tira 4.820 $ 641 Tubo mueble 1 x 2 mm Tira 2.817 $ 642 Tubo mueble 1.1/4 x 2 mm Tira 3.558 $ 643 Tubo mueble 3/4" x1.5 mm Tira 6.000 $ 644 Cemento Bio Bío bolsa 25 kg Bols 3.000 $ 645 Cemento bolsa 25 kg Bols 3.000 $ 646 Cemento Polpaico bolsa 25 kg Bols 3.000 $ 647 Azulejo blanco 15x15 San Lorenzo M2 2.627 $ 648 Azulejo blanco 15x15 San Lorenzo M2 2.627 $ 649 Cerámico acuario blanco 20/25 M2 2.500 $ 650 Cerámico Alpaca 33/33 M2 4.306 $ 651 Cerámico cronos tiza 30/30 M2 6.410 $ 652 Cerámico de muro 20x20 M2 3.800 $ 653 Cerámico de muro 20x25 M2 4.000 $ 654 Cerámico de muro 20x30 M2 5.085 $ 655 Cerámico de muro 20x40 M2 5.085 $ 656 Cerámico de piso 30x30 M2 3.100 $ 657 Cerámico de piso 33x33 M2 4.100 $ 658 Cerámico de piso 60x60 M2 5.200 $ 659 Cerámico esmaltado blanco 20/20 M2 4.051 $ 660 Cerámico Fortece verde 44/44 M2 5.100 $ 661 Cerámico gris marmol 20/25 M2 3.894 $ 662 Cerámico Italica verde 21/31 M2 3.900 $ 663 Cerámico Limay beige 20/25 M2 5.072 $ 664 Cerámico mamonth 33/33 M2 3.771 $ 665 Cerámico Nuvole(carrara) 20/33 M2 4.230 $ 666 Cerámico perline ocre 20/25 M2 5.072 $ 667 Cerámico perlino ocre 20x25 M2 3.381 $ 668 Cerámico Petra azul 33/33 M2 4.059 $ 669 Cerámico piso 38x38 cm M2 3.690 $ 670 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 20/20 M2 4.745 $ 671 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 20/25 M2 4.500 $
  19. 19. 18 672 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 20/30 M2 3.605 $ 673 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 25/35 M2 4.500 $ 674 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 33/33 M2 5.500 $ 675 Cerámico tipo Cordillera 40/40 M2 5.500 $ 676 Esquimero PVC p/cerámica Ml 980 $ 677 Guaradapolvo cerámico Ml 1.500 $ 678 Guardacanto para ceramico Ml 4.500 $ 679 Porcelanato 39 x 39 cm M2 12.500 $ 680 Porcelanato 41 x 41 cm M2 14.500 $ 681 Porcelanato 50 x 50 cm M2 16.500 $ 682 Porcelanato 60 x 60 cm M2 17.500 $ 683 Porcelanato de muro M2 14.500 $ 684 Porcelanato de piso M2 14.500 $ 685 Cielo Casoprano con perfilería M2 9.500 $ 686 Cielo Escayola Europlak Ceiling Tile 61x61 M2 7.300 $ 687 Cielo falso Armstrong con perfilería M2 7.500 $ 688 Cielo falso Ceiling Tile con perfilería M2 10.500 $ 689 Cielo falso de fibra con perfilería M2 7.900 $ 690 Cielo falso Decociel con perfilería M2 6.500 $ 691 Cielo Luxagrid M2 6.800 $ 692 Combustible equipos menores Lt 680 $ 693 Combustible Retroex. Lt 650 $ 694 Gasolina 93 Lt 700 $ 695 Petroleo Lt 700 $ 696 Diluyente Lt 1.255 $ 697 Diluyente duco Lt 1.420 $ 698 Diluyente epoxico Gal 2.500 $ 699 Diluyente excelon (galvanizado) Lt 1.500 $ 700 Diluyente galvanizado Gal 3.565 $ 701 Diluyente multiproposito Lt 1.890 $ 702 Disco de corte acero inoxidable 4 1/2" C/U 1.100 $ 703 Disco de corte acero inoxidable 7" C/U 1.970 $ 704 Disco de corte ceramico 7" C/U 1.347 $ 705 Disco de corte metal 4 1/2 " C/U 665 $ 706 Disco de corte metal 7" C/U 980 $ 707 Disco de corte metal 9" C/U 1.642 $ 708 Disco de corte piedra 9" C/U 1.391 $ 709 Disco de corte piedra 4 1/2" C/U 8.500 $ 710 Disco de corte piedra 7" C/U 950 $ 711 Disco desbaste 4.5" C/U 1.505 $
  20. 20. 19 712 Disco desbaste 7" C/U 1.640 $ 713 Disco diamantado (corte de hormigón) 4 1/2" C/U 12.000 $ 714 Disco diamantado (corte de hormigón) 7" C/U 25.000 $ 715 Disco diamantado 12 " - hormigón endurecido C/U 125.000 $ 716 Disco diamantado 12 " - hormigón fresco C/U 120.000 $ 717 Disco diamantado 14 " - hormigón endurecido C/U 145.000 $ 718 Disco diamantado 14 " - hormigón fresco C/U 130.000 $ 719 Disco goma 7" C/U 8.400 $ 720 Disco y rodamiento embrague C/U 116.100 $ 721 Soldadura 1/8 Kg 2.520 $ 722 Soldadura 50 % estaño Kg 9.042 $ 723 Soldadura 60-10 1/8" bolsa 5 kg Bols 7.130 $ 724 Soldadura 60-11 1/8 Kg 2.515 $ 725 Soldadura 60-11 3/32 Kg 2.850 $ 726 Soldadura 70-18 1/8 Kg 2.500 $ 727 Soldadura 70-18 1/8" bolsa 5 KG Bols 9.235 $ 728 Soldadura 70-18 3/32 Kg 2.850 $ 729 Soldadura estaño 50% rollo 1m. c/pasta C/U 1.085 $ 730 Soldadura p/tarkett en rollo Ml 70 $ 731 Soldadura Plata en varillas al 15 % - Pack 5 Unid Disp 4.100 $ 732 Soldadura Plata en varillas al 5 % - Pack 5 Unid Disp 2.300 $ 733 Disyuntor caja moldeada 3 x 100 A C/U 65.000 $ 734 Disyuntor caja moldeada 3 x 60 A C/U 58.000 $ 735 Disyuntor caja moldeada 3 x 80 A C/U 65.000 $ 736 Disyuntor caja moldeada regulable 3 x 160 A (100) C/U 145.000 $ 737 Disyuntor caja moldeada regulable 3 x 80 A (100) C/U 115.000 $ 738 Disyuntor Merlin Gerin 3 x 3 A C/U 2.300 $ 739 Disyuntor Saime 1 x 10 A C/U 2.300 $ 740 Disyuntor Saime 1 x 15 A C/U 2.300 $ 741 Disyuntor Saime 1 x 20 A C/U 2.300 $ 742 Disyuntor Saime 1 x 25 A C/U 2.300 $ 743 Disyuntor Saime 3 x 20 A C/U 12.300 $ 744 Disyuntor Saime 3 x 25 A C/U 12.300 $ 745 Disyuntor Saime 3 x 40 A C/U 12.300 $ 746 Disyuntor Saime 3 x 60 A C/U 18.500 $ 747 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 10 A C/U 18.500 $ 748 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 20 A C/U 18.500 $ 749 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 30 A C/U 18.500 $ 750 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 40 A C/U 18.500 $ 751 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 50 A C/U 22.500 $
  21. 21. 20 752 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 60 A C/U 34.000 $ 753 Disyuntor trifásico 3 x 80 A C/U 45.000 $ 754 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 10 A C/U 1.900 $ 755 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 16 A C/U 1.900 $ 756 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 2 A C/U 1.900 $ 757 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 20 A C/U 1.900 $ 758 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 25 A C/U 1.900 $ 759 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 32 A C/U 4.700 $ 760 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 40 A C/U 4.700 $ 761 Disyuntor Unipolar 1 x 6 A C/U 7.500 $ 762 Tubo drenaje FLEXADREN 50 mm X 1 mt ML 802 $ 763 Tubo drenaje FLEXADREN 65 mm X 1 mt ML 1.288 $ 764 Tubo drenaje TOP DREN 250 mm X 6 mt Tira 37.807 $ 765 Tubo drenaje TOP DREN 300 mm X 6 mt Tira 51.427 $ 766 Tubo drenaje TOP DREN 400 mm X 6 mt Tira 72.261 $ 767 Tubo drenaje TOP DREN 500 mm X 6 mt Tira 117.639 $ 768 Basurero circular con tapa C/U 62.755 $ 769 Basureros plasticos C/U 25.000 $ 770 Cera para pisos Kg 1.500 $ 771 Escobillón Doña Clorinda C/U 1.017 $ 772 Escobillon Municipal C/U 3.500 $ 773 Limpia vidrios C/U 797 $ 774 Paños Kg 2.534 $ 775 Articulos de libreria Gl 1.000 $ 776 Bandeja lisa recta electra galvan.200/50mm x 3mt C/U 8.910 $ 777 Caja de corchetes Caja 790 $ 778 Hoja de etiqueta Pimaco C/U 322 $ 779 Soporte 500R plástico C/U 234 $ 780 Supresor Flashtrab FLT 60-400 C/U 122.210 $ 781 Talonario facturas autocopiativo impreso un color C/U 5.085 $ 782 Bloqueo Cilíndrico 3 X 5-1/2" Loto Lmlp UNID 7.990 $ 783 Bloqueo Cilindro Gas diametro máximo de ajuste 3-1/2" Loto Lm-gcl UNID 8.990 $ 784 Bloqueo Circuito Miniatura Loto Lm-Mcbfl UNID 11.990 $ 785 Bloqueo Enchufe Electric Loto Lmpplsmall UNID 4.990 $ 786 Bloqueo Univ Interruptor Loto Lm-Ucbl UNID 8.990 $ 787 Bloqueo Válvula Loto Master Lmuvl UNID 39.990 $ 788 Caja Bloqueo Departamental Loto Lmssigg UNID 299.800 $ 789 Caja Bloqueo Grupal Loto Lmglob UNID 39.990 $ 790 Dispositivo Bloqueo Autom Loto Lmpowcbl UNID 5.980 $ 791 Dispositivo Bloqueo Enchufe 50-600v Loto UNID 8.990 $
  22. 22. 21 792 Dispositivo Bloqueo Loto Lmpicbl UNID 5.890 $ 793 Dispositivo Bloqueo Loto Lmpocbl UNID 5.980 $ 794 Kit Tarjeta Bloqueo 76x146mm Loto Lmst JGO 5.990 $ 795 Pinza Bloqueo Dieléctrica Loto Lmdh6 UNID 3.590 $ 796 Aislador de tensión C/U 1.800 $ 797 Aislador de tensión chico C/U 1.500 $ 798 Aislador de tensión grande C/U 3.500 $ 799 Aislador de tensión mediano C/U 2.500 $ 800 Barra CW tierra 3/4" x 3 mts C/U 6.000 $ 801 Barra CW tierra 5/8" x 1,5 mts C/U 1.800 $ 802 Barra CW tierra 5/8" x 3 mts C/U 3.400 $ 803 Caja A-10 C/U 22.000 $ 804 Caja de barra de conexiones C/U 25.000 $ 805 Caja portafusible NH C/U 25.000 $ 806 Caja Scanavinni C/U 7.500 $ 807 Equipo compacto de medida C/U 2.500.000 $ 808 Medidor monofásico C/U 12.500 $ 809 Medidor trifásico electrónico activo-reactivo AT C/U 280.000 $ 810 Medidor trifásico electrónico activo-reactivo BT C/U 160.000 $ 811 Postes de hormigón 10 Mts C/U 100.000 $ 812 Postes de hormigón 11,5 Mts C/U 120.000 $ 813 Postes de hormigón 9 Mts C/U 75.000 $ 814 Postes de pino impregnado 9" x 8 Mts C/U 32.000 $ 815 Prensa tomatierra 3/4" C/U 1.300 $ 816 Prensa tomatierra 5/8" C/U 1.300 $ 817 Seguro aéreo 10 A (AP) C/U 1.200 $ 818 Seguro aéreo 30 A (Habitacional) C/U 1.800 $ 819 Seguro aéreo 60 A (Trifásico) C/U 3.500 $ 820 Sub estación monofásica 10 KVA C/U 800.000 $ 821 Sub estación monofásica 15 KVA C/U 1.200.000 $ 822 Sub estación monofásica 40 KVA C/U 2.100.000 $ 823 Sub estación monofásica 5 KVA C/U 650.000 $ 824 Sub estación trifásica 115 KVA C/U 3.800.000 $ 825 Sub estación trifásica 15 KVA C/U 2.500.000 $ 826 Sub estación trifásica 200 KVA C/U 4.100.000 $ 827 Sub estación trifásica 250 KVA C/U 5.800.000 $ 828 Sub estación trifásica 30 KVA C/U 2.800.000 $ 829 Sub estación trifásica 400 KVA C/U 7.500.000 $ 830 Sub estación trifásica 75 KVA C/U 3.400.000 $ 831 Certificados de ensayes Gl 50.000 $
  23. 23. 22 832 Densidades in situ C/U 2.900 $ 833 Densidades relativas C/U 15.000 $ 834 Ensayes de compactación ( proctor) C/U 35.800 $ 835 Ensayes de hormigón C/U 32.500 $ 836 Granulometrias C/U 6.100 $ 837 Muestreo y ensaye hormigon fresco C/U 14.500 $ 838 Proctor modificado C/U 7.800 $ 839 Toma de muestras (viajes) C/U 5.000 $ 840 Arco basquetball Color A-307 C/U 390.000 $ 841 Arco de baby futbol C/U 490.000 $ 842 Arco futbol A-303 C/U 590.000 $ 843 Balancín metálico con tablón metálicos Color B-205 C/U 338.000 $ 844 Basurero alameda BA-600 C/U 270.000 $ 845 Bogador CF-4010 C/U 729.000 $ 846 Caminador áereo CF-4005 C/U 699.000 $ 847 Caminador aéreo doble CF-4008 C/U 999.000 $ 848 Carrusel metálico Color CP-13 C/U 562.000 $ 849 Columpio con 3 asientos tradicionales Color LP-33 C/U 305.000 $ 850 Columpio dinamico SD-101 C/U 1.890.000 $ 851 Escaño en perfil metalico rectangular de 30 x 50 mm-Galv. C/U 185.000 $ 852 Flexión de piernas CF-4009 C/U 799.000 $ 853 Juego Malla Twin Towers Regular DX-201 C/U 24.657.598 $ 854 Juego Modular - Top Play - SM-130 C/U 10.990.000 $ 855 Juego modular, top play SM-82 C/U 6.890.000 $ 856 Máquina elíptica CF-4001 C/U 899.000 $ 857 Mini sky CF-4002 C/U 699.000 $ 858 Modular dinamico Grande SD-1002 C/U 8.650.000 $ 859 Pectorales CF-4011 C/U 999.000 $ 860 Tobogán canoa metálica rectangular medio T-201 C/U 215.000 $ 861 Trepador metálico caracol TR-543 C/U 423.000 $ 862 Alargador 5 mts C/U 1.059 $ 863 Aspiradora industrial C/U 54.500 $ 864 Cadena para tapón 25 cm C/U 252 $ 865 Caja herramientas 12" T/PANAL RIMAX C/U 832 $ 866 Campana acero inox C/U 85.000 $ 867 Carbones taladro C/U 4.900 $ 868 Carretillas c/rueda C/U 38.000 $ 869 Cepillo eléctrico Bosch C/U 98.700 $ 870 Cepillo eléctrico Dewalt C/U 100.500 $ 871 Cepillo eléctrico Makita C/U 102.000 $
  24. 24. 23 872 Chicharra cuadr. 1/2 C/U 4.915 $ 873 Chuzo C/U 8.000 $ 874 Cincél de 30 cm C/U 2.500 $ 875 Copa desbaste de Hormigón 4.5 " C/U 35.000 $ 876 Copa desbaste hormigòn 7" C/U 45.000 $ 877 Corchetes industrial 5/16 C/U 1.750 $ 878 Engrapadora C/U 6.490 $ 879 Escofina C/U 4.500 $ 880 Escuadra 3" C/U 271 $ 881 Escuadra Al-42 4230 natural C/U 13.592 $ 882 Escuadra carpintera Stanley 8" C/U 1.590 $ 883 Escuadra M-12 Ml 5.281 $ 884 Esmerilador angular 4.5" C/U 45.000 $ 885 Esmerilador angular 7" C/U 125.000 $ 886 Espátula C/U 2.200 $ 887 Espátula Hela 5" C/U 2.800 $ 888 Fuente Biggi L-2AI C/Atril, llaves y desagues C/U 300.000 $ 889 Grapadora industrial C/U 5.861 $ 890 Grata de copa 4 1/2" C/U 4.500 $ 891 Grata de copa 7" C/U 6.500 $ 892 Huincha de medir 60 mts C/U 18.395 $ 893 Huincha de medir Stanley 7.5 mt C/U 9.780 $ 894 Lapiz carpintero negro C/U 280 $ 895 Lienza Ml 1 $ 896 Lijadora de banda Makita Mod 9924DB 3 x 24 850 W C/U 109.160 $ 897 Lima Plana Fina 8" C/U 1.864 $ 898 Llana Dentada 6 mm C/U 1.340 $ 899 Llana empaste Hela C/U 4.500 $ 900 Llave ajustable C/U 1.528 $ 901 Maceta (combo) de 10 Lbs con mango C/U 9.000 $ 902 Maceta (combo) de 16 Lbs con mango C/U 12.095 $ 903 Maceta (combo) de 4 Lbs con mango C/U 3.900 $ 904 Maceta (combo) de 6 Lbs con mango C/U 4.445 $ 905 Maceta (combo) de 8 Lbs con mango C/U 7.095 $ 906 Mango de picota C/U 2.500 $ 907 Mango de picota 36" C/U 1.528 $ 908 Martillo carpintero Famastil M/Fibraplas C/U 4.750 $ 909 Martillo de goma C/U 8.500 $ 910 Martillo demoledor Makita HM 1201 C/U 120.000 $ 911 Mecha paleta 1.1/2" C/U 2.445 $
  25. 25. 24 912 Nivel de mano Stanley 30 cm C/U 4.500 $ 913 Nivel topografico con soporte y estadal C/U 390.000 $ 914 Pala punta de huevo c/mango madera C/U 3.500 $ 915 Pala punta huevo C/U 4.200 $ 916 Picota pta/cincel c/mango C/U 4.445 $ 917 Picotas con mango C/U 5.290 $ 918 Piedra esmeril grano medio 6 x 1 C/U 3.482 $ 919 Pistola calafateadora C/U 2.225 $ 920 Pistola calafateadora naranjo C/U 1.606 $ 921 Pistola remachadora C/U 4.500 $ 922 Plato de desbaste diamantato 7" C/U 65.000 $ 923 Portaelectrodos C/U 4.500 $ 924 Punta dado magnetico 5/16 C/U 2.785 $ 925 Punto de acero 30 cms C/U 2.350 $ 926 Puntos de acero 20 cms C/U 1.930 $ 927 Puntos martillos Makita HM 1201 C/U 14.500 $ 928 Raspador metálico C/U 4.500 $ 929 Rastrillo C/U 5.600 $ 930 Remachadora C/U 3.500 $ 931 Rozon C/U 3.500 $ 932 Rueda goma maciza p/carretilla C/U 6.640 $ 933 Rueda neumática C/U 8.490 $ 934 Ruleta C/U 1.000 $ 935 Serrucho Stanley 24" C/U 4.365 $ 936 Sierra Circular Dewalt 7 1/4" C/U 70.100 $ 937 Sierra Circular Makita 5740 C/U 72.176 $ 938 Sonda vibradora C/U 145.000 $ 939 Taladro de percusión 1/12" (rotomartillo) C/U 120.000 $ 940 Taladro eléctrico 1/2" C/U 67.000 $ 941 Taladro eléctrico de pedestal C/U 370.000 $ 942 Taladro Hilti C/U 250.000 $ 943 Tronzadora C/U 296.610 $ 944 Unidad Motriz 220 V (vibrardor) C/U 110.000 $ 945 Estabilizado M3 9.000 $ 946 Estabilizado 1.1/2" M3 8.000 $ 947 Estabilizado Lonco M3 9.500 $ 948 Abrazadera 3/4" C/U 90 $ 949 Abrazadera cobre 1/2" C/U 74 $ 950 Abrazadera doble 2PC P/conduit 32 mm C/U 40 $ 951 Abrazadera manguera 1/2" C/U 105 $
  26. 26. 25 952 Abrazaderas pvc para bajadas C/U 1.200 $ 953 Abrazaderas zinc alum C/U 24 $ 954 Accesorios cover panel M2 900 $ 955 Acido muriatico Lt 305 $ 956 Alargador electrico 25 Mts C/U 25.000 $ 957 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.00 MT BLANCO UN 1.207 $ 958 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.00 MT CAFÉ UN 1.207 $ 959 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.20 MT BLANCO DVP UN 1.279 $ 960 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.20 MT CAFE DVP UN 1.279 $ 961 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.50 MT BLANCO UN 1.450 $ 962 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.50 MT CAFÉ UN 1.450 $ 963 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.80 MT BLANCO DVP UN 2.223 $ 964 BARRA CLOSET ECONOMICA 1.80 MT CAFE DVP UN 2.223 $ 965 BARRA CLOSET OVALADA DORADA 1.20MTS. UN 2.989 $ 966 BARRA CLOSET OVALADA DORADA 1.80MTS. UN 4.714 $ 967 Boquillas para inyección C/U 1.200 $ 968 Brazo hidráulico C/U 36.500 $ 969 Buje metal 2.1/2" C/U 1.525 $ 970 CADENA GALV. ESLABON LARGO 3 MM ML 600 $ 971 CADENA GALV. ESLABON LARGO 4 MM ML 900 $ 972 CADENA GALV. ESLABON LARGO 5 MM ML 1.395 $ 973 CADENA GALV. ESLABON LARGO 8 MM ML 2.626 $ 974 Cadena galvanizada Ml 1.240 $ 975 Cal Bols 2.290 $ 976 Candado Odis # 360 C/U 16.540 $ 977 Candado y portacandado C/U 15.000 $ 978 Cañería galvanizada iso 2.1/2" c/hilo Tira 23.530 $ 979 Celosia aluminio para puertas M2 30.500 $ 980 Cera pulir C/U 1.610 $ 981 Cilindro de gas 45 kg. C/U 66.000 $ 982 Cocinilla 4 platos C/U 25.000 $ 983 Convertidor de oxido Gal 28.500 $ 984 Cordel 8 mm Kg 2.754 $ 985 Cordón de respaldo Ml 130 $ 986 Cordón para extensión Ml 350 $ 987 Corredera closet Tira 4.500 $ 988 Corredera An-R 500 C/U 2.200 $ 989 Cubrejunta Acero Inox. 40/10/2500mm Tira 27.700 $ 990 Cubrejunta aluminio café moro Tira 3.426 $ 991 Cubrejunta de acero inoxidable 100x3mm Ml 31.700 $
  27. 27. 26 992 Cuerda de vida de perlon 12 mm Ml 350 $ 993 Ductos y alambrado Gl 1 $ 994 Empaquetadura de goma C/U 2.200 $ 995 Escalerilla galvanizada Ml 2.500 $ 996 Escalines galvanizados 19 mm C/U 1.600 $ 997 Escobilla acero Hela C/U 2.600 $ 998 Esquinero metálico volcanita 30x30x2.4m. C/U 602 $ 999 Gancho de baño C/U 1.850 $ 1000 Gancho J 1/2 x 3" c/golilla y tuerca C/U 33 $ 1001 Gancho para canal de aguas C/U 1.500 $ 1002 Golilla plana cal.zinc. 3/8" C/U 9 $ 1003 Goma Anger 63 mm C/U 450 $ 1004 Goma cónica 1/2" C/U 60 $ 1005 Goma cónica 3/8" C/U 34 $ 1006 Goma de ajuste 1/2" 4 uni C/U 352 $ 1007 Grapas 1" Kg 3.610 $ 1008 Grasa consistente Kg 1.189 $ 1009 Hacha forestal Mod. casco C/U 9.085 $ 1010 Hidroclor 720 tambor 60 Kgs C/U 39.055 $ 1011 Hilo corrido 3/8 Zincado Ml 616 $ 1012 Letras de acero inox. C/U 45.000 $ 1013 Malla arnero M2 1.295 $ 1014 Malla de cerco 2m codigo 22672-6 Roll 43.965 $ 1015 Malla de gallinero M2 823 $ 1016 Malla de refuerzo Dryvit 1.22x45.7 m Roll 59.805 $ 1017 Malla de refuerzo durock M2 1.482 $ 1018 Malla faenadora plastica 1mt x 50 mt Roll 14.000 $ 1019 Malla mosquitera Nº 14 - 0.6 x 3 m. C/U 2.770 $ 1020 Malla Raschel 50 % h=2.1 mts ML 600 $ 1021 Malla Raschel 65 % h=2,1 mts ML 650 $ 1022 Malla Raschel 80 % h=2,1 mts ML 800 $ 1023 Malla Raschel 90 % h=2,1 mts ML 2.000 $ 1024 Mango hacha C/U 1.191 $ 1025 Manguera de oxígeno 1/2" Ml 1.480 $ 1026 Manguera de riego de 3/4 " Ml 450 $ 1027 Masilla mágica 350 ml c/u 3.185 $ 1028 Nicho guardamedidor C/U 7.800 $ 1029 Niple AC Car. SCH 40 BSP 2" x 40 C/U 8.280 $ 1030 Números de acero inox. C/U 15.000 $ 1031 Papelero acero inox C/U 50.000 $
  28. 28. 27 1032 Pasacables C/U 550 $ 1033 Pasta de soldar 100 grs C/U 665 $ 1034 Pasta soldar 250 grs C/U 1.260 $ 1035 Pila alcalina Energy AAA C/U 1.200 $ 1036 Pomel 5/8 C/U 445 $ 1037 Regatones plasticos C/U 250 $ 1038 Rejilla metalica C/U 1 $ 1039 Retenes C/U 1.500 $ 1040 Riel para teclado Par 2.500 $ 1041 Rodamientos C/U 2.500 $ 1042 Roldana C/U 6.500 $ 1043 Rueda 2 1/2 " para porton C/U 8.500 $ 1044 Rueda inferior portones 4 " C/U 5.000 $ 1045 Sello asfáltico pavimentos Kg 4.500 $ 1046 Separadoes plásticos Cien 620 $ 1047 Tapa canto blanco 10m C/U 850 $ 1048 Tapa tornillo 10 unidades Bols 250 $ 1049 Tapacanto blanco Ml 70 $ 1050 Tensor estandar para moldajes C/U 17.200 $ 1051 Tensor metalico para costaneras C/U 8.500 $ 1052 Tira fondo 3/8 x 3" C/U 166 $ 1053 Tope de puerta Lioi C/U 270 $ 1054 Tope puerta goma tipo bola gris C/U 290 $ 1055 Tope puerta goma tipo bola negro C/U 290 $ 1056 Topes de estacionamientos C/U 11.350 $ 1057 Topes de puerta tipo cilindro negro C/U 683 $ 1058 Topes de puertas C/U 1.800 $ 1059 Tuerca para perno de anclaje C/U 500 $ 1060 Duralfoil rollo 30 M2 C/U 33.000 $ 1061 Fieltro asfaltico 10 lbs. 40m2 Roll 7.600 $ 1062 Fieltro asfáltico de 15 Lbs rollo 40 mts2 C/U 18.900 $ 1063 Fieltro asfáltico N° 15 rollo 40 mts2 C/U 15.000 $ 1064 Autoperforante 6 x 1" cabeza Philips.pta broca zin C/U 7 $ 1065 Clavo Hilti 3" + fulminante C/U 56 $ 1066 Clavo para techo Kg 2.246 $ 1067 Clavo terrano Kg 3.070 $ 1068 Clavo Volcanita 1 5/8" Kg 2.597 $ 1069 Clavos Kg 1.100 $ 1070 Clavos 1" Kg 1.100 $ 1071 Clavos 1.1/2" Kg 1.100 $
  29. 29. 28 1072 Clavos 2" Kg 1.500 $ 1073 Clavos 2.1/2" Kg 1.200 $ 1074 Clavos 3" Kg 1.252 $ 1075 Clavos 3.1/2" Kg 1.252 $ 1076 Clavos 4" Kg 850 $ 1077 Clavos acero 1.1/4" C/U 10 $ 1078 Clavos de volcanita Kg 2.597 $ 1079 Clavos SDM 1.1/2" arandela plástica C/U 10 $ 1080 Clavos SDM 3" arandela plástica C/U 12 $ 1081 Clip de fijacion panel SSR-KR C/U 150 $ 1082 Conector HVB 95 con clavo y fulm. C/U 1.750 $ 1083 Fijaciones para cubierta C/U 25 $ 1084 Framer punta de broca C/U 5 $ 1085 Gancho J 1/2 x 3" c/tuerca C/U 30 $ 1086 Gancho L C/U 65 $ 1087 Perno G:5 1" x 6" c/tuerca y golilla C/U 1.453 $ 1088 Perno KB II 58-3.3/4 HILTI C/U 1.450 $ 1089 Puntas 1.1/2" Kg 2.880 $ 1090 Puntas 3/4 Kg 3.630 $ 1091 Puntas de 1 " Kg 3.765 $ 1092 Puntas de 2" Kg 1.832 $ 1093 Puntas Phillips P-2 C/U 617 $ 1094 Puntillas 3/4 Kg 550 $ 1095 Remaches Pop 4 x 10 C/U 9 $ 1096 Remaches pop 4 x 12 C/U 8 $ 1097 Remaches pop 4 x 8 Cien 593 $ 1098 Remaches pop 4.2 x 10 Cien 678 $ 1099 Roscalata 1" x 6 C/U 7 $ 1100 Roscalata 1.1/2" C/U 7 $ 1101 Roscalata 1.1/4" x 8" Cien 754 $ 1102 Roscalata 1/2 x 6 C/U 10 $ 1103 Roscalata 10 x 1.1/2" Cien 847 $ 1104 Roscalata 6 x 3/4 100 uni C/U 377 $ 1105 Roscalata 6 x 3/4 cabeza plana en color C/U 831 $ 1106 Roscalata 6 x 3/4" C/U 4 $ 1107 Roscalata 8 x 1.1/2" C/U 6 $ 1108 Roscalata 8 x 1/4" Caja 650 $ 1109 Roscalata de 6 mm x 1.1/2" C/U 8 $ 1110 Roscalata p/tarugos # 8 Caja 1.102 $ 1111 Tapa de tornillo Soberbio colo Almendra C/U 5 $
  30. 30. 29 1112 Tarugo clavo HPS 8x100 C/U 100 $ 1113 Tarugo Fischer 8 mm (100 Unidades) C/U 1.155 $ 1114 Tarugo paloma (murita) C/U 30 $ 1115 Tarugos Fischer 6 mm C/U 7 $ 1116 Tarugos fischer 8 mm Caja 1.695 $ 1117 Tira fondo 1/2 x 4" zincado C/U 400 $ 1118 Tira fondo 1/2 x 6" zincado C/U 490 $ 1119 Tira fondo 5/16 x 1.1/2 C/U 37 $ 1120 Tornillo autoperforante 1 1/4" C/U 8 $ 1121 Tornillo autoperforante 6 x 1 C/U 6 $ 1122 Tornillo bronce 10 x 1.1/4 C/U 35 $ 1123 Tornillo cabeza plana 1.1/2" C/U 20 $ 1124 Tornillo cabeza plana 1/4 x 1.1/2" C/U 35 $ 1125 Tornillo cabeza plana bronceado 1.1/2 x 8 C/U 15 $ 1126 Tornillo durock 11/4" Caja 35.000 $ 1127 Tornillo madera cabeza plana 2.1/2 x 10mm Cien 2.111 $ 1128 Tornillo madera 8 x 1 3 uni C/U 340 $ 1129 Tornillo punta fina 2 1/2" C/U 20 $ 1130 Tornillo punta fina 6 x 11/4 C/U 5 $ 1131 Tornillo punta fina 6 x 15/8 C/U 6 $ 1132 Tornillo soberbio 2" C/U 20 $ 1133 Tornillo soberbio 3/16 x 2" Caja 1.695 $ 1134 Tornillo Soberbio con tapa Almendra C/U 1.907 $ 1135 Tornillo staf fas 9.15 x 2" C/U 26 $ 1136 Tornillo Tirafondo C/U 8 $ 1137 Tornillo volcanita 6 x 1" C/U 5 $ 1138 Tornillo volcanita 6 x 1.1/4" punta de broca C/U 7 $ 1139 Tornillo volcanita 6 x 1.5/8 zincado crs C/U 8 $ 1140 Tornillo volcanita de 1 1/2" C/U 8 $ 1141 Tornillos volcanita zincalum broca 6x1" C/U 10 $ 1142 Alusatermic 752 75 m2 C/U 42.000 $ 1143 Cave Cur A - bidón 5 lts Bid 8.500 $ 1144 Cave Cur S-303 Tamb 203.000 $ 1145 Control solar 3M Instalado M2 14.000 $ 1146 Dusted Cristal 3M M2 16.000 $ 1147 Etiquetas 3/0 color papel hilado C/U 97 $ 1148 Film 3M M2 14.600 $ 1149 Film anticondensante polipropileno M2 1.050 $ 1150 Film Antiexplosivo Ml 13.000 $ 1151 Films polarizado 3M esmerilado Fosted Crystal M2 15.200 $
  31. 31. 30 1152 Films polarizado anti.explo.transparente M2 10.650 $ 1153 Membrana asfáltica en rollo 10 M2 Dynal Roll 40.100 $ 1154 Membrana asfáltica JD2 en rollo 10 M2 Dynal Roll 43.000 $ 1155 Membrana asfáltica mineral en rollo 10 M2 Roll 50.100 $ 1156 Membrana de curado M2 400 $ 1157 Membrana TYVEC M2 20.941 $ 1158 Polietileno 0,2 mm M2 1.085 $ 1159 Polietileno 0.10 manga 2 mt Kg 1.700 $ 1160 Polietileno 0.10 mm manga 2 mts Ml 1.180 $ 1161 Polietileno 0.5 mm x 4 mts Kg 1.120 $ 1162 Sika 4R Memb.Asfaltica C/U 40.900 $ 1163 Tyvek 28 m2 ( 1 x 28 ) Roll 18.396 $ 1164 TYVEK (MEMBRANA HIDROFUGO)125 m2 C/U 83.870 $ 1165 Tyvek 1.5 x 60.96 ml Roll 99.000 $ 1166 Codo galvanizado 1" C/U 850 $ 1167 Codo galvanizado 1.1/2" C/U 850 $ 1168 Codo galvanizado 1.1/4" C/U 950 $ 1169 Codo galvanizado 1/2" C/U 250 $ 1170 Codo galvanizado 1/4" C/U 200 $ 1171 Codo galvanizado 2" C/U 1.050 $ 1172 Codo galvanizado 3/4" C/U 350 $ 1173 Codo galvanizado 3/8" C/U 450 $ 1174 Copla galvanizada 1 x 1.1/4" C/U 608 $ 1175 Copla galvanizada 1 x 3/4 C/U 1.200 $ 1176 Copla galvanizada 1 x 1.1/2" C/U 1.300 $ 1177 Copla galvanizada 1.1/2 x 1.1/4" C/U 2.805 $ 1178 Copla galvanizada 1" C/U 1.140 $ 1179 Copla galvanizada 1.1/2" C/U 1.260 $ 1180 Copla galvanizada 1.1/4" C/U 2.415 $ 1181 Copla galvanizada 1.3/4" C/U 1.760 $ 1182 Copla galvanizada 1/2 " C/U 500 $ 1183 Copla galvanizada 2" C/U 1.500 $ 1184 Copla galvanizada 3/4" C/U 500 $ 1185 Copla galvanizada 3/8" C/U 179 $ 1186 Tapagorro galvanizado 1" C/U 850 $ 1187 Tapagorro galvanizado 1.1/2" C/U 850 $ 1188 Tapagorro galvanizado 1.1/4" C/U 950 $ 1189 Tapagorro galvanizado 1/2" C/U 250 $ 1190 Tapagorro galvanizado 1/4" C/U 200 $ 1191 Tapagorro galvanizado 2" C/U 1.050 $
  32. 32. 31 1192 Tapagorro galvanizado 3/4" C/U 350 $ 1193 Tapagorro galvanizado 3/8" C/U 450 $ 1194 Tapatornillo galvanizado 1" C/U 850 $ 1195 Tapatornillo galvanizado 1.1/2" C/U 850 $ 1196 Tapatornillo galvanizado 1.1/4" C/U 950 $ 1197 Tapatornillo galvanizado 1/2" C/U 250 $ 1198 Tapatornillo galvanizado 1/4" C/U 200 $ 1199 Tapatornillo galvanizado 2" C/U 1.050 $ 1200 Tapatornillo galvanizado 3/4" C/U 350 $ 1201 Tapatornillo galvanizado 3/8" C/U 450 $ 1202 Buje reducción 1.1/2" HE x 1.1/4" HI C/U 630 $ 1203 Bushing bronce 3/4 HI - 3/4 HE C/U 2.000 $ 1204 Bushing bronce HE-HI 1/2" - 3/8 C/U 500 $ 1205 Bushing bronce HE-HI 3/4 - 1/2" C/U 800 $ 1206 Codo bronce 1" soldar C/U 1.670 $ 1207 Codo bronce 1.1/2" soldar C/U 3.965 $ 1208 Codo bronce 1.1/4 - 1 1/2" soldar C/U 3.521 $ 1209 Codo bronce 1/2 - 3/4 soldar C/U 330 $ 1210 Codo bronce 1/2 x 3/8 soldar C/U 260 $ 1211 Codo bronce 1/2" soldar C/U 390 $ 1212 Codo bronce 2" soldar C/U 2.050 $ 1213 Codo bronce 3/4 soldar C/U 580 $ 1214 Codo bronce 3/4 x 1/2 soldar C/U 835 $ 1215 Codo cobre 1" soldar C/U 1.670 $ 1216 Codo cobre 1.1/2" soldar C/U 3.965 $ 1217 Codo cobre 1.1/4 - 1 1/2" soldar C/U 3.521 $ 1218 Codo cobre 1/2 - 3/4 soldar C/U 330 $ 1219 Codo cobre 1/2 x 3/8 soldar C/U 260 $ 1220 Codo cobre 1/2" soldar C/U 390 $ 1221 Codo cobre 2" soldar C/U 2.100 $ 1222 Codo cobre 3/4 soldar C/U 580 $ 1223 Codo cobre 3/4 x 1/2 soldar C/U 835 $ 1224 Codo HI 1" SO C/U 2.515 $ 1225 Codo HI 1/2 so C/U 620 $ 1226 Codo hi so 1" C/U 1.250 $ 1227 Codo hi so 1.1/4" C/U 2.510 $ 1228 Codos de PVC sanitarios 40 mm C/U 270 $ 1229 Codos pvc hidraulico 25 mm C/U 105 $ 1230 Copla bronce 1" C/U 1.300 $ 1231 Copla bronce 1" (pasada) C/U 1.140 $
  33. 33. 32 1232 Copla bronce 1.1/2" (pasada) C/U 1.260 $ 1233 Copla bronce 2" C/U 1.500 $ 1234 Copla bronce 1 - 1/2" C/U 2.415 $ 1235 Copla bronce 1 - 3/4" C/U 1.760 $ 1236 Copla bronce 1 1/4 x 3/4 C/U 1.200 $ 1237 Copla bronce 1" C/U 608 $ 1238 Copla bronce 1.1/2" - 1.1/4" C/U 2.805 $ 1239 Copla bronce 1/2 " C/U 500 $ 1240 Copla bronce 3/4" C/U 500 $ 1241 Copla bronce 3/8" C/U 179 $ 1242 Copla cobre 1 - 1/2" C/U 2.415 $ 1243 Copla cobre 1 - 3/4" C/U 1.760 $ 1244 Copla cobre 1 1/4 x 3/4 C/U 1.200 $ 1245 Copla cobre 1" c/u 1.200 $ 1246 Copla cobre 1" c/u 1.200 $ 1247 Copla cobre 1" (pasada) C/U 1.140 $ 1248 Copla cobre 1.1/2" (pasada) C/U 1.260 $ 1249 Copla cobre 1.1/2" - 1.1/4" C/U 2.805 $ 1250 Copla cobre 1/2 " C/U 500 $ 1251 Copla cobre 2" C/U 1.200 $ 1252 Copla cobre 3/4" C/U 500 $ 1253 Copla cobre 3/8" C/U 179 $ 1254 Desague de 11/4 C/U 1.500 $ 1255 Fittings varios cobre C/U 650 $ 1256 Flexible metal 40 cm HI HI 1/2 C/U 975 $ 1257 Flexible metal HI-HE 1/2 30 cms C/U 1.420 $ 1258 Reducción bronce 1 a 3/4" C/U 1.495 $ 1259 Reducción bronce 1" a 1/2" C/U 1.252 $ 1260 Reducción bronce 1/2 a 3/8" C/U 500 $ 1261 Reducción bronce 3/4 x 1/2" C/U 470 $ 1262 Reducción Pr. he/hi 2 x 1.1/2" C/U 316 $ 1263 Tapa PVC sanitaria 75 mm C/U 380 $ 1264 Tapagorro 1 1/2" bronce HE C/U 2.300 $ 1265 Tapagorro 1 1/2" bronce HI C/U 2.300 $ 1266 Tapagorro 1 1/2" bronce SO C/U 2.300 $ 1267 Tapagorro 1" bronce HE C/U 850 $ 1268 Tapagorro 1" bronce HI C/U 850 $ 1269 Tapagorro 1" bronce SO C/U 850 $ 1270 Tapagorro 3/4" bronce HE C/U 780 $ 1271 Tapagorro 3/4" bronce HI C/U 780 $
  34. 34. 33 1272 Tapagorro 3/4" bronce SO C/U 780 $ 1273 Tapagorro 3/8" bronce HE C/U 330 $ 1274 Tapagorro 3/8" bronce HI C/U 330 $ 1275 Tapagorro 3/8" bronce SO C/U 330 $ 1276 Tapagorro 1/2" bronce HE C/U 450 $ 1277 Tapagorro 1/2" bronce HI C/U 450 $ 1278 Tapagorro 1/2" bronce SO C/U 450 $ 1279 Tapón de 3/4" C/U 330 $ 1280 Tapón galvanizado 1.1/4" C/U 754 $ 1281 Tee cobre 1 - 1.1/2 soldar C/U 603 $ 1282 Tee cobre 1 - 1.1/4 soldar C/U 1.114 $ 1283 Tee cobre 1 - 1/2" soldar C/U 3.395 $ 1284 Tee cobre 1 - 3/4" soldar C/U 2.100 $ 1285 Tee cobre 1" soldar C/U 2.095 $ 1286 Tee cobre 1.1/2" soldar C/U 3.000 $ 1287 Tee cobre 1.1/4" soldar C/U 3.880 $ 1288 Tee cobre 1/2 - 1/2 - 3/8" soldar C/U 925 $ 1289 Tee cobre 1/2 soldar C/U 530 $ 1290 Tee cobre 2 - 2 - 1 1/4" soldar C/U 7.230 $ 1291 Tee cobre 2" soldar C/U 8.725 $ 1292 Tee cobre 3/4 - 1/2 soldar C/U 570 $ 1293 Tee cobre 3/4 soldar C/U 435 $ 1294 Tee bronce 2" soldar C/U 2.860 $ 1295 Tee bronce 1 - 1.1/2 soldar C/U 603 $ 1296 Tee bronce 1 - 1.1/4 soldar C/U 1.114 $ 1297 Tee bronce 1 - 1/2" soldar C/U 3.395 $ 1298 Tee bronce 1 - 3/4" soldar C/U 2.100 $ 1299 Tee bronce 1" soldar C/U 2.095 $ 1300 Tee bronce 1.1/2" soldar C/U 3.000 $ 1301 Tee bronce 1.1/4" soldar C/U 3.880 $ 1302 Tee bronce 1/2 - 1/2 - 3/8" soldar C/U 925 $ 1303 Tee bronce 1/2 soldar C/U 530 $ 1304 Tee bronce 2 - 2 - 1 1/4" soldar C/U 7.230 $ 1305 Tee bronce 2" soldar C/U 8.725 $ 1306 Tee bronce 3/4 - 1/2 soldar C/U 570 $ 1307 Tee bronce 3/4 soldar C/U 435 $ 1308 Tee cobre 2" soldar C/U 2.860 $ 1309 Terminal bronce HI - SO 3/4" C/U 1.000 $ 1310 Terminal bronce SO -SO 3/8" C/U 395 $ 1311 Terminal bronce HE - HE 3/4" C/U 1.000 $
  35. 35. 34 1312 Terminal bronce HE - HE 3/8" C/U 280 $ 1313 Terminal bronce HE - SO 1" C/U 1.421 $ 1314 Terminal bronce HE - SO 3/8 x 1/2" C/U 840 $ 1315 Terminal bronce HE -SO 1/2" SO C/U 420 $ 1316 Terminal bronce HE- SO 1/2" C/U 420 $ 1317 Terminal bronce HI - SO 1/2 x 3/8" C/U 730 $ 1318 Terminal bronce HI - SO 1/2" c/u 555 $ 1319 Terminal bronce HI - SO 1/2" C/U 555 $ 1320 Terminal bronce HI soldar 1" C/U 680 $ 1321 Terminal bronce SO - HI 2" C/U 4.580 $ 1322 Terminal bronce SO - SO 1.1/4" C/U 1.560 $ 1323 Unión Americana 1" SO-HE C/U 4.500 $ 1324 Unión Americana 1" SO-SO C/U 4.500 $ 1325 Unión Americana 1.1/2" SO-HE C/U 6.800 $ 1326 Unión Americana 1.1/2" SO-SO C/U 6.800 $ 1327 Unión Americana 1/2" SO-HE C/U 4.500 $ 1328 Unión Americana 1/2" SO-SO C/U 4.500 $ 1329 Unión Americana 3/4" SO-HE C/U 3.500 $ 1330 Unión Americana 3/4" SO-SO C/U 3.500 $ 1331 Unión Americana so-so 1/2" C/U 2.021 $ 1332 Valvula de bola HI 1" C/U 3.100 $ 1333 Buje pvc hidraulico 25 x 13 C/U 115 $ 1334 Buje reduccion pvc hidraulico 40 x 25 C/U 130 $ 1335 Buje reducción pvc-h 25/20 mm C/U 22 $ 1336 Buje reducción pvc-h 40/32 C/U 98 $ 1337 Codo bronce 1.1/4" soldar C/U 1.600 $ 1338 Codo cobre 1.1/4" soldar C/U 1.600 $ 1339 Codo pvc 110 x 45º C/U 1.144 $ 1340 Codo pvc de 200mm C/U 18.521 $ 1341 Codo pvc hidraulico 1/2 C/U 105 $ 1342 Codo pvc hidraulico 125 C/U 3.632 $ 1343 Codo pvc sanitario 110 C/U 1.039 $ 1344 Codo pvc sanitario 160 mm C/U 8.500 $ 1345 Codo pvc sanitario 50 mm C/U 330 $ 1346 Codo pvc sanitario 75 mm C/U 640 $ 1347 Codo PVC sanitario 75x45º C/U 640 $ 1348 Codo pvc-h 25 mm C/U 68 $ 1349 Codo pvc-p 25 mm C/U 64 $ 1350 Codo PVC-S 40 mm 90º C/U 270 $ 1351 Codo PVC-S 40 mm x 45º C/U 270 $
  36. 36. 35 1352 Copla PVC sanitario 110 mm C/U 1.085 $ 1353 Copla PVC sanitario 25 mm C/U 52 $ 1354 Copla PVC sanitario 40 mm C/U 390 $ 1355 Copla PVC sanitario 50 mm C/U 252 $ 1356 Copla PVC sanitario 75 mm C/U 1.085 $ 1357 Copla reparación 110 mm C/U 6.015 $ 1358 Copla reparacion 63 mm PVC C-10 C/U 3.000 $ 1359 Curva pvc 140 mm C/U 9.851 $ 1360 Curva PVC C-10 110 mm. a 90º C/U 11.000 $ 1361 Curva pvc hidraulico 125 - 90º C/U 8.100 $ 1362 Curva pvc hidraulico 160 - 90 º C/U 17.000 $ 1363 Curva PVC hidraulico C-10 90 mm a 90º C/U 6.000 $ 1364 Curva PVC sanitario 110 mm C/U 1.050 $ 1365 Desague met LVT 1.1/4" c/pitón C/U 4.085 $ 1366 Fitting varios en PVC Gl 1 $ 1367 Goma p/tubo 125 mm C/U 530 $ 1368 Pileta piso 110/40 mm C/U 2.513 $ 1369 Pileta piso 110x50 C/U 1.320 $ 1370 Reduccion PVC C-10 110 - 90 mm. C/U 7.500 $ 1371 Reducción PVC C-10 125 - 110 mm. C/U 10.000 $ 1372 Reducción PVC C-10 160 - 110 mm C/U 9.500 $ 1373 Reduccion PVC C-10 160 - 125 mm C/U 19.265 $ 1374 Reducción PVC sanitario 110 - 75 mm C/U 1.040 $ 1375 Reducción PVC sanitario 50 - 40 mm C/U 305 $ 1376 Reducción PVC sanitario 75 - 40 mm C/U 901 $ 1377 Reducción pvc sanitario 75 - 50 mm C/U 500 $ 1378 Tapa gorro PVC-S 50 mm C/U 310 $ 1379 Tapas pvc sanitario gris 75mm C/U 272 $ 1380 Tapón anger PVC hidraulico 110 C/U 3.000 $ 1381 Tapón anger PVC hidraulico 90 mm C/U 2.100 $ 1382 Tapón anger PVC sanitario 140 mm C/U 5.383 $ 1383 Tapón de 1.1/4" C/U 760 $ 1384 Tapón de pruebas para alcantarillado C/U 4.500 $ 1385 Tapón desechable 110 C/U 414 $ 1386 Tee c/goma san-bco 50/50 C/U 546 $ 1387 Tee de registro de PVC 160 C/U 8.500 $ 1388 Tee pvc 40 mm C/U 405 $ 1389 Tee pvc 75x40 sanitario C/U 875 $ 1390 Tee pvc hidraulico 125 mm C/U 4.400 $ 1391 Tee pvc hidraulico 125-125 C/U 38.500 $
  37. 37. 36 1392 Tee pvc hidraulico 160 -160 C/U 47.000 $ 1393 Tee pvc hidraulico 25 x 13 C/U 390 $ 1394 Tee pvc hidraulico 40x25 C/U 700 $ 1395 Tee pvc sanitario 110 mm C/U 1.810 $ 1396 Tee pvc sanitario 110 x 50 C/U 1.265 $ 1397 Tee pvc sanitario 110x75 C/U 1.860 $ 1398 Tee pvc Sanitario 75 mm C/U 871 $ 1399 Tee pvc sanitario 75x50 C/U 965 $ 1400 Tee pvc sanitario bco75/50 mm C/U 606 $ 1401 Tee pvc-h 25/20 mm C/U 270 $ 1402 Tee pvc-h 40/32 mm C/U 273 $ 1403 Tee pvc-p 25 mm C/U 154 $ 1404 Teflon 1/2" C/U 90 $ 1405 Teflon 3/4 C/U 115 $ 1406 Terminal bronce HE - HE 1.1/4" - 1.1/2" C/U 410 $ 1407 Terminal HE pvc hidraulico 1/2 C/U 90 $ 1408 Terminal he pvc-h 32 mm C/U 83 $ 1409 Terminal PVC HE 1/2" C/U 70 $ 1410 Terminal PVC hidraulico HE 25 C/U 102 $ 1411 Terminal PVC-H 40 mm HE C/U 138 $ 1412 Unión Americana 1.1/4" SO-HE C/U 3.640 $ 1413 Unión Americana 1.1/4" SO-SO C/U 3.640 $ 1414 Unión Americana PVC-H 1" C/U 1.851 $ 1415 vee 110 x 50 PVC sanitario C/U 1.965 $ 1416 Vee pvc 110 C/U 2.220 $ 1417 Venteo PVC 110 mm C/U 11.600 $ 1418 Arquitac 2.4mm caja de 5 M2 M2 6.500 $ 1419 Arquitac de 3.2 mm caja de 2.7 M2 M2 7.700 $ 1420 Flexit 2.4 mm M2 4.200 $ 1421 Flexit 3.2 mm alto trafico Caja 20.500 $ 1422 Piso Arquitac 3.2 mm -THRU caja de 3.15 M2 M2 7.200 $ 1423 Piso Arquitac color Agata (906 ) 3.2 mm espesor M2 7.143 $ 1424 Pisoflex 1.4 mm M2 3.400 $ 1425 Frague Kg 640 $ 1426 Frague (limay beige) Kg 408 $ 1427 Frague beige Kg 700 $ 1428 Frague blanco Kg 449 $ 1429 Frague blanco kg 449 $ 1430 Frague Cadina Almond Kg 700 $ 1431 Frague capri Kg 408 $
  38. 38. 37 1432 Frague garza Kg 408 $ 1433 Frague gris Kg 700 $ 1434 Frague para cerámicos Kg 700 $ 1435 Sellador frague ceramicos Gal 25.300 $ 1436 Traslapo impreg. 1 x 5 x 3.20 Pz 1.300 $ 1437 Brazo ducha FAS # 81257-9 C/U 5.000 $ 1438 Challa antivandalismo C/U 35.000 $ 1439 Challa ducha C/U 5.210 $ 1440 Combinación Cuello cisne 5001 C/U 20.096 $ 1441 Combinacion FAS tina C/U 24.790 $ 1442 Combinacion Fas Vanitorio-Jazz C/U 9.990 $ 1443 Combinación LP Horiz.piso CC-7-6001 C/U 14.330 $ 1444 Ducha de emergencia C/U 54.800 $ 1445 Griferia 2 slidas de agua C/U 28.500 $ 1446 Griferia briggs monomando alto gerontológica discapacitado C/U 33.990 $ 1447 Griferia cromada lavamanos roca C/U 24.000 $ 1448 Griferia Cuello de cisne mas 2 salidas C/U 44.850 $ 1449 Griferia cuello de cisne simple C/U 18.500 $ 1450 Griferia ducha Roca cromada C/U 23.000 $ 1451 Griferia Fas MLV 6001 C/U 11.240 $ 1452 Llave Fas 1/2 campana 1001 C/U 4.950 $ 1453 Llave Fas lavamano L 1001 C/U 5.880 $ 1454 Llave FAS LP Crame LC1-1001 C/U 3.975 $ 1455 Llave lavamano C/U 5.600 $ 1456 Llave lavamano temporizada C/U 30.500 $ 1457 Llave Lq LP alta LC-2-1001 C/U 3.913 $ 1458 Llave Lq LP crane LC-1001 C/U 4.210 $ 1459 Monoblock Lavaplato Cromolux C/U 17.555 $ 1460 Monomando C/U 12.000 $ 1461 Monomando lavamanos Jazz C/U 10.000 $ 1462 Monomando Omega Fas cromo C/U 16.800 $ 1463 Monomando stretto lavamanos C/U 14.500 $ 1464 Monomando tina-ducha Novella Fas C/U 24.785 $ 1465 Combinación clínica pilar Cobra 515-21 C/U 69.640 $ 1466 Combinación Cobra agua-fria y caliente 171/041 CA C/U 69.000 $ 1467 Desague clínico Cobra 318 C/U 13.600 $ 1468 Fluxor temporizado para WC C/U 54.100 $ 1469 Griferia temporizada para lavamanos C/U 38.500 $ 1470 Kit de sensor para dos Urinarios C/U 550.000 $ 1471 Kit de sensor para tres urinarios C/U 730.000 $
  39. 39. 38 1472 Llave clinica muro c/gatillo Cobra 519-21 C/U 50.620 $ 1473 Llave con temporizador C/U 43.500 $ 1474 Llave pilar activada por codo Cobra 505-21 C/U 69.640 $ 1475 Sensor para Urinario individual C/U 460.000 $ 1476 Temporizador Urinarios C/U 85.780 $ 1477 Válvula Cobra FJ 6.000/6.100 para urinario C/U 59.000 $ 1478 Válvula Cobra FM 1.100 para WC C/U 112.000 $ 1479 Válvula Cobra KM 2.100 para lavamanos C/U 49.300 $ 1480 Valvula con fluxor WC C/U 85.000 $ 1481 Valvula econoflush FM 2100 C/U 77.800 $ 1482 Boquilla bajadas de aguas C/U 1.000 $ 1483 Codo zinc alum 4" C/U 2.180 $ 1484 Cubeta de hojalateria C/U 12.500 $ 1485 Ductos mantas y gorro hojalateria C/U 30.000 $ 1486 Forrros de Hojalateria Ml 2.500 $ 1487 Gorro de hojalateria 4" C/U 835 $ 1488 Tubo zinc alum 0.5 x 4" Ø Ml 1.675 $ 1489 Hormigón 170 kg cem/M3 M3 51.200 $ 1490 Hormigón 4.5 HF M3 58.000 $ 1491 Hormigón H-15 80-40-06 M3 49.300 $ 1492 Hormigón H-20 M3 55.200 $ 1493 Hormigón H-25 80-40-06 M3 59.100 $ 1494 Hormigón H-30 M3 60.500 $ 1495 Hormigón HN 20 80-40-06 M3 55.500 $ 1496 Hormigón Liviano M3 89.500 $ 1497 Hormigón para bombeo M3 66.000 $ 1498 Antiparras plasticas C/U 900 $ 1499 Antirruido desechable C/U 500 $ 1500 Antirruido reutilizable C/U 1.100 $ 1501 Arnes de seguridad c/cuerda de vida C/U 20.070 $ 1502 Bota de goma negra Par 7.900 $ 1503 Bota PVC liviana Par 4.193 $ 1504 Buzo Poplin Azul C/Reflectante C/U 4.800 $ 1505 Buzo tipo piloto C/U 6.300 $ 1506 Cabo De Vida Acero De 1/4" X 1,8 Mts. C/U 2.840 $ 1507 Cabo De Vida De 1.8 Mts. C/U 3.480 $ 1508 Cabo De Vida Perlon Trenzado Encapsulado C/U 4.500 $ 1509 Cabos De Vida Acerados 1,8 Mts. C/Ojetillos C/U 6.100 $ 1510 Careta de protección C/U 8.000 $ 1511 Careta de soldador C/U 4.500 $
  40. 40. 39 1512 Casaca para soldador C/U 5.600 $ 1513 Casco Seguridad P.P certificado C/U 2.200 $ 1514 Cascos de seguridad C/U 1.900 $ 1515 Chaleco reflectante C/U 4.000 $ 1516 Cinturón de seguridad 3 puntas con cuerda de vida C/U 22.500 $ 1517 Cono para tráfico 38x75cm. C/U 8.500 $ 1518 Equipamiento de botiquin Gl 25.000 $ 1519 Extintor de incendio 25 Kg C/U 45.200 $ 1520 Extintor pqs. abc certificado 6 kg. C/U 24.084 $ 1521 Faja de apoyo lumbar C/U 4.980 $ 1522 Filtro respirador mixto C/U 2.600 $ 1523 Filtros respirador gases ácidos C/U 2.400 $ 1524 Filtros respirador polvos, humos C/U 1.890 $ 1525 Guante algodon PVC antideslizante Par 850 $ 1526 Guante de albañil C/U 2.100 $ 1527 Guante de cabritilla Par 1.500 $ 1528 Guante de descarne corto Par 950 $ 1529 Guante de descarne reforzado Par 950 $ 1530 Guante de descarne trabajo liviano Par 950 $ 1531 Guante de policotón PVC pigmentado Par 700 $ 1532 Guante de PVC largo Par 970 $ 1533 Guante engomado anticorte Par 1.500 $ 1534 Guante engomado multipropósito Par 800 $ 1535 Guantes de soldador Par 2.500 $ 1536 Lente de protección claro C/U 1.000 $ 1537 Lente de protección oscuro C/U 1.100 $ 1538 Lente de seguridad C/U 1.420 $ 1539 Mango de palas C/U 1.259 $ 1540 Mascara con filtro C/U 18.500 $ 1541 Mascarillas desechables C/U 1.500 $ 1542 Pechera soldador C/U 4.240 $ 1543 Polainas para soldador C/U 5.100 $ 1544 Protectores de cuellos C/U 15.800 $ 1545 Tapones para oído C/U 850 $ 1546 Traje de agua C/U 3.686 $ 1547 Zapato de seguridad basico Par 14.500 $ 1548 Zapato de seguridad ejecutivo Par 34.540 $ 1549 Aro de basketbol C/U 50.000 $ 1550 Balancín metálico C/U 134.470 $ 1551 Columpio de plaza 3 asientos C/U 205.150 $
  41. 41. 40 1552 Red de futbol C/U 60.000 $ 1553 Red de voleibol C/U 85.000 $ 1554 Hormigón celular 15 cm M2 12.150 $ 1555 Hormigón celular e=10cm. M2 9.510 $ 1556 Ladrillo fiscal 15 x 30 x 5 cm. C/U 160 $ 1557 Ladrillo Fiscal 15 x 30 x 7 cm C/U 190 $ 1558 Ladrillo fiscal hecho a maquina C/U 250 $ 1559 Ladrillo Tabicol C/U 120 $ 1560 Ladrillo Titan 29 x 14 x 7,1 C/U 210 $ 1561 Ampolleta 9W G-23 C/U 1.356 $ 1562 Ampolleta dicroica c/rosca 50 W General Electric C/U 1.085 $ 1563 Ampolleta halógena 100 W C/U 1.507 $ 1564 Ampolleta halógena 12V 50W C/U 570 $ 1565 Ampolleta halógena 150 W C/U 1.507 $ 1566 Ampolleta Legrand Ref: 60753 C/U 5.029 $ 1567 Ampolleta normal 100 W C/U 250 $ 1568 Ampolleta PL-9 TCS Phillips C/U 1.592 $ 1569 Campana industriales 250 HM C/U 95.000 $ 1570 Campana industriales 400 HM C/U 95.000 $ 1571 Campana industriales 75 HM C/U 85.000 $ 1572 Eq. Alta Eficiencia Sobrepuesta AEF 20-50 SP C/U 16.900 $ 1573 Equipo alta eficiencia sobrepuesto 2x20 W. C/U 16.050 $ 1574 Equipo alta eficiencia TCS 305 3x20 W C/U 17.500 $ 1575 Equipo alta eficiencia TCS 305 4x20 W C/U 25.000 $ 1576 Equipo Benard 3 X 40 W ( para cielo volcanita ) C/U 26.000 $ 1577 Equipo Benard 500S 2 x 20 W C/U 18.000 $ 1578 Equipo Benard 500E 2 x36W C/U 17.700 $ 1579 Equipo Benard 500S 1 x 40 W C/U 16.200 $ 1580 Equipo Benard 500S 2 X 20 w C/U 14.971 $ 1581 Equipo Benard 500S 2 X 40 C/U 17.990 $ 1582 Equipo Benard 500S 3 x 20 C/U 20.803 $ 1583 Equipo Benard 511 2 X 36 W C/U 18.000 $ 1584 Equipo Benard 511 3 x 20 w C/U 25.330 $ 1585 Equipo Benard 511 3 x 40 W C/U 17.000 $ 1586 Equipo Benard Mod. 811 1 x 26 w C/U 14.500 $ 1587 Equipo EK 2 X 20 W BLANCO C/U 16.100 $ 1588 Equipo emergencia Legrand Ref : 61516 C/U 37.246 $ 1589 Equipo emergencia Legrand Ref: 61 517 C/U 54.915 $ 1590 Equipo emergencia Legrand Ref: 61514 C/U 26.700 $ 1591 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 2x20 W. C/U 16.500 $
  42. 42. 41 1592 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 2x40 W. C/U 18.200 $ 1593 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 3x20 W. C/U 22.100 $ 1594 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 3x40 W. C/U 25.300 $ 1595 Equipo fluorescente alta eficiencia 4x20 W. C/U 28.200 $ 1596 Equipo fluorescente estanco 1x20w. C/U 18.200 $ 1597 Equipo hermetico BENASA 20511 1x40 W C/U 11.900 $ 1598 Equipo HUBLOT KORO REF: 62422 C/U 19.248 $ 1599 Equipo LEGRAND REF: 60451 C/U 11.960 $ 1600 Equipo LEGRAND REF: 61517 C/U 55.000 $ 1601 Equipo LG modelo IS-K1860 HL C/U 850.000 $ 1602 Equipo Sobrepuesta AEF 20-50 SP C/U 16.900 $ 1603 Equipo TCS 305 2X36 W C/U 25.650 $ 1604 Equipo TCS 305 3x36 W C/U 30.250 $ 1605 Equipo TCS-305 3X18 C/U 24.000 $ 1606 Foco Cimmalux DJ1-118 C/U 27.600 $ 1607 Foco dicroico embutido fijo C/U 1.255 $ 1608 Foco embutido fijo mod.811 1 x 18 W C/U 14.100 $ 1609 Foco s/puesto circular fijo H.M. 150 W # 813 C/U 49.890 $ 1610 Foco tortuga exterior C/U 4.500 $ 1611 Lampara 1 x 40 W C/U 16.200 $ 1612 Lampara Benard 500E 2 x 36 W C/tubo S80-84 C/U 17.700 $ 1613 Lampara de emergencia ref 61710 C/U 36.500 $ 1614 Lámpara hermética de 2x36 C/U 13.500 $ 1615 Lampara Hublot Koro ref: 62422 C/U 22.232 $ 1616 Lampara Legrand Ref: 60451 C/U 8.025 $ 1617 Lampara Legrand Ref: 61516 C/U 37.877 $ 1618 Lampara Legrand Ref: 61517 C/U 42.768 $ 1619 Lampara TCS-305 3 x 18 W C/U 23.560 $ 1620 Lampara TCS-305 Phillips 3 x36 W C/U 41.100 $ 1621 Lampara Troll Mod.Ref.6247/33 luminaria 50W C/U 28.000 $ 1622 Lampisteria GL 1 $ 1623 Luminaria AP 150 C/U 95.000 $ 1624 Luminaria AP 250 C/U 110.000 $ 1625 Luminaria AP 75 C/U 68.000 $ 1626 Proyectores de area 250 HM C/U 95.000 $ 1627 Proyectores de area 400 HM C/U 95.000 $ 1628 Proyectores de area 75 HM C/U 68.000 $ 1629 Soquete electrico plastico C/U 420 $ 1630 Tubo fluorescente 20 W C/U 18.200 $ 1631 Tubo fluorescente 39 W C/U 18.200 $
  43. 43. 42 1632 Tubo S80 luz 84 18 w Phillips C/U 1.035 $ 1633 Tubo super 80 luz 84 Phillips 36 w C/U 1.383 $ 1634 Tubo TLD S-80 luz 83 C/U 1.180 $ 1635 Lavacopa 45 x 50 C/U 22.100 $ 1636 Lavacopa circular C/U 25.000 $ 1637 Lavadero acero inoxidable 40x40x30 cm C/U 25.000 $ 1638 Lavadero acero inoxidable 50 x 50 cm C/U 17.850 $ 1639 Lavadero c/pedestal metálico Biggi C/U 150.000 $ 1640 Lavadero doble 140x60 cms c/Atril, Mod. L-2AI C/U 300.000 $ 1641 Lavadero Frutillar c/atril C/U 45.000 $ 1642 Lavaplato 1 x 0.50 TEKA C/U 35.000 $ 1643 Lavaplato 80 x 0.50 TEKA C/U 25.000 $ 1644 Lavaplato doble secador y tazon C/U 50.000 $ 1645 Lavaplato teka doble tazon y secador 1.2 mt C/U 54.615 $ 1646 Lavaplatos TEKA C/R 0.80 C/U 18.487 $ 1647 Lija banda 3 x 24" grano 100 display 2 unidades C/U 2.123 $ 1648 Lija banda 3 x 24" grano 80 display 2 unidades C/U 2.123 $ 1649 Lija banda 3 x 24" grano 120 display 2 unidades C/U 2.123 $ 1650 Lija banda 3 x 24" grano 60 display 2 unidades C/U 2.123 $ 1651 Lija de agua Nº 120 Plie 125 $ 1652 Lija de banda 3 x 24 grano 100 C/U 1.135 $ 1653 Lija de banda 3 x 24 grano 120 C/U 1.135 $ 1654 Lija de banda 4x24" Gr 100 Dsp`x2 C/U 2.708 $ 1655 Lija de fierro Nº 100 Plie 163 $ 1656 Lija de fierro Nº 120 Plie 165 $ 1657 Lija de fierro Nº 150 Plie 165 $ 1658 Lija de fierro Nº 80 Plie 150 $ 1659 Lija de madera 150 Plie 67 $ 1660 Lija de madera Nº 100 Plie 67 $ 1661 Lija de Madera Nº 120 Plie 60 $ 1662 Lija de madera Nº 80 Plie 64 $ 1663 Lija Fierro al agua Nº 200 Plie 165 $ 1664 Llave angular 1/2" C/U 1.500 $ 1665 Llave bola 1" C/U 5.540 $ 1666 Llave collar 1" C/U 7.600 $ 1667 Llave collar 1.1/2" C/U 9.000 $ 1668 Llave collar 1.1/4" C/U 23.400 $ 1669 Llave collar 1/2" C/U 6.500 $ 1670 Llave collar 3/4" C/U 6.800 $ 1671 Llave de bola 1 " C/U 3.500 $

