Autoconstrucción en albañilería
Acma autoconstruccion albanileria

para albañilería armadas

  1. 1. Autoconstrucción en albañilería
  2. 2. AUTOCONSTRUCCIÓN EN ALBAÑILERÍA ALBAÑILERIA ARMADA - ALBAÑILERIA CONFINADA PRODUCTOS Catálogoyfichastécnicasen www.acma.cl * Sección/Concreto: Dimensión en hormigón terminado. Traslapo de Cadenas NOTA: La distancia entre estribos para pilares y cadenas es de 15 cms. PARA ALBAÑILERIA CasaMatriz:Maruri1942Renca,SantiagoF:(56-2)3506600·Sucursal:Av.AméricoVespucio720,TalcahuanoF:(56-41)412121 Ampliacion primer o segundo piso Vivienda de uno o dos pisos Vivienda de tres pisos DiámetroCADENAS ACMA PE1515 PI1414 PI1515 PI1520 PI1530 PI2020 Pe 250 Pe 280 Pe 300 Pe 320 Pe 340 12-12/15-15 11-11/14-14 12-12/15-15 12-17/15-20 12-27/15-30 17-17/20-20 12-12/15-15 3,00 mt 3,40 mt 2,50 mt 2,80 mt 3,00 mt 3,20 mt 3,40 mt 7,47 8,27 8,36 8,59 9,05 8,82 4,97 5,57 5,94 6,32 6,64 9,20 mm 8,00 mm 4,20 mm 4,20 mm Vivienda de un piso Vivienda de dos pisos Vivienda de tres pisos Pandereta Ampliación de segundo piso Vivienda de un piso Ce 1520 CA1420 CA 1520 CA 1525 CA1530 CA2030 12-17/15-20 11-17/14-20 12-17/15-20 12-22/15-25 12-27/15-30 17-27/20-30 4,50 mt 9,17 11,40 11,46 11,78 12,09 12,41 8,00 mm 9,20 mm 4,20 mm Escale 8,50/30,00 5,00 mt 1,35 4,20 mm Refuerzos de Albañileria Sección Pilar/Concreto* cm Largo Peso kg Long. Estribo Uso frecuente Sección Cadena/Concreto* cm Largo Peso kg Long. Estribo Uso frecuente ACMALINEA800ACMALINEA920 DiámetroPILARES ACMACADENASACMA DiámetroESCALERILLA ACMA Dist. Barras Long./Trabas cm Largo Peso kg Long./Trabas Uso frecuente El Instituto del Cemento y del Hormigón de Chile, considerando las necesidades de auto-construcción en Chile tras el terremoto del 27/F, en conjunto con las empresas productoras de morteros predosificados Presec y de armaduras electrosoldadas ACMA, ha querido colaborar con esta guía de referencia, a la construcción adecuada y segura de una "Vivienda Definitiva y de Calidad”. Estas páginas proporcionan de una manera simple y gráfica el desarrollo de las uniones entre los elementos constructivos más críticos de una albañilería. Este trabajo conjunto se enmarca dentro los desafíos y objetivos del ICH, en búsqueda de mejorar cada día más la calidad de la construcción en nuestro país. Más información respecto de buenas prácticas y soluciones constructivas con hormigón en: www.viviendasolida.cl
  3. 3. Encuentro en L de Escalerilla con Pilar Encuentro en T de Escalerilla con Pilar A U T O C O N S T R U C C I Ó N E N A L B A Ñ I L E R Í A ALBAÑILERIA ARMADA ALBAÑILERIA CONFINADA Colocación de Escalerillas Encuentro en L Refuerzo de Escalerillas Encuentro en L 3 fierros de diámetro 4,2 mm y largo L=100 cm Refuerzo de Escalerillas Encuentro en T 2 fierros de diámetro 4,2 mm, de largo L=100 cm Traslapo de Escalerillas 2 fierros de diámetro 4,2 mm y largo L = 5,0 m Trabas de diámetro 4,2 mm separadas cada 30 cm ALBAÑILERIA ARMADA - ALBAÑILERIA CONFINADA Colocación de Escalerillas Encuentro en T P HPega Albañilería Presec Hormigón Presec H P H P H PP H H P P H
  4. 4. ALBAÑILERIA ARMADA ALBAÑILERIA CONFINADA Encuentro en L de Cadenas con Pilar Encuentro en T de Cadenas con Pilar Refuerzos Encuentro Cadenas en T Colocar tres estribos de reposición una vez instalados los refuerzos de esquina 4 fierros; 2 superiores y 2 inferiores, de igual diámetro que las cadenas largo L=100 cm Encuentro en L de Cadenas con Tensor Encuentro en T de Cadenas con Tensor Refuerzos Encuentro Cadenas en T 4 fierros; 2 superiores y 2 inferiores, de igual diámetro que las cadenas largo L=100 cm Colocar tres estribos de reposición una vez instalados los refuerzos de esquina Refuerzos Encuentro Cadenas en LRefuerzos Encuentro Cadenas en L Colocar tres estribos de reposición una vez instalados los refuerzos de esquina 6 fierros; 3 superiores y 3 inferiores, de igual diámetro que las cadenas largo L=100 cm A U T O C O N S T R U C C I Ó N E N A L B A Ñ I L E R Í A P H P H P H P H P H P PH P P HPega Albañilería Presec Hormigón Presec

