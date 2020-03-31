Carretera lirio, auquis y atayallama (reparado)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDICE 1. RESUMEN EJECUTIVO 1.1. NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO DE INVERSION PÚBLICA 1.2. OBJETIVO DEL PROYECTO 1.3. BALANCE OFERTA Y...
4. FORMULACION 4.1. HORIZONTE DEL PROYECTO 4.2. ANÁLISIS DE LA DEMANDA 4.3. ANÁLISIS DE LA OFERTA 4.4. BALANCE DE OFERTA –...
1. RESUMEN EJECUTIVO 1.1 NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO DE INVERSION PUBLICA "CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE DE LA COMUNIDA D DE JATUS...
 Categoría : Trocha carrozable.  Longitud de construcción : 7 + 600 Km.  Ancho de calzada : .3.50m.  Velocidad directr...
Presupuesto Alternativa 01 Ítem Descripción Precios Privados Precios Sociales 01 CARRETERA JATUSPATA - ATAYLLAMA 424.343,6...
1.6 BENEFICIOS DEL PIP 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 SIN PROYECTO VBP 355,38 357,15 358,94 439,50...
1.7 RESULTADOS DE LA EVALUACION PRIVADO Y SOCIAL EVALUACION ECONOMICA ALTERNATIVA 1 EN MILES DE NUEVOS SOLES A PRECIOS PRI...
EVALUACION ECONOMICA ALTERNATIVA 1 EN MILES DE NUEVOS SOLES A PRECIOS SOCIALES AÑOS INVERSION COSTO DE BENEFI. EXCEDEN.PRO...
1.9 IMPACTO AMBIENTAL Para la obtención de los costos de Impacto ambiental se han considerado las actividades que generará...
quede produciendo su tierra, para ello es necesario como estrategia, ejecutar programas y proyectos en bien de los poblado...
MATRIZ DE MARCO LÓGICO PARA LA ALTERNATIVA ELEGIDA OBJETIVO INDICADORES MEDIOS DE VERIFICACIÓN SUPUESTOS FIN MEJORAR EL NI...
2 ASPECTOS GENERALES 2.1 NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO "CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA - AUQUIS – ATAYLLAMA...
2.2 UNIDAD FORMULADORA Y UNIDAD EJECUTORA Unidad Formuladora SECTOR : GOBIERNOS LOCALES PLIEGO : MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL D...
públicas, organizaciones de base y comunidad en general; lo mismo que ponemos al alcance de los diversos actores sociales;...
pasajeros a fin de llegar a su destino que comunique de manera fluida entre los Centros Poblados, con el proyecto se logra...
- OBJETIVO ESTRATEGICO Incrementar los ingresos con mejoras en los niveles de producción, comercialización, y desarrollo d...
Funciones: a) Diseñar, normar y ejecutar la política de promoción y desarrollo en materia de Transportes y Comunicaciones....
servicios económicos necesarios, generando oportunidades para su desarrollo sostenido, con la finalidad de mejorar las con...
3 IDENTIFICACIÓN 3.1 Diagnóstico de la situación actual 3.1.1 Área de Influencia y Área de estudio 3.1.1.1 Área de Influen...
Cuadro N° 03: RUTAS Y DISTA NCIAS DESDE LA CIUDA D DE HUANCAVELICA Y ACORIA Localidad Categoría de Vía Nivel de Transitabi...
Comunidad de Jatuspata, Trabajo de campo, Inicio del Trazo de la Carretera Jatuspata - Auquis – Atayllama FOTOGRA FÍA Nº 0...
FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 03 Vista fotográfica el tipo de terreno donde se va hacer los desarrollos para ganar altura FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 04...
FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 05 Punto de llegada a la comunidad de Auquis plaza principal del mismo FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 06 Anexo de Auquis, pun...
FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 07 Dentro del trazo de la carretera se observa el terreno con roca dura FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 8 Punto de llegada a l...
3.1.1.2 Área de estudio Las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama en la actualidad no cuentan con una infraestruct...
intercambio comercial, estas perdidas no se darían si existiera una vía afirmada con una velocidad directriz de 30 km/hora...
POBLACIÓN INTERCENSAL DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA, Y TASA DE CRECIMEINTO DISTRITO 1993 2.007 2.012 Tasa de Crecimiento ACORIA 2...
e) Variables de las Características del Área de Estudio i. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS GRUPOS SOCIALES AFECTADOS La tasa de cre...
PRODUCTOS AGRICOLAS DE LA ZONA OLLUCO LA PAPA LA ARVEJA GRANO VERDE LA HABA GRANO VERDE ASPETOS ECONÓMICOS Dentro de las a...
esperados. Los principales cultivos desarrollados, en la zona de influencia son: Papa, Arveja GS, Trigo, Haba GS, Olluco, ...
Las épocas de siembra en la zona de proyecto se realizan por lo general en las fechas siguientes:  Campaña Grande : Setie...
PRODUCCION PECUARIA DE LAS COMUNIDADES BENEFICIARIOS EL CUY GANADO OVINO AVES DE CORRAL GANADO VACUNO • ARTESANIA Es una d...
Las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama del C.P. de Lirio se ven limitados en sus transacciones comerciales debi...
SALUD Las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama no cuentan con este servicio, como se ha podido constatar in situ,...
3.1.2 Intento de soluciones anteriores Las autoridades de los centros poblados beneficiarios del proyecto gestionaron ante...
Fuente: Diagnostico participativo con los involucrados – Equipo Técnico 3.1.3 Análisis de Peligro en la Zona Se ha efectua...
más afectados. Neblinas Alta, entre los meses de diciembre a abril d cada año Es fuerte, sobre todo a partir de las 2.00 p...
3.2.4 Árbol de causas efectos Elaborado: Equipo técnico responsable de la formulación. EFECTO FINAL BAJO NIVEL DE DESARROL...
3.2.5 Identificación de los efectos del problema principal • Disminucion de la frontera agricola. • Demora en el transport...
3.3.2 Árbol de Medios y Fines Elaborado: Equipo técnico responsable de la formulación. FIN FINAL MEJOR NIVEL DE DESARROLLO...
3.4 Planteamiento de Soluciones de Alternativas Para Alcanzar el Objetivo 3.4.1 Árbol de Acciones a partir de los medios f...
accidentada, de acuerdo a las Normas Técnicas para el Diseño de Caminos Vecinales, dados por el Ministerio de Transportes ...
IV. FORMULACIÓN
4.1 HORIZONTE EVALUACIÓN DEL PROYECTO. Considerando que la alternativa de solución del proyecto cuyo producto es la constr...
producción en su totalidad, salvo que, algunos productos que lo trasladan mediante carga de acémilas o carguío humano, que...
En el presente estudio para el cálculo de la superficie cultivada no se toma en cuenta la metodología, del área de influen...
CUADRO N° 23 CALCULO DEL EXCEXENTE EXPORTABLE PECUARIO - CARGA (TM) SIN PROYECTO 2012 ESPECIE POBLACIÓN N° DE CABEZAS SACA...
CUADRO N° 26 COMUNIDADES DEL AREA DE INFLUENCIA (Habitantes) PROYECCIÓN DE LA POBLACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE INFLUENCIA DEL PROYECT...
4.3.2. OFERTA EN LA SITUACIÓN CON PROYECTO La Oferta Con Proyecto estaría dada por el adecuado servicio de transporte de p...
  1. 1. INDICE 1. RESUMEN EJECUTIVO 1.1. NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO DE INVERSION PÚBLICA 1.2. OBJETIVO DEL PROYECTO 1.3. BALANCE OFERTA Y DEMANDA DE LOS BIENES DE SERVICIO 1.4. DESCRIPCION TECNICA DEL PROYECTO 1.5. COSTOS DEL PIP 1.6. BENEFICIOS DEL PIP 1.7. RESULTADOS DE LA EVALUACION SOCIAL 1.8. SOSTENIBILIDAD DEL PIP 1.9. IMPACTO AMBIENTAL 1.10. ORGANIZACIÓN Y GESTION 1.11. PLAN DE IMPLEMENTACION 1.12. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES 1.13. MARCO LOGICO 2. ASPECTOS GENERALES 2.1. NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO 2.2. UNIDAD FORMULADORA Y EJECUTORA 2.3. PARTICIPACION DE LAS ENTIDADES INVOLUCRADAS Y DE LOS BENEFICIARIOS 2.4. MARCO DE REFENCIA 2.5. LOCALIZACION 3. IDENTIFICACIÓN 3.1. DIAGNOSTICO DE LA SITUACIÓN ACTUAL 3.2. DEFINICION DEL PROBLEMA Y SUS CAUSAS  ARBOL DE CAUSA Y EFECTOS 3.3. OBJETIVO DEL PROYECTO  ARBOL DE MEDIOS Y FINES 3.4. ARBOL DE MEDIOS FUNDAMENTALES Y ACCIONES PROPUESTAS DEFINITIVAS 3.5. PLANTEAMIENTO DE ALTERNATIVAS DE SOLUCION.
  2. 2. 4. FORMULACION 4.1. HORIZONTE DEL PROYECTO 4.2. ANÁLISIS DE LA DEMANDA 4.3. ANÁLISIS DE LA OFERTA 4.4. BALANCE DE OFERTA – DEMANDA 4.5. DIMENSIONAMIENTO DEL PROYECTO 4.6. MEMORIA DESCRIPTIVA DE LAS ALTERNATIVAS PLANTEADAS 4.7. IDENTIFICACION DE ETAPAS Y ACTIVIDADES 4.8. COSTOS EN LA SITUACIÓN “SIN PROYECTO” 4.9. COSTOS EN LA SITUACIÓN “CON PROYECTO” 4.10. COSTOS INCREMENTALES 4.11. BENEFICIOS EN LA SITUACIÓN “SIN PROYECTO” 4.12. BENEFICIOS EN LA SITUACIÓN “CON PROYECTO” 4.13. BENEFICIOS INCREMENTALES 5. EVALUACIÓN 5. EVALUACIÓN ECONOMICA 5.1. FLUJO DE COSTOS Y BENEFICIOS A PRECIOS PRIVADOS ALTERNATIVA I 5.2. FLUJO DE COSTOS Y BENEFICIOS A PRECIOS PRIVADOS ALTERNATIVA II 5.3. FLUJO DE COSTOS Y BENEFICIOS A PRECIOS SOCIALES ALTERNATIVA I 5.4. FLUJO DE COSTOS Y BENEFICIOS A PRECIOS SOCIALES ALTERNATIVA II 5.5. ANÁLISIS DE SENSIBILIDAD 5.6. ANÁLISIS DE SOSTENIBILIDAD 5.7. IMPACTO AMBIENTAL 5.8. SELECCIÓN Y PRIORIZACIÓN DE ALTERNATIVAS 5.9. PLAN DE IMPLEMENTACIÓN 5.10. ORGANIZACIÓN Y GESTIÓN 5.11. MATRÍZ DE MARCO LÓGICO PARA LA ALTERNATIVA ELEGIDA 6. CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES ANEXOS.  ACTIVIDAD AGRÍCOLA  ACTIVIDAD PECUARIA  METRADOS, PRESUPUESTO Y ANALISIS DE COSTOS UNITARIOS  COMPROMISOS  PANEL FOTOGRAFICO  PLANOS
  3. 3. 1. RESUMEN EJECUTIVO 1.1 NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO DE INVERSION PUBLICA "CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE DE LA COMUNIDA D DE JATUSPATA - AUQUIS – ATAYLLAMA DEL C.P. DE LIRIO DEL DISTRITO ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA” 1.2 OBJETIVO DEL PROYECTO “FACIL ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS; Y MEJOR INTEGRACION LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA” 1.3 BALANCE OFERTA DEMANDA. BALANCE OFERTA - DEMANDA CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA VÍA OFERTA COPROYECTO OFERTASINPROYECTO DEMANDA INSATISFECHA Longitud de la Construcción 07+ 600 Km. No existe 07+ 600 Km. Ancho de Calzada 3.50 m. Variable 3.50 m. Tipo de Superficie de Rodadura Sin Afirmado Sin Afirmado Sin Afirmado Velocidad Directriz 30 Km/Hr.. 3 Km/Hr. 30 Km/Hr.. Visibilidad de parada 30 m en subida y 35 m en bajada No existe 30 m en subida y 35 m en bajada Visibilidad de paso 80 mts. No existe 80 mts. Pendiente Mínima 0.50% 0.50% Pendiente Máxima 12.00% No existe 12.00% Radio Mínimo Excepcional 12 ml. No existe 12 ml. Bombeo 2% No existe 2% Cunetas Sección triangular (0.30 m. x 0.50 m.) No existe (0.30 m. x 0.50 m.) Plataforma de cruce Cada 500 ml. No existe Cada 500 ml. Peralte Máximo normal 8% No existe 8% Peralte Máximo Excepcional 10% No existe 10% Talud de corte Variable. No existe Variable. Talud de Relleno 1.1 No existe 1.1 Alcantarillas de concreto armado 07 Und No existe 07 Und Badén 01 Und No existe 01 Und Densidad de campo Al 95% No existe Al 95% Muro de contención L=35mts, x 2.00mts. L=35mts, H=2.00mts 1.4 DESCRIPCIÓN TÉCNICA DEL PROYECTO a) ALTERNATIVA 1 Creación de una trocha carrozable desde la Comunidad de Jatuspata – Auquis y Atayllama 7 + 600 Km. con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50m. También se construirán cunetas (0.50x0.30), obras de arte (alcantarillas con concreto armado), Badén. En general la presente alternativa contempla lo siguiente: El estudio definitivo deberá considerar las siguientes especificaciones técnicas, según las Normas Peruanas para Carreteras adaptadas a Tipo Vecina. CARACTERÍSTICAS CONSTRUCTIVAS:
  4. 4.  Categoría : Trocha carrozable.  Longitud de construcción : 7 + 600 Km.  Ancho de calzada : .3.50m.  Velocidad directriz. : 30 Km. /h.  Visibilidad de Parada : 30 m. En Subida y 35m. En bajada.  Visibilidad de paso : 80m.  Radio Mínimo Excepcional : 12 m. (De volteo).  Bombeo : 2.00%  Cunetas : Sec. Triangular (0.50x0.30m)  Pendiente Mínima : 0.50%  Pendiente Máx. Normal : 12.00%  Pendiente Máx. Excepcional : 12.00 ml.  Plataforma de Cruce : Se realizará cada 500 m.  Peralte Máximo normal : 8%  Peralte Máximo excepcional : 10%  Densidad de campo : al 95 %  Talud de Corte : Variable.  Talud de Relleno : 1:1  Alcantarillas : 07 alcantarillas (concreto armado)  Badén : 01 Unid.  Muro de Contención : 01 Unid (35 metros). b) ALTERNATIVA 2 Creación de una trocha carrozable desde la Comunidad de Jatuspata – Auquis y Atayllama 7 + 600 Km. con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50 m. También se construirán cunetas (0.50x0.30), obras de arte (alcantarillas con TMC), Badén. En general la presente alternativa contempla lo siguiente: El estudio definitivo deberá considerar las siguientes especificaciones técnicas, según las Normas Peruanas para Carreteras adaptadas a Tipo Vecinal. CARACTERÍSTICAS CONSTRUCTIVAS:  Categoría : Trocha carrozable.  Longitud de construcción : 7 + 600 Km.  Ancho de calzada : 3.50 m.  Velocidad directriz. : 30 Km. /h.  Visibilidad de Parada : 30m. En Subida y 35m. En bajada.  Visibilidad de paso : 80m.  Radio Mínimo Excepcional : 12 m. (De volteo).  Bombeo : 2.00%  Cunetas : Sec. Triangular (0.50x0.30m)  Pendiente Mínima : 0.50%  Pendiente Máx. Normal : 12.00%  Pendiente Máx. Excepcional : 12.00 ml.  Plataforma de Cruce : Se realizará cada 500 m.  Peralte Máximo normal : 8%  Peralte Máximo excepcional : 10%  Densidad de campo : al 95 %  Talud de Corte : Variable.  Talud de Relleno : 1:1  Alcantarillas : 07 alcantarillas (TMC tipo cilindro).  Badén : 01 Unid.  Muro de Contención : 01 Unid (35 metros). 1.5 COSTOS DEL PIP PROYECTO :CREACION DE LA TROCHA CARROZABLE DE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA - AUQUIS - ATAYLLAMA DEL C.P. DE LIRIO DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA – HUANCAVELICA
  5. 5. Presupuesto Alternativa 01 Ítem Descripción Precios Privados Precios Sociales 01 CARRETERA JATUSPATA - ATAYLLAMA 424.343,62 335.231,46 01.01 OBRAS PROVICIONALES 21.781,88 17.207,69 01.02 MOVIMIENTO DE TIERRAS 402.561,74 318.023,77 02 OBRAS DE ARTE Y DRENAJE 45.327,88 35.809,03 02.01 ALCANTARRILLA DE TIPO I 23.918,28 18.895,44 02.02 BADEN ( 01 UND) 6062,78 4.789,60 02.03 MURO DE CONTENCION 9.680,20 7.647,36 02.04 CUNETAS 1.674,42 1.322,79 02.05 ENSAYO DE LABORATORIO 3.992,20 3.153,84 03 MITIGACION E IMPACTO AMBIENTAL 9.500,00 7.505,00 03.01 PROGRAMA DE CIERRE Y ABANDONO 5.000,00 3.950,00 03.02 PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACION 4.500,00 3.555,00 04 CAPACITACION 2.500,00 1.975,00 05 FLETE 13.244,46 10.463,12 COSTO DIRECTO TOTAL(CD) 494.915,96 390.983,61 GASTOS GENERALES (10%CD) 49.491,60 39.098,36 EXPEDIENTE TECNICO ( 3.30%CD) 16.332,23 12.902,46 SUPERVISOR ( 4%CD) 19.796,64 15.639,34 COSTO TOTAL DE OBRA 580.536,42 458.623,77 Fuente: Elaboración Equipo Técnico PROYECTO :CREACION DE LA TROCHA CARROZABLE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA - AUQUIS - ATAYLLAMA DEL C.P. DE LIRIO DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA Presupuesto Alternativa 02 Ítem Descripción Precios Privados Precios Sociales 01 CARRETERA JATUSPATA - ATAYLLAMA 424.343,62 335.231,46 01.01 OBRAS PROVICIONALES 21.781,88 17.207,69 01.02 MOVIMIENTO DE TIERRAS 402.561,74 318.023,77 02 OBRAS DE ARTE Y DRENAJE 59.187,90 46.758,44 02.01 ALCANTARRILLA DE TIPO I 37.778,30 29.844,86 02.02 BADEN ( 01 UND) 6.062,78 4.789,60 02.03 MURO DE CONTENCION 9.680,20 7.647,36 02.04 CUNETAS 1.674,42 1.322,79 02.05 ENSAYO DE LABORATORIO 3.992,20 3.153,84 03 MITIGACION E IMPACTO AMBIENTAL 9.500,00 7.505,00 03.01 PROGRAMA DE CIERRE Y ABANDONO 5.000,00 3.950,00 03.02 PROGRAMA DE REFORESTACION 4.500,00 3.555,00 04 CAPACITACION 2.500,00 1.975,00 05 FLETE 13.244,46 10.463,12 COSTO DIRECTO TOTAL(CD) 508.775,98 401.933,02 GASTOS GENERALES (10%CD) 50.877,60 40.193,30 EXPEDIENTE TECNICO ( 3.3%CD) 16.789,61 13.263,79 SUPERVISOR ( 4%CD) 20.351,04 16.077,32 COSTO TOTAL DE OBRA 596.794,22 471.467,44
  6. 6. 1.6 BENEFICIOS DEL PIP 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 SIN PROYECTO VBP 355,38 357,15 358,94 439,50 362,54 364,35 366,17 368,00 369,84 371,69 373,55 Costo Produccion 264,83 266,16 267,49 298,94 270,17 271,52 272,88 274,24 275,61 276,99 278,38 Beneficio 90,54 91,00 91,45 140,56 92,37 92,83 93,30 93,76 94,23 94,70 95,18 CON PROYECTO VBP 491,33 523,26 557,28 593,50 632,08 673,16 727,01 785,17 847,99 915,83 989,09 Costo Produccion 471,76 502,42 535,08 569,86 606,90 646,35 698,05 753,90 814,21 879,35 949,69 Beneficio 19,57 20,84 22,20 23,64 25,18 26,81 28,96 31,28 33,78 36,48 39,40 BENEFICIO NETO 70,97- 70,15- 69,25- 116,92- 67,19- 66,02- 64,34- 62,49- 60,45- 58,22- 55,78- CONCEPTOS Fuente: Elboración Equipo Técnico AÑOS BENEFICIOS INCREMENTALES - ACTIVIDAD AGRICOLA - ALTERNATIVAS 1 - 2 EN MILES DE SOLES - A PRECIOS PRIVADOS 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 SIN PROYECTO VBP 266,53 357,15 358,94 439,50 362,54 364,35 366,17 368,00 369,84 371,69 373,55 Costo Produccion 198,62 199,62 200,62 224,20 202,63 203,64 204,66 205,68 206,71 207,74 208,78 Beneficio 67,91 157,54 158,32 215,30 159,91 160,71 161,51 162,32 163,13 163,95 164,77 CON PROYECTO VBP 491,33 523,26 557,28 593,50 632,08 673,16 727,01 785,17 847,99 915,83 989,09 Costo Produccion 353,82 376,81 401,31 427,39 455,17 484,76 523,54 565,42 610,66 659,51 712,27 Beneficio 137,51 146,45 155,97 166,11 176,90 188,40 203,47 219,75 237,33 256,32 276,82 BENEFICIO NETO 69,60 11,09- 2,36- 49,19- 16,99 27,69 41,96 57,43 74,20 92,37 112,05 Fuente: Elboración Equipo Técnico AÑOS BENEFICIOS INCREMENTALES - ACTIVIDAD AGRICOLA - ALTERNATIVAS 1 - 2 EN MILES DE SOLES - A PRECIOS SOCIALES CONCEPTOS 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 SIN PROYECTO VBP 334,23 337,51 340,83 344,17 347,55 350,96 354,41 357,89 361,41 364,96 368,54 COSTO PRODUCCION 239,93 242,28 244,66 247,07 249,50 251,95 254,42 256,92 259,45 262,00 264,58 BENEFICIO 94,30 95,23 96,16 97,10 98,06 99,02 99,99 100,97 101,96 102,96 103,97 CON PROYECTO VBP 497,25 526,43 557,34 590,08 624,78 661,54 700,48 741,74 785,45 831,77 880,85 COSTO PRODUCCION 296,37 314,02 332,72 352,53 373,53 395,78 419,35 444,34 470,82 498,88 528,62 BENEFICIO 200,87 212,41 224,62 237,55 251,25 265,76 281,13 297,40 314,64 332,89 352,23 BENEFICIO NETO 106,57 117,18 128,46 140,45 153,20 166,74 181,14 196,43 212,68 229,93 248,26 Fuente : Elaboración Equipo Técnico. BENEFICIOS INCREMENTALES - PECUARIO EN MILES DE SOLES - A PRECIOS PRIVADOS CONCEPTOS AÑOS
  7. 7. 1.7 RESULTADOS DE LA EVALUACION PRIVADO Y SOCIAL EVALUACION ECONOMICA ALTERNATIVA 1 EN MILES DE NUEVOS SOLES A PRECIOS PRIVADOS AÑOS INVERSION COSTO DE BENEFI. EXCEDEN.PRODUCT. FLUJO MANTENIM. AGRICOLA PECUARIO NETO 2013 580,54 -580,54 2014 6,52 -56,65 117,18 54,01 2015 6,52 -53,44 128,46 68,50 2016 6,52 -98,64 140,45 35,29 2017 10,15 -46,27 153,20 96,78 2018 6,52 -42,28 166,74 117,94 2019 6,52 -36,87 181,14 137,74 2020 6,52 -30,99 196,43 158,92 2021 10,15 -24,59 212,68 177,94 2022 6,52 -17,63 229,93 205,78 2023 -65,31 -10,07 248,26 303,50 Tasa de descuento 9% VAN S/. 180,45 TIR 13.86% B/C 1,42 EVALUACION ECONOMICA ALTERNATIVA 2 EN MILES DE NUEVOS SOLES A PRECIOS PRIVADOS AÑOS INVERSION COSTO DE BENEFI. EXCEDEN.PRODUCT. FLUJO MANTENIM. AGRICOLA PECUARIO NETO 2013 596,79 -596,79 2014 7,01 -56,65 117,18 53,52 2015 7,01 -53,44 128,46 68,01 2016 7,01 -98,64 140,45 34,80 2017 10,56 -46,27 153,20 96,37 2018 7,01 -42,28 166,74 117,45 2019 7,01 -36,87 181,14 137,26 2020 7,01 -30,99 196,43 158,44 2021 10,56 -24,59 212,68 177,53 2022 7,01 -17,63 229,93 205,30 2023 -72,00 -10,07 248,26 310,19 Tasa de descuento 9% VAN S/. 164,19 TIR 13,33% B/C 1,38 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 SIN PROYECTO VBP 334,23 337,51 340,83 344,17 347,55 350,96 354,41 357,89 361,41 364,96 368,54 COSTO PRODUCCION 179,95 181,71 183,50 185,30 187,12 188,96 190,82 192,69 194,59 196,50 198,43 BENEFICIO 154,29 155,80 157,33 158,87 160,43 162,00 163,59 165,20 166,82 168,46 170,11 CON PROYECTO VBP 497,25 526,43 557,34 590,08 624,78 661,54 700,48 741,74 785,45 831,77 880,85 COSTO PRODUCCION 222,28 235,51 249,54 264,40 280,14 296,83 314,52 333,26 353,11 374,16 396,46 BENEFICIO 274,97 290,91 307,80 325,69 344,63 364,70 385,96 408,48 432,34 457,61 484,38 BENEFICIO NETO 120,68 135,11 150,47 166,82 184,20 202,70 222,37 243,28 265,52 289,15 314,27 Fuente : Elaboración Equipo Técnico. CONCEPTOS AÑOS BENEFICIOS INCREMENTALES - PECUARIO EN MILES DE SOLES - A PRECIOS SOCIALES
  8. 8. EVALUACION ECONOMICA ALTERNATIVA 1 EN MILES DE NUEVOS SOLES A PRECIOS SOCIALES AÑOS INVERSION COSTO DE BENEFI. EXCEDEN.PRODUCT. FLUJO MANTENIM. AGRICOLA PECUARIO NETO 2013 458,62 -458,62 2014 4,89 2,41 135,11 132,63 2015 4,89 13,46 150,47 159,04 2016 4,89 -30,91 166,82 131,02 2017 7,61 37,91 184,20 214,50 2018 4,89 51,42 202,70 249,23 2019 4,89 69,42 222,37 286,90 2020 4,89 88,93 243,28 327,32 2021 7,61 110,06 265,52 367,97 2022 4,89 132,96 289,15 417,22 2023 -51,85 157,76 314,27 523,88 Tasa de descuento % VAN S/. 1160,23 TIR 39.97 B/C 3,78 EVALUACION ECONOMICA ALTERNATIVA 2 EN MILES DE NUEVOS SOLES A PRECIOS SOCIALES AÑOS INVERSION COSTO DE BENEFI. EXCEDEN.PRODUCT. FLUJO MANTENIM. AGRICOLA PECUARIO NETO 2013 471,47 -471,47 2014 5,26 2,41 135,11 132,27 2015 5,26 13,46 150,47 158,67 2016 5,26 -30,91 166,82 130,65 2017 7,92 37,91 184,20 214,20 2018 5,26 51,42 202,70 248,87 2019 5,26 69,42 222,37 286,54 2020 5,26 88,93 243,28 326,96 2021 7,92 110,06 265,52 367,66 2022 5,26 132,96 289,15 416,86 2023 -57,16 157,76 314,27 529,19 Tasa de descuento 9% VAN S/. 1,147,50 TIR 38.98% B/C S/. 3,68 1.8 SOSTENIBILIDAD DEL PROYECTO La Municipalidad distrital de Acoria, como ente receptor después de la ejecución del proyecto, quien será el directo responsable de la operación y mantenimiento de acuerdo a la Acta de Compromiso de Operación y Mantenimiento firmado, además la población beneficiaria también se compromete en aportar con la mano de obra no calificada en las jornadas de Operación y Mantenimiento de la infraestructura vial durante el horizonte del proyecto.
  9. 9. 1.9 IMPACTO AMBIENTAL Para la obtención de los costos de Impacto ambiental se han considerado las actividades que generará la deforestación de áreas de cultivo y de pastizales, durante la ejecución del proyecto debido a los movimientos de tierras, voladura de rocas y cortes de taludes, dentro de la ejecución del proyecto; de la misma forma se prevé la mitigación de la contaminación del medio ambiente por el uso de combustibles y lubricantes debido a los derrames de dichos elementos dañinos. Estos daños que constituyen los efectos negativos del proyecto, serán mitigados con trabajos de implementación de las acciones de reforestación y revegetación de las áreas contiguas y zona de influencia del proyecto. En el estudio definitivo debe de evaluar las alternativas de mitigación para el control de la calidad del aire (vertimientos, variación de flujos de los cursos de agua, de la contaminación, de la erosión), protección de la vegetación, de la fauna y protección de la seguridad personal. Durante la ejecución de las medidas de mitigación en cuanto se refiere a la identificación de campamentos y patio de maquinarias, esta tiene como finalidad el de racionalizar el uso de espacios destinados a las construcciones provisionales de tal manera se tenga menos áreas a ser tratadas; en el manejo de residuos sólidos esta se tendrá que disponer adecuadamente de los residuos provenientes de campamentos a fin de evitar el deterioro del paisaje, la contaminación del aire, las corrientes de agua y la disminución del riesgo de enfermedades. También en el presente estudio se considera, el plan de cierre del proyecto. 1.10 ORGANIZACIÓN Y GESTION La Municipalidad distrital de Acoria, como entidad ejecutora asumirá la conducción del proyecto, en ese sentido la Estructura Orgánica del proyecto estará definida de la siguiente manera: La Municipalidad distrital de Acoria, de acuerdo a sus atribuciones de la Ley Orgánica de Municipalidades, lidera y conduce el proyecto a través de la Gerencia de Infraestructura y Obras, cuya modalidad de ejecución del proyecto será por Administración Directa. Residente de Obra: Conduce, Administra, programa y organiza según el cronograma de actividades la ejecución del Proyecto. 1.11 PLAN DE IMPLEMENTA CION El plan de implementación se dada específicamente durante el tiempo de ejecución del proyecto, el cual se desarrolla bajo la supervisión y ejecución de la unidad ejecutora (Municipalidad distrital de Acoria), se sugiere que el inicio de la ejecución de la obra debe de desarrollar en épocas de poca avenida de precipitación pluvial ya que es la época más indicada. 1.12 CONCLUSIONES Y RECOMENDACIONES a) Conclusiones. Después de presentar el estudio, de acuerdo con los resultados de la evaluación económica así como análisis de la sostenibilidad, se deduce que el PIP "CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE DE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA - AUQUIS – ATAYLLAMA DEL C.P. DE LIRIO DEL DISTRITO ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA” El proyecto según la evaluación realizada es rentable económicamente y socialmente, cuyos indicadores para la alternativa Ganadora es como sigue: VAN S/. 180,450.54, TIR 13.86% a precios de mercado y a precios sociales es: VAN S/. 1’160,225.88 y TIR 39.97%. El costo de Inversión para la ejecución del proyecto es el siguiente: S/. 580,536.42 a precios de mercado y a precios sociales es de S/. 458,623.77. El presente proyecto es prioritario porque beneficia a la población de la margen derecha de la cuenca del rio Ichu en el Distrito de Acoria. La Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria, como institución del estado con presencia en lugares mas alejados donde no llega una infraestructura vial, con esta intervención se estará contribuyendo con el desarrollo socio económico de los Centros Poblados del ámbito de influencia del proyecto y de esta manera el productor del campo no migre a las ciudades y se
  10. 10. quede produciendo su tierra, para ello es necesario como estrategia, ejecutar programas y proyectos en bien de los pobladores de estas zonas. b) Recomendaciones. Se recomienda aprobar el presente estudio de Pre inversión del proyecto propuesto, porque es sostenible en el tiempo. Además es de vital importancia para el desarrollo de sus pobladores que tanto anhelan con la ejecución del proyecto.
  11. 11. MATRIZ DE MARCO LÓGICO PARA LA ALTERNATIVA ELEGIDA OBJETIVO INDICADORES MEDIOS DE VERIFICACIÓN SUPUESTOS FIN MEJORAR EL NIVEL DE DESARROLLO SOCIO ECONOMICO DE LA POBLACION. - Reducción de los niveles de pobreza en el área de influencia del PIP. - Reducción de la tarifa en el costo de transporte de carga y pasajeros en 20%. - Reducción en los costos de producción agropecuaria en 20%. - Reducción de las pérdidas de tiempo durante el viaje en 70%. - Estudio socioeconómico - Información estadística INEI - MINAG - Encuestas PROPÓSITO BRINDAR FACILIDAD DE ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS Y MEJOR INTEGRACION LOCAL. - Incremento de intercambio comercial de los pobladores en 50%. - Transitabilidad permanente de vehículos de carga. - Elevar los niveles de producción agropecuaria en 8%. - Mayores ingresos de la población en 15%. - Encuestas - Traslado de los excedentes de producción y pasajeros con vehículos. - MINAG - Estudio socioeconómico - Desarrollo comercial de los diferentes productos - Ejecución de obras civiles de calidad. - Mantenimiento de las vías a través de las faenas comunales programadas. COMPONENTE - ADECUADA INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL ENTRE CENTROS POBLADOS Y CON LA CAPITAL DEL DISTRITO. - TRANSPORTE DE CARGA A TRAVES DE MEDIOS APROPIADOS. - ORGANIZACIONES COMUNALES CON CAPACIDAD DE GESTION PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO VIAL - Creación de la carretera de 7 + 600 Kms. Construcción de obras de arte que consiste: 07 alcantarillas de concreto armado, 01 Badén, cunetas laterales, etc. - Capacitación a Beneficiarios. - Mitigación Ambiental - Trazo y replanteo del eje de la vía. - Políticas sectoriales se orientan favorables a la ejecución de la infraestructura vial. - Financiamiento aprobado y oportuno del Gobierno regional de Huancavelica. - Participación del Gobierno Local. ACCIONES - ELABORACION DEL EXPEDIENTE TECNICO. - EJECUCION DE LA OBRA (Construcción de la carretera Tramo: LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA – Auquis – Atayllama de 7 + 600 Km.), MITIGACIÓN AMBIENTAL - EJECUTAR LABORES DE MANTENIMIENTO. - Costo Directo S/. 494,915.96 - Gastos Generales S/. 49,491.60 Supervisión S/. 19,796.64 - Expediente Técnico S/. 16,332.23 - PRESUPUESTO TOTAL DEL PROYECTO S/. 580,536.42 - Manten. Rutinario S/. 6,936.13 - Manten. Periódico S/. 10,563.62 - Expediente Técnico. - Reporte de valorizaciones de avance de obra por la unidad ejecutora y liquidación de obra. - Reporte de valorizaciones de avance de obra por la entidad encargada de la Operación y Mantenimiento. - Oportuna asignación presupuestal. - Disponibilidad de Contratistas y Consultores. - Participación de la sociedad civil. - Inexistencia de conflictos sociales
  12. 12. 2 ASPECTOS GENERALES 2.1 NOMBRE DEL PROYECTO "CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA - AUQUIS – ATAYLLAMA DEL C.P. DE LIRIO DEL DISTRITO ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA LOCALIZACIÓN DEL PIP REGIÓN : Huancavelica DEPARTAMENTO : Huancavelica PROVÍNCIA : Huancavelica DISTRITO : Acoria LUGAR : Comunidad de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama COORDENADAS UTM: : NORTE : 8611543 ESTE : 0510723 Altitud : 3 447m.s.n.m. 2.1.1 UBICACIÓN DEL PROYECTO. REGIÓN DE HUANCAVELICA M A P A D E L P E R U PROVINCIA DE HUANCAVELICA DISTRITODE ACORIA
  13. 13. 2.2 UNIDAD FORMULADORA Y UNIDAD EJECUTORA Unidad Formuladora SECTOR : GOBIERNOS LOCALES PLIEGO : MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE ACORIA NOMBRE : MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE ACORIA PERSONA RESP. DE FORMULAR : ING. ROGER QUISPE ESPINOZA PERSONA RESPONSABLE : BRIGET DEL PILAR GUTIERREZ DIRECCIÓN : PLAZ SAN LORENZO S/N° - ACORIA TELEFONO : Unidad Ejecutora SECTOR : GOBIERNOS LOCALES PLIEGO : MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE ACORIA NOMBRE ; MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE ACORIA: PERSONA RESPONSABLE : EMILIO CARGO : ALCALDE DISTRITAL DE LA MD. DE ACORIA DIRECCIÓN : PLAZA SAN LORENZO S/N - ACORIA TELÉFONO : Propuesta de la Unidad Ejecutora: La Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria, tiene la capacidad para: Formular, programar, coordinar, ejecutar y supervisar acciones de desarrollo local y en sus respectivos ámbitos jurisdiccionales en concordancia con los planes de desarrollo institucional, planes de desarrollo concertado, etc., y otra de las razones por el que esta Municipalidad, es propuesto como Unidad Ejecutora, es porque cuenta con capacidad técnica y operativa para ejecutar los proyectos que se enmarcan dentro de su competencia, así como de infraestructuras viales (cuenta con maquinarias y equipos y profesionales con amplia experiencia). 2.3 PARTICIPACIÓN DE LOS BENEFICIARIOS Y DE LAS AUTORIDADES LOCALES. La población beneficiaria en su conjunto, participaron en la identificación del problema central a solucionar, planteando propuestas de alternativa que solucione la problemática ante el aislamiento social de las localidades; la solución del mismo coadyuvara al desarrollo integral de la zona, es así que las autoridades y población beneficiaría en forma conjunta formulan un Plan Estratégico de Desarrollo Comunal, con la finalidad de lograr el incremento de su producción y extender sus áreas de cultivo mediante el CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA – AUQUIS - ATAYLLAMA DEL DISTRITO ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA, así poder sacar sus productos a los mercados de consumo y asimismo tener facilidad de acceso a los servicios de salud, educación y a la integración local y regional. Los Centros Poblados de la zona de influencia atraviesan por una situación de pobreza extrema, siendo su principal actividad la agricultura seguida de la ganadería. Las autoridades locales y pobladores en general, manifiestan su permanente preocupación por las condiciones de vida en las que se encuentran y buscan una solución a este problema, determinando como prioritario la “CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA – AUQUIS - ATAYLLAMA DEL DISTRITO ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA”, por existir condiciones favorables para intercambio comercial fluido entre las localidades y la capital del distrito de Acoria, con la capital de de los distritos de Mariscal Cáceres e Izcuchaca y la Capital de la provincia Huancavelica. La Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria será la responsables de la ejecución del proyecto. El presente documento, refleja el trabajo pormenorizado de autoridades, instituciones
  14. 14. públicas, organizaciones de base y comunidad en general; lo mismo que ponemos al alcance de los diversos actores sociales; a fin de que participen en el logro de sus objetivos y metas programadas para los próximos años. Los beneficiarios directos y autoridades locales de la zona de influencia del proyecto, se pronuncian manifestando que dicho proyecto es de prioridad para estas zonas que se encuentra en extrema pobreza, así mismo se encargarán de garantizar el mantenimiento y operación dela infraestructura vial en su conjunto asegurando la sostenibilidad del proyecto. CUADRO N° 01: MATRIZ DE INVOLUCRADOS 2.4 MARCO DE REFERENCIA El presente estudio nace como una necesidad sentida de los pobladores de las comunidades de Jatuspata Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio Distrito de Acoria, por el mismo hecho que hay dificultades para trasladar sus productos agropecuarios hacia los mercados de consumo, es por tal motivo por iniciativa de la población, realizan a gestionar el apoyo a diversas instituciones, donde su compromiso sea la ejecución del presente proyecto. Las comunidades de Jatuspata- Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio, a través de sus autoridades, desde años pasados viene gestionando la construcción de carretera y/o trocha carrozable a fin de que mejore su acceso por ser una vía imprescindible para articular entre los centros poblados, ya que a la fecha el tránsito peatonal lo realizan a través de caminos de herradura, asimismo tienen dificultades en trasladar sus productos agropecuarios hacia los diferentes mercados, el mismo implica que la población de estas comunidades tengan un restringido ingresos económico por ende un bajo nivel de vida. Razón por la cual los pobladores tienen la necesidad de construir vías de acceso ya que la población demandan el servicio vehículos de carga y de Involucrado Intereses Problemas percibidos Recursos o Mandatos de cada involucrado Gobierno Regional de Huancavelica Desarrollo Regional Articulación e Integración Regional. Bajos niveles de desarrollo de los pobladores. Según sus competencias y la Ley de Regionalización tiene bajo su administración 7 provincias. Tiene como objetivo: Consolidar la integración económica social de la Región, a través del desarrollo de micro cuencas y corredores económicos que impulsen las actividades productivas y comerciales. Dirección Regional de Transportes y comunicaciones de Huancavelica Desarrollo sectorial Vías de acceso a los distritos, Provincias en la región Huancavelica se encuentra en mal estado de conservación Es la encargada de administrar y cuidar el buen funcionamiento de las infraestructuras de transporte, y normar las reglas de transito. Municipalidad Provincial de Huancavelica Mejorar las carreteras de intercomunicación entre distritos y centros poblados Bajos niveles de desarrollo de los pobladores. Tiene jurisdicción directa de la administración de la Provincia. Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria Mejorar la integración vial con estrategias que promuevan el desarrollo socio – económico del distrito Las localidades se dificultan en la transitabilidad de la vía, lo que dificulta el acceso a las comunicaciones y servicios básicos. Tiene jurisdicción directa de la administración del Distrito de Acoria. El proyecto se encuentra enmarcado dentro de los lineamientos del Plan de Desarrollo Estratégico participativo del Distrito. Población beneficiaria (Comunidades de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama) Mejorar el acceso entre sus caseríos y centros poblados. Dificultad de intercomunicación vial entre los caseríos y centros poblados Población directa e indirecta afectada con el problema, con recursos escasos para financiar la obra.
  15. 15. pasajeros a fin de llegar a su destino que comunique de manera fluida entre los Centros Poblados, con el proyecto se lograra mejorar la calidad de vida de la población; este proyecto tiene incidencia directa en el medio ambiente, nivel de vida de la población. Es por ello que tiene como objetivo es el “Fácil acceso a los mercados de consumo, servicios y amplia integración local”. Las autoridades y población en general de las comunidades Jatuspata- Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio, desde años atrás gestionaron ante la Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria, el proyecto de “Creación de Trocha Carrozable la Comunidad de Jatuspata – Auquis - Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio del Distrito de Acoria - Huancavelica”, hasta la actualidad con cierta respuesta positiva, en la que se prioriza la elaboración del Estudio de Pre Inversión del presente proyecto, para solucionar el problema de “Difícil Acceso a los Mercados de Consumo y de Servicios; Limitada Integración Local en el Distrito de Acoria” de las comunidades Jatuspata- Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio, se suman al presente proyecto las autoridades y población en general de los centros poblados indicados, porque tienen la necesidad de integrarse a la capital del distrito de Acoria con facilidad, de cristalizarse la ejecución del presente proyecto, estos poblados con facilidad y en menor tiempo de viaje se integraran a la capital del distrito y a la capital de la provincia de Huancavelica. En la actualidad las comunidades Jatuspata- Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio, utilizan el camino de herradura para trasladar los excedentes de producción mediante acémilas hacia la capital del distrito para su comercialización, también el traslado de insumos y materiales para sus labores agrícolas y pecuarias, etc. así mismo se trasladan a pie por motivos de estudio, gestiones, trabajo y salud a falta de una infraestructura vial adecuada, hasta donde que hay carreteras (carretera Acoria – Mariscal Cáceres) o en su defecto la carretera Mariscal Cáceres – Paucará, Acobamba” cabe mencionar que los pobladores transitan a pie o en acémila todo el trayecto desde sus lugares (Jatuspata- Auquis y Atayllama), hasta las carreteras mencionadas. El proyecto se enmarca en los lineamientos de política sectorial funcional el de Construir y/o mejorar las vías que garanticen el acceso a los distritos y a la capital de la provincia de Huancavelica, las localidades actualmente incomunicados con la red de carreteras del país, revertiendo el retraso socio económico de las localidades indicadas, que tiene como urgente necesidad la Integración social y económica con otros pueblos, provincias y con la capital del departamento, a su vez con el mercado externo para la comercialización de sus productos. Por lo que la población de las localidades objetivas y autoridades comunales, priorizaron este proyecto "CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE DE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA – AUQUIS - ATAYALLAMA DEL DISTRITO ACORIA - HUANCAVELICA” que permitirá articular y/o interrelacionarse con la capital del distrito de Acoria y con la capital de la provincia de Huancavelica, el mismo que fortalecerá el intercambio socio-cultural con otros pueblos. MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE ACORIA. Dentro del “PLAN ESTRATEGICO DE DESARROLLO 2004 al 2020” destaca algunos aspectos. Dentro de VISION indica En el distrito de Acoria se ha logrado mejorar las condiciones de vida a nivel familiar y comunal, se cuenta con una buena atención en la salud y se brinda una educación de calidad, los productores comercializan sus productos en el mercado local y regional con productos agro ecológicos y competitivos en calidad y precios, existe una gestión participativa y concertada entre autoridades, instituciones y población organizada y se ejecutan proyectos sociales y productivos de manera sostenible. Dentro de VISION DE DESARROLLO EJE PRODUCTIVO – ECONOMICO Se desarrolla una actividad agrícola ganadera con mejores niveles de calidad y productividad integrada comercialmente al mercado local y regional con productos agro ecológicos de manera sostenible y rentable.
  16. 16. - OBJETIVO ESTRATEGICO Incrementar los ingresos con mejoras en los niveles de producción, comercialización, y desarrollo de actividades económicas complementarias. - OBJETIVOS ESPECIFICOS Desarrollo e implementación de infraestructura productiva Mayor desarrollo de las capacidades técnicas agropecuarias del productor con manejo ecológico y de preservación ambiental. Fortalecer las capacidades en gestión y comercialización de los productores de las distintas zonas productivas. Desarrollo de zonas turísticas y de actividades económicas. - RESULTADOS Elevar el rendimiento de producción de la actividad agropecuaria Manejo adecuado de los recursos con control ambiental Productores organizados y/o individualmente incrementen sus ingresos con la comercialización de sus productos en el mercado local y regional. Mejorar los niveles de ingreso y de consumo de la familia. GOBIERNO REGIONAL DE HUANCAVELICA El Gobierno Regional lidera la gestión del desarrollo de su ámbito de manera democrática concertada y participativa, con los gobiernos locales, instituciones públicas, privadas y organizaciones de la sociedad civil, sobre la base del plan de desarrollo concertado y participación de la región. Promueve, organiza, conduce y ejecuta el plan de desarrollo concertado, los presupuestos participativos anuales y la agenda política regional, en el marco de las políticas nacionales y sectoriales, para contribuir al desarrollo integral y sostenido de la región. Asimismo Huancavelica ha alcanzado una mejor calidad de vida fortaleciendo su identidad e integración interna, y se ha articulado al ámbito nacional e internacional; donde la sociedad civil organizada, hombres y mujeres, ejercen sus deberes y derechos ciudadanos y tiene acceso universal a una salud y educación bilingüe de calidad orientada a la producción, las instituciones publicas y privadas participan en la gestión concertada y democrática del desarrollo humano, utiliza racionalmente sus recursos naturales, preservando el medio ambiente con el uso de tecnología apropiada para el crecimiento de su economía de acuerdo a su capacidad agropecuaria, hidroenergética, turística, acuícola y agroindustrial, con capacidades competitivas orientadas al mercado nacional e internacional mediante cadenas productivas en un país descentralizado, donde predomina la equidad y la convivencia democrática participativa. Con respecto a las vías y medios de comunicación es un eje temático que promueve la integración y articulación de los distritos, provincias dentro de la Región, así como a sus principales ejes productivos, es decir con los corredores económicos y los espacios macro regionales. Actualmente es una de las trabas para estas localidades de no contar con una infraestructura vial que impide el progreso y desarrollo de la región. SECTOR TRANSPORTES Y COMUNICACIONES El Sector tiene la visión de que el Perú sea un país integrado nacional e internacionalmente con eficientes servicios de transportes y comunicaciones. Dentro de sus objetivos tiene los siguientes:  Promover o proporcionar infraestructura vial, aérea y acuática adecuada, así como velar por los servicios de transporte, se brinden de manera eficiente, segura y sostenible.  Promover el desarrollo sostenible de los servicios de comunicaciones y el acceso universal a los mismos; fomentar la innovación tecnológica y velar por la asignación racional y el uso eficiente de los recursos.
  17. 17. Funciones: a) Diseñar, normar y ejecutar la política de promoción y desarrollo en materia de Transportes y Comunicaciones. b) Formular los planes nacionales sectoriales de desarrollo. c) Fiscalizar y supervisar el cumplimiento del marco normativo relacionado con su ámbito de competencia. d) Otorgar y reconocer derechos a través de autorizaciones, permisos, licencias y concesiones. e) Orientar en el ámbito de su competencia el funcionamiento de los Organismos Públicos Descentralizados, Comisiones Sectoriales y Multisectoriales y Proyectos o entidades similares que los constituyan. f) Planificar, promover y administrar la provisión y prestación de servicios públicos, de acuerdo a las leyes de la materia. g) Cumplir funciones ejecutivas en todo el territorio nacional directamente o mediante proyectos especiales o entidades similares que los sustituyan respecto a las actividades que se señalan en su Reglamento de Organización y Funciones. Provías Descentralizado Con Decreto Supremo Nº 029-2006-MTC del 12 de agosto de 2006, Fusionan a PROVÍAS DEPARTAMENTAL y a PROVÍAS RURAL bajo la modalidad de fusión por absorción, resultado de dicha fusión el Proyecto Especial de Infraestructura de Transporte Descentralizado - PROVIAS DESCENTRALIZADO, adscrita al Viceministerio de Transportes del Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones. Misión Desarrollar con eficiencia y eficacia un conjunto de acciones que permitan mantener la operatividad permanente de la red vial rural e implementar mecanismos institucionales y financieros para una gestión adecuada de los caminos rurales, a fin de contribuir a la mejora de los ingresos de poblaciones rurales pobres del país. Visión Red vial rural transitable e integrada a la red departamental y nacional bajo responsabilidad de la gestión por parte de los gobiernos locales, que contribuya al desarrollo socioeconómico de las poblaciones de sus ámbitos jurisdiccionales. Objetivo General Contribuir a la superación de la pobreza y el desarrollo rural mediante la consolidación de la transitabilidad de la red vial rural con participación financiera e institucional de los gobiernos locales, y participación del sector público, privado y sociedad civil. Marco de Referencia Legal y Sectorial - Constitución Política del Perú. - Ley Nº 27783 - Ley de Bases de la Descentralización. - Ley 28611 - Ley General del Ambiente. - Ley Nº 26821 - Ley Orgánica de Aprovechamiento Sostenible de los Recursos. - Ley Nº 29465 - Ley del Presupuesto del Sector Público para el Año Fiscal 2012. - Ley Nº 27293 - Ley del Sistema Nacional de Inversión Pública. - Reglamento del Sistema Nacional de Inversión Pública aprobado según Decreto Supremo N° 102-2007-EF y modificado por el Decreto Supremo N° 185-2007-EF y Decreto Supremo N° 038-2009-EF. - Directiva N° 001-2009-EF/68.01, Directiva General del Sistema Nacional de Inversión Pública, aprobada por Resolución Directoral N° 001-2011-EF/68.01 y sus modificatorias según Resolución Directoral N° 003-2009-EF/68.01 y Resolución Directoral N° 004-2009- EF/68.01. a) Marco de Política Regional En el Plan Estratégico de Desarrollo Concertado y Participativo del Distrito de Acoria 2006 – 2015 de la Región Huancavelica, según Acuerdo de Consejo Municipal Nº 08 -2006- Dentro del Primer Eje de Desarrollo se tiene el “Eje de Desarrollo Económico” el cual contempla la articulación vial y comunicaciones y como Objetivo Estratégico el dotar de infraestructura y
  18. 18. servicios económicos necesarios, generando oportunidades para su desarrollo sostenido, con la finalidad de mejorar las condiciones y calidad de vida de la población del distrito de Acoria. 2.5 Estructura funcional programática: La estructura funcional programática de un camino vecinal es la siguiente: FUNCION: 15 Transporte. DIVISIÓN FUNCIONAL: 033 Transporte terrestre. GRUPO FUNCIONAL: 0066 Vías vecinales.
  19. 19. 3 IDENTIFICACIÓN 3.1 Diagnóstico de la situación actual 3.1.1 Área de Influencia y Área de estudio 3.1.1.1 Área de Influencia a) Propuesta de Ubicación La zona de estudio se ubica al norte del distrito de Acoria, dentro de la provincia de Huancavelica, e involucra al Centro Poblado de Lirio y sus comunidades de Jatuspata-Auquis y Atayllama. UBICACIÓN DE LA ZONA Y POBLACIÓN AFECTADA CUADRO N° 02 ÁMBITO DEL PROYECTO Provincia Distrito Comunidad/barrio/anexo Huancavelica Acoria Comunidad de Jatuspata Auquis y Atayllama. b) Accesibilidad La accesibilidad a la zona de estudio, se presenta desde la ciudad de Huancavelica y Acoria, teniendo como punto común el Centro Poblado de Lirio, se encuentra a 10 Kms desde la Ciudad de Acoria Vía Carretera Acoria Mariscal Cáceres); luego a partir de este Centro Poblado de Lirio, el acceso es a través de Camino Herradura hacia el anexo Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama; para mayor detalle, se presenta en los cuadros siguientes, la descripción de la ruta con distancias y tiempos. Tramo LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA – Auquis – Atayllama Anexo de Auquis Comunidad de Jatuspata
  20. 20. Cuadro N° 03: RUTAS Y DISTA NCIAS DESDE LA CIUDA D DE HUANCAVELICA Y ACORIA Localidad Categoría de Vía Nivel de Transitabilidad Distancia Desde Hacia Km Tiempo Huancavelica Acoria Ruta Nacional y vecina l Asfaltado y Afirmado Regular 34.00 1.5 horas Acoria la comunidad de Jatuspata Camino vecinal Afirmado regular 15.00 1 hora Comunidad de Jatuspata Mejorada Camino vecinal y Ruta Nacional Afirmado regular 25.00 1.25 horas Comunidad de Jatuspata Auquis Camino herradura Malo 4.20 01 hora Comunidad de Jatuspata Atayllama Camino herradura Malo 8.42 02 hora Fuente: Elaboración Propia c) Extensión y altitud La superficie del distrito de Acoria es de 535.10 Km2, la densidad poblacional es de 58.49 habitantes/ Km2. la capital Distrital se encuentra ubicado a los 3,167 m.s.n.m. d) Limites y accesos Los límites del Distrito quedan determinados de la siguiente manera:  Por el Norte con los Distritos: Ahuaycha, Pampas, y Colcabamba  Por el Sur con los Distritos de Paucará, Yauli y Huancavelica.  Por el Este con los Distritos de Anco, Andabamba.  Por el Oeste con los Distritos de Palca, Huando y Mariscal Cáceres. Uno de los accesos al Distrito de Acoria es desde la ciudad de Huancavelica (capital del Departamento de Huancavelica) es a través de la Carretera central Huancayo - Huancavelica luego se toma el desvió Chupan, adentrarse hasta la localidad de Acoria, luego se continua por una carretera vecinal desde Acoria hasta el C.P. de Lirio que es el punto de partida para llegar tanto al Anexo de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama en un recorrido de 15- 14 -17 Km. Desde Acoria a la comunidad de Jatuspata; Auquis y Atayllama, asimismo existe otra carretera que va desde Huancayo, hasta la localidad Mejorada y al distrito de Acoria en un recorrido de 110 Km. de carretera nacional entre asfaltado y afirmado, luego hay un desvío para la carretera rural hasta la comunidad de Jatuspata en una distancia de 07 km. respectivamente. Anexo de Atayllama Anexo de Auquis Camino herradura Auquis Atayllama
  21. 21. Comunidad de Jatuspata, Trabajo de campo, Inicio del Trazo de la Carretera Jatuspata - Auquis – Atayllama FOTOGRA FÍA Nº 01 Recorrido del trayecto del proyecto Carretera Comunidad De Jatuspata - Auquis – Atayllama FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 02
  22. 22. FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 03 Vista fotográfica el tipo de terreno donde se va hacer los desarrollos para ganar altura FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 04 Equipo técnico realizando el trazo del eje de la carretera pintado del eje de la carretera.
  23. 23. FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 05 Punto de llegada a la comunidad de Auquis plaza principal del mismo FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 06 Anexo de Auquis, punto de partida desde el Anexo de Auquis a Atayllama
  24. 24. FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 07 Dentro del trazo de la carretera se observa el terreno con roca dura FOTOGRAFÍA Nº 8 Punto de llegada a la comunidad de Atayllama - plaza principal
  25. 25. 3.1.1.2 Área de estudio Las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama en la actualidad no cuentan con una infraestructura vial, los pobladores de estos centros poblados transitan por un camino de herradura hasta la carretera vecinal que va desde la localidad de Acoria hasta la Carretera tipo nacional que viene desde la Capital de la Provincia de Acobamba, Mariscal Cáceres, Izcuchaca, y Huancayo, este último la carretera desde Izcuchaca hasta Huancayo es asfaltado mientras los demás es afirmada, así mismo en el trayecto entre la Capital Distrital de Acoria y Mariscal Cáceres se encuentra ubicada el C.P. de Lirio, en su ámbito de influencia se encuentran las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama del C.P. Lirio por lo tanto a la fecha los pobladores vienen transportando sus productos agropecuarios y se desplazan por medio de camino de herradura llevando sus productos en acémilas o cargando, es por ello, por percibir la dificultad para poder integrarse con facilidad con la capital del distrito y con la capital de la provincia de Huancavelica, así como de la Localidad de Mariscal Cáceres e Izcuchaca de ejecutarse el proyecto, se estaría solucionándose el problema percibido por parte de los beneficiarios como de “DIFICIL ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS; LIMITADA INTEGRACION LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA“, los centros poblados beneficiarios se dedican netamente a la agricultura complementado con la actividad ganadera y la crianza de animales menores para el sustento diario. Tramo: Construcción desde la comunidad de Jatuspata –Auquis y Atayllama (7 + 600) Km. a) Motivos que generan la propuesta de este proyecto Los motivos que generaron el proyecto es la inexistencia de una infraestructura vial desde el Centro Poblado de Lirio a la comunidad de Jatuspata. Causas que motivaron:  Deficiente articulación vial con los mercados de consumo.  Inadecuada infraestructura vial entre centros poblados y con la capital del distrito.  Las comunidades beneficiarias que se encuentran en el área de influencia del proyecto, tienen la necesidad de intercomunicarse, por una ruta accesible rápida y adecuada.  Falta de una infraestructura vial adecuada para los pobladores de la zona del proyecto para realizar viajes a los destinos diversos por motivos de trabajo, estudio, gestiones y salud.  Transporte de carga a través de medios inapropiados.  Organizaciones comunales con limitada capacidad de gestión. b) Razones de Interés para los Beneficiarios  Como se menciona en los antecedentes el objetivo fundamental es construir la vía que conecte las comunidades de Jatuspata-Auquis y Atayllama con una infraestructura vial adecuada para la facilidad de acceso a la capital del distrito y la integración entre centros poblados, permitiendo un mayor acceso de los pobladores a los servicios de educación y salud.  La Construcción de la carretera desde la comunidad de Jatuspata-Auquis a Atayllama del C.P. de Lirio distrito de Acoria - Huancavelica”, permitirá a la población beneficiaria transportar con menores costos sus productos a los mercados locales, regionales y comercializar a precios razonables, la misma que permitirá recuperar la inversión realizado en la etapa de la producción y obtener utilidades para mejorar la calidad de vida familiar. c) Gravedad de la Situación Negativa que se intenta modificar: Grado de avance.- Debido a la inexistencia de la carretera que permita la accesibilidad a los mercados de consumo, así mismo para el traslado de pasajeros y de carga, eleva los costos de transporte, demora en el traslado de los productos agropecuarios a los mercados de consumo, y por ende existe un restringido
  26. 26. intercambio comercial, estas perdidas no se darían si existiera una vía afirmada con una velocidad directriz de 30 km/hora. De igual forma la producción que se traslada llegaría oportunamente a los mercados locales y regionales. Temporalidad.- El problema de la inexistencia de una infraestructura vial es latente en la zona desde años atrás hasta la actualidad, con la disponibilidad de una carretera afirmada permitiría a la población rural intercomunicarse a la red local y regional, permitiendo de esta manera mejorar el nivel de vida de los pobladores. Relevancia.- Es de suma importancia la “Creación de la Trocha Carrozable de la Comunidad de Jatuspata – Auquis – Atayllama del distrito de Acoria – Huancavelica”, porque permitirá la integración entre centros poblados, con la capital del distrito y con la capital de la provincia de Huancavelica, asimismo producirá una comunicación mas fluida con las principales ciudades de la zona evitando la migración hacia las ciudades cercanas. d) POBLACIÓN Y ZONA AFECTADA a) Características de la zona afectada y la estimación de factores de producción. La población afectada directamente lo constituyen los productores agrícolas y ganaderos de las localidades del área de influencia, para determinar la población y zona afectada se ha considerado de la siguiente manera: Para el caso del Distrito de Acoria se considera al área total de las localidades a beneficiarse. En la actualidad por informaciones de las autoridades locales y el INEI Censo del 2007, se tienen una población involucrada de aprox. 783 habitantes que están dedicadas a la agricultura y ganadería. La zona abarca las comunidades de área de influencia, quienes utilizaran esta ruta por ser adecuada, buenas condiciones y directa a los mercados de consumo, y los beneficiarios directos serán del Anexo Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio. El diagnóstico realizado indica que más del 80% de los comuneros se dedican a la agricultura o dependen de ella, esto complementado con la cosecha agrícola. La demanda total del servicio al año 2012 es de aprox. 176 familias que equivalen a un total de 879 habitantes, siendo afectada la población de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama del Centro Poblado de Lirio, Distrito de Acoria. CUADRO Nº 04 CARACTERISTICAS GENERALES DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA Distrito ACORIA Provincia HUANCAVELICA Departamento HUANCAVELICA Capital HUANCAVELICA Altura capital(m.s.n.m.) 3,167.00 Población Censada – 2007 31,299 Superficie(Km2) 535.10 Densidad de Población(Hab/Km2) 58.50 Nombre del alcalde Emilio Cortez Castillo Dirección Plaza San Lorenzo Nº 424
  27. 27. POBLACIÓN INTERCENSAL DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA, Y TASA DE CRECIMEINTO DISTRITO 1993 2.007 2.012 Tasa de Crecimiento ACORIA 22656 31.299 34.333 2.34% INEI 1993 Y 2007 Tasa de Crecimiento 2,34% CUADRO Nº 05 POBLACION DE REFERENCIA EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA CON PROYECCION AL 2012 POBLACIÓN URBANA Y RURAL DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA DISTRITO 2007 T.C. 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 URBANA 3721 2,34% 4176 4274 4374 4476 4580 4687 RURAL 27578 2,34% 30952 31675 32414 33171 33946 34738 TOTAL 31299 35128 35948 36788 37647 38526 39426 FUENTE: INEI (PROYECCIÓN A L 2012, TA SA DE CRECIMIENTO DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA 2.34%) CUADRO Nº 06 POBLACIÓN DE REFERENCIA POR ZONAS PROYECCIÓN DE LA POBLACIÓN URBANA Y RURAL DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA DISTRITO 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 URBANA 4687 4797 4909 5023 5141 5261 5383 5509 5638 5769 5904 RURAL 34738 35550 36380 37229 38099 38988 39899 40830 41784 42760 43758 TOTAL 39426 40346 41288 42253 43239 44249 45282 46340 47422 48529 49662,3 FUENTE: INEI- C ENSOS NACIONALES 2007, PROYECCIÓN A L 2022 CUADRO Nº 07 POBLACIÓN DE REFERENCIA POR SEXO PROYECCIÓN DE LA POBLACIÓN SEGÚN SEXO DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA DISTRITO 2007 T.C. 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 HOMBRE 15390 2,34% 17676 18089 18511 18944 19386 19839 20302 20776 21261 21758 22266 MUJER 15909 2,34% 18272 18699 19136 19582 20040 20508 20987 21477 21978 22491 23017 TOTAL 31299 35948 36788 37647 38526 39426 40346 41288 42253 43239 44249 45282 FUENTE: INEI- C ENSOS NACIONALES 2007, PROYECCIÓN A L 2021 CUADRO Nº 08 POBLACIÓN OBJETIVO COMUNIDADES DEL AREA DE INFLUENCIA (Habitantes) PROYECCIÓN DE LA POBLACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE INFLUENCIA DEL PROYECTO AÑOS 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 CACERIOS 2007 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA 393 441 451 462 473 484 495 507 518 531 543 556 Auquis 230 258 264 270 277 283 290 296 303 310 318 325 Atayllama 160 180 184 188 192 197 202 206 211 216 221 226 POBLACION TOTAL 783 879 899 920 942 964 986 1009 1033 1057 1082 1107 Fte: INEI - Censo Nacional de Población y Vivienda 1993 y 2007 Fte: INEI - Proyecciones de Población a nivel distrital 2007-2011, luego hasta el 2022 Tasa de Crecimiento Poblacional del Distrito de Acoria 2.34%
  28. 28. e) Variables de las Características del Área de Estudio i. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LOS GRUPOS SOCIALES AFECTADOS La tasa de crecimiento del distrito de Acoria de acuerdo al Censo Nacional de Población y Vivienda del año 2007 viene a ser 2.34%. El distrito de Acoria tiene una superficie territorial de 48,178.87 Has., de los cuales 13, 473.83 Has son terrenos agrícolas y 34,704.4 Has terrenos no agrícolas, lo que indica que en toda la zona de influencia del proyecto se dedican en su mayoría a la actividad agropecuaria de acuerdo al compendio agrario del 2009. ii. CARACTERÍSTICAS SOCIOECONÓMICAS Y CULTURALES DE LA POBLACIÓN AFECTADA. La población económicamente activa esta conformada por los padres de familia y los hijos mayores de 6 años, quienes participan en el desarrollo de las actividades productivas como la agricultura, la ganadería fundamentalmente, y en menor escala la artesanía y otras propias de la comunidad. NIVEL DE INGRESO Los habitantes de esta zona presentan una economía de sustento sin mayores márgenes de capitalización, ahorro e inversión. El ingreso principal es la actividad agropecuaria. Siendo la agricultura la actividad principal, seguido de la actividad ganadera y la crianza de animales menores, el salario promedio de la zona es de S/. 240 / mes. MIGRACIÓN Es un aspecto que merece especial atención por lo que se hace urgente la materialización de este proyecto. La tendencia migratoria está dirigida hacia Huancayo y Lima, esta migración es en la búsqueda de superación y fuentes de trabajo que le permitan satisfacer las necesidades primarias. Los mayores flujos de migración se presentan dentro de los meses de (Enero, Febrero y Marzo) aprovechando las vacaciones escolares para salir hacia la costa en busca de empleo, principalmente a la ciudad de Huancayo y Lima. ALIMENTACIÓN La nutrición de esta población está constituida por los alimentos producidos en la zona y los cuales son: arveja, maíz, papa, olluco, trigo, cebada, haba, verduras y en muy pocas oportunidades consumen carne, hortalizas y frutas. De acuerdo a las recomendaciones de la FAO el consumo de proteínas de debe ser de 70 grs, de los cuales 21 grs. deben ser de origen animal, en cambio la ingesta de alimentos hidrocarbonatados supera largamente los requerimientos mínimos vitales. A consecuencia de estos factores el individuo pierde eficiencia productiva.
  29. 29. PRODUCTOS AGRICOLAS DE LA ZONA OLLUCO LA PAPA LA ARVEJA GRANO VERDE LA HABA GRANO VERDE ASPETOS ECONÓMICOS Dentro de las actividades más importantes que se realizan en la zona donde se desarrollo el PIP es la agricultura, la ganadería y la crianza de animales menores, la población se dedica a la actividad comercial en menor escala. Siendo por lo tanto la actividad agropecuaria la más importante. CUADRO Nº 09 ACTIVIDADES REALIZADAS ACTIVIDAD PORCENTAJE Agricultura 80% Ganadería 15% Otros( incluye desocupados) 5% TOTAL 100.0% FUENT E: MINISTERIO DE A GRIC ULTURA DE HUA NC A V ELIC A  AGRARIA La actividad económica principal de la población afectada es la agricultura y en pequeña escala complementada con la actividad pecuaria, se caracteriza por ser de autoconsumo y estacionaria por tener una cedula de cultivos de baja producción agrícola. La producción de los cultivos de pan llevar dependen de las lluvias y están directamente influenciados por los fenómenos climatológicos, en tal sentido los niveles de producción y productividad se encuentran por debajo de los óptimos
  30. 30. esperados. Los principales cultivos desarrollados, en la zona de influencia son: Papa, Arveja GS, Trigo, Haba GS, Olluco, Cebada, Maíz, y otros. CUADRO Nº 10 CUADRO Nº 11 SUPERFICIES AGRICOLAS Y NO AGRICOLAS SEGÚN III CENA GRO FUENTE: III CENSO NACIONAL A GROPECUARIO 1994 (INEI – HUA NCAVELICA) Y LA A DMINISTRACIÓN TÉCNICA DEL DISTRITO DE RIEGO ATDR - HUA NCAVELICA COMPENDIO A GRARIO - 2010 CUADRO Nº 12 SUPERFICIE CULTIVADA PROMEDIO POR FAMILIA CULTIVOS Seperfiie Cultivada/ Ha x familia. N° de familias N° Total Has. Cebada 0,20 176 35,15 Trigo 0,09 176 15,82 Papa 0,30 176 52,73 Arveja grano verde 0,06 176 10,55 Olluco 0,04 176 7,03 Haba grano verde 0,08 176 14,06 TOTAL 135,33 Fuente: Elaboración del Equipo Técnico CALENDARIO DE CULTIVO Las épocas de siembra en la zona del proyecto se realizan por lo general según el cronograma siguiente: CUADRO Nº 13 EPOCAS DE SIEMBRA DE LOS CULTIVOS CULTIVO BASE MESES E F M A M J J A S O N D HA BA GRANO SECO MA IZ A MILACEO C EBADA PA PA TRIGO A RV EJA O LLUC O FUENTE: ENTREV ISTA C O N LO S BENEFIC IA RIO S PAPA MAIZ HABA GS TRIGO CEBADA ARVEJA GS OLLUCO 8.61 1.26 1.19 1.20 1.20 1.21 4.38 FUENTE: COMPENDIO AGRARIO 2009 RENDIMIENTO DE CULTIVOS DEL DISTRITO DE ACORIA (TM/HAS) TOTAL BAJO RIEGO EN SECANO TOTAL MANEJADOS NO MANEJADOS ACORIA 5525 48178.27 13473.83 1098.93 12374.9 34704.4 19639.6 364.74 19274.81 1208.16 13856.73 OTRAS TIERRAS PASTOS NATURALES SUPERFICIE NO AGRICOLA (HAS) TOTALDISTRITO Nº DE UNIDAD AGROPECUARIA SUPERFICIE AGRICOLA (HAS) TOTAL MONTES Y BOSQUES
  31. 31. Las épocas de siembra en la zona de proyecto se realizan por lo general en las fechas siguientes:  Campaña Grande : Setiembre – Diciembre  Cosecha : Mayo – Agosto La agricultura en la zona del proyecto, se ha venido realizando desde los ancestros hasta la fecha, siendo esta actividad tradicional y fuente generadora de trabajo. Los pobladores de esta zona en su gran mayoría realizan estas actividades primeramente para el sustento diario y la gran parte se lleva a ofertarlos en las ferias dominicales. En estas localidades, la construcción de la carretera, será uno de los beneficios más grandes, debido a que esta vía, les permitirá sacar sus productos a los mercados sin intermediarios, los cuales sólo abaratan el precio real.  PECUARIA La actividad pecuaria, es una actividad secundaria de la zona de influencia del proyecto, ya que suministra tanto en alimento, como ingreso económico a las familias que se ubican en el distrito de Acoria, se desarrolla aprovechando las extensas áreas de pastos naturales, así como de pastos cultivados. La producción ganadera en estas localidades es básica para la alimentación de la población en general, la actividad ganadera es un buen complemento de la actividad agrícola, por que juntos constituyen la principal actividad de los pobladores de la región que les ayuda a satisfacer necesidades básicas de alimentación y comercio. El volumen aproximado de producción de la principal especie en el área de influencia, se muestra en el siguiente cuadro: CUADRO Nº 14 POBLACIÓN PECUARIA PROMEDIO POR FAMILIA Y POBLACIÓN PECUARIA TOTAL ESPECIE Crianza de animales cabeza/ familia N° de familias N° Total Has. Vacuno 4,00 176 703 Ovino 15,00 176 2636 Aves de corral 5,00 176 879 Porcino 1,00 176 176 Cuy 8,00 176 1406 Total 5800 Fuente: Encuesta Equipo Técnico
  32. 32. PRODUCCION PECUARIA DE LAS COMUNIDADES BENEFICIARIOS EL CUY GANADO OVINO AVES DE CORRAL GANADO VACUNO • ARTESANIA Es una de las actividades complementarias realizadas por los pobladores del sexo femenino de la zona de influencia del proyecto tales como: tejidos de calcetines y prendas de vestir típicas de la zona, y en el caso de varones la el tejido a telar tales como frazadas, mantas, bayetas, etc. • TURISMO Esta actividad no es representativa, por no contar con una atención adecuada a los turistas en la zona y por la falta de una infraestructura vial adecuada a las localidades del ámbito de influencia del proyecto. • COMERCIALIZACIÓN El proceso de comercialización se realiza dentro de sus limitaciones, internamente entre ellos cambian sus productos, mediante el sistema de trueque. Exteriormente lo realizan esporádicamente en las ferias semanales que se realizan en las localidades de Mariscal Cáceres, Izcuchaca y Acoria.
  33. 33. Las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama del C.P. de Lirio se ven limitados en sus transacciones comerciales debido a la falta de una carretera, lo que dificulta su transporte a los mercados de consumo. • INFRAESTRUCTURA DE SERVICIO VIVIENDA Los materiales que son utilizados para la construcción de las viviendas, son de la zona, la cobertura de techo utilizado en su mayor porcentaje es de calamina, los tijerales y correas que constituyen la cobertura son de maderas de eucalipto y en menor porcentaje son de montaña y los muros son de adobe y tapial. La tipología de las viviendas, generalmente, es de un nivel a dos niveles constituido por espacios cerrados con pequeñas ventanas, los cuales dan a un patio, en el cual se organiza todas las funciones. SANEAMIENTO BASICO Las localidades que comprende el área de influencia del proyecto cuentan con el sistema de agua entubada domiciliaria, no cuentan con el sistema de desagüe, ni con letrinas sanitarias, sus deposiciones lo hacen al aire libre, por lo que estas poblaciones están propensas a contraer enfermedades gastrointestinales, diarreicas y enfermedades infecto contagiosas, además produce la contaminación del medio ambiente. EDUCACIÓN Los servicios de educación de las comunidades se reflejan en el bajo nivel educativo alcanzado por la población escolar, así como en el deficiente acceso y cobertura de este servicio, reduciéndose consecuentemente el acceso de estas a los estudios superiores. a. Nivel inicial El nivel inicial existe en las localidades de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama, mientras en las demás localidades no cuentan con este servicio. Por lo que los niños tienen bajo rendimiento en el nivel primario por falta de preparación en el nivel inicial. b. Nivel Primario El nivel primario funciona en las localidades de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama pero cabe mencionar que las Instituciones Educativas Primarias existentes no cuentan con los equipamientos suficientes por lo que la educación es deficiente. c. Nivel Secundario El nivel secundario solo funciona en el Centro Poblado de Lirio, mientras que las demás localidades beneficiarias no cuentan con este servicio, de igual manera el equipamiento en estos centros educativos cercanos son deficientes dando un resultado deficiente en la educación secundaria. CUADRO Nº 15 Nº DESCRIPCIÓN TOTAL Nº DE ALUMNOS NIVEL H. M 01 Coordinación 305 de Acoria de jatuspata (Los Patitos) 8 4 4 PRONOEI 02 I.E.I. Nº 383 DE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA 22 13 9 INICIAL 03 I.E. Nº 36073 DE LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA 53 26 27 PRIMARIA I.E. Nº 36066 DE AUQUIS 11 5 6 INICIAL 04 I.E. Nº 36066 DE AUQUIS 23 10 13 PRIMARIA 05 I.E. Nº 36082 DE ATAYLLAMA 28 12 16 PRIMARIA 06 I.E. “JOSE SANTOS CHOCANO” DEL C.P. DE LIRIO 208 120 88 SECUNDARIA Fuente: Padrón de Centros Educativos DREH 2011 – Provincia de Huancavelica
  34. 34. SALUD Las comunidades de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama no cuentan con este servicio, como se ha podido constatar in situ, los pobladores de estas comunidades tienen que acudir al establecimiento de salud del Area de influencia tales como al PS. De Auquis o al centro Poblado de Lirio en su defecto al PS. de Chaynapampa que se encuentra a una distancia promedio entre de 5 a 10 kms., en el caso de pacientes en estado de salud en emergencia de los centros poblados mencionados son difícilmente trasladados en acémilas por el mismo hecho de no contar con una infraestructura vial adecuada, así mismo por caminos de herradura intransitables. Los problemas más frecuentes de salud son las enfermedades respiratorias, diarreicas agudas y otras enfermedades infecto contagiosas. Los servicios que prestan los personales de salud son fundamentalmente de prevención y asistencial. Las localidades de la Comunidad de Jatuspata y Auquis y Atayllama cuentan con infraestructura de establecimientos de Salud ubicados, pero no tienen equipamiento y medicamentos ni personal profesional para dicha área y tienen dificultades para coberturar las necesidades de atención básica - médica y general a los pobladores. Las enfermedades más frecuentes son las infecciones respiratorias agudas, infecciones diarreicas agudas, parasitosis intestinal, enfermedades bucales y dermatológicas, la sarna y la anemia. Cuadro Nº 16 Enfermedades Más Frecuentes Distrito el Acoria 2008 FUENTE: Centro de Salud de Acoria En cuanto a los indicadores de salud refleja una alta tasa de mortalidad infantil en el año 2008, llegando a representar el 71,41/1000 niños nacidos vivos; este porcentaje baja para el 2009 representando el 66,70/1000 aproximadamente. Respecto a la desnutrición infantil las cifra bordea el 51% para el 2008;. La desnutrición crónica presenta niveles parecidos a la desnutrición infantil, llegando a representar el 50% para el año 2008 y para el 2009 es de 45 %. Los pobladores de la tercera edad en su mayoría no pueden acceder a los servicios que prestan los establecimientos de salud, debido a la falta de ingresos económicos, para aliviar sus males recurren a la automedicación y al empleo de hierbas naturales de la zona. iii. Servicio de electricidad Es de conocimiento a nivel del país que la región Huancavelica cuenta con la Central Hidroeléctrica del Mantaro, que abastece del servicio de energía eléctrica a la mayor parte del país, mientras las comunidades de Jatuspata – Auquis y Atayllama que el 90% de las viviendas cuentan con el servicio de energía eléctrica. iv. Características de las Viviendas El Régimen de Tenencia de la vivienda es mayormente propia y minoritariamente alquilada, el material predominante en las paredes es el adobe o tapia, en los techos la teja, ichu o calamina y en los pisos la tierra. El equipamiento del hogar mayoritariamente está compuesto por radios y medianamente por equipos de reproducción de DVD. 2001 2002 2003 2004 Infecciones respiratorias 4,780 4,828 4,876 410 Infecciones diarreicas 823 831 839 71 Parasitosis intestinal 862 871 880 74 Enfermedades bucales 4,582 4,628 4,674 393 Enfermedades dermatológicas 531 536 541 46 Sarna 159 161 163 14 Anemia 509 514 519 44 ENFERMEDADES CASOS
  35. 35. 3.1.2 Intento de soluciones anteriores Las autoridades de los centros poblados beneficiarios del proyecto gestionaron ante la Municipalidad distrital Acoria y Municipalidad de Huancavelica la “Construcción de la Carretera de la Comunidad de Jatuspata Auquis y atayllama”, sin ningún resultado positivo hasta la actualidad. En esta oportunidad previa visita de campo y evaluación en situ se prioriza la elaboración del Estudio de pre Inversión del proyecto mencionado. Posibilidades y limitaciones para implementar la solución al problema Posibilidades  La Construcción de la carretera, viene hacer un proyecto indispensable para que desarrollen y no sigan postrado en el subdesarrollo las localidades beneficiarias.  Municipalidad distrital Acoria es la entidad que promueve Desarrollo Integral en el ámbito distrital, con capacidad técnica y logística para llevar a cabo proyectos de mediana, pequeña y de gran envergadura.  Los beneficiarios tienen la predisposición de contribuir con la ejecución del proyecto, aportando y garantizando la mano de obra no calificada.  La etapa de Operación y Mantenimiento está garantizado, por el compromiso asumido por la Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria y por la población beneficiaria directamente.  Las posibilidades para solucionar el problema se considera positivo, debido a que la política de desarrollo del Gobierno es de financiar proyectos que faciliten el desarrollo sostenido de los pueblos que se encuentran inmersos en el retraso socioeconómico. Limitaciones:  Falta de una asignación presupuestal adecuada, los fenómenos naturales (precipitaciones pluviales). Una de las alternativas para contrarrestar esta limitación será ejecutando las obras en época de verano.  No contar con la aprobación del PIP, expediente técnico y un presupuesto asignado para la ejecución de obra. CUADRO N° 17: MATRIZ DE INVOLUCRADOS Involucrado Intereses Problemas percibidos Recursos o Mandatos de cada involucrado Gobierno Regional de Huancavelica Desarrollo Regional Articulación e Integración Regional . Bajos niveles de desarrollo de los pobladores. Según sus competencias y la Ley de Regionalización tiene bajo su administración 7 provincias. Tiene como objetivo: Consolidar la integración económica social de la Región, a través del desarrollo de micro cuencas y corredores económicos que impulsen las actividades productivas y comerciales. Dirección Regional de Transportes y comunicaciones de Huancavelica Desarrollo sectorial Vías de acceso a los distritos, Provincias en la región Huancavelica se encuentra en mal estado de conservación Es la encargada de administrar y cuidar el buen funcionamiento de las infraestructuras de transporte, y normar las reglas de transito. Municipalidad Provincial de Huancavelica Mejorar las carreteras de intercomunicación entre distritos y centros poblados Bajos niveles de desarrollo de los pobladores. Tiene jurisdicción directa de la administración de la Provincia. Municipalidad Distrital de Acoria Mejorar la integración vial con estrategias que promuevan el desarrollo socio – económico del distrito Las localidades se dificultan en la transitabilidad de la vía, lo que dificulta el acceso a las comunicaciones y servicios básicos. Tiene jurisdicción directa de la administración del Distrito de Acoria. El proyecto se encuentra enmarcado dentro de los lineamientos del Plan de Desarrollo Estratégico participativo del Distrito.
  36. 36. Fuente: Diagnostico participativo con los involucrados – Equipo Técnico 3.1.3 Análisis de Peligro en la Zona Se ha efectuado un estudio Geológico tanto de la zona de ubicación del vía de acceso, el cual no demuestra la presencia de fallas locales o regionales que crucen la carretera, mas bien se han detectado bofedales en los que se aprecia un proceso de licuefacción superficial que puede ser fácilmente controlado con la ejecución de obras de drenaje. La población de la Comunidad de Jatuspata – Auquis y Atayllama no ha enfrentado desastres naturales que sobrepasen su capacidad de respuesta. En todo caso las alteraciones naturales más frecuentes son la presencia de vientos huracanados que pueden afectar los techos de las viviendas, así como de los establecimientos educativos y también pueden derribar los árboles.  La inundación parcial por factores de lluvia en algunos granizadas que puedan afectar a los sembríos de pastos cultivados y demás cultivos agrícolas y que puede llegar a comprometer cultivos como el maíz, arveja, papa, cebada y trigo, también por la presencia de pequeños riachuelos ubicados al costado de la población que en épocas de lluvias llegan a rebosar su límite de cauce.  La presencia de heladas entre los meses de abril a agosto, las que ocasionan la pérdida de cultivos y muerte de animales y la afectación a las personas con males bronquiales.  Presencia de Neblina de forma espesa, que se da entre los meses de diciembre a abril; aquella no permite la visibilidad de las áreas por recorrer, afectando las vías de comunicación y las zonas de trabajo, dificultando un mejor desplazamiento.  Presencia de animales como los zorros y pumas en forma frecuente que desmedra en la producción pecuaria a los pobladores de la zona. Para su mejor apreciación se muestra el siguiente cuadro de análisis: CUADRO N° 18 ANALISIS DE PELIGROS PELIGRO FRECUENCIA SEVERIDAD VULNERABILIDAD Inundación Por las Lluvias y quebradas. Cada año en forma regular y cada 4-5 años más abundante Parcial, puede comprometer viviendas y vidas humanas, y cultivos pueden resultar afectados La población programa sus actividades para que la crecida de las quebradas no les afecte, así como exista un buen drenaje las aguas de las lluvias. Vientos huracanados Fuertes, que se dan en los meses de julio y agosto de manera constante Llevó algunos techos y tumbó árboles en los caminos. La gente construye sus techos, evitando la dirección del viento y asegurando a las paredes las vigas madera con alambres de amarre. Heladas Alta, entre los meses de abril a agosto. Existen fechas donde ocurren climas bien críticos, que llegan por debajo de los 10°C. Los niños son muy vulnerables a la temporada de heladas, así como los animales de campo son los Población beneficiaria (Comunidades de LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA, Auquis y Atayllama) Mejorar el acceso entre sus caseríos y centros poblados. Dificultad de intercomunicación vial entre los caseríos y centros poblados Población directa e indirecta afectada con el problema, con recursos escasos para financiar la obra.
  37. 37. más afectados. Neblinas Alta, entre los meses de diciembre a abril d cada año Es fuerte, sobre todo a partir de las 2.00 pm. En forma diaria generando peligro para las personas y animales con la visibilidad. A partir de la presencia de las neblinas, la población recoje sus animales y hay menos desplazamiento de las personas por las vías de comunicación. Rabia y Plagas Baja, cada 8-10 años se ha presentado brotes en la última década No existe reporte de brotes fuertes en la zona. La presencia de ratas afectaron las plantaciones de maíz y cereales y otros alimentos de chacra. Los niños son muy vulnerables a la mordedura de los perros, ratas y otros animales portadores, para ello se viene realizando las vacunas de los perros. Animales Zorro y Pumas. Media, de manera temporal se presentan. Fuerte, en meses de enero a marzo se hace frecuente la caza de animales, en desmedro de la economía de los campesinos. La población pecuaria es la más afectada, el cuidado ante ello se hace de forma constante y se prevé con apoyo de los canes de cada afectado. Fuente: Elaboración propia en base a información a visita de campo 3.2 DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA 3.2.1 Problema central. El problema identificado está referido a la “DIFICIL ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS; LIMITADA INTEGRACION LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA” 3.2.2 Causas del problema principal • Limitada articulación vial con los mercados de consumo • Inadecuado infraestructura vial • Carencia de infraestructura vial • Ttransporte de carga a través de medios inapropiados. •Oorganizaciones comunales con limitada capacidad de gestión para el mantenimiento vial. • No permite el desarrollo cultural de los jóvenes de la zona del área de Influencia en general. 3.2.3 Agrupar y jerarquizar las causas > Causas Directas • Limitada articulación vial con los mercados de consumo. • Inadecuado infraestructura vial. > Causas Indirectas • Carencia de infraestructura vial • Transporte de carga a través de medios inapropiados. • Oorganizaciones comunales con limitada capacidad de gestión para el mantenimiento vial.
  38. 38. 3.2.4 Árbol de causas efectos Elaborado: Equipo técnico responsable de la formulación. EFECTO FINAL BAJO NIVEL DE DESARROLLO SOCIO ECONÓMICO DE LA POBLACIÓN EFECTO INDIRECTO MENORES INGRESOS DE LA POBLACIÓN EFECTO INDIRECTO BAJOS NIVELES DE PRODUCCIÓN AGROPECUARIA EFECTO INDIRECTO RESTRINGIDO INTERCAMBIO COMERCIAL EFECTO DIRECTO DISMINUCIÓN DE LA FRONTERA AGRÍCOLA EFECTO DIRECTO DEMORA EN EL TRANSPORTE DE LOS PRDUCTOS AGROPECUARIOS A LOS MERCADOS EFECTO DIRECTO SOBRE COSTOS DE TRANSPORTE Y COMERCIALIZACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS PROBLEMA CENTRAL DIFICIL ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS, LIMITADA INTEGRACIÓN LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA CAUSA DIRECTA LIMITADA ARTICULACIÓN VIAL CON LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO CAUSA DIRECTA LIMITADA GESTIÓN PARA LA ARTICULACIÓN LOCAL CAUSA INDIRECTA CARENCIA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL CAUSA INDIRECTA TRANSPORTE DE CARGA A TRAVES DE MEDIOS INAPROPIADOS CAUSA INDIRECTA ORGANIZACIÓNES COMUNALES CON LIMITADA CAPACIDAD DE GESTIÓN PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO VIAL.
  39. 39. 3.2.5 Identificación de los efectos del problema principal • Disminucion de la frontera agricola. • Demora en el transporte de los productos agropecuarios a los mercados. • Sobre costos de transporte y comercialización de productos. • Bajos niveles de producción agropecuaria. • Menores ingresos de la población. • Restringido intercambio comercial. •Bajo nivel de desarrollo socio económico de la población. 3.2.6 Agrupar y jerarquizar los efectos > Final: • Bajo nivel de desarrollo socio económico de la población. > Directos: • Disminucion de la frontera agricola. • Demora en el transporte de los productos agropecuarios a los mercados. •Sobre costos de transporte y comercialización de productos. > Indirectos: • Bajos niveles de producción agropecuaria. • Menores ingresos de la población. •Restringido intercambio comercial. 3.3 Análisis de Objetivos 3.3.1 Definir el Objetivo Central El objetivo central de este Proyecto es dar “FACILIDAD DE ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS Y MEJOR INTEGRACION LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA” y de esta manera propiciar mejores condiciones de vida de sus pobladores. PROBLEMA CENTRAL: DIFICIL ACCESO HACIA LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS, LIMITADA INTEGRACION LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA. OBJETIVO CENTRAL: FACIL ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS Y MEJOR INTEGRACION LOCAL EN EL DISTRITO DE ACORIA.
  40. 40. 3.3.2 Árbol de Medios y Fines Elaborado: Equipo técnico responsable de la formulación. FIN FINAL MEJOR NIVEL DE DESARROLLO SOCIO ECONÓMICO DE LA POBLACIÓN FIN INDIRECTO MAYORES INGRESOS DE LA POBLACIÓN FIN INDIRECTO ELEVAR LOS NIVELES DE PRODUCCIÓN AGROPECUARIA FIN INDIRECTO FLUIDO INTERCAMBIO COMERCIAL FIN DIRECTO AMPLIACIÓN DE LA FRONTERA AGRÍCOLA FIN DIRECTO ABASTECIMIENTO OPORTUNO DE LOS PRDUCTOS AGROPECUARIOS A LOS MERCADOS FIN DIRECTO COSTOS DE TRANSPORTE Y COMERCIALIZACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS AGROPECUARIOS COMPETITIVOS OBJETIVO CENTRAL FACIL ACCESO A LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO Y DE SERVICIOS Y MEJOR INTEGRACIÓN LOCAL MEDIO DIRECTO ARTICULACIÓN VIAL CON LOS MERCADOS DE CONSUMO MEDIO DIRECTO MEJOR GESTIÓN PARA LA ARTICULACIÓN LOCAL MEDIO INDIRECTO EXISTENCIA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL MEDIO INDIRECTO TRANSPORTE DE CARGA A TRAVES DE MEDIOS APROPIADOS MEDIO INDIRECTO ORGANIZACIÓNES COMUNALES CON MAYOR CAPACIDAD DE GESTIÓN PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO VIAL.
  41. 41. 3.4 Planteamiento de Soluciones de Alternativas Para Alcanzar el Objetivo 3.4.1 Árbol de Acciones a partir de los medios fundamentales Elaborado: Equipo técnico responsable de la formulación. 3.4.2 RELACIÓN DE LOS MEDIOS FUNDAMENTALES Y LAS ACCIONES ALTERNATIVA 01:  Creación de la trocha carrozable con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50 mt, cuneta de 0.50 x0.30m. en una longitud de 7 + 600 km, con sus respectivas obras de arte, (alcantarillas con concreto armado).  Capacitación a Organizaciones comunales para la Operación y mantenimiento de vía. ALTERNATIVA 02:  Creación de la trocha carrozable con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50 mt, cuneta de 0.50 x0.30m.de 7 + 600 km, con sus respectivas obras de arte, (alcantarillas con Acero Galvanizado).  Capacitación a Organizaciones comunales para la Operación y mantenimiento de vía. 3.4.4 Proyectos alternativos a considerar Las presentes alternativas se han diseñado, con las características de diseño según normas, clasificado como Carretera Vecinal, se incluye el pavimento (afirmado), por las condiciones climatológicas de la zona; con características geométricas de acuerdo a las normas peruanas de carreteras. Adecuamos a la de una carretera vecinal de topografía MEDIO INDIRECTO EXISTENCIA DE INFRAESTRUCTURA VIAL MEDIO INDIRECTO TRANSPORTE DE CARGA A TRAVES DE MEDIOS APROPIADOS MEDIO INDIRECTO ORGANIZACIÓNES COMUNALES CON MAYOR CAPACIDAD DE GESTIÓN PARA EL MANTENIMIENTO VIAL. ACCIÓN 1 A: CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE DE 07 + 600 KM CON PLATAFORMA DE 3.50 MTS. CON OBRAS DE ARTE (CUNETAS, BADEN ALCANTARILLAS CON CONCRETO ARMADO Y MURO DE CONTENCION) ACCIÓN 2 A: CAPACITACIÓN A LAS ORGANIZACIONES DE BASE DE LAS COMUNIDADES. ACCIÓN 2A: CREACIÓN DE TROCHA CARROZABLE DE 07 + 600 KM CON PLATAFORMA DE 3.50 MTS.CON OBRAS DE ARTE (CUNETAS, BADEN, ALCANTARILLAS CON ACERO GALVANIZADO Y MURO DE CONTENCION)
  42. 42. accidentada, de acuerdo a las Normas Técnicas para el Diseño de Caminos Vecinales, dados por el Ministerio de Transportes y Comunicaciones. Para el planteamiento de las soluciones del problema central se ha considerando 02 alternativas, cuyas características técnicas son: a) Alternativa 1 Creación de la trocha carrozable desde la Comunidad de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama 7 + 600 Km. con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50 m. También se construirán cunetas (0.50x0.30), obras de arte (07 alcantarillas de concreto armado), 01 Badén, bombeo 2%, plataforma de cruce cada 500 mts. etc. El estudio definitivo deberá considerar las siguientes especificaciones técnicas, según las Normas Peruanas para Carreteras adaptadas a Tipo Vecinal. a) Alternativa 2 Creación de la trocha carrozable desde la Comunidad de Jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllama 7 + 600 Km. con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50 m. También se construirán cunetas (0.50x0.30), obras de arte (07 alcantarillas de Acero Galvanizado), 01 Badén, bombeo 2%, plataforma de cruce cada 500 mts. etc. El estudio definitivo deberá considerar las siguientes especificaciones técnicas, según las Normas Peruanas para Carreteras adaptadas a Tipo Vecinal.
  43. 43. IV. FORMULACIÓN
  44. 44. 4.1 HORIZONTE EVALUACIÓN DEL PROYECTO. Considerando que la alternativa de solución del proyecto cuyo producto es la construcción y mejoramiento, quedará como producto final, el horizonte de Evaluación del proyecto es de 10 años, cuya durabilidad de la carretera dependerá del mantenimiento rutinario y periódico y la cantidad de vehículos que transitaran según la demanda de carga y de pasajeros. La población se incrementara de acuerdo a la tasa de crecimiento promedio de 2.34%, así como se ampliara la frontera agrícola significativamente al contar con una carretera que podrán llevar sus productos hacia los mercados de consumo. El objetivo de este estudio es medir la necesidad actual y futura en un determinado bien y servicio dando como fuente viable, de acuerdo a las encuestas dadas, a la población beneficiaría; donde se desarrollan una serie de actividades económicas con diferentes grados de crecimiento tales como la agricultura y la ganadería. 4.1.1 ÁREA DE INFLUENCIA. El área de influencia del proyecto está conformado por comunidades que conectará a cada uno de ellos por donde pasará la carretera y los que delimitan a cada lado de la vía o entre las proximidades a los mismos, entonces entre ellos se encuentran la Comunidad de Jatuspata – Auquis y Atayllama y, en el cual se considera el área de influencia para la construcción se considera en una distancia de 7 + 600 Kms. A continuación se presenta el esquema del área de influencia: 4.2 ANÁLISIS DE LA DEMANDA Para la determinación de la demanda de servicio de infraestructura vial (Construcción de la carretera) en el perfil del proyecto se tuvo en cuenta la demanda del transporte de carga y pasajeros, para el cual se tuvo en consideración aspectos como el nivel socio económico del ámbito de la zona de influencia del proyecto, para ello se ha considerado la necesidad de trasladar carga de la producción agropecuaria que evidentemente, son los excedentes de producción que serán movilizados hacia los mercados de consumo para el intercambio comercial a las localidades de: (Acoria – Mariscal Cáceres, Izcuchaca, Paucará Huancavelica - Huancayo), mercados fériales y extra regional, etc. Así como el servicio de pasajeros quienes realizan gestiones personales y comunales ante las Instituciones y organismos públicos y privados, actividades comerciales. La concretización del Proyecto, contribuirá fundamentalmente al crecimiento de la producción agropecuaria, con lo cual incrementará los ingresos económicos del productor y de esa manera dinamizará la economía de la población de dicho ámbito. Igualmente la población constituye un parámetro de suma importancia, ya que son actores dinámicos, toda vez que se desplazan de un lugar a otro para efectuar diferentes acciones. En los próximos 10 años, se espera un crecimiento significativo de áreas de cultivo. Por tanto la producción obtenida por el crecimiento de las áreas cultivables, incorporación de superficies no agrícolas manejo de pastos naturales, incorporación de nuevas tecnologías y el incremento de la producción pecuaria adaptada a la zona, motivo por el cual se requerirá la utilización de vehículos de carga (camiones) para el traslado de sus productos. Así mismo se dará un incremento progresivo de tránsito de pasajeros, requiriéndose vehículos tales como: bus, auto, camionetas rurales y vehículos livianos, etc. 4.2.1. DEMANDA ACTUAL SIN PROYECTO La demanda en la situación sin proyecto está dada por el servicio de transporte de carga y pasajeros a fin de trasladar los excedentes de producción que se quiere trasladar hacia los mercados de consumo, así como de pasajeros que quieren trasladarse a Acoria, Huancavelica, Huancayo etc., sin embargo por la falta de una vía de acceso los pasajeros no logran realizar optimizar sus tiempos de viaje y tampoco no logran en trasladar sus excedentes de
  45. 45. producción en su totalidad, salvo que, algunos productos que lo trasladan mediante carga de acémilas o carguío humano, que no es suficiente. Sin embargo ello se expresa en la cantidad del flujo vehicular existente en la actualidad, es la misma que, a la fecha es cero para el caso de la Comunidad de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama. 4.2.2. DEMANDA CON PROYECTO. 4.2.3.1. DEMANDA DEL SERVICIO.  Tramo LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA a Atayllama Tomando en consideración un incremento de las áreas de cultivo de hasta el 8 % durante la vida útil del proyecto, estas áreas se incrementaran con el apoyo a los agricultores, por parte del gobierno con una adecuada capacitación de cédulas de cultivo y Técnicas de riego, etc. Actualmente la producción agrícola y ganadera del área de influencia del proyecto así como de las demás comunidades del distrito de Acoria es de mediana tecnología debido a que la explotación es intensiva, pero es de excelente calidad por cuanto es un producto casi orgánico. Las áreas de cultivo son reducidos por cuanto mayormente cultivan para autoconsumo y el excedente comercializan de manera limitada en las ferias o a los intermediarios que algunas veces se constituyen a sus comunidades, asimismo las áreas de cultivo en descanso es abundante. Las superficies agrícolas que cada comunidad posee son relativamente altos en comparación a los otros tipos de suelo, por ello los lugares por donde se proyecta la carretera son netamente agrícolas. Cabe indicar que el Distrito de Acoria cuenta con 48,178.27 hectáreas comprendidas entre las superficies Agrícolas y las no Agrícolas de los cuales el 27.97% es destinadas para cultivo, y el 72.03% están comprendidas entre las superficies no agrícolas constituidos como los pastos naturales, montes, bosques, y otras tierras (rocas, tierras mineralizadas, amarillas etc.), Dada las cifras precisadas a nivel distrital, se calcula las tierras de cultivo dentro del área de influencia del proyecto, teniendo en cuenta las metas a intervenir es de la siguiente manera construcción de carretera es de 7 + 600 Kms., por lo tanto al ejecutar el proyecto se apertura una carretera nueva que conectará a otras vías, centros poblados, de la Comunidad de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama. Superficie Cultivada La superficie de cultivos está expresada en el N° de hectáreas que corresponde a 135.33 has. dentro del área de influencia del proyecto considerando la encuesta realizada durante la visita de campo y según encuesta se resume que cada familia está integrado por 5 miembros como promedio lo que resulta que en el año cero se tiene 176 familias (dividido el N° total de la población entre 5), así mismo preguntado a algunos pobladores sobre el N° promedio superficies cultivadas por cada familia es como se detalla en el siguiente cuadro: CUADRO N° 19 SUPERFICIE CULTIVADA PROMEDIO POR FAMILIA CULTIVOS Superficie Cultivada Ha / familia. N° de familias N° Total Has. Cebada 0,20 176 35,15 Trigo 0,09 176 15,82 Papa 0,30 176 52,73 Arveja grano verde 0,06 176 10,55 Olluco 0,04 176 7,03 Haba grano verde 0,08 176 14,06 TOTAL 135,33 Fuente: Elaboración quipo técnico
  46. 46. En el presente estudio para el cálculo de la superficie cultivada no se toma en cuenta la metodología, del área de influencia de 5.00Kms a cada lado del eje de la carretera, debido a que la zona tiene cierta particularidad, tales como: al este de la vía proyectada existe la cuenca del río Ichu, que baja por la localidad de Acoria el cual tiene pendientes muy agrestes inclusive se estaría contabilizando las áreas cruzando el río Ichu hacia otros centros poblados que en sí cuentan con algún tipo de acceso tales como la línea férrea y carretera. Por este motivo no se tuvo en cuenta el área de influencia de los 5.00 Km, a cada lado del eje propuesto de la carretera a construir por el total del tramo. Así mismo se tiene información de superficies agrícolas y no agrícolas a nivel del Departamento y Provincia de Huancavelica y a nivel del distrito de Acoria, tal como se precisa en el siguiente cuadro: CUADRO N° 20 El cuadro que se presenta es Existen algunas áreas o superficies agrícolas por explotar y que no lo realizan por falta de una vía adecuada para sacar los productos. CUADRO N° 21 CALCULO DEL EXCEXENTE EXPORTABLE AGRÍCOLA - CARGA (TM) SIN PROYECTO AL 2011 CULTIVO SUPERFICIE EN HAS. RENDIMIENTO EN TM/HA. TOTAL PRODUCCIÓN TM. CONSUMO SEMILLA TM. AUTO CONSUMO TM. EXCEDENTE EXPORTABLE TM. Cebada 35,15 1,24 43,59 3,16 18,91 21,51 Trigo 15,82 1,21 19,14 1,58 5,30 12,26 Papa 52,73 8,66 456,62 94,91 33,89 327,82 Arveja grano verde 10,55 3,00 31,64 0,84 12,02 18,77 Olluco 7,03 4,48 31,50 8,44 6,12 16,94 Haba grano verde 14,06 3,06 43,03 1,27 6,02 35,74 TOTAL 135,33 21,65 625,51 110,20 82,25 433,05 Fuente: Elaboración Equipo Técnico CUADRO N° 22 CALCULO DEL EXCEXENTE EXPORTABLE AGRÍCOLA - CARGA (TM) CON PROYECTO CULTIVO SUPERFICIE EN HAS. RENDIMIENTO EN TM/HA. TOTAL PRODUCCIÓN TM. CONSUMO SEMILLA TM. AUTO CONSUMO TM. EXCEDENTE EXPORTABLE TM. Cebada 35,15 1,46 51,32 3,48 18,91 28,93 Trigo 15,82 1,41 22,30 1,74 5,30 15,26 Papa 52,73 12,90 680,18 104,40 33,89 541,90 Arveja grano verde 10,55 4,15 43,76 0,93 12,02 30,81 Olluco 7,03 5,99 42,11 9,28 6,12 26,72 Haba grano verde 14,06 4,15 58,35 1,39 6,02 50,94 TOTAL 135,33 30,06 898,04 121,22 82,25 694,56 Fuente: Elaboración Equipo Técnico TOTAL MANEJADOS NO MANEJADO REGION HUANCAVELICA 85.337 1.308.430,40 219.795,44 17.710,00 202.085,44 1.088.634,96 828.152,45 32.198,51 795.953,94 67.139,06 193.343,45 PROV. HUANCAVELICA 19.951 333.101,73 37.681,84 2.072,04 35.609,80 295.419,89 233.161,66 1.954,02 231.207,64 3.715,04 58.543,19 DISTRITO ACORIA 5.525 48.178,27 13.473,83 1.098,93 12.374,90 34.704,44 19.639,55 364,74 19.274,81 1.208,16 13.856,73 Fuente: III Censo Nacional Agropecuario (INEI - Huancavelica) y la Administración Técnica del Distrito de Riego ATDR - Huancavelica PROVINCIA SUPERFICIE AGRICOLA (HAS) TOTAL SUPERFICIE NO AGRICOLA (HAS) MONTES Y BOSQUES SUPERFICIES AGRICOLAS Y NO AGRÍCOLAS SEGÚN III CENAGRO REGIÓN HUANCAVELICA (HAS.) NUMERO DE UNIDAD. AGROPEC. TOTAL OTRAS TIERRASTOTAL PASTOS NATURALES BAJO RIEGO EN SECANO
  47. 47. CUADRO N° 23 CALCULO DEL EXCEXENTE EXPORTABLE PECUARIO - CARGA (TM) SIN PROYECTO 2012 ESPECIE POBLACIÓN N° DE CABEZAS SACA CARNE TN. LECHE TN. LANA POSTURA TOTAL TM. AUTO CONSUMO TM. EXCEDENTE EXPORTABLE TM. Vacuno 703 11,79 153,22 165,01 2,64 162,37 Ovino 2.636 3,93 2,27 6,20 8,79 -2,59 Aves de corral 879 1,02 1,01 2,03 0,36 1,67 Porcino 176 1,79 1,79 1,41 0,37 Cuy 1.406 0,45 0,45 0,77 -0,32 TOTAL 5.800,02 18,97 153,22 2,27 1,01 175,47 13,97 161,49 Fuente: Elaboración Equipo Técnico * El efecto de la carretera hace que se incrementa el área de cultivo en 8% más del área sin proyecto del año 0 al año 5 y del año 6ª al año 10 en 8%, después de concluir el proyecto. Se toma referencia de otros lugares similares donde se construyeron carreteras, se busca de explotar áreas nuevas. CUADRO N° 24 CALCULO DEL EXCEXENTE EXPORTABLE PECUARIO - CARGA (TM) CON PROYECTO 2012 ESPECIE POBLACIÓN N° DE CABEZAS SACA CARNE TN. LECHE TN. LANA POSTURA TOTAL TM. AUTO CONSUMO TM. EXCEDENTE EXPORTABLE TM. Vacuno 717 12,58 266,32 278,90 2,64 276,26 Ovino 2.689 4,25 2,44 6,69 8,79 -2,10 Aves de corral 896 1,02 1,02 2,03 0,36 1,67 Porcino 179 1,88 1,88 1,41 0,47 Cuy 1.434 0,47 0,47 0,77 -0,31 TOTAL 5.916,02 20,19 266,32 2,44 1,02 289,97 13,97 276,00 Fuente: Elaboración Equipo Técnico POBLACIÓN DE REFERENCIA Se considera a la población como parte de la demanda los mismo están concentrados en los centros poblados que comprende a una población de 879 habitantes para el año cero (2012), quienes son los beneficiarios directos, agrupados en 176 familias aproximadamente. Para Determinar la tasa de crecimiento promedio anual de la población se tuvo en cuenta la población proyectada del Instituto Nacional de Estadística e Informática (INEI), del Distrito de Acoria. La población de referencia está dada por la población total del distrito de Acoria es como sigue: CUADRO N° 25 DISTRITO 1993 2.007 2.011 TASA DE CREC. POBLACIÓN DISTRITO ACORIA 22656 31.299 34.333 2.34% Fuente INEI, 2007 Censos Nacionales Proyección al 2011 Elaboración Equipo Técnico 4.2.3.2. POBLACIÓN DEMANDA NTE DEL PROYECTO La población demandante del proyecto es la población total afectada por el problema, el cual está determinado por el Centro Poblado y comunidades, ubicados dentro del área de influencia del proyecto como se precisa en líneas arriba, o sea los que se conectan y tienen relaciones comerciales de manera directa con las comunidades que ingresará la carretera, por lo tanto, la población demandante sin proyecto está dada por la población que se encuentran dentro del área de influencia del proyecto, siendo como sigue:
  48. 48. CUADRO N° 26 COMUNIDADES DEL AREA DE INFLUENCIA (Habitantes) PROYECCIÓN DE LA POBLACIÓN DEL ÁREA DE INFLUENCIA DEL PROYECTO AÑOS 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 CACERIOS 2007 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 LA COMUNIDAD DE JATUSPATA 393 441 451 462 473 484 495 507 518 531 543 556 Auquis 230 258 264 270 277 283 290 296 303 310 318 325 Atayllama 160 180 184 188 192 197 202 206 211 216 221 226 POBLACION TOTAL 783 879 899 920 942 964 986 1009 1033 1057 1082 1107 Fte: INEI - Proyecciones de Población a nivel distrital 2007-2011,luego hasta el 2021 4.2.4. SERVICIOS DEMANDADOS SIN PROYECTO El servicio de transporte de carga y pasajero en la situación sin proyecto, será siendo igual a lo actual, o sea transporte de carga a baja escala utilizando acémilas, en este caso la utilización del acceso vía camino herradura. es también igual a cero ya que no ingresan vehículos de ningún tipo, debido a que el camino de herradura es inaccesible. 4.2.5. SERVICIOS DEMANDADOS CON PROYECTO El servicio de transporte de carga y pasajero en el caso con proyecto, será motorizado (con vehículos) en el cual se plantea transportar los productos agropecuarios mediante el uso de vehículos de 3.50 Ton. Aproximadamente y en cuanto a pasajeros se propone incorporar rutas de combis y autos desde Acoria a las Comunidades de Jatuspata, Auquis y Atayllama del C.P. de Lirio etc. se consideran el ingreso de camionetas rurales. Se plantea intervenir la construcción de carretera de 7 + 600 Kms. Con un ancho de plataforma de 3.50 m. 4.3 ANÁLISIS DE OFERTA 4.3.1. OFERTA EN LA SITUACIÓN SIN PROYECTO Características de la oferta sin proyecto. La oferta del servicio de transporte dada por el servicio de transporte de pasajeros y de carga de manera limitante por motivos tales como: Camino herradura de la comunidad de jatuspata - Auquis y Atayllma.- la topografía de esta vía (camino herradura) es accidentado, en su mayor parte de esta vía existe generalmente para el tránsito una sola persona y/o acémila en este caso de la comunidad de Jatuspata a Atayllama Anexos del C.P. de Lirio el camino de herradura es en algunos casos es angosta es solo para el tránsito de una sola personas y/o acémila a su vez; el estado de conservación de estos caminos se encuentra en estado regular, sin embargo en época de lluvias las personas tienen dificultades en su desplazamiento ya que estos caminos se convierten en lodo y charco incluso discurren las aguas por este camino. Actualmente no es posible la circulación de vehículos para el traslado de la producción agrícola y pecuaria, producidos en la zona, y esto es un problema muy grave como también para el transporte de pasajeros debido a la falta de una carretera por una parte cuya oferta es cero, La oferta actual se centra a la Población de la comunidad de Jatuspata Auquis y Atayllama. Siendo las características principales del camino de herradura: - Longitud del camino de herradura 15 kms. Con desarrollo moderados. - Ancho del camino de herradura variable entre 0.90 mts. a 1.20 mts - Pendientes máximo hasta 45º
  49. 49. 4.3.2. OFERTA EN LA SITUACIÓN CON PROYECTO La Oferta Con Proyecto estaría dada por el adecuado servicio de transporte de pasajeros y de carga por la construcción de una vía carrozable de 7 + 600 Km, en el tramo de las comunidades de Jatuspata a Atayllama del C.P. de Lirio con obras de arte consistente en alcantarillas, badenes; con características diferentes en cada alternativa, estas alternativas se plantean tomando en consideración la cantidad vehículos que se trasladarían en base a la cantidad de carga y pasajeros, precisados en el análisis de la demanda. SITUACIÓN CON PROYECTO CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA VÍA CON PROYECTO Longitud de la Construcción 10+962 Km. Ancho de Calzada 3.50 m. Tipo de Superficie de Rodadura Sin afirmado Velocidad Directriz 30 Km/Hr.. Visibilidad de parada 30 m en subida y 35 m en bajada Visibilidad de paso 80 mts. Pendiente Mínima 0.50% Pendiente Máxima 12.00% Radio Mínimo Excepcional 12 ml. Bombeo 2% Cunetas Sección triangular (0.30 m. x 0.50 m.) Plataforma de cruce Cada 500 ml. Peralte Máximo normal 8% Peralte Máximo Excepcional 10% Talud de corte Variable. Talud de Relleno 1.1 Alcantarillas de concreto armado 07 Und Badén 01 Und Densidad de campo Al 95% Muro de contención L=35mts, H=2.00mts. 4.4 BALANCE OFERTA – DEMANDA Se cuantifican tanto la oferta como la demanda, en este caso se describen en el cuadro siguiente la situación sin proyecto y con proyecto en el cual se muestran las características actuales y propuestas del proyecto déficit estimado durante el periodo analizado, cuyo comportamiento es deficitario con la tendencia a incrementarse en el tiempo. CUADRO N° 27 BALANCE OFERTA – DEMANDA DEL PROYECTO CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA VÍA OFERTA CON PROYECTO OFERTA SIN PROYECTO DEMANDA INSATISFECHA Longitud de la Construcción 07+ 600 Km. No existe 07+ 600 Km. Ancho de Calzada 3.50 m. Variable 3.50 m. Tipo de Superficie de Rodadura Sin Afirmado Sin Afirmado Sin Afirmado Velocidad Directriz 30 Km/Hr.. 3 Km/Hr. 30 Km/Hr.. Visibilidad de parada 30 m en subida y 35 m en No existe 30 m en subida y 35 m en

×