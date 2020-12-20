Structuri patrimoniale de activ

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
 In functie de lichiditate: -Se refera la intervalul de timp necesar pentru ca un element de activ sa fie realizat sau co...
• 1 ACTIVELE IMOBILIZATE • 2 ACTIVELE CIRCULANTE • 3 ACTIVELE DE REGULARIZARE
• Active imobilizate sunt acele bunuri sau valori economice destinate sa fie utilizate o peroada indelungata (de regula ma...
Activele Imobilizate se delimiteaza in: • A. Active Imobilizate necorporale (investitii de potential • B. Active Imobiliza...
A. Activele Imobilizări necorporale sunt reprezentate de: • Cheltuieli de constituire sunt acele cheltuieli legate de cons...
• Cheltuieli de dezvoltare sunt acele cheltuieli ocazionate de derularea unor proiecte de cercetare care se vor concretiza...
• Concesiunea reprezinta dreptul titularului de patrimoniu de a utiliza sau exploata o proprietate a domeniului public pe ...
• Fondul comercial apare ca activ patrimonial cu ocazia achizitiei unei intreprinderi.El se determina in mod global pe baz...
B. Activele Imobilizate corporale • Sunt reprezentate de acele bunuri sau valori economice caracterizate prin durabilitate...
C. Activele Imobilizate financiare • Pe langa activitatile care definesc obiectul afacerii desfasurate de intreprindere ac...
• Dupa criteriul naturii economice, activele circulante sunt acele bunuri si valori economice destinate achizitiei, consum...
Activele circulante se delimiteaza in: • A. Stocuri si productie in curs de executie • B. Creante • C. Titluri de plasamen...
A. Stocurile si productia in curs de executie • Sunt reprezentate de acele bunuri care sunt destinate fie consumului produ...
-Productia in curs de Executie: este reprezentata de productia care nu a parcurs toate etapele procesului de productie,de ...
B. Creanțele • Reprezinta dreptul titularului de patrimoniu de a pretinde tertilor un echivalent valoric sau o contraprest...
1 Livreaza bunuri etc • 1. Creantele Comerciale: Activitatea comerciala are ca obiect achizitia si vanzarea de bunuri,lucr...
C. Titluri de plasament, disponibilitati banesti • 1. Titluri de plasament - sunt reprezentate de actiuni si obligatiuni a...
Cheltuieli constatate in avans se determina cu relatia: Cheltuielile constatate in avans sunt acele plati sau datorii efec...
Structuri patrimoniale de activ
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Structuri patrimoniale de activ

21 views

Published on

spa

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Structuri patrimoniale de activ

  1. 1.  In functie de lichiditate: -Se refera la intervalul de timp necesar pentru ca un element de activ sa fie realizat sau convertit in disponibilitati adica termenul in care un bun poate fi transformat in banii  In functie de destinatie: -Bunuri destinate sa serveasca pe o perioada mai mare de 1 an -Bunuri destinate sa serveasca pe o peroada mai mica de 1 an
  2. 2. • 1 ACTIVELE IMOBILIZATE • 2 ACTIVELE CIRCULANTE • 3 ACTIVELE DE REGULARIZARE
  3. 3. • Active imobilizate sunt acele bunuri sau valori economice destinate sa fie utilizate o peroada indelungata (de regula mai mare de 1 an). • Dupa criteriul naturii economice activele imobilizate sunt valori de investitii ce isi mentin valoarea de intrebuintare o perioada mai mare de timp nefiind consumate la prima utilizare
  4. 4. Activele Imobilizate se delimiteaza in: • A. Active Imobilizate necorporale (investitii de potential • B. Active Imobilizate corporale (investitii materiale) • C. Active Imobilizate financiare (investitii de portofoliu)
  5. 5. A. Activele Imobilizări necorporale sunt reprezentate de: • Cheltuieli de constituire sunt acele cheltuieli legate de constituirea si dezvoltarea unitatilor patrimoniale in structura lor regasindu-se: -Taxele,alte cheltuieli de inscriere si inmatriculare la infiintarea societati -cheltuieli de prospectare a pietei si de publicitate -cheltuieli cu emisiunea si vanzarea de actiuni
  6. 6. • Cheltuieli de dezvoltare sunt acele cheltuieli ocazionate de derularea unor proiecte de cercetare care se vor concretiza cu certitudine in noi produse si noi tehnologii.Pentru ca aceste cheltuieli sa fie considerate active sunt necesare urmatoarele premise: -obiectivul cercetarii sa fie realist si clar definit -intreprinderea sa aiba posibilitatea tehnica de realizare a produsului sau tehnologiei -intreprinderea sa aiba intentia de a-l produce comercializa sau utiliza -intreprinderea sa dispuna de resursele necesare terminari proiectului si comercializarii produsului sau tehnologiei respective
  7. 7. • Concesiunea reprezinta dreptul titularului de patrimoniu de a utiliza sau exploata o proprietate a domeniului public pe o perioada de timp determinata • Brevetul reprezinta dreptul exclusiv de proprietate asupra unui bun,tehnologii ce se constituie in inventii si inovatii ale titularului de patrimoniu. Confera dreptul de a interzice tertilor fabricarea comercializarea sau folosirea fara autorizatie a produselor si a procedeelor ce constituie obiectul brevetului • Licenta reprezinta dreptul intreprinderii de a fabrica sau utiliza rezultatul unui brevet de inventie • Marca reprezinta un semn distinctiv ce apare pe produs cu rolul de a-l diferentia de produse similare ce apartin altor intreprinderii Concesiunile,brevetele,licentele,marcile:
  8. 8. • Fondul comercial apare ca activ patrimonial cu ocazia achizitiei unei intreprinderi.El se determina in mod global pe baza relatiei: FC=CA-ANC FC= fond comercial CA= costul de achizitie al intreprinderii ANC= activul net contabil In sens larg activul net contabil reprezinta excendentul de active dupa acoperirea datoriilor.Valoarea pe care cumparatorul intreprinderii este dispus sa o plateasca in plus este atribuita unui ansamblu de elemente care nu pot fi evaluate separat,dar care contribuie la dezvoltarea potentialului de profitabilitate a intreprinderii: -Clientela, debuseele, vadul comercial, emblema, firma, calitatea relatiilor cu clientii, furnizorii, salariatii, bancile etc
  9. 9. B. Activele Imobilizate corporale • Sunt reprezentate de acele bunuri sau valori economice caracterizate prin durabilitate in cadrul intreprinderii si printr-o lichiditate scazuta.Participarea lor la circuitul productiv semnifica de fapt consumul factorului de productie “capital”.De regula acestea provin in patrimoniu fie prin achizitie de la terti fie in urma eforturilor proprii ale intreprinderii Pe structura activele imobilizate corporale se delimiteaza in: -terenuri -mijloace fixe a) constructii b) echipamente tehnologice c) aparate de masura control si reglare d) mijloace de transport e) animale si plantatii f) mobiliere aparatura, birotica
  10. 10. C. Activele Imobilizate financiare • Pe langa activitatile care definesc obiectul afacerii desfasurate de intreprindere aceasta se mai poate angaja in realizarea unor activitati complementare cu caracter financiar in speranta fructificarii sanselor de crestere a profitabilitatii.Activele imobilizate financiare sunt titluri de valoare dobandite si detinute pe o perioada de ce putin 1 an cu scopul de a le fructifica prin incasarea de dobanzii dividente sau prin obtinerea de alte avantaje Pe structura, activele imobilizate financiare se delimiteaza in: -titluri de participare -creante atasate participantilor -titluri imobilizate ale activitatii de portofoliu -imprumuturi acordate pe termen lung -alte imobilizari financiare
  11. 11. • Dupa criteriul naturii economice, activele circulante sunt acele bunuri si valori economice destinate achizitiei, consumului intern sau vanzarii catre terti. • Din punct de vedere al lichiditatii lor, activele circulante sunt in forma de bani sau ajung relativ repede in aceasta forma
  12. 12. Activele circulante se delimiteaza in: • A. Stocuri si productie in curs de executie • B. Creante • C. Titluri de plasament si disponibilitati banestii
  13. 13. A. Stocurile si productia in curs de executie • Sunt reprezentate de acele bunuri care sunt destinate fie consumului productiv fie valorificarii catre terti,fie a fi utilizate in cadrul intreprinderii.Ele sunt specifice ciclului de exploatare care regrupeaza activitatile proprii tipului de afaceri pe care intreprinderea il desfasoara . Structuri de stocuri si productie in curs de execcutie: -Materiile Prime: sunt acele stocuri provenite prin achizitie de la furnizori si destinate consumului productiv.Ele se consuma de la prima utilizare transferandu-si integral valoarea asupra produsului care se obtine.Ele se regasesc intotdeauna in produsul realizat fiind substanta acestuia -Materiale Consumabile: sunt acele stocuri destinate sau nu consumului productiv.Ele se regasesc sau nu in produsul realizat -Obiectele de Inventar: sunt acele active care nu indeplinesc cumulativ cele 2 conditii pentru a fi mijloace fixe.Aici se regasesc echipamentele de lucru si de productie,sculele,dispozitivele etc
  14. 14. -Productia in curs de Executie: este reprezentata de productia care nu a parcurs toate etapele procesului de productie,de lucrarile de productie si serviciile in curs de executie -Produsele: a)Produse finite-rezultatul procesului de productie destinat vanzarii catre terti sau utilizarii in scopuri proprii intreprinderii b)Semifabricate-produse care nu au parcurs toate etapele procesului tehnologic si care nu pot fi valorificate ca atare prin vanzare sau prelucrare in continuare in vederea obtinerii de produse finite c)Produse reziduale-deseuri si rebuturi -Stocuri aflate la terti: sunt acele stocuri care pentru o perioada de timp se afla la terti spre prelucrare,reconditionare -Marfurile:sunt acele stocuri cumparate in vederea vanzarii lor de regula in aceasi stare.
  15. 15. B. Creanțele • Reprezinta dreptul titularului de patrimoniu de a pretinde tertilor un echivalent valoric sau o contraprestatie pentru bunurile, lucrarile, serviciile sau sumele de banii avansate acestora Particularitatile privind creantele intreprinderii sunt date de faptul ca acestea apar in urma relatiilor cu furnizorii, clientii, salariatii, actionarii statul etc.Persoana fizica sau juridica asupra careia titularul de patrimoniu are un drept de creanta se numeste debitor
  16. 16. 1 Livreaza bunuri etc • 1. Creantele Comerciale: Activitatea comerciala are ca obiect achizitia si vanzarea de bunuri,lucrari sau servicii.Aceasta pesupune o relatie a intreprinderii cu clientii si furnizorii sai.Ca urmare a desfasurarii acestor activitati intreprinderea apare in dubla ipostaza:aceea de furnizor si de client. Intreprinderea ClientFurnizor Clientii terti Furnizorii terti (apare creanta) 2 Incaseaza banii (se stinge creanta) (se stinge creanta) 2 Primeste bunuri etc 1 Acorda(plateste)avans (apare creanta) 2. Creante salariale 3. Creante fata de asociati si actionari
  17. 17. C. Titluri de plasament, disponibilitati banesti • 1. Titluri de plasament - sunt reprezentate de actiuni si obligatiuni achizitionate in scop speculativ,acestea sunt detinute pe o perioada relativ scurta de timp in vederea obtinerii unui castig ca diferenta intre pretul de vanzare si costul de achizitie • 2. Disponibilitatile banesti - sunt elemente cu grad ridicat de lichiditate sau care exprima chiar forma lichida a valorii. Acestea se delimiteaza in: -conturi curente la banci: sume de banii aflate in cont la banca si din care se efecueaza in mod curent incasari si plati in relatiile cu tertii -cecurile de incasat: documente primite de intreprinderea de la debitorii sai urmand a fi incasate dintr-un cont la banca -acreditivul: cont la banca deschis de intrepridere in calitate de client pe numele unui furnizor al sau si din care urmeaza a se efecua plati catre acesta pe masura primiri documentelor justificative care atesta efectuarea livrarii,lucrari serviciului -casa: consta in sumele de banii aflate in casieria unitatii.
  18. 18. Cheltuieli constatate in avans se determina cu relatia: Cheltuielile constatate in avans sunt acele plati sau datorii efectuate in perioada curenta dar care vor afecta rezultatul perioadelor urmatoare. Din aceasta categorie fac parte chiriile, abonamentele, dobanzile platite sau datorate anticipat

×