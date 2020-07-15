Unidad 8.2 arqueologia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
consultoresturismo@facebook.com Arqueología Bethsy Sotelo Morales
8.1 Los primeros habitantes pobladores del territorio andino (+/- 20,000a.C.) 8.2 Pre cerámico. 8.2.1 Lítico (20.000-3.000...
-Vicús. La cultura Vicús se desarrolló en Pabur, Yécala, Vicús y en Ayabaca, Piura, mezclándose con influencias ecuatorian...
Vicús, cerca de Chulucanas, es un yacimiento en las faldas del cerro del mismo nombre, saqueado por huaqueros y coleccioni...
El nombre Vicús le corresponde al arqueólogo Doctor Ramiro Matos Mendieta, quien denominó a esta cultura por toponimia, ya...
La cronología propuesta señala: -Período arcaico (Vicús-Vicús), del 200a.C.-100 d.C.; -Vicús Medio del 100 al 400 d.C. y -...
La cronología propuesta señala un período arcaico (Vicús- Vicús), del 200a.C. - 100 d.C.; -El Vicús Medio del 100 al 400 d...
Cerámica. Vicús presenta formas escultóricas disarmónicas, lejos de las excelencias que logran en la metalurgia, con un gu...
Tipos: Vicús negativo: comprende círculos simples, volutas, y triángulos que aparecen en recipientes con figuras de animal...
Vicús blanco sobre rojo: es similar a Vicús Negativo, ya que presenta recipientes escultóricos antropomorfos, fitomorfos y...
Instrumentos musicales. Se diversifican en formas y tamaños: quenas, antaras, tambores, resonadores de semillas, cascabele...
La cultura Vicús tenía una organización social compleja, basada en clases sociales formadas por individuos con distinto po...
Escultura y metalurgia. Las esculturas en piedra y principalmente la metalurgia son expresiones representativas de esta cu...
Los objetos de metal del estilo Vicús tienen características muy particulares, ya que se han utilizado las técnicas de dor...
Restos Arqueológicos. Cerro sagrado Vicús: es un complejo monumental y ceremonial destinado al culto. Este complejo esta c...
-Sistema de terrazas. Son 4 que en total suman 80 metros de largo. Se encuentran superpuestas aprovechando las laderas del...
-Santuario ceremonial. Los muros de las terrazas fueron de grandes piedras unidas entre sí por argamasa de barro. Lamentab...
En el santuario ceremonial, se encontraron cuatro filas de conchas alineadas de este a oeste. También piezas de cuarzo de ...
Cerro sagrado Ñañañique: Al igual que el cerro Vicús éste tenia varias funciones en especial de centro ceremonial y admini...
Una plataforma. La plataforma tiene 3m de alto y una hectárea de extensión. Aparentemente parece natural, pero es artifici...
Varios ambientes. El conjunto habitacional o administrativo, consta de tres ambientes, y el conjunto tiene 13m de largo po...
Al muerto lo depositaban en lo que sería la planta del pie. La profundidad variaba entre 4 y 11m y el ancho entre 0.70 y 1...
En las tumbas se encuentran formas alargadas reducidas a polvo, de unos 60 centímetros de largo y 12 ó 10cm de espesor. Es...
Como ofrendas aparecen piezas de cobre o de cobre dorado, insignias, cerámica, diademas, armas, figulinas, etc. Tumba cáma...
Los enterramientos. El respeto a los muertos, fue sin duda motivo de una ceremonia especial y la cremación de los cadávere...
Vivienda. Los Vicús utilizaron los elementos propios de su entorno ecológico, como el algarrobo cuya madera dura permitía ...
Fueron construidas principalmente con adobes de barro, aunque las hay con bases de piedras. De los modelos de vivienda en ...
Organización económica: La agricultura se basó en la siembra de calabaza, maíz, zapallo, para lo cual construyeron canales...
Los canales construidos en esa época, hasta ahora son utilizados. Como instrumento de labranza usaron una palana que tenía...
-Moche. Ocupó una franja costera de unos 300 Km. que iba desde el valle de Lambayeque hasta la cuenca del río Nepeña, sien...
Organización económica: La base de su economía fue la agricultura. -Practicaron la irrigación que les permitió ampliar los...
-Utilización de fertilizantes (guano) y una racional organización del trabajo permitieron la obtención de excedentes y la ...
Cerámica: los Mochica plasmaron el entorno de su mundo cultural y religioso en su expresiva cerámica perfeccionando una ac...
-Vaso estribo (realizaban auténticos retratos en barro (escultórico) que se distinguían por reproducir con el máximo reali...
-Vasija mochica (tres deidades enseñan sus colmillos en lo alto de unas mazorcas de maíz). Esta pieza tuvo seguramente una...
-Iconografía. Presentación o sacrificio. Entrega de ofrendas. Danza con soga.
Restos Arqueológicos: -Huaca de la Luna: presenta plataformas escalonadas y altorrelieves de colores por los cuatro costad...
-Huaca del sol, Capuxaida o Pachacamac: se ubica muy cerca del río moche, razón por la cual algunos investigadores le han ...
-Complejo Arqueológico El brujo: ubicada en el valle Chicama, Magdalena de Cao, frente al mar. A 60 km. al norte de la ciu...
-Tumbas del Señor de Sipán: En 1987, un equipo de arqueólogos dio comienzo a las investigaciones sobre un grupo de tumbas ...
Los grandes señores de Sipán fueron sepultados junto con numerosos adornos entre los que se encontraban sus trajes ceremon...
La orfebrería del Señor de Sipán son aquellas que utilizó en vida (ornamentos, emblemas y atuendos para distintas ocasione...
Las vestimentas eran símbolo de su alto rango, investidura semidivina y poder. A su muerte, diversidad de bienes formaban ...
-Paracas Grandes Necrópolis (500a.C-400a.C). Los entierros fardos funerarios de Necrópolis están colocados en la falda nor...
Tejidos: Los tejidos continúan técnicas anteriores, aunque se prefieren ahora los bordados. Mantos Paracas.
Las telas llanas son de algodón, a veces de hasta 10 m de largo. En el teñido de las fibras se usó una variedad de siete c...
Lo más usado para ornamentar las telas, fue el bordado a la aguja, con figuras tridimensionales, especialmente en los ribe...
Los diseños más comunes son plantas, semillas de pallar, aves y otros personajes zoomorfos, cuchillos, cabezas humanas dec...
Las gentes de la época usaban mantos, uncu, faldellín, huara, ponchitos o esclavinas, un turbante o llanto, ñañaza o cubre...
Altura: hasta 1.50 m. Forma: cónica. Los fardos funerarios son de forma cónica, con un alto promedio de 1.50 m. Los fardos...
Medicina y cirugía: Realizaron grandes operaciones quirúrgicas (trepanación craneana) con el fin de curar fracturas, infec...
-Se le rapaba todo el cabello de la cabeza. -Se hacían trazos para demarcar la herida. -Se raspaba con el cuchillo de pied...
En la práctica sobrevivió alrededor de un 60% de los individuos sometidos a esta cirugía. Algunas personas, sufrieron incl...
Además: Realizaron incrustaciones de turquesas en los dientes. Sus médicos fueron los chamanes o brujos. Éstos transmitían...
Momificación: La mayoría son adultos e incluso ancianos. Procedimiento: -Se extraía la masa encefálica y otros órganos. -U...
-El muerto era colocado en cuclillas, los brazos doblados por los codos, las manos sujetando la cara y la barbilla apoyada...
Rituales funerarios: Se colocaba el cuerpo momificado en posición fetal, envuelto en numerosos mantos: los del interior er...
Deformación de cabezas: Un elemento importante en Paracas son las cabezas humanas deformadas. Se sabe que desde el 6,000 a...
-Se conoce 13 tipos.
Cerámica: Escasa, pareciera que las expresiones artísticas de la fase se volcaran a los mantos textiles. De formas sencill...
-Nazca (100-800d.C). Se asentó en la desértica costa sur.
Organización económica: La economía estaba basada en: La agricultura, la pesca y la ganadería ocupando el comercio y la gu...
Viviendas. Sus construcciones (muros de adobe, de forma cónica), con los que realizaban casas de planta rectangular que se...
Se caracteriza por sus grandes necrópolis funerarias, y sus tejidos.
La cerámica. La cerámica nazca que conocemos procede en su mayoría de ofrendas funerarias. Se caracteriza por una vivaz po...
En la cerámica el personaje más representado es un ser quimérico adornado con cabezas trofeo, usando una máscara facial o ...
El rasgo más conocido y característico son las numerosas clasificaciones estilísticas. La más aceptada es la que distingue...
-Nazca tardío (300-600 d.C.), auge de los motivos complejos, donde incluso se alcanza a cubrir casi toda la superficie cer...
La cerámica Nazca se caracteriza por las asas en forma de puente, la policromía y la inclusión de figuras que representan ...
La decoración, dispuesta en frisos, era realizada antes de la cocción, y se plasmaba en todo tipo de formas (platos, cuenc...
Trabajaron el metal en láminas de cobre, plata y oro, conociéndose también técnicas más complejas como la fundición a la c...
Las Líneas de Nazca. Serie de figuras artísticas de dimensiones gigantes y formas perfectas que miran hacia el cielo a lo ...
Las figuras representan enormes aves, flores, lagartos y otras criaturas importantes para aquella antigua civilización. Es...
Una de las primeras personas en estudiar estas líneas, María Reich, estableció una teoría según la cual las líneas ayudaba...
Las líneas y jeroglíficos de Nazca y de las pampas de Jumana, otra región cercana con figuras grabadas en la tierra, fuero...
Desarrollo tecnológico. Desarrollo de canales subterráneos que alcanzan kilómetros de extensión, captando agua de filtraci...
-Recuay (100-600d.C.). Se desarrolló a partir del Callejón de Huaylas, con prolongaciones hacia la costa.
Cerámica. Muestra variedad de formas, predominando representaciones plásticas antropo-zoomorfas, de motivos míticos, como ...
Aparecen sacerdotes, guerreros, oferentes u oficiantes de ritos o en actitud de danzar en torno a un personaje central. Ha...
Su alfarería presenta una amplia variedad de formas escultóricas, de común con asa puente uniendo dos picos divergentes, s...
Época de abundante producción escultórica lítica, mostrándose cabeza y cuerpo de personajes antropomorfos, mientras que la...
8.5 Horizonte Medio (700-1.100a.C.). Expansión, desarrollo urbano y manifestaciones en el ámbito sociocultural. En torno a...
Desde estos puntos se difundieron técnicas, formas, ideología, motivos que reproducen o recuerdan las figuras de la piedra...
-Cultura Tiwanaku. Espacio Economía Religión Arquitectura y arte lítico
Espacio o área de influencia. Los Tiwanaku ocuparon el Altiplano Peruano- Boliviano o meseta del Collao. Ejercieron contro...
Economía. Los Tiwanaku desarrollaron las siguientes actividades de subsistencia: 1.La agricultura de plantas de altura a t...
2.La pesca en el lago Titicaca. 3.El cultivo de la totora para construir viviendas y embarcaciones. 4.Los intercambios, qu...
Religión. La religión fue el principal medio de cohesión del Estado. Rindieron culto al dios de las Varas. Está representa...
Varas que rematan en cabezas de cóndores que simbolizan su poder Seres alados de perfil que muestran una actitud de revere...
Los Tiwanaku fueron famosos constructores y escultores en piedra. Su obra más destacada es el conjunto arquitectónico de T...
Puma Punku o “Puerta del Puma” Kalasasaya Templo de Kalasasaya. El empleo de líneas rectas dan sensación de rigidez a sus ...
-Cultura Wari. Ciudades y caminos Ciudades y caminos Religión y arteEspacio
Espacio o área de influencia. La cultura Wari se originó en Ayacucho. Las dificultades del medio impulsaron a los Huari a ...
Restos de la ciudad de Huari.
Ciudades, centro de poder. A partir del año 700 d.C., Huari se convirtió en una ciudad organizada que desarrolló una inten...
Piquillacta, en el Cusco. Cerro Baúl, en Moquegua. Según los arqueólogos, era una colonia Huari en territorio Tiahuanaco. ...
Religión y arte. Para difundir sus ideas religiosas, los Huari hicieron del templo de Pachacámac un oráculo prestigioso.
La principal divinidad huari fue el dios de las Varas, adoptado de Tiahuanaco.
Cerámica. Las formas Wari descienden del estilo Huarpa, que muestra alfares toscos, con diseños de color negro pintados so...
Los Wari confeccionaron excepcionales tapices que transmitían un mensaje estético e ideológico. Detalle de un tapiz Huari ...
CULTURA CHAVÍN. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9DaV5-EOPE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jArRiMrPiA https://www.youtub...
  1. 1. consultoresturismo@facebook.com Arqueología Bethsy Sotelo Morales
  2. 2. 8.1 Los primeros habitantes pobladores del territorio andino (+/- 20,000a.C.) 8.2 Pre cerámico. 8.2.1 Lítico (20.000-3.000 a.C). 8.2.2 Arcaico (4.200-900 a.C.). 8.3 Período Formativo (2000a.C-500d.C). 8.4 Período Intermedio Temprano (700a.C.-200d.C). 8.5 Horizonte Medio (700-1-100a.C.). Linkografía.
  3. 3. -Vicús. La cultura Vicús se desarrolló en Pabur, Yécala, Vicús y en Ayabaca, Piura, mezclándose con influencias ecuatorianas y colombianas que afectaron las tradiciones locales de la costa y sierra norte.
  4. 4. Vicús, cerca de Chulucanas, es un yacimiento en las faldas del cerro del mismo nombre, saqueado por huaqueros y coleccionistas locales, sumamente disturbado.
  5. 5. El nombre Vicús le corresponde al arqueólogo Doctor Ramiro Matos Mendieta, quien denominó a esta cultura por toponimia, ya que gran mayoría de piezas de cerámicas fueron encontradas en el cementerio arqueológico ubicado a pie de cerro Vicús ubicado en la provincia de Morropón.
  6. 6. La cronología propuesta señala: -Período arcaico (Vicús-Vicús), del 200a.C.-100 d.C.; -Vicús Medio del 100 al 400 d.C. y -Vicús Tardío, del 400 al 700 d.C.. -El período medio corresponde Moche I, II y III. La última fase se equipara a Moche IV y V y al Virú decadente.
  7. 7. La cronología propuesta señala un período arcaico (Vicús- Vicús), del 200a.C. - 100 d.C.; -El Vicús Medio del 100 al 400 d.C. y -Vicús Tardío, del 400 al 700 d.C.. El período medio corresponde Moche I, II y III; la última fase se equipara a Moche IV y V y al Virú decadente.
  8. 8. Cerámica. Vicús presenta formas escultóricas disarmónicas, lejos de las excelencias que logran en la metalurgia, con un gusto por lo extraño, lo deforme, irreal y aun desagradable a nuestro criterio, con seres de grandes dientes proyectados hacia fuera, en evidente distanciamiento de la armonía que muestran los otros estilos del área andina.
  9. 9. Tipos: Vicús negativo: comprende círculos simples, volutas, y triángulos que aparecen en recipientes con figuras de animales. En los ceramios Vicús Negativo podemos apreciar guerreros, músicos, y escenas eróticas con figuras desnudas de ambos sexos.
  10. 10. Vicús blanco sobre rojo: es similar a Vicús Negativo, ya que presenta recipientes escultóricos antropomorfos, fitomorfos y zoomorfos. Su decoración combina blanco, aplicaciones, incisiones y líneas. Vicús engobados monocromos: presenta una apariencia tosca, con manchas oscuras debido a defectos de cocción. Presenta recipientes con base acampanada, trípodes o pedestales.
  11. 11. Instrumentos musicales. Se diversifican en formas y tamaños: quenas, antaras, tambores, resonadores de semillas, cascabeles, raspadores, bastones de ritmo, campanillas, trompetas, algunas que preludian los "clarines" cajamarquinos, con tubos embonados de embocadura estrecha, otros reproducen los sonidos de los pututos y algunas presentan el tubo recurvado a la manera de los cornos actuales.
  12. 12. La cultura Vicús tenía una organización social compleja, basada en clases sociales formadas por individuos con distinto poder político, social y económico. Vale resaltar que los militares gozaban de un estatus especial y privilegiado, tal como lo testimonian las indumentarias y ornamentos que usaban. Gobernantes Militares Comerciantes Agricultores Esclavos Sociedad de la Cultura vicús.
  13. 13. Escultura y metalurgia. Las esculturas en piedra y principalmente la metalurgia son expresiones representativas de esta cultura. Las primeras son simples esbozos de figuras de hombres y mujeres en la superficie de las piedras que se acompañan de incrustaciones.
  14. 14. Los objetos de metal del estilo Vicús tienen características muy particulares, ya que se han utilizado las técnicas de dorado, cuya área de difusión corresponde a la cuenca del alto Piura.
  15. 15. Restos Arqueológicos. Cerro sagrado Vicús: es un complejo monumental y ceremonial destinado al culto. Este complejo esta comprendido por: -Sistema de terrazas. -Santuario ceremonial.
  16. 16. -Sistema de terrazas. Son 4 que en total suman 80 metros de largo. Se encuentran superpuestas aprovechando las laderas del cerro; dos de ellas, las más altas tienen 40 m. de largo, 17 m. de ancho y 3.50 m. de altura. Se ubican unas en sentido transversal y otras en forma longitudinal, a más o menos 180 metros de altura. Las terrazas más altas se comunican con un camino al valle, por rampas laterales que pudieron ser escaleras en su origen, pero sufrieron la erosión de las lluvias.
  17. 17. -Santuario ceremonial. Los muros de las terrazas fueron de grandes piedras unidas entre sí por argamasa de barro. Lamentablemente estos han quedado en muy mal estado por la sustracción de los huaqueros y las fuertes lluvias.
  18. 18. En el santuario ceremonial, se encontraron cuatro filas de conchas alineadas de este a oeste. También piezas de cuarzo de 15 y 18 cm dispuestas en la misma forma.
  19. 19. Cerro sagrado Ñañañique: Al igual que el cerro Vicús éste tenia varias funciones en especial de centro ceremonial y administrativo: Ñañañique estaba comprendido por: Una plataforma. Varios ambientes. Cementerio.
  20. 20. Una plataforma. La plataforma tiene 3m de alto y una hectárea de extensión. Aparentemente parece natural, pero es artificial y se encuentra delimitada por piedras colocadas en hileras. En esta plataforma se han encontrado restos de cenizas, lo que supone se hacían ofrendas y sacrificios.
  21. 21. Varios ambientes. El conjunto habitacional o administrativo, consta de tres ambientes, y el conjunto tiene 13m de largo por 6m de ancho. Dos de ellos son rectangulares y el tercero es semícircular. Se encuentran igualmente delimitados por hileras de piedras y en algunos de ellos hay hasta tres hileras paralelas. Cementerio. Las tumbas de la época presentan forma de bota, con un pozo vertical que se abre al fondo en cúpula lateral, a veces a gran profundidad.
  22. 22. Al muerto lo depositaban en lo que sería la planta del pie. La profundidad variaba entre 4 y 11m y el ancho entre 0.70 y 1.00m, pero la forma no variaba. Al fondo de las tumbas no hay restos óseos, sino un polvo de color marrón oscuro con la silueta de un hombre. Se cree que los cadáveres eran cremados y sus cenizas depositadas en las tumbas (tierra de muertos).
  23. 23. En las tumbas se encuentran formas alargadas reducidas a polvo, de unos 60 centímetros de largo y 12 ó 10cm de espesor. Es una tierra de color marrón oscuro en la que no quedan ni los huesos, salvo algunas piezas dentarias.
  24. 24. Como ofrendas aparecen piezas de cobre o de cobre dorado, insignias, cerámica, diademas, armas, figulinas, etc. Tumba cámara directa
  25. 25. Los enterramientos. El respeto a los muertos, fue sin duda motivo de una ceremonia especial y la cremación de los cadáveres tuvo que hacerse con intervención del sacerdote o gran brujo. En las tumbas, además de huacos y objetos de metal, se ponían conchas perleras y también perlas procedentes de Sechura.
  26. 26. Vivienda. Los Vicús utilizaron los elementos propios de su entorno ecológico, como el algarrobo cuya madera dura permitía construir viviendas solidas. Por otra parte, teniendo en cuenta las épocas de lluvias construían sus casas con techos inclinados y en partes altas para preservarse de las inundaciones. Asimismo se sabe que las viviendas disponían de habitaciones bien ventiladas.
  27. 27. Fueron construidas principalmente con adobes de barro, aunque las hay con bases de piedras. De los modelos de vivienda en cerámica se puede deducir que las moradas tenían muros simples, puertas y ventanas abiertas, y techo simple inclinado o de dos aguas, apoyado sobre vigas de madera. También hay representadas estructuras sin muro, sólo con los techos, y algunos edificios más complejos con varias habitaciones y cúpulas.
  28. 28. Organización económica: La agricultura se basó en la siembra de calabaza, maíz, zapallo, para lo cual construyeron canales y estanques hechos a mano que se construían en lo alto de las sierras, de ocho a diez pies de ancho y uno o dos estados de hondos - temporalidad de las lluvias y por secarse los ríos después de los primeros meses del año-. El agua de riego ha sido durante todo el tiempo, problema para los piuranos.
  29. 29. Los canales construidos en esa época, hasta ahora son utilizados. Como instrumento de labranza usaron una palana que tenía la paleta de cobre y el mango de madera. Para fertilizar la tierra utilizaron el guano que traían de la isla de Lobos
  30. 30. -Moche. Ocupó una franja costera de unos 300 Km. que iba desde el valle de Lambayeque hasta la cuenca del río Nepeña, siendo la zona central la comprendida entre los valles de Chicama y Trujillo.
  31. 31. Organización económica: La base de su economía fue la agricultura. -Practicaron la irrigación que les permitió ampliar los terrenos utilizables más de un 50%. -Construyeron grandes obras de ingeniería hidráulica (reservorio de San José, acueducto de Ascope, acequia de la Cumbre).
  32. 32. -Utilización de fertilizantes (guano) y una racional organización del trabajo permitieron la obtención de excedentes y la formación de una sociedad compleja. -La economía se completaba con un comercio muy activo (pesca, recolección de productos vegetales, domesticación de animales como el pato, el cuy y la llama).
  33. 33. Cerámica: los Mochica plasmaron el entorno de su mundo cultural y religioso en su expresiva cerámica perfeccionando una actividad artística que constituye el mejor documento y testimonio de su cultura: hombres, divinidades, animales, plantas y complejas escenas fueron representadas.
  34. 34. -Vaso estribo (realizaban auténticos retratos en barro (escultórico) que se distinguían por reproducir con el máximo realismo los rasgos físicos y psicológicos de los personajes representados. vaso con asa en forma de estribo y vertedera
  35. 35. -Vasija mochica (tres deidades enseñan sus colmillos en lo alto de unas mazorcas de maíz). Esta pieza tuvo seguramente una función ceremonial. vasija mochica del siglo V o VI.
  36. 36. -Iconografía. Presentación o sacrificio. Entrega de ofrendas. Danza con soga.
  37. 37. Restos Arqueológicos: -Huaca de la Luna: presenta plataformas escalonadas y altorrelieves de colores por los cuatro costados. Sus patios ceremoniales y recintos fueron exclusivamente destinados al uso ritual y funerario.
  38. 38. -Huaca del sol, Capuxaida o Pachacamac: se ubica muy cerca del río moche, razón por la cual algunos investigadores le han asignado una función administrativa, asociada con el control del valle. Se calcula que para su edificación se utilizó 140 millones de adobes. Actualmente tiene una altura promedio de 40 m. y una base de 340m. por 160 m.
  39. 39. -Complejo Arqueológico El brujo: ubicada en el valle Chicama, Magdalena de Cao, frente al mar. A 60 km. al norte de la ciudad de Trujillo. Edificada en el siglo I d.C. y fue abandonada hacia el año 600 poco tiempo antes de un fuerte fenómeno del Niño. El templo presenta 7 edificios superpuestos, como producto del enterramiento de los edificios más viejos.
  40. 40. -Tumbas del Señor de Sipán: En 1987, un equipo de arqueólogos dio comienzo a las investigaciones sobre un grupo de tumbas que habían sido halladas en el valle peruano del río Lambayeque, dos de ellas datadas aproximadamente en el año 250 y una tercera fechada en el siglo I.
  41. 41. Los grandes señores de Sipán fueron sepultados junto con numerosos adornos entre los que se encontraban sus trajes ceremoniales y con numerosas vasijas repletas de ofrendas.
  42. 42. La orfebrería del Señor de Sipán son aquellas que utilizó en vida (ornamentos, emblemas y atuendos para distintas ocasiones y ceremonias). Barbiquejo de cobre (trabajado sobre una lámina repujada y cortada con colgajos en el extremo de los triángulos. Formaba parte de un atuendo militar con los discos metálicos a modo de barbiquejo que cubren la base del rostro y parte del cuello. Orejera – Ornamento de oro y turquesa- en el centro la imagen tridimensional de un dignatario Mochica portando sus armas de combate y adornado con una diadema semilunar sobre la cabeza, una nariguera movible, un collar de cabezas de búho y dos sonajeras sujetas de la cintura.
  43. 43. Las vestimentas eran símbolo de su alto rango, investidura semidivina y poder. A su muerte, diversidad de bienes formaban parte del ajuar funerario para acompañarlo al mundo de los muertos donde, según la religión Mochica, seguiría ejerciendo los mismos roles y funciones. deidad de los "Ulluchus" en cobre dorado representación forma uno de los estandartes de las primeras capas.
  44. 44. -Paracas Grandes Necrópolis (500a.C-400a.C). Los entierros fardos funerarios de Necrópolis están colocados en la falda norte de la península, al suroeste de la bahía. Se conocen además yacimientos de la época en Chongos (Pisco), Topará (Chincha), Ica, Nazca, Cabezas Achatadas (Camaná) y otros puntos.
  45. 45. Tejidos: Los tejidos continúan técnicas anteriores, aunque se prefieren ahora los bordados. Mantos Paracas.
  46. 46. Las telas llanas son de algodón, a veces de hasta 10 m de largo. En el teñido de las fibras se usó una variedad de siete colores, además del empleo del algodón blanco y del pardo en su color natural. Para el teñido se empleó la cochinilla para el rojo, el índigo para los azules, o cinabrio añadido a los colores orgánicos.
  47. 47. Lo más usado para ornamentar las telas, fue el bordado a la aguja, con figuras tridimensionales, especialmente en los ribetes de los bordes o costuras, usándose también el punto ojal en paños de grandes dimensiones; a veces estos relieves tejidos se colocaban como una tira de flecos al borde de la pieza. Hay algunas telas decoradas con plumas como abanicos, hondas, bastones, Ilautos, penachos y telas ralas de algodón, usándose plumas de aves amazónicas, como el guacamayo.
  48. 48. Los diseños más comunes son plantas, semillas de pallar, aves y otros personajes zoomorfos, cuchillos, cabezas humanas decapitadas, prendas de vestir, etc. Aparece un ser sobrenatural, desplazándose por los aires, con plumas o no, que parece danzar acompañado de un bastón de ritmo o un abanico de plumas. Kon, dios volador.
  49. 49. Las gentes de la época usaban mantos, uncu, faldellín, huara, ponchitos o esclavinas, un turbante o llanto, ñañaza o cubre-nuca. Además usaban narigueras, que parecen representar mostachos de felino, de oro laminado, diademas con decoración por repujado, con cabezas de personajes humanos o felínicos, con una aureola de rayos serpentiformes, collares de cuentas de concha recortada. Hay abanicos de variado tamaño y varas ceremoniales recubiertas de plumas multicolores.
  50. 50. Altura: hasta 1.50 m. Forma: cónica. Los fardos funerarios son de forma cónica, con un alto promedio de 1.50 m. Los fardos más pequeños suelen contener huesos sueltos o partes momificadas de los esqueletos. El núcleo del fardo es una momia envuelta en tejidos. En el interior (varas, abanicos de plumas, cestos, mates, etc).
  51. 51. Medicina y cirugía: Realizaron grandes operaciones quirúrgicas (trepanación craneana) con el fin de curar fracturas, infecciones, tumores, especialmente a los guerreros que sufrieron golpes de honda o maza. Procedimiento: -Se le adormecía - contrarrestar el dolor y evitar infecciones- al paciente con analgésicos (chicha o coca).
  52. 52. -Se le rapaba todo el cabello de la cabeza. -Se hacían trazos para demarcar la herida. -Se raspaba con el cuchillo de piedra de obsidiana hasta destapar el cráneo, incluso hierro meteorítico. -Con los dientes de cachalote extraían los huesos astillados o tumores. -Sellaban el agujero con una lámina de oro, logrando formarse el “callo óseo”.
  53. 53. En la práctica sobrevivió alrededor de un 60% de los individuos sometidos a esta cirugía. Algunas personas, sufrieron incluso una segunda y en ocasiones hasta más trepanaciones (se han encontrado hasta cinco en un cráneo).
  54. 54. Además: Realizaron incrustaciones de turquesas en los dientes. Sus médicos fueron los chamanes o brujos. Éstos transmitían sus conocimientos en forma secreta de padres a hijos.
  55. 55. Momificación: La mayoría son adultos e incluso ancianos. Procedimiento: -Se extraía la masa encefálica y otros órganos. -Uso del fuego, sustancias químicas como la cal, ají molido, sal molida y brea.
  56. 56. -El muerto era colocado en cuclillas, los brazos doblados por los codos, las manos sujetando la cara y la barbilla apoyada sobre las rodillas. A veces hay una lámina metálica colocada sobre la lengua. -Se envolvía a las momias en mantas de algodón y lana de auquénidos. La momificación era conseguida por medios naturales aprovechando la extrema sequedad de la zona, y probablemente se les ahumaba.
  57. 57. Rituales funerarios: Se colocaba el cuerpo momificado en posición fetal, envuelto en numerosos mantos: los del interior eran más gruesos; los exteriores, más finos, con dibujos que contaban pasajes de su vida; ello era colocado dentro de una canasta de paja acompañados por armas, joyas, abanicos, ropa, alimentos, semillas y todo lo necesario para su viaje a la otra vida.
  58. 58. Deformación de cabezas: Un elemento importante en Paracas son las cabezas humanas deformadas. Se sabe que desde el 6,000 a.C. se empleaban técnicas para alargar los cráneos de los personajes más importantes desde la infancia, gracias al uso de tablas y ligaduras o almohadillas de algodón. En Paracas prevalece el tipo tubular erecto (palta uma), característica de un tipo social, y también aparecen otras con deformación fronto- occipital biloval.
  59. 59. -Se conoce 13 tipos.
  60. 60. Cerámica: Escasa, pareciera que las expresiones artísticas de la fase se volcaran a los mantos textiles. De formas sencillas, es menos trabajada con paredes más gruesas que en Cavernas. Vasijas de cuerpo ovoide -calabaza chata- dos picos tubulares cortos unidos por un asa puente. La decoración lleva motivos de la naturaleza muy realistas: animales, plantas, etc. La pintura pre- cocción, monocromática: crema, marrón rojizo o blanco.
  61. 61. -Nazca (100-800d.C). Se asentó en la desértica costa sur.
  62. 62. Organización económica: La economía estaba basada en: La agricultura, la pesca y la ganadería ocupando el comercio y la guerra un lugar muy destacado.
  63. 63. Viviendas. Sus construcciones (muros de adobe, de forma cónica), con los que realizaban casas de planta rectangular que se agrupaban formando poblados, además de viviendas subterráneas. Existen también construcciones públicas con templos piramidales rodeados de plazas y habitaciones, de entre los cuales destacan los restos de Cahuachi.
  64. 64. Se caracteriza por sus grandes necrópolis funerarias, y sus tejidos.
  65. 65. La cerámica. La cerámica nazca que conocemos procede en su mayoría de ofrendas funerarias. Se caracteriza por una vivaz policromía, de superficie muy pulida y hasta abrillantada, con óptima cochura y de paredes bastante delgadas, de sonido timpánico al golpe. Hay representaciones de guerreros, armas, cabezas trofeos que llevan a considerar a los nazca como un pueblo relativamente belicoso.
  66. 66. En la cerámica el personaje más representado es un ser quimérico adornado con cabezas trofeo, usando una máscara facial o bigotera, lámina de oro que cubre la boca. Esta divinidad debió estar relacionada con ritos de fertilidad. Acompañan al personaje algunos elementos de origen amazónico como la lengua protuberante, apéndices fitomorfos y cabezas trofeo.
  67. 67. El rasgo más conocido y característico son las numerosas clasificaciones estilísticas. La más aceptada es la que distingue Protonazca (200-100 a.C.) con marcadas influencias de la cerámica Paracas: -Nazca temprano (100 a.C-200 d.C.), donde aparece el estilo propiamente nazca; -Nazca medio (200-300 d.C.), evolución hacia motivos cada vez más simbólicos;
  68. 68. -Nazca tardío (300-600 d.C.), auge de los motivos complejos, donde incluso se alcanza a cubrir casi toda la superficie cerámica con dibujos (el denominado horror vacui “horror al vacío”); y Nazca final (600-700 d.C.). Engobe bruñido. 450- 650 d. C. (Intermedio temprano
  69. 69. La cerámica Nazca se caracteriza por las asas en forma de puente, la policromía y la inclusión de figuras que representan seres cuya identificación resulta difícil de realizar.
  70. 70. La decoración, dispuesta en frisos, era realizada antes de la cocción, y se plasmaba en todo tipo de formas (platos, cuencos, vasos y jarras). Se distinguen tres estilos básicos: -Geométrico dispuesto en frisos; -Naturalista con representaciones vegetales, animales y humanas; y -Simbólico y abstracto con motivos fantásticos, antropo-zoomorfos, de difícil interpretación.
  71. 71. Trabajaron el metal en láminas de cobre, plata y oro, conociéndose también técnicas más complejas como la fundición a la cera perdida, el labrado, el repujado y la incisión.
  72. 72. Las Líneas de Nazca. Serie de figuras artísticas de dimensiones gigantes y formas perfectas que miran hacia el cielo a lo largo de cientos de metros. Fueron excavadas en la llanura rocosa y sin agua de Nazca hace más de 1.000 años. Se extienden por unos 500 km2 de pampa y sólo pueden ser apreciadas desde el aire. Fueron descubiertas por el arqueólogo Paul Kosok.
  73. 73. Las figuras representan enormes aves, flores, lagartos y otras criaturas importantes para aquella antigua civilización. Estos seres están entrelazados y mezclados con enormes rectángulos y explosiones de estrellas de líneas perfectas cuyo centro de emisión se sitúa en puntos centrales y va hasta las colinas cercanas.
  74. 74. Una de las primeras personas en estudiar estas líneas, María Reich, estableció una teoría según la cual las líneas ayudaban a las tribus antiguas a estudiar las estrellas y a predecir las estaciones, algo parecido al antigüo círculo de piedras de Inglaterra conocido como Stonehenge.
  75. 75. Las líneas y jeroglíficos de Nazca y de las pampas de Jumana, otra región cercana con figuras grabadas en la tierra, fueron declarados Patrimonio de la Humanidad en 1994.
  76. 76. Desarrollo tecnológico. Desarrollo de canales subterráneos que alcanzan kilómetros de extensión, captando agua de filtración, en extraordinaria obra hidráulica, aún en uso parcial. Acueductos construidos cuidadosamente a varios metros bajo la superficie, de modo tal que en época de estío son capaces de llevar cientos de litros de agua fresca, apta para uso doméstico incluso. Algunos canales son a tajo abierto, pero la mayoría de ellos discurren bajo tierra.
  77. 77. -Recuay (100-600d.C.). Se desarrolló a partir del Callejón de Huaylas, con prolongaciones hacia la costa.
  78. 78. Cerámica. Muestra variedad de formas, predominando representaciones plásticas antropo-zoomorfas, de motivos míticos, como el dios sacrificador con una cabeza trofeo; un personaje bebiendo sangre de animales sacrificados; un jaguar u ocelote (otorongo), atacando a un hombre; personajes con motivos iconográficos zoomorfos: felinos, serpientes, aves. paccha.
  79. 79. Aparecen sacerdotes, guerreros, oferentes u oficiantes de ritos o en actitud de danzar en torno a un personaje central. Hay escenas con músicos y sacerdotes en prácticas sexuales, probablemente ritos de fertilidad o de hierogamía entre el sol y la luna. Hay cadáveres devorados por cóndores. Una cierta cantidad son pacchas, vasos con duetos para la salida de los líquidos, de formas elaboradas, de uno o más cuerpos, generalmente con pintura en colores blanco, rojo y negro.
  80. 80. Su alfarería presenta una amplia variedad de formas escultóricas, de común con asa puente uniendo dos picos divergentes, se presenta también el asa estribo y algunas vasijas tienen una boca amplia expandida.
  81. 81. Época de abundante producción escultórica lítica, mostrándose cabeza y cuerpo de personajes antropomorfos, mientras que las extremidades se señalan con relieves. Un conjunto muestra una figura central humana custodiada por dos felinos vistos de perfil. Hay además un buen número de cabezas clavas, que debieron exornar las fachadas de edificios públicos. Otras tallas corresponden a personajes sentados con las piernas mazadas, portando escudo, armas y cabezas trofeo.
  82. 82. 8.5 Horizonte Medio (700-1.100a.C.). Expansión, desarrollo urbano y manifestaciones en el ámbito sociocultural. En torno al 700 d.C. se produce una reunificación ideológica del territorio andino, teniendo como centros: -Tiwanaku (Taipikala), en el Collao, -Wari en Ayacucho y -Pachacamac, en la costa central.
  83. 83. Desde estos puntos se difundieron técnicas, formas, ideología, motivos que reproducen o recuerdan las figuras de la piedra llamada "Puerta del Sol" de Tiwanaku, en diversos materiales: tejidos, cerámica, metales, piedra, madera.
  84. 84. -Cultura Tiwanaku. Espacio Economía Religión Arquitectura y arte lítico
  85. 85. Espacio o área de influencia. Los Tiwanaku ocuparon el Altiplano Peruano- Boliviano o meseta del Collao. Ejercieron control sobre el extremo sur del Perú, el norte de Chile y el noroeste de Argentina y Bolivia.
  86. 86. Economía. Los Tiwanaku desarrollaron las siguientes actividades de subsistencia: 1.La agricultura de plantas de altura a través del empleo de distintas técnicas agrícolas: -Las cochas o lagunas artificiales. -Los camellones o waru-waru. Camellones o waru-waru.
  87. 87. 2.La pesca en el lago Titicaca. 3.El cultivo de la totora para construir viviendas y embarcaciones. 4.Los intercambios, que permitían conseguir alimentos que no se producían en la región. Cultivo de totora en el lago Titicaca.
  88. 88. Religión. La religión fue el principal medio de cohesión del Estado. Rindieron culto al dios de las Varas. Está representado en la Portada del Sol, rodeado de una corte de dioses menores.
  89. 89. Varas que rematan en cabezas de cóndores que simbolizan su poder Seres alados de perfil que muestran una actitud de reverencia hacia el Dios. Aureola con 24 rayos
  90. 90. Los Tiwanaku fueron famosos constructores y escultores en piedra. Su obra más destacada es el conjunto arquitectónico de Tiwanaku.
  91. 91. Puma Punku o “Puerta del Puma” Kalasasaya Templo de Kalasasaya. El empleo de líneas rectas dan sensación de rigidez a sus esculturas. Tiahuanaco es el conjunto monumental más importante de esta cultura. Era un gran centro ceremonial y lugar de peregrinaje. Pirámide escalonada de Akapana Pequeño templo semisubterráneo
  92. 92. -Cultura Wari. Ciudades y caminos Ciudades y caminos Religión y arteEspacio
  93. 93. Espacio o área de influencia. La cultura Wari se originó en Ayacucho. Las dificultades del medio impulsaron a los Huari a emprender conquistas y a constituir un gran imperio. La cultura Huari se originó en Ayacucho.
  94. 94. Restos de la ciudad de Huari.
  95. 95. Ciudades, centro de poder. A partir del año 700 d.C., Huari se convirtió en una ciudad organizada que desarrolló una intensa actividad artesanal. Las ciudades Huari fueron centros administrativos en los que vivían los artesanos, administradores y burócratas del imperio. Calle de la ciudad de Huari.
  96. 96. Piquillacta, en el Cusco. Cerro Baúl, en Moquegua. Según los arqueólogos, era una colonia Huari en territorio Tiahuanaco. Centros administrativos fuera de Ayacucho.
  97. 97. Religión y arte. Para difundir sus ideas religiosas, los Huari hicieron del templo de Pachacámac un oráculo prestigioso.
  98. 98. La principal divinidad huari fue el dios de las Varas, adoptado de Tiahuanaco.
  99. 99. Cerámica. Las formas Wari descienden del estilo Huarpa, que muestra alfares toscos, con diseños de color negro pintados sobre blanco mate, con grandes tazones, de grueso borde en forma de V. Hay también vasijas rojas, con engobe, en forma de ollas y cántaros. Dios de las Varas representado en una cerámica ceremonial.
  100. 100. Los Wari confeccionaron excepcionales tapices que transmitían un mensaje estético e ideológico. Detalle de un tapiz Huari con diseños de seres alados.
  101. 101. LINKOGRAFÍA. PERÍODO LÍTICO: CAZADORES Y RECOLECTORES. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCgkgoXTayU PERÍODO ARCAICO INFERIOR: DOMESTICACIÓN Y PESCA. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvvb0o6-n48 SOCIEDAD Y GOBIERNO CHAVÍN. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQwxJOke4sI CULTURA CHAVÍN. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9DaV5-EOPE
  102. 102. CIVILIZACIONES DE MESOAMÉRICA Y ANDINAS. http://www.slideshare.net/1patagonia/civilizaciones-de- mesoamerica-y-andinas-presentation PRIMEROS POBLADORES DE AMÉRICA. http://imagenesytextosselectos.blogspot.com/2012/02/prim eros-pobladores-del-peru.html PERÍODO LÍTICO. http://www.slideshare.net/CEPRE_ARGUEDAS/preceramic o
  103. 103. EL HOMBRE DE CHIVATEROS (PERÍODO LÍTICO EN EL RÍO CHILLÓN). http://carabayllo.net/temas/cultura/133-historia-del-chillon- periodo-litico-chivateros.html PERIODO ARCAICO INFERIOR- MEDIO. http://www.historiacultural.com/2009/04/periodo- preceramico-periodo-arcaico.html EL HOMBRE DE LAURICOCHA. http://la-pre-historia.blogspot.com/2011/01/el-hombre-de- lauricocha_03.html
  104. 104. ARTE RUPESTRE DE LAURICOCHA, TOQUEPALA. http://es.slideshare.net/thedea/arte-rupestre-de-lauricocha HOMBRE DE SANTO DOMINGO. http://acorema.wordpress.com/2012/10/01/pesca- responsable-aprendiendo-de-nuestra-historia-3/ EL HOMBRE DE LURÍN. http://patl.pucp.edu.pe/proyecto/areas-de- estudio/Tablada/Temporadas-Investigaci%C3%B3n EL HOMBRE DE HUACA PRIETA. http://www.lagranepoca.com/31370-huaca-prieta-peru- habitada-hace-14-mil-anos-abandonada-crecida-del-mar
  105. 105. CARAL. http://www.caralperu.gob.pe/caralperu/intro.html PERIODO FORMATIVO. http://www.slideshare.net/CEPRE_ARGUEDAS/culturas- prehispanicas-del-per-formativo-inicial PARACAS. http://history-peru.blogspot.com/2014/04/trepanaciones- craneanas-de-paracas.html http://culturaprei.galeon.com/paracas.htm#cavernas
  106. 106. MOCHE. http://historiaperuana.com/periodo-autocotono/intermedio- temprano/cultura-mochica/ http://historia-2do-soli.blogspot.com/2012/06/economia- moche-para-el-dominio-del.html VIRÚ. http://prehistoriapiura.tripod.com/tumbas_vicus.htm http://util.peru.com/preincas/costa/vicus/hallazgos.htm http://prehistoriapiura.tripod.com/tumbas_vicus.htm
  107. 107. Maza Vera, Genaro. La cultura Vicús. Centro editorial Tallán. Moya Espinoza, Reynaldo. Breve historia del Perú, tiempos prehispánicos, tomo 1. El Tiempo. Historia de Piura, de los albores a la colonia. CULTURAS AMERINDIAS. http://www.amsur.es.msh-paris.fr/dossiers/9- arqueolog%C3%ADa-(dossier-pedag%C3%B3gico- bilinguee).aspx
  108. 108. INSTRUMENTOS MUSICALES DE ORÍGEN PRE- INCA. http://www.oocities.org/losultimosincas/Webinca/instrument os.html
  109. 109. VIDEO. PRIMEROS POBLADORES DEL PERU. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ttAixs0vJ8U PERÍODO LÍTICO: CAZADORES Y RECOLECTORES. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eCgkgoXTayU PERÍODO ARCAICO INFERIOR: DOMESTICACIÓN Y PESCA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvvb0o6-n48
  110. 110. PERÍODO ARCAICO SUPERIOR: SURGIMIENTO DEL ESTADO. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWMkWD7ehtw CUEVA DE TOQUEPALA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1otQ22KD4U HOMBRE LAURICOCHA. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SX8Hx5evrxE LA CULTURA CARAL. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6o7nchSNqY
  111. 111. CULTURA CHAVÍN. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9DaV5-EOPE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jArRiMrPiA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lp17eYJa_o8 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GP-e1QZu36M https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cBQHErjNkUM https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQwxJOke4sI https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wyvf3BEwG3o https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2HPkAYo45M https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2BasMOjsZo

×