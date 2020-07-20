Successfully reported this slideshow.
Desarrollo e implementaci�n de un Servicio
SERVICIO �Qu� es un Servicio? Un servicio es un conjunto de actividades que buscan satisfacer las necesidades de un client...
ACTIVIDAD �Te gusta cocinar? Deber�s ejecutar una receta de lo que a ti mas te guste, puede ser un almuerzo, panader�a o r...
ACTIVIDAD ETAPAS 1. Investigar una receta 2. Ejecutarla 3. Dise�ar video (tutorial) donde contemple paso a paso el modo de...
C�mo subir un video a desde el PC PRIMERO: debes tener e ingresar a tu cuenta SEGUNDO: una vez abierta tu cuenta Gmail ir ...
CUARTO: ir al siguiente bot�n para agregar un nuevo video Y luego en
QUINTO: Selecciona el video que quieres subir desde tu computador
SEXTO: te aparecer� el siguiente apartado Puedes colocar un t�tulo al video Esperas que el video se cargue Aqu� puedes col...
S�PTIMO: te preguntar� si es un video con contenido para ni�os y le indicas NO Luego a siguiente.
OCTAVO: te preguntar� acerca de los elementos del video, solo le das a siguiente
NOVENO: en visibilidad seleccionas No listado para que cualquier persona lo vea Guardas y listo.
Por �ltimo copias el c�digo para compartir tu video
C�mo subir un video a desde el CELULAR 1: debes tener una cuenta suscrita a tu tel�fono 2: abrir YouTube desde la aplicaci...
C�mo subir un video a desde el CELULAR 3: pinchar el icono que se indica:
C�mo subir un video a desde el CELULAR 4: seleccionar el video que grabaste en tu celular:
C�mo subir un video a desde el CELULAR 5: subir video:
Para enviar tu trabajo Solo debes enviar el link del video con tu nombre al mail: 1mediosanmartin@gmail.com FECHA DE ENTRE...
Trabajo de servicio destinado para Primero medio Colegio San Martin

Implementacion de un servicio

×