Deuteronomy: an introduction 12 july 2020

An Introduction Sermon by Rodney Tan Sunday 12 July 2020 Melaka Gospel Chapel
Outline • Basic Facts on Deuteronomy • Notes on Reading Deuteronomy • Structure of Deuteronomy • Influence on OT & NT • Th...
Basic Facts on Deuteronomy • Title • Theme • Summary • Author • Timeframe • Maps of Locations
Title • Deuteronomy – 5th book of the Pentateuch or Torah • Name given by the Latin and English translators • “deuteros” =...
Theme • Key words: •Remember •Obey •Take heed • Moses reviewed Israel’s history before the new generation : • Remember Jeh...
Theme • Much of Israel’s history is repeated in Deuteronomy • But with a different viewpoint – Deuteronomy showed the spir...
Summary • Key word: REMEMBER • Moses repeats & expands upon the law given at Mount Sinai. •Remember What God Has Done (ch ...
Author • Generally accepted : Moses • He was 120 years old • Over a span of 40 days, Moses gave a series of sermons to a n...
Timeframe & Location • Deuteronomy covers about two months / 40 days • When Israel was camped on the plain of Moab • Befor...
Structure of Deuteronomy • Two kinds of structure present: • i) Concentric (chiastic) • ii) Treaty-covenant (style of anci...
(i) Concentric chiastic Structure • Definition: “a kind of structure which looks backward at the beginning and forward at ...
Implications • Easily read the two similar parts as a continuous story: • Outer Frames: • Chapters 1-3 & • Chapters 31-34 ...
(ii) Style of Treaty-Covenant • Preamble & Prologue (chap 1-4) • Stipulations (chap 5-26) • Document clauses (chap 27 & 31...
Epilogue (conclusion) • 1) Moses’ death (ch. 34) • 2) Joshua’s succession to leadership (ch. 34) • Not part of the actual ...
Notes for Reading Deuteronomy • Fact: Deuteronomy has more influence on the Biblical story (both OT & NT) than any other b...
Influence on OT & NT • Fact: The book with the greatest influence on the OT & NT writers • NT writers quote it directly in...
Influence on OT & NT • Jesus Christ summarized the entire OT Law from Deuteronomy: • Matthew 22:37 Jesus replied: "'Love t...
Influence on OT & NT
The Shema Hear O Israel: Yahweh is our God; our Yahweh is one. (6:4-5) • Belief in Yahweh as the only One God • Loyalty on...
The Shema - Mark of Judaism • Fact: Distinguishing mark of Judaism • Identified by Jesus as “the first commandment”: • Deu...
God’s Love & Faithfulness • All God’s actions are based on His love & faithfulness to the Israelites • Israelites need to ...
Why Are These Issues So Important? • Obedience: whole Bible story depends on following these requirements • Israel’s choic...
Law Code in Deuteronomy • God’s love for His people : • redeeming them • making them His own • giving them “this good land...
Future-looking • Instructions for the immediate & the future generations: • Deuteronomy 4:9 Only be careful, and watch you...
Tension • Issue: God’s goodness in bringing them into “this good land” vs. God’s awareness that Israel will eventually fai...
Deuteronomy 4:25-28 (Beginning) • (25) After you have had children and grandchildren and have lived in the land a long tim...
Deuteronomy 32:36-43 (Ending) • (36) The LORD will judge his people and have compassion on his servants when he sees their...
Deuteronomy 32:36-43 (Ending) • (40) I lift my hand to heaven and declare: As surely as I live forever, • (41) when I shar...
What Does Deuteronomy Say To Us Today? • Deuteronomy speaks to the people of Israel • Moses wrote his final sermons so tha...
Application • 1) Deuteronomy brings the Pentateuch (5 early books of the Bible) to a conclusion with constant reminders: •...
Complete sermon text on Introduction to Deuteronomy.

Published in: Spiritual
  1. 1. An Introduction Sermon by Rodney Tan Sunday 12 July 2020 Melaka Gospel Chapel
  2. 2. Outline • Basic Facts on Deuteronomy • Notes on Reading Deuteronomy • Structure of Deuteronomy • Influence on OT & NT • The Shema • Issues • What Does Deuteronomy Say to Us Today? • Application
  3. 3. Basic Facts on Deuteronomy • Title • Theme • Summary • Author • Timeframe • Maps of Locations
  4. 4. Title • Deuteronomy – 5th book of the Pentateuch or Torah • Name given by the Latin and English translators • “deuteros” = second • “nomos” = law • But the book does not record a second law • A repetition of the original law for the second generation • Also called “The Book of Rememberance”
  5. 5. Theme • Key words: •Remember •Obey •Take heed • Moses reviewed Israel’s history before the new generation : • Remember Jehovah’s love towards them in the wilderness • Obey the Law so that they might prosper • Take heed of God’s same continuing care for them when in Canaan • Reminded them of their past backslidings & rebellions • Warned them of the consequences of their future disobedience
  6. 6. Theme • Much of Israel’s history is repeated in Deuteronomy • But with a different viewpoint – Deuteronomy showed the spiritual significance of the history in Exodus & Numbers • e.g. Compare Deuteronomy 9 with Exodus 32 and Numbers 14
  7. 7. Summary • Key word: REMEMBER • Moses repeats & expands upon the law given at Mount Sinai. •Remember What God Has Done (ch 1-4) •Remember What God Expects (ch 5-26) •Remember What God Has Promised He will do (ch 27-30)
  8. 8. Author • Generally accepted : Moses • He was 120 years old • Over a span of 40 days, Moses gave a series of sermons to a new generation of Israelites • Preparing to enter the Promised Land under new leadership (Joshua) • However, the ending is the story of his death • 1) Appendix was likely written by Joshua or: • 2) God could have revealed the events of Moses’ death to Moses beforehand Inspired him to record them before he died
  9. 9. Timeframe & Location • Deuteronomy covers about two months / 40 days • When Israel was camped on the plain of Moab • Before crossing the Jordan River • to begin their conquest of Canaan (Promised Land) • under Joshua (new leader after Moses) • Year = 1451 BC
  10. 10. Structure of Deuteronomy • Two kinds of structure present: • i) Concentric (chiastic) • ii) Treaty-covenant (style of ancient Near Eastern nations)
  11. 11. (i) Concentric chiastic Structure • Definition: “a kind of structure which looks backward at the beginning and forward at the end.” • A The Outer Frame: A Look Backward (chap 1-3) • B The Inner Frame: The Great Exhortation (chap 4-11) • C The Central Core: The Details of the Covenant (chap 12-26) • B The Inner Frame: The Covenant Ceremony (chap 27-30) • A The Outer Frame: A Look Forward (chap 31-34)
  12. 12. Implications • Easily read the two similar parts as a continuous story: • Outer Frames: • Chapters 1-3 & • Chapters 31-34 • Inner Frames: • Chapters 4-11 & • Chapters 27-30
  13. 13. (ii) Style of Treaty-Covenant • Preamble & Prologue (chap 1-4) • Stipulations (chap 5-26) • Document clauses (chap 27 & 31) • Sanctions – blessings & curses • prose chap 28-29 • poetry chap 32-33 • Witnesses (3 kinds): • “heaven & earth” (4:26; 30:19-20) • The song of Moses (31:19; 31: 30-32:43) • The words of the Law (31:26)
  14. 14. Epilogue (conclusion) • 1) Moses’ death (ch. 34) • 2) Joshua’s succession to leadership (ch. 34) • Not part of the actual covenant • Used to connect Deuteronomy to the book of Joshua
  15. 15. Notes for Reading Deuteronomy • Fact: Deuteronomy has more influence on the Biblical story (both OT & NT) than any other book of the Bible! • OT- Continuation of Israel’s history (Joshua – Kings) = “Deuteronomic History” • OT - Influence on Israel’s & Judah’s prophets: • Isaiah • Jeremiah • NT - Deeply influenced major figures: • Jesus • Paul
  16. 16. Influence on OT & NT • Fact: The book with the greatest influence on the OT & NT writers • NT writers quote it directly in 17 of 27 NT books • Allude to it >80x • Jesus answered Satan’s 3 temptations in the wilderness with words from Deuteronomy (Matthew 4:1-11) => (Deut 6:13, 16; 8:3)
  17. 17. Influence on OT & NT • Jesus Christ summarized the entire OT Law from Deuteronomy: • Matthew 22:37 Jesus replied: "'Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.‘ • Deuteronomy 6:4-5 Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength.
  18. 18. Influence on OT & NT
  19. 19. The Shema Hear O Israel: Yahweh is our God; our Yahweh is one. (6:4-5) • Belief in Yahweh as the only One God • Loyalty only to Yahweh
  20. 20. The Shema - Mark of Judaism • Fact: Distinguishing mark of Judaism • Identified by Jesus as “the first commandment”: • Deuteronomy 6:4-5 Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God, the LORD is one. Love the LORD your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your strength. • Reason why they are to love Yahweh in this way is because He first loved them even when they were slaves and had nothing • Deuteronomy 7:7-8 The LORD did not set his affection on you and choose you because you were more numerous than other peoples, for you were the fewest of all peoples. But it was because the LORD loved you and kept the oath he swore to your forefathers that he brought you out with a mighty hand and redeemed you from the land of slavery, from the power of Pharaoh king of Egypt.
  21. 21. God’s Love & Faithfulness • All God’s actions are based on His love & faithfulness to the Israelites • Israelites need to be constantly reminded: • 1) Israel is about to possess “the Promised Land” (words occurs >100 times) • 2) Israel to avoid idolatry when entering the land & that they completely destroy the places of Canaanite worship & the Canaanite people as well. • 3) Israelites regularly worship at one central sanctuary (12:11) – presence of God in the Tabernacle during the wilderness wanderings
  22. 22. Why Are These Issues So Important? • Obedience: whole Bible story depends on following these requirements • Israel’s choice: Worship Yahweh or a Baal • Syncretism: thinking that God can be worshiped in the form of, or alongside Baal and Astoreth / Asherah (Canaanite fertility gods) • God must not be worshipped : • at high places like other gods • in other forms/shapes/images • Recurring issue • throughout the rest of the story from Genesis-2 Kings • of the prophets with the people
  23. 23. Law Code in Deuteronomy • God’s love for His people : • redeeming them • making them His own • giving them “this good land” (9:6) • Pattern of the 10 Commandments: • loving God (ch 12-13) • keeping sacred days (ch 14-26) • loving neighbours (ch 14-26) • include “the poor & needy” (15:11; 24:14), “the alien, the fatherless & the widow” & “the Levite” (26:13) • Laws are tied to: • God’s character • Israel’s redemption
  24. 24. Future-looking • Instructions for the immediate & the future generations: • Deuteronomy 4:9 Only be careful, and watch yourselves closely so that you do not forget the things your eyes have seen or let them slip from your heart as long as you live. Teach them to your children and to their children after them. • Deuteronomy 4:40 Keep his decrees and commands, which I am giving you today, so that it may go well with you and your children after you and that you may live long in the land the LORD your God gives you for all time.
  25. 25. Tension • Issue: God’s goodness in bringing them into “this good land” vs. God’s awareness that Israel will eventually fail (His omniscience) • Warnings/prophecies at the beginning & the end - Israel’s failure to keep the covenant: • Curses on the Israelites • Lost of land • Taken into exile • Warnings/Prophecies given in Deuteronomy: • Beginning: 4:25-28 • Ending: 32:26-27
  26. 26. Deuteronomy 4:25-28 (Beginning) • (25) After you have had children and grandchildren and have lived in the land a long time--if you then become corrupt and make any kind of idol, doing evil in the eyes of the LORD your God and provoking him to anger, • (26) I call heaven and earth as witnesses against you this day that you will quickly perish from the land that you are crossing the Jordan to possess. You will not live there long but will certainly be destroyed. • (27) The LORD will scatter you among the peoples, and only a few of you will survive among the nations to which the LORD will drive you. • (28) There you will worship man-made gods of wood and stone, which cannot see or hear or eat or smell.
  27. 27. Deuteronomy 32:36-43 (Ending) • (36) The LORD will judge his people and have compassion on his servants when he sees their strength is gone and no one is left, slave or free. • (37) He will say: "Now where are their gods, the rock they took refuge in, • (38) the gods who ate the fat of their sacrifices and drank the wine of their drink offerings? Let them rise up to help you! Let them give you shelter! • (39) "See now that I myself am He! There is no god besides me. I put to death and I bring to life, I have wounded and I will heal, and no one can deliver out of my hand.
  28. 28. Deuteronomy 32:36-43 (Ending) • (40) I lift my hand to heaven and declare: As surely as I live forever, • (41) when I sharpen my flashing sword and my hand grasps it in judgment, I will take vengeance on my adversaries and repay those who hate me. • (42) I will make my arrows drunk with blood, while my sword devours flesh: the blood of the slain and the captives, the heads of the enemy leaders." • (43) Rejoice, O nations, with his people, for he will avenge the blood of his servants; he will take vengeance on his enemies and make atonement for his land and people.
  29. 29. What Does Deuteronomy Say To Us Today? • Deuteronomy speaks to the people of Israel • Moses wrote his final sermons so that future generations can read it & find God speaks to them also. • Deuteronomy speaks to us as followers of Christ (people of God) • We are not a nation like Israel but a church • Christians – descendants of Abraham by faith • So Deuteronomy applies to God’s people today – the Christian church • Need to think carefully how to apply laws to our different situations. • Need to read the Laws in relation to Christ and the NT.
  30. 30. Application • 1) Deuteronomy brings the Pentateuch (5 early books of the Bible) to a conclusion with constant reminders: • God’s love & faithfulness – to Israel (& the church) • Israelites’ rebellion – our rebellion • 2) Deuteronomy aims to constantly remind the people of God to faithful obedience. • We must be faithful & to obey God. • 3) Deuteronomy is a reminder - final words of hope: • God will win with His people.

