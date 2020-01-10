Teaching Humanities and Social Sciences in the Primary School provides a comprehensive overview of how to teach in the humanities and social sciences with practical strategies and contemporary teaching techniques to take into the classroom.The third edition has been written and restructured to address the Australian Curriculum - Humanities and Social Sciences and covers all four strands of the subject: History, Geography, Civics and Citizenship and Economics and Business. Cross-curriculum priorities of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Histories and Cultures, Australian's engagement with Asia and Sustainability are incorporated throughout each chapter.Rich with activities, exercises and practical tasks to support learning and help apply theory to practice, Teaching Humanities and Social Sciences in the Primary School is also accompanied by a digital support package, to help pre-service teachers strengthen their subject knowledge and test their own skills with additional activities, downloadable resources, revision questions and interactive tools.

