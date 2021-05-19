Successfully reported this slideshow.
Es un conjunto de elementos móviles y fijos cuyo funcionamiento posibilita aprovechar, dirigir, regular o transformar ener...
MANUAL DE LISTADO DE MAQUINARIAS QUE SE UTILIZAN EN OBRA
May. 19, 2021

MANUAL DE LISTADO DE MAQUINARIAS QUE SE UTILIZAN EN OBRA

Por: Rodiannys Quijada

  1. 1. Es un conjunto de elementos móviles y fijos cuyo funcionamiento posibilita aprovechar, dirigir, regular o transformar energía, o realizar un trabajo con un fin determinado. ¿Qué son maquinarias? Entre las principales máquinas de construcción, y dependiendo del tipo de obra, se pueden contemplar las siguientes:
  2. 2. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 MAQUINARIA DE ACCESIBILIDAD DE DEMOLICIÓN EXCAVACIÓN ESCARIFICACIÓN NIVELACIÓN COMPACTACIÓN MOVIMIENTO DE TIERRAS DE MATERIALES BOMBEO GRÚAS FABRICACIÓN DE MATERIALES ACABADO Y CORTE DE MATERIALES
  3. 3. 1 DE DEMOLICIÓN Bola de demolición: Se utiliza normalmente en los edificios grandes y de mayor altura. Se compone de una bola de gran peso, que está unida por una cadena o cable a una grúa que la hace balancear hacia el edificio o construcción a derribar. Hidrofresa: Es una excavadora que tiene unas grandes ruedas dentadas, las cuales giran en ambos sentidos, proporcionando una perfecta extracción en el terreno.
  4. 4. 2 EXCAVACIÓN (Trabajos a la intemperie) Pala cargadora: Uso frecuente en construcción de edificios, minería, obras públicas como pueden ser carreteras, autopistas, túneles, presas hidráulicas y otras actividades que implican el movimiento de tierra o roca en grandes volúmenes y superficies.
  5. 5. Pala excavadora: Una máquina autopropulsada, sobre neumáticos u orugas, con una estructura capaz de girar al menos 360º, que excava terrenos, o carga, eleva, gira y descarga materiales por la acción de la cuchara, fijada a un conjunto formado por pluma y brazo o balancín, sin que la estructura portante o chasis se desplace. Dragalina: Es una máquina excavadora de grandes dimensiones. Por eso se construye en el mismo lugar donde se va a usar, en minería y en ingeniería civil, para mover grandes cantidades de material
  6. 6. Mini-cargadora Es una máquina de construcción que consta de un chasis rígido con cabina cubierta desmontable sobre el cual se monta una cuchara frontal de pequeña capacidad Retroexcavadora: Es una máquina de construcción utilizada para realizar trabajos de excavación. Es una variante de la excavadora y no debe ser confundida con ella.
  7. 7. (Trabajos en zanjas) Las zanjadoras: Se emplean habitualmente en aquellas obras donde se tengan que instalar tubos o cables por debajo del suelo. (Excavaciones sub-acuáticas) Draga: Es un tipo de maquinaria que se utiliza para las obras en las cuales se tengan que llevar a cabo trabajos de excavaciones por debajo del agua. Además, permitirá poder extraer las runas extraídas a la superficie.
  8. 8. (Excavaciones de túneles) Subterrene: Utiliza una fuerte presión hacia delante con enormes cantidades de calor para penetrar a través de la roca. Tuneladora: Es una máquina capaz de excavar túneles a sección completa, a la vez que colabora en la colocación de la entibación para la sustentación del túnel si ésta es necesaria, ya sea de forma provisional o definitiva.
  9. 9. Mototrailla: Son remolques excavadores montados sobre dos ruedas neumáticas y jaladas por un tractor de un solo eje y dos ruedas, que prácticamente se integran para formar una sola unidad. 3 ESCARIFICACIÓN Motoniveladora: Es una máquina de construcción que cuenta con una larga hoja metálica empleada para nivelar terrenos. 4 NIVELACIÓN
  10. 10. Apisonadora o compactadora: Es una máquina pesada que producen la densificación del suelo fundamentalmente por su peso propio 5 COMPACTACIÓN Compactadora con patas de cabra: Estos Compactadores concentran su peso sobre la pequeña superficie de las puntas tronco cónicas solidarias al rodillo, ejerciendo por lo tanto unas presiones estáticas muy grandes en los puntos en que las mencionadas partes penetran en el suelo.
  11. 11. Compactadora de rodillo: Es un compactador de suelos, que es empleado como su nombre lo indica en la compactación de bases de suelos como fase inicial para la construcción de vías. Bulldozer: Es una máquina automóvil que se emplea en trabajos de obra, excavación y empuje. Está compuesto por un tractor sobre orugas y en ocasiones sobre dos ejes neumáticos. 6 MOVIMIENTO DE TIERRAS
  12. 12. Dumper: es un vehículo utilizado en la construcción destinado al transporte de materiales ligeros, y consta de un volquete, tolva o caja basculante, para su descarga, bien hacia delante o lateralmente, mediante gravedad o de forma hidráulica. Camión basculante: es un vehículo utilizado en la construcción destinado al transporte de materiales ligeros, y consta de un volquete, tolva o caja basculante, para su descarga, bien hacia delante o lateralmente, mediante gravedad o de forma hidráulica.
  13. 13. Carretilla elevadora: se utiliza para subir, bajar y transportar palés, contenedores y otras cargas. 7 DE MATERIALES Camión volquete: se utiliza para el movimiento de tierras y para el acarreo de materiales en general.
  14. 14. Plataforma aérea: Es un dispositivo mecánico diseñado para elevar personas a diferentes alturas. 8 MAQUINARIA DE ACCESIBILIDAD Bomba de hormigón: Es un dispositivo utilizado para transportar el concreto en forma líquida utilizando una bomba al sitio de construcción. Un tubo de caballo bien fabricado o una cinta transportadora se utiliza para transportar el hormigón. 9 BOMBEO
  15. 15. Bomba hidráulica: Es una máquina generadora que transforma la energía con la que es accionada (generalmente energía mecánica) en energía del fluido incompresible que mueve. Autogrúa: Están diseñadas para cualquier tipo de trabajo de izado de cargas. Gracias a sus sistemas de suspensión y dirección pueden acceder a casi cualquier emplazamiento. 10 GRÚAS
  16. 16. Plumines: Permiten desplazar, elevar y manipular cargas suspendidas con seguridad y facilidad. Grúa torre: Tipo de grúa de estructura metálica desmontable alimentada por corriente eléctrica especialmente diseñada para trabajar como herramienta en la construcción.
  17. 17. Camión grúa: Es aquel que lleva incorporado en su chasis una grúa, que se utiliza para cargar y descargar mercancías en el propio camión, o para desplazar dichas mercancías dentro del radio de acción de la grúa. Grúa Luffing: Se caracteriza porque es capaz de desplazar longitudinalmente la carga suspendida mientras el gancho de suspensión se mantiene a una altura fija de forma automática.
  18. 18. Grúa Derrick: Es una grúa formada por un mástil de estructura de celosía sujeto por vientos, un brazo de la misma estructura unido al mástil por un extremo inferior y sujeto al mismo mediante cables por su extremo superior, un cabrestante situado en el suelo y un cable que se reenvía a través de poleas situadas en el brazo. Grúa telescópica: son el equipo especial que facilita el izaje de cargas pesadas y facilita el movimiento de toneladas de materiales de un lugar a otro.
  19. 19. Carretilla elevadora: Es un vehículo contrapesado en su parte trasera que, mediante dos horquillas, se utiliza para subir, bajar y transportar palés, contenedores y otras cargas. Grúa puente: Es un tipo de grúa que se utiliza en fábricas e industrias, para izar y desplazar cargas pesadas, permitiendo que se puedan movilizar piezas de gran porte en forma horizontal y vertical.
  20. 20. Hormigonera: Es un aparato o máquina empleada para la elaboración del hormigón o concreto. Su principal función es la de suplantar el amasado manual de los diferentes elementos que componen el hormigón: cemento, áridos y agua. Asfaltadora: Es una pieza de equipo de construcción utilizada para colocar asfalto en carreteras, puentes, estacionamientos y otros lugares similares. 11 DE FABRICACIÓN DE MATERIALES
  21. 21. Trituradora: Es una máquina que procesa un material de forma que produce dicho material con trozos de un tamaño menor al tamaño original. Moduladora: Es una válvula usada para controlar el flujo de un fluido, comportándose como un orificio de área continuamente variable, que modifica la pérdida de carga, según lo dirigido por la señal de un controlador. 12 ACABADO Y CORTE DE MATERIALES
  22. 22. Abujardadora: Es una máquina para trabajar todo tipo de pavimentos en hormigón, piedra natural y prefabricados. Esta abujardadora es ideal para abujardar grandes superficies, plazas, calles, soleras, etc. Sierra: Es una herramienta que sirve para cortar madera u otros materiales.

