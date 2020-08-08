Teachers Responsibility

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TEACHERS REPONSIBILIT Y
  2. 2. IMPROVE LEARNING BY PLANNED INSTRUCTION The teacher is responsible for making sure that each student meet the learning goals and expectations.
  3. 3. DIAGNOSE LEARNING NEEDS Teachers should continually be assessing students' learning, diagnosing learning needs, and prescribing solutions.
  4. 4. ASSESS LEARNING Teachers are responsible for formative assessment to monitor each student's progress and ensure that they are on track to meet the learning goals.
  5. 5. REPORT OUTCOMES TO PARENTS AND GUARDIANS The teacher will make sure that parents/guardians are well-informed of the pupils’ performance so they can assist the teacher with the pupils' learning.

