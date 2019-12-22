Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle
Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle Dr. D...
DETAIL PRODUCT Author : David Perlmutterq Pages : 304 pagesq Publisher : Little, Brown Sparkq Language :q ISBN-10 : 031645...
DISCRIPSI Dr. David Perlmutter, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain, and Dr. Austin Perlmutter, his son, e...
DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple acc...
IMAGE BOOK
Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle

2 views

Published on

Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle

  1. 1. Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle
  2. 2. Full E-book Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness For Kindle Dr. David Perlmutter, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain, and Dr. Austin Perlmutter, his son, explore how modern culture threatens to rewire our brains and damage our health, offering a practical plan for healing. Contemporary life provides us with infinite opportunities, along with endless temptations. We can eat whatever we want, whenever we want. We can immerse ourselves in the vast, enticing world of digital media. We can buy goods and services for rapid delivery with our fingertips or voice commands. But living in this 24/7 hyper-reality poses serious risks to our physical and mental states, our connections to others, and even to the world at large. Brain Wash builds from a simple premise: Our brains are being gravely manipulated, resulting in behaviors that leave us more lonely, anxious, depressed, distrustful, illness-prone, and overweight than ever before. Based on the latest science, the book identifies the mental hijacking that undermines each and every one of us, and presents the tools necessary to think more clearly, make better decisions, strengthen bonds with others, and develop healthier habits. Featuring a 10-day bootcamp program, including a meal plan and 40 delicious original recipes, Brain Wash is the key to cultivating a more purposeful and fulfilling life.
  3. 3. DETAIL PRODUCT Author : David Perlmutterq Pages : 304 pagesq Publisher : Little, Brown Sparkq Language :q ISBN-10 : 0316453323q ISBN-13 : 9780316453325q
  4. 4. DISCRIPSI Dr. David Perlmutter, #1 New York Times bestselling author of Grain Brain, and Dr. Austin Perlmutter, his son, explore how modern culture threatens to rewire our brains and damage our health, offering a practical plan for healing. Contemporary life provides us with infinite opportunities, along with endless temptations. We can eat whatever we want, whenever we want. We can immerse ourselves in the vast, enticing world of digital media. We can buy goods and services for rapid delivery with our fingertips or voice commands. But living in this 24/7 hyper- reality poses serious risks to our physical and mental states, our connections to others, and even to the world at large. Brain Wash builds from a simple premise: Our brains are being gravely manipulated, resulting in behaviors that leave us more lonely, anxious, depressed, distrustful, illness-prone, and overweight than ever before. Based on the latest science, the book identifies the mental hijacking that undermines each and every one of us, and presents the tools necessary to think more clearly, make better decisions, strengthen bonds with others, and develop healthier habits. Featuring a 10-day bootcamp program, including a meal plan and 40 delicious original recipes, Brain Wash is the key to cultivating a more purposeful and fulfilling life.
  5. 5. DOWNLOAD BOOK Download and stream more than 10,000 movies, e-books, audiobooks, music tracks, and pictures 1. Adsimple access to all content2. Quick and secure with high-speed downloads3. No datalimit4. Bestseller5. Free online books of all time6.
  6. 6. IMAGE BOOK
  7. 7. Read Or Get This Book, Visit Direct Links by clicking the DOWNLOAD button

×