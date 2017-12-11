Isabel II esquemas

ISABEL II (1833-1868) BIENIO PROGRESISTA (1854-1856) DÉCADA MODERADA (1844-1854) ALTERNANCIA ENTRE MODERADOS Y UNIONISTAS ...
• 2 PERIODOS TRANSICIÓN (1833-1835) RUPTURA (1835-1840) TRANSICIÓN (1833-1835) Combinar el Antiguo Régimen y el liberalism...
RUPTURA (1835-1840) Desaparición definitiva del Antiguo Régimen Jefe de gobierno + ministro de Hacienda = JUAN ÁLVAREZ MEN...
Nuevo regente tras la dimisión de María Cristina de Borbón LIBERALISMO AUTORITARIO CON APOYO DEL EJÉRCITO CAUDILLISMO MILI...
DÉCADA MODERADA (1844-1854) MAYORÍA DE EDAD DE ISABEL REINADO DE TENDENCIA CONSERVADORA + CONSTRUCCIÓN DE UN ESTADO LIBERA...
JUAN BRAVO MURILLO (enero 1851-dic. 1852) Creación de una burocracia moderna FIRMA UN CONCORDATO CON ROMA (nuevas relacion...
CONFLICTOS Y HUELGAS= DIMISIÓN DE ESPARTERO (1856) BIENIO PROGRESISTA (1854-1856) REVUELTAS FALLIDAS + PRONUNCIAMIENTO DES...
ALTERNANCIA ENTRE MODERADOS Y UNIONISTAS (1856-1868) ALTERNANCIA ENTRE NARVÁEZ Y O´DONNELL LIBERALISMO PRAGMÁTICO Transfor...
  1. 1. ISABEL II (1833-1868) BIENIO PROGRESISTA (1854-1856) DÉCADA MODERADA (1844-1854) ALTERNANCIA ENTRE MODERADOS Y UNIONISTAS (1856-1868)
  2. 2. • 2 PERIODOS TRANSICIÓN (1833-1835) RUPTURA (1835-1840) TRANSICIÓN (1833-1835) Combinar el Antiguo Régimen y el liberalismo (destacan políticos moderados como Martínez de la Rosa) Jefe de gobierno: CEA BERMÚDEZ ! ESTATUTO REAL (1834) / Carta Otorgada Cortes bicamerales ESTAMENTO DE PRÓCERES Altos cargos de la Iglesia, Administración y ejército (por elección real) ESTAMENTO DE PROCURADORES (sufragio censitario muy restringido)Milicia Nacional División en provincias Libertad de prensa e imprenta limitada +Reformas Periodo marcado por la inestabilidad Primera Guerra Carlista División de liberales moderados progresistas Insurrección general verano 1835 Obligan a la regente a entregar el gobierno a los progresistas
  3. 3. RUPTURA (1835-1840) Desaparición definitiva del Antiguo Régimen Jefe de gobierno + ministro de Hacienda = JUAN ÁLVAREZ MENDIZÁBAL (Exaltado) DESAMORTIZACIÓN 1836 (clero regular) Sufragar gastos: Primera Guerra Carlista y la deuda pública Los moderados lo critican de radical y convencen a la reina de su cese Gobierno: moderados Agosto 1836: Pronunciamiento sargentos del cuartel de la Granja de San Ildefonso (progresistas) La reina devuelve el poder a los progresistas que reimplantan la Pepa y… CONSTITUCIÓN 1837 Admite todos los liberalismos Soberanía nacional compartida Cortes (bicamerales) Reina (más poder) Proclamación de derechos individuales Congreso de los Diputados (sufragio censitario más amplio) Senado (50% elección real + 50% sufragio censitario) ELECCIONES: moderados (3 años) ! ESPARTERO+ progresistas= INSURRECCIÓN MILITAR (SEPT. 1840)
  4. 4. Nuevo regente tras la dimisión de María Cristina de Borbón LIBERALISMO AUTORITARIO CON APOYO DEL EJÉRCITO CAUDILLISMO MILITAR ENEMIGOS SERRANO NARVÁEZ PRIM O´DONNELL POLÍTICA COMERCIAL= INTENTO DE LIBRECAMBIO CON INGLATERRA INDUSTRIA TEXTIL CATALANA: PERJUDICADA PROTESTA URBANA EN BARCELONA 1842 INSURECCIÓN CIVIL Y MILITAR (MAYO-JUNIO 1843) ESPARTERO DIMISIÓN en AGOSTO 1843 NARVÁEZ NUEVO JEFE DE GOBIERNO (MODERADO) REINADO EFECTIVO
  5. 5. DÉCADA MODERADA (1844-1854) MAYORÍA DE EDAD DE ISABEL REINADO DE TENDENCIA CONSERVADORA + CONSTRUCCIÓN DE UN ESTADO LIBERAL GOBIERNO ESTABLE pero oligárquico Pensamiento moderado: Respaldado por las élites económicas LIBERALISMO DOCTRINARIO NARVÁEZ Busca un Estado centralizado y uniforme APROBACIÓN NUEVA CONSTITUCIÓN 1845 (muy conservadora) ! SOBERANÍA COMPARTIDA REY + poder CORTES CATOLICISMO Religión única y oficial SUPRESIÓN MILICIA NACIONAL CORTES BICAMERALES SENADO nº ilimitado elección real CONGRESO Sufragio censitario muy restingido DERECHOS INDIVIDUALES REGULADOS concesión REFORMAS - Supresión venta bienes desamortizados - Nuevo cargo: gobernador civil - Creación Guardia Civil - Aprobación ley Mon-Santillán (1845): impuestos bajo principios de igualdad y proporcionalidad PROBLEMAS Segunda Guerra Carlista Rebeliones militares Motines urbanos Conflictos con demócratas y progresistas
  6. 6. JUAN BRAVO MURILLO (enero 1851-dic. 1852) Creación de una burocracia moderna FIRMA UN CONCORDATO CON ROMA (nuevas relaciones Iglesia y Estado) ! LIBERALISMO MÁS AUTORITARIO SUSPENSIÓN DE LAS CORTES DIVISIÓN DE MODERADOS AUTORITARIOS (BRAVO MURILLO) PURITANOS (izquierda moderada) AUMENTO DE LA OPOSICIÓN DE LOS PROGRESISTAS PARTIDO DEMÓCRATA (ala izquierda progresista) piden Sufragio universal Cortes unicamerales Libertad religiosa y sindical
  7. 7. CONFLICTOS Y HUELGAS= DIMISIÓN DE ESPARTERO (1856) BIENIO PROGRESISTA (1854-1856) REVUELTAS FALLIDAS + PRONUNCIAMIENTO DESORGANIZADO (1854) MODERADOS IZQUIERDA PROGRESISTAS TROPAS DEL GENERAL O´DONNELLVICALVARADA (O´Donnell) Manifiesto de Manzanares (7/julio/1854) ideas Reforma electoral Reforma de imprenta Vuelta Milicia Nacional Descentralización poder estatal Isabel II pide a Espartero formar gobierno Ministro de guerra O´DONNELL formó la UNIÓN LIBERAL (moderados de izquierdas y progresistas) + Prim, Serrano y Topete ! ACTUACIONES del gobierno de Espartero + unionistas Restauración de leyes e instituciones de 1830 DESAMORTIZACIÓN DE MADOZ (mayo 1855) civil + religiosa Nuevas leyes Ley de Ferrocarriles 1855 Leyes bancarias CONSTITUCIÓN 1856 (NON NATA) Similar a la de 1837 Soberanía nacional bicameral Libertad religiosa Amplia lista de derechos individuales !
  8. 8. ALTERNANCIA ENTRE MODERADOS Y UNIONISTAS (1856-1868) ALTERNANCIA ENTRE NARVÁEZ Y O´DONNELL LIBERALISMO PRAGMÁTICO Transformaciones técnicas y económicas Canal de Isabel II Red ferroviaria + Ley de Instrucción Pública Intento de recuperar prestigio internacional: Marruecos (1859-1860) Pretexto: defensa de Ceuta y Melilla Destaca: General Prim ! 1863 – División de unionistas Prim se va con los progresistas + O´Donnell: DIMITE Fin de la alternancia pacífica +1864 – crisis económica 1866 SUBLEVACIÓN DEL CUARTEL DE SAN GIL PROGRESISTAS REPUBLICANOS DEMÓCRATAS PACTO DE OSTENDE Objetivos: destronar a Isabel y convocar Cortes Constituyentes Liderados por Prim + UNIONISTAS (1867) REVOLUCIÓN “LA GLORIOSA” 1868

