Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Listen to His to Take and mp3 adult stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or ...
mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Racing against time, NSA agent Joaquin Muñoz is searching for a little girl who ...
mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Written By: Shayla Black. Narrated By: Christian Fox Publisher: Tantor Media Dat...
mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Download Full Version His to Take Audio OR Download Books Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica

4 views

Published on

Listen to His to Take and mp3 adult stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any mp3 adult stories FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica

  1. 1. mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Listen to His to Take and mp3 adult stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any mp3 adult stories FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Racing against time, NSA agent Joaquin Muñoz is searching for a little girl who vanished twenty years ago with a dangerous secret. Since Bailey Benson fits the profile, Joaquin abducts the beauty and whisks her to the safety of Club Dominion before anyone can silence her for good. ​ At first, Bailey is terrified, but when her kidnapper demands information about her past, she's stunned. Are her horrific visions actually distant memories that imperil all she holds dear? Confined in a place that echoes with moans and breathes passion, Bailey finds that Joaquin is a fierce protector as well as a sensual Master. But giving in to him might be the most delicious danger of all because Bailey soon learns that Joaquin has a secret of his own. The exposed truth leaves her vulnerable and wondering how much about the man she loves is a lie and how much more is at risk than her heart. ​ Contains mature themes.
  3. 3. mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Written By: Shayla Black. Narrated By: Christian Fox Publisher: Tantor Media Date: March 2015 Duration: 11 hours 45 minutes
  4. 4. mp3 adult stories : His to Take | Erotica Download Full Version His to Take Audio OR Download Books Now

×