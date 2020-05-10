Adaptaciones programaciones covid secundaria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
0 CPI UXÍO NOVONEIRA Adaptación das programacións para ESO TERCEIRA AVALIACIÓN CURSO 2020-21 Maio 2020 Adaptacións dos con...
1 INDICE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA ………………………………………………...………………………2 HÁBITOS DE VIDA SAUDABLE ..........................................
2 ADAPTACIÓNS PERIODO CORONAVIRUS TERCEIRO TRIMESTRE MATERIA: EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CR...
3 Concretamente, os contidos mencionados trabállanse maiormente con fichas de heteroavaliación que o alumnado ten que cubr...
4 MATERIA: HÁBITOS SAUDABLES 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumen Nesta materia mante...
5 MATERIA: VALORES CÍVICOS 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumen Aproveitando a situac...
6 resumos, esquemas, exercicios, boletíns, debates online sobre cuestións dos proxectos ou outras actividades, elaboración...
7 CPI UXÍO NOVONEIRA (Pedrafita do Cebreiro) ADAPATACIÓN DA PROGRAMACIÓN DIDÁCTICA POR CULPA DO CONFINAMENTO OBLIGADO POLO...
  1. 1. 0 CPI UXÍO NOVONEIRA Adaptación das programacións para ESO TERCEIRA AVALIACIÓN CURSO 2020-21 Maio 2020 Adaptacións dos contidos, estándares, criterios de avaliación, procedementos de calificación nas programacións iniciais publicadas no mes de outubro para atender a situación provocada pola crise da COVID-19.
  2. 2. 1 INDICE EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA ………………………………………………...………………………2 HÁBITOS DE VIDA SAUDABLE .................................................................................4 VALORES………………………………………...……………………………………………5 FÍSICA E QUÍMICA E PAISAXE E SUSTENTABILIDADE…………..………………….7 RELIXIÓN CATÓLICA ……………………………………………………………………..15 MATEMÁTICAS……………………………………………………………………………..22 LINGUA INGLESA ……………………………………………………..…………………..24 LINGUA CASTELÁ…………………………………………………………………………26 LINGUA ESTRANXEIRA (FRANCÉS) ……………………………………..……………28 EDUCACIÓN PLÁSTICA, VISUAL E AUDIOVISUAL…………………………………30 MÚSICA ……………………………………………………………………………………..31 TECNOLOXÍA ………………………………………………………………………………32 LINGUA E LITERATURA GALEGA………………………………….…………………..33 XEOGRAFÍA E HISTORIA/LATÍN…..…………………………………………………….35
  3. 3. 2 ADAPTACIÓNS PERIODO CORONAVIRUS TERCEIRO TRIMESTRE MATERIA: EDUCACIÓN FÍSICA 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumen O carácter eminentemente práctico da materia obriga a realizar adaptacións máis principalmente na metodoloxía empregada e nos recursos a utilizar, nos diferentes cursos. Optouse principalmente por inculcar valores de realización de AF saudable nas casas e alimentación equilibrada, de este xeito enviáronse diferentes circuitos de exercicios adaptados ós diferentes alumnos e alumnas para poder realizar nos domicilios así como diversas recetas saudables de biscoitos e galletas. Detállanse a continuación as adaptacións realizadas por cursos: 1º ESO As UD previstas eran “baloncesto I”, “patíns” e “actividades na natureza”. Decidíuse modificar o tipo de contidos enviando retos semanáis sobre: “condición física saudable”, “deporte olímpico galego” e “xogos tradicionáis caseiros”. 2º ESO As UD previstas eran “somos profes II”, “patíns” e “xogos lúdicos”; adaptando a primera a unha ficha de traballo similar á que realizarían presencialmente, mentres que as outras dúas UD cambiáronse por “conocendo o noso corpo” do bloque 3 de AF e saúde e “xogos tradicionáis” do bloque 4 de Xogos e Act. Deportivas. 3º ESO As UD previstas eran “somos profes III”, “hockey” e “actividades na natureza”, sendo modificadas por “baile grupal” do bloque 2 de Actividades Físicas Artístico Expresivas, “afondando no coñecemento do meu corpo” e “AF saudable – retos para o confinamento”, ambas do bloque 3 de AF e saúde. 4º ESO As UD previstas eran “somos profes IV”, “hockey” e “actividades na natureza” e modificáronse para realizar “deporte e sociedade” dos bloques 1 de contidos común e 4 de Xogos e Act. Deportivas e “forza e flexibilidade” do bloque 3 de AF e saúde. 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN
  4. 4. 3 Concretamente, os contidos mencionados trabállanse maiormente con fichas de heteroavaliación que o alumnado ten que cubrir. A maiores nalgunha tarefa solicítase a inclusión de fotografías realizando os exercicios físicos indicados. Tamén se da a posibilidade ó alumnado de que envíe fotos das tarefas se as realiza na libreta da materia ou realice as tarefas nun programa de presentación como P. Point, dando flexibilidade no formato de entrega das mesmas. 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas anteriormente, seguindo o criterio de avaliación continua establecido na PD ordinaria da materia. O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación de cara á terceira; o resto mantendrá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. No referente á nota final da materia, será a mesma que a que apareza na 3ª avaliación, atendendo así na medida do posible ó criterio de carácter continuo da materia. No caso de que algún alumno ou alumna teña que ir á recuperación de setembro, realizará unha proba teórica de 10 preguntas, na que se recolla un compendio de preguntas das UD impartidas ó longo do curso, tendo en conta que as preguntas relativas ao traballado na 3ª avaliación teranse en conta para subir a nota de dita proba.
  5. 5. 4 MATERIA: HÁBITOS SAUDABLES 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumen Nesta materia mantense na medida do posible a metodoloxía utilizada no modo presencial antes do confinamento levando a cabo traballos e presentacións de diferentes temas relacionados coa materia. A continuación se detallan os temas previstos para esta avaliación e as modificacións realizadas, aproveitando o tema do coronavirus para traballar determinados contidos desde esta materia. 1º ESO As UD previstas eran “dietas e productos alimentarios” e “hábitos saudables na vida diaria” e modificáronse para levar a cabo “AF: enfermedades e rendimiento académico” e “AF na casa” ambos do bloque 1 de AF e saúde. Cabe mencionar que a maiores, pedíronse traballos sobre alimentación semanal saudable e recetas saudables, pertencentes ó bloque 2 de Alimentación para a saúde. 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN Os contidos mencionados trabállanse con presentacións en programas específicos para tales fines como se realizou durante a 1ª e 2ª avaliación. Polo tanto, o instrumento de avalaición utilizados son traballos dixitáis, fomentando así a CD. 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas anteriormente. O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto mantendrá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. No referente á nota final da materia, será a mesma que a que apareza na 3ª avaliación, atendendo así na medida do posible ó criterio de carácter contínuo da materia. No caso de que algún alumno ou alumna teña que ir á recuperación de setembro, realizará unha proba teórica de 10 preguntas, na que se recolla un compendio de preguntas das UD impartidas ó longo do curso, tendo en conta que as preguntas relativas ao traballado na 3ª avaliación teranse en conta para subir a nota de dita proba.
  6. 6. 5 MATERIA: VALORES CÍVICOS 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumen Aproveitando a situación de confinamento adaptáronse os contidos previstos para traballar sobre temas relacionados, concretándose como de describe a continuación. 3º ESO O previsto para esta última avaliación era “tema 5: os dereitos e a paz” e o “tema 6: ética, ciencia e técnica”, pertencentes ós bloques de 4.- Xustiza e política, 5.- de Dereitos Humanos e 6.- Relación con Ciencia e Tecnoloxía. A actual situación provocou unha oportunidade para traballar nos seguintes temas que se plantearon ó alumnado: “As fake news”, “cambios sociáis e persoáis en confinamento”, “aspectos positivos e negativos do confinamento e da nova normalidade”; para os que se collen criterios de avaliación e estándares pertencentes ós 3 bloques mencionados. 1ºESO Traballaronse contidos e estándares dos bloques 1, 2 e 5 relativos á dignidade, habilidades sociais, DDHH, dereitos da muller, etc. Na terceira avaliación seguiremos traballando sobre contidos do B1 acerca da dignidade relacionando coas diferentes situacións a favor e en contra da dignidade humana que pon de manifesto esta pandemia. Traballaremos tamén contidos do B5 sobre os dereitos da infacia. E contidos do B3 sobre a liberdade. Non se traballará sobre as teorías sobre habilidades de Goleman dos Bloques 1 e 2. Non se traballarán os bloques da asertividade do B2. Tampouco os contidos máis teóricos do B3 sobre a definición de valores, a diferencia entre ética e moral, etc. Priorizaranse os contidos menos teóricos do currículo que poidan contribuir a compartir emocións e aun acompañamento máis cercano nestes momentos de confinamento. 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN 3º ESO Os contidos mencionados trabállanse con fichas de heteroavaliación diseñadas para que o alumnado teña que ir cubrindo os apartados correspondentes; así como fichas específicas de traballo sobre vídeos ou películas como se realizaron no 1º e 2º trimestre, enviando neste periodo de confinamento, o enlace do vídeo ou película determinado para que podan traballar igualmente, en vez de reproducilo na aula. 1º ESO Para avaliar se o alumnado é quen de adquirir os estándares e competencias, usaranse diferentes instrumentos de avaliación: videos do alumando a modo de clase invertida,
  7. 7. 6 resumos, esquemas, exercicios, boletíns, debates online sobre cuestións dos proxectos ou outras actividades, elaboración gráfica do material necesario para a presentación no II Congreso, exame a modo de entrevista oral por videoconferencia, etc. Esta avaliación será útil para reconducir este proceso de ensino a distancia se así se detecta preciso: metodoloxía non válida, ritmos diferentes do programado, etc 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN 3º ESO O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas anteriormente. O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto mantendrá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. No referente á nota final da materia, será a mesma que a que apareza na 3ª avaliación, atendendo así na medida do posible ó criterio de carácter contínuo da materia. No caso de que algún alumno ou alumna teña que ir á recuperación de setembro, realizará unha proba teórica de 10 preguntas, na que se recolla un compendio de preguntas das UD impartidas ó longo do curso, tendo en conta que as preguntas relativas ao traballado na 3ª avaliación teranse en conta para subir a nota de dita proba. 1º ESO Seguindo as instruccións de calificar só en positivo quedaría do seguinte xeito:  As unidades relizadas nesta 3ª avaliación así coma os Proxectos de Investigacións serán calificadas cun valor numérico de 0 a 10 tendo en conta todos os instrumentos, cunha porcentaxe axustada de cada un segundo o peso que contribúe na avaliación. Elimínase o grao mínimo nesta avaliación. A calificación da 3ª avaliación será a media de tódalas unidades realizadas durante a mesma. Esta calificación será positiva ou negativa e de caracter informativo para o profesor.  A calificación oficial para o alumnado, a final de curso, en xuño, realizarase mediante a media aritmética das calificacións de cada trimestre. Se a nota da 3ª avaliación contribúe negativamente á media do alumnado, non se terá en conta. Se a nota da 3ª avaliación contribúe positivamente a media do alumnado, si se terá en conta. A recuperación. Ningún alumno ou alumna suspende despois de facer a media da 1ª e 2ª avaliación. De ser o caso que algún alumno ou alumna tivese que recuperar en setembro. Sería a través dunha proba escrita se fose posible ou por viceoconferencia acerca dos contidos a recuperar da 1ª e 2ª avaliación. Os contidos da 3ª avaliaríanse mediante un traballo e servirán para subir a nota da proba escrita ata un 20%.
  8. 8. 7 CPI UXÍO NOVONEIRA (Pedrafita do Cebreiro) ADAPATACIÓN DA PROGRAMACIÓN DIDÁCTICA POR CULPA DO CONFINAMENTO OBLIGADO POLO COVID-19 Materia Bioloxía e Xeoloxía Física e Química Valores Éticos Paisaxe e Sustentabilidade Curso 1ºESO 3ºESO 4ºESO 2ºESO 3ºESO 1ºESO 2ºESO (Dpto. Física e Química) 2019/2020
  9. 9. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIR Estrada Cervantes s 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lug  982870633// 982 87063 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta. http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovonei 8 1. INTRODUCIÓN Na Programación regular destas materias feita a inicio de curso están especificados todos os elementos ordinarios dunha programación. Este breve documento faise dende o departamento con intención de reprogramar as materias e adaptar todos os elementos curriculares a esta nova situación de docencia a distancia, e atendendo ás instruccións dadas polo Ministerio e a Consellería. Respecto dos Obxectivos Xerais de Etapa, Competencias Clave ou Elementos Transversais non se especifica nada novo neste documento respecto á PD do curso. Claramente, as actividades plantexadas seguen na liña de favorecer que o alumnado adquira esta serie de elementos curriculares. En especial, e dada a situación, poténcianse os elementos transversais das TAC e a Competencia Dixital. Tamén as competencias de Aprender a Aprender e Sentido de Iniciativa. Por suposto, sen deixar de atender ao resto de competencias e elementos dentro do posible. Todos aqueles que teñen moito que ver coas relacións interpersoais téntanse “paliar” mediante actividades interdisciplinares e multietapa nas que todo o alumnado contribúe e logo comparte os resultados na web do centro para seguir mantendo o contacto e fomentando as relacións e bo clima entre eles. A Metodoloxía varía considerablemente. O alumando terá traballo persoal coma a realización de esquemas e resumos e boletíns de exercicios. O seu seguemento será telemático e individualizado a través de fotos subidas por diferentes redes e reenvío de correccións. Realizaranse videoconferencias con caracter organizativo das materias coa frecuencia precisa e tamén co obxectivo de facer un acompañamento persoal e emocional do alumnado. Tamén, de ser preciso, videoconferencias colectivas ou individuais para aclarar dubidas ou explicar certos contidos. Enviaranse montaxes de video coas explicacións necesarias para que o alumnado poida adquirir os contidos e realizar as tarefas. Nalgún caso enviaranse resumos e esquemas de contidos para facilitar a súa comprensión. Realizaranse prácticas de laboratorio adaptadas aos materiais que teñen en casa. O alumnado, para algúns contidos, elaborará pequenos videos a modo de clase invertida para explicar parte dos contidos aos seus compañeiros. Continuaremos cos proxectos de investigación interdisciplinares realizando as tarefas
  10. 10. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 9 pendentes “que sexan posibles a distancia” e preparando unhas montaxes gráficas para a realización do II Congreso Científico da Montaña “virtual”. Respecto da avaliación da páctica docente e da programación, ademais dos métodos de control xa establecidos, potenciarase a heteroavaliación por parte do alumnado para ter en conta a súa opinión e poder así axustar mellor os contidos, os tempos, a metodoloxía, etc. A atención á diversidade faise máis importante, se cabe, coa “teledocencia”. Cada un dos alumnos e alumnas teñen un ritmo diferente de aprendizaxe, capacidades moi dispares coas TIC, entornos familiares moi diversos respecto a poder recibir algún tipo de apoio, etc. Ademais, dous alumnos teñen TDA. As medidas son as mesmas que durante o curso respecto aos TDA no que a adaptación de materiais se refire. Prestarase especial atención e apoio ao alumnado con maiores dificultades no uso das TIC, facendo videochamadas individuais para axudarlle no manexo dos programas de office, aplicacións, ferramentas de google, etc. Tamén se flexibilizarán os plazos de entrega de tarefas. 2. CONTIDOS E ESTÁNDARES ACADADOS NA 1ª E 2ª AVALIACIÓN BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 1ºESO Parte dos Bloques transversais 1 e 5 mediante o proxecto de investigación sobre a “Avispilla dos castiñeiros”. O Bloque 2 completo. Parte do Bloque 3 excepto o corresponde ao Reino Animal. BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 3ºESO Os Bloques transversais 1 e 6 mediante o proxecto de investigación sobre a “Dieta en Pedrafita” presentado no Foro de Investigación Xuvenil en Vigo. O Bloque 2 completo. Parte do Bloque 3 excepto detalles específicos sobre os aparellos: dixestivo- respiratorio-excretor-locomotor-circulatorio-reproductor. A maior parte do Bloque 4. BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 4ºESO O Bloque transversal 4 mediante o proxecto de investigación sobre “Os lumes”. Os Bloques 1 e 2 case por completo, excepto os estándares do B1.18, B1.19, B2.1, B2.2, e B2.3 relativos á Historia do Planeta.
  11. 11. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 10 FÍSICA E QUÍMICA 2ºESO O Bloque transversal 1 traballado mediante o proxecto de investigación sobre “O sistema solar” presentado no Foro de Investigación Xuvenil en Vigo, e tamén mediante diferentes actividades de laboratorio. O Bloque 2 sobre a materia por completo. O Bloque 4 de física xa se tratou toda a cinemática e quedou pendente parte da dinámica e gravitatoria:estándares do B4.6, B4.7 e B4.8. FÍSICA E QUÍMICA 3ºESO O Bloque transversal 1 traballado mediante diferentes actividades de laboratorio e co proxecto de investigación sobre a “Calidade Medioambiental de Pedrafita”. O Bloque 2 sobre a materia tratouse parcialmente. Os Bloques 4 e 5 de física tratáronse tamén parcialmente ata antes do confinamento. PAISAXE E SUSTENTABILIDADE 2ºESO Tratáronse todos os contidos máis teóricos nas dúas primeiras avaliacións. Estes contidos formaban parte de varios bloques da materia. Ademáis, o resto de contidos e estándares estanse a abordar dende a realización dun documental sobre a paisaxe e cultura da Rede natura 2000 Ancares-Courel. Todo o material gráfico necesario para o documental, o seu guión, audios, etc está completado. Comezouse coa montaxe técnica do documental mediante un programa de edición de video. 3. CONTIDOS E ESTÁNDARES PARA A 3ª AVALIACIÓN BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 1ºESO Remataremos os Bloques 1 e 5. Para iso continuamos co proxecto da Avispilla. Todo o traballo de campo rematouse no mes de febreiro. A parte de revisión de parasitoides será feita polo profesor dende casa e o alumnado encargarase da identificación dos mesmos mediante fotos. O tratamento de resultados farase coa metodoloxía xa indicada (videoconferencias, drive, ...) e realizarase unha presentación gráfica para expoñer no II Congreso virtual. Do Bloque 3, abordaranse os estándares referentes ao Reino Animal mediante o proxecto e outras metodoloxías excepto os do B3.4 e B3.5. O Bloque 4, igualmente se abordará no proxecto e tamén con outros métodos.
  12. 12. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 11 BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 3ºESO Seguiremos tratando os Bloques 1 e 6 mediante un proxecto de investigación en común coa materia de galego sobre a Paisaxe e a Toponimia: “O noso Patrimonio”. Realizarase unha presentación gráfica para expoñer no II Congreso virtual. Realizarase algunha práctica de laboratorio caseira tamén relacionada cos contidos deste Bloque e o Bloque 3. Do Bloque 3, abordaranse os aparellos: dixestivo-respiratorio-excretor-locomotor- circulatorio-reproductor. Mediante as metodoloxías xa explicadas. Priorízanse estes contidos respecto doutros que quedan pendentes porque non son comúns coa materia xa cursada en 1º ESO e tampouco se verán en 4º ESO ainda que escollan Bioloxía. Como repaso de contidos realizarase unha “scape room” virtual. BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 4ºESO Seguiremos tratando o Bloque 4 mediante o proxecto de investigación “Os lumes”. Realizarase o tratamento dos resultados da encuesta realizada con google forms e unha presentación gráfica para expoñer no II Congreso virtual. Realizarase algunha práctica de laboratorio caseira tamén relacionada cos contidos dos outros bloques. Dos Bloques 1 e 2 abordaranse os estándares pendentes sobre a Historia do Planeta. E tratarase o Bloque 3 completo sobre ecoloxía, que está tamén tratado no desenvolvemento do proxecto. Como repaso de contidos realizarase unha “scape room” virtual. FÍSICA E QUÍMICA 2ºESO Seguiremos tratando o Bloque 1 mediante algunha práctica de laboratorio caseira relacionada cos contidos dos outros bloques. O Bloque 3 sobre as reaccións químicas abordarase por completo, coa limitación de non poder facer uso do laboratorio. Trataranse os estándares pendentes do Bloque 4 sobre as máquinas, gravitatoria e rozamento. Como repaso de contidos realizarase unha “scape room” virtual. FÍSICA E QUÍMICA 3ºESO Seguiremos tratando o Bloque 1 mediante algunha práctica de laboratorio caseira relacionada cos contidos dos outros bloques. Os estándares pendentes dos Bloques 4 e 5 sobre a electricidade, os circuitos e a enerxía eléctrica. O Bloque 3 sobre as reaccións químicas será visto de xeito resumido. Os estándares pendentes do Bloque 2 sobre os modelos atómicos, táboa periódica e enlace químico. Como repaso de contidos realizarase unha “scape room” virtual.
  13. 13. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 12 PAISAXE E SUSTENTABILIDADE 2ºESO Queda pendente rematar a montaxe do documental mediante a edición dos videos, fotos, audios, textos... Dado que a alumna non ten acceso ao programa e ademais ten graves problemas de conexión a internet, continuará coa dirección do documental a distancia, ordenando o material e decidindo os cortes a facer en cada parte. A montaxe será realizada polo profesor, seguindo a orde e as pautas marcadas pola alumna que é quen debe decidir como “directora” do mesmo. 4. CONTIDOS E ESTÁNDARES QUE NON SE ABORDARÁN BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 1ºESO B3.4 e B3.5 sobre o reino animal pola complexidade que supón a explicación a distancia de toda a taxonomía deste reino. Se algúns dos estándares do B4 sobre ecoloxía non é posible acadalos, serán aqueles que se retoman novamente en 4º da ESO. BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 3ºESO Unha pequena parte do Bloque 4 (B4.10, B4.11, B4.12) e o Bloque 5 que consta só de dúas partes. Os contidos están relacionados coa dinámica interna do planeta e a composición do solo. Estes contidos foron tratados parcialmente en 1º da ESO e retómanse en 4º da ESO na materia de Bioloxía polo que poderían recuperalos no caso de matricularse desta asignatura. BIOLOXÍA E XEOLOXÍA 4ºESO Aboradaranse o 100% dos contidos xa que o que queda pendente é posible facelo a distancia sen grandes dificultades. No caso de ter que reducir, farase do bloque da Historia do Planeta. FÍSICA E QUÍMICA 2ºESO O Bloque 5 sobre a Enerxía non se tratará este curso posto que é similar ao bloque de enerxía que se dará en 3ºESO nesta materia FÍSICA E QUÍMICA 3ºESO O proxecto sobre “A Calidade Medioambiental” non poderá continuarse xa que se precisa o laboratorio. Este proxecto abordaba contidos de tódolos bloques. Do Bloque 5 non se abordarán os estándares relativos ás fontes de enerxía nin ás transformacións de
  14. 14. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 13 enerxía posto que xa foron vistos en 2º ESO. Do Bloque 2 non se tratará a formulación química, contidos que verán en 4º ESO se collen esta materia. PAISAXE E SUSTENTABILIDADE 2ºESO Abordarase o 100% dos estándares 5. AVALIACIÓN E RECUPERACIÓN ORDINARIA Para avaliar se o alumnado é quen de adquirir os estándares e competencias, usaranse diferentes instrumentos de avaliación: videos do alumando a modo de clase invertida, resumos, esquemas, exercicios, boletíns, debates online sobre cuestións dos proxectos ou outras actividades, elaboración gráfica do material necesario para a presentación no II Congreso, exame a modo de entrevista oral por videoconferencia, etc. Esta avaliación será útil para reconducir este proceso de ensino a distancia se así se detecta preciso: metodoloxía non válida, ritmos diferentes do programado, etc Outra cousa diferente é a calificación numérica desta avaliación. Seguindo as instruccións de calificar só en positivo quedaría do seguinte xeito:  As unidades relizadas nesta 3ª avaliación así coma os Proxectos de Investigacións serán calificadas cun valor numérico de 0 a 10 tendo en conta todos os instrumentos, cunha porcentaxe axustada de cada un segundo o peso que contribúe na avaliación. Elimínase o grao mínimo nesta avaliación. A calificación da 3ª avaliación será a media de tódalas unidades realizadas durante a mesma. Esta calificación será positiva ou negativa e de caracter informativo para o profesor.  A calificación oficial para o alumnado, a final de curso, en xuño, realizarase mediante a media aritmética das calificacións de cada trimestre. Se a nota da 3ª avaliación contribúe negativamente á media do alumnado, non se terá en conta. Se a nota da 3ª avaliación contribúe positivamente a media do alumnado, si se terá en conta. A recuperación. Ningún alumno ou alumna suspende despois de facer a media da 1ª e 2ª avaliación. Ainda que unha alumna ten suspensa a 2ª avaliación de Bioloxía, coa media da 1º tería aprobado, xa que acadou sobradamente o grao mínimo esixido en tódalas unidades vistas nas dúas primeiras avaliacións. Polo tanto non será precisa a recuperación de ningún bloque de contidos e estándares das dúas primeiras avaliacións. Todo o que non se acade suficientemente nesta terceira avaliación será informado ao final de curso para reprogramar as materias do curso que vén.
  15. 15. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 14 Casos especiais. Unha alumna ten graves problemas de conexión a internet, para avaliar se é quen de adquirir os estándares e competencias, usaranse menos instrumentos de avaliación que nas outras materias. Na medida que os medios técnicos o permitan usaranse videos do alumando a modo de clase invertida, resumos, esquemas, exercicios e boletíns. Non é posible a videoconferencia ou mesmo a chamada telefónica neste caso tanto para avaliar como para apoiar e axudar no proceso de ensino. Na materia de Paisaxe, avaliarase o nivel de coherencia e o guión da montaxe plantexado. Non poderá avaliarse o uso do programa de edición de vídeo por dificultades técnicas da alumna. No caso do alumnado con menos capacidades no uso das TIC, flexibilizaranse os plazos de entrega e terase en conta o esforzo extra que supón esta situación á hora de avaliar a adquisiciónn dos contidos e competencias. 6. AVALIACIÓN EXTRAORDINARIA DE SETEMBRO De ser o caso que por outros motivos diferentes aos expostos anteriormente algun alumno ou alumna tivese que recuperar algunha materia en setembro. Sería a través dunha proba escrita se fose posible ou por viceoconferencia acerca dos contidos a recuperar da 1ª e 2ª avaliación. Os contidos da 3ª avaliaríanse mediante un traballo e servirán para subir a nota da proba escrita ata un 20%
  16. 16. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 15 Instrucións do 27 de abril de 2020, da Dirección Xeral de Educación, Formación Profesional e Innovación Educativa para o desenvolvemento do terceiro trimestre do curso académico 2019/20, nos centros docentes da Comunidade Autónoma de Galicia. ADAPTACIÓN DAS PROGRAMACIÓNS PARA ESO USUARIO CPI UXÍO NOVONEIRA DEPARTAMENTO: Relixión Católica DATA: MAIO 2020
  17. 17. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 16 ÍNDICE 1. Estándares de aprendizaxe e competencias imprescindibles. 2. Avaliación e cualificación. 3. Metodoloxía e actividades do 3º trimestre (recuperación, reforzo, repaso, e no seu caso ampliación) 4. Información e publicidade.
  18. 18. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 17 2. Avaliación e cualificación Avaliación Procedementos: Avaliación Ordinaria (xuño): se fará a media da 1ª e 2ª avaliación. É a maiores o alumno poderá obter : -1 punto: se traballa ben, dentro do prazo acordado. -2 puntos: se traballo o anterior, e a maiores fai un esforzo aínda máis notabel por facelo excelentemente. Instrumentos: As tarefas e explicacións son elaborados por a profesora, de acordo aos puntos principais e máis interesantes para os alumnos. Eles reciben instruccions e explicacións semanáis a través do correo electrónico, coas fotos das páxinas escaneadas do libro de clase pertinentes, é cando vese útil, envíaselles tamén algún video, ou lectura curta aparte, e útil ao tema. Cualificación final É a mesma nota da Avaliación Ordinaria de xuño, antes explicada. Proba extraordinaria de setembro Avaliación Extraordinaria: De ser necesaria, a avaliación de setembro tería unha proba escrita cos contidos das dúas primeiras avaliacións, e, a maiores, podería poñerse puntualmente unha pregunta da temática do 3er trimestre, que de estar correcto, subiríalle a nota, 1 punto. Avaliación de materia pendentes Criterios de avaliación: Non hai ninguén nesta situación. Pero, se houbera un caso, tería que facer unha proba escrita basada nos puntos principáis da 1ª e 2ª Avaliación, e facilitaríaselle ao alumno dita información para que puidese preparala. Criterios de cualificación: Ao alumno faríaselle a media entre a prova da 1ª Avaliación e a da 2ª. Podería ofertarselle obter un ou dous puntos máis, se quixese preparar algún tema salientable do 3er trimestre, que se lle facilitaría. Procedementos e instrumentos de avaliación: De ser necesaria a proba, tería que ser unha proba escrita.
  19. 19. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 18 3. Metodoloxía e actividades do 3º trimestre (recuperación, repaso, reforzo, e no seu caso, ampliación) Actividades Tipo: As actividades están orientadas a que o alumno poida seguir o hilo e a idea do que vimos na 1ª e 2ª avaliación e ver como se concreta na terceira. Búscase que a actividade sexa concreta e abarque puntos centrais das temática.. Metodoloxía e Procedemento: Semanalmente, o alumno recibe un Texto-Guía, cunha breve explicación do que vai ler, e logo unos 3 a 4 puntos concretos que incluen: una proposta de lectura e búsqueda de resposta a unha pregunta, ou facer un resumo dos puntos principais dunha lectura dada, etc. O alumno fai a tarefa, que pode incluir ver un video a maiores, etc., e encvía o seu traballo, a través do mail, ou dunha foto , por whatsapp. O díga da clase, cada xoves, máis ou menos á hora da súa clase regular, intentamos poñernos en contacto, e ver como van. Moitas veces, envíaselles o traballo o luns, para que si eles queren, o poidan facer de cara ao xoves, e deixen así libre o fin de semana. Cada alumno administra o seu tempo e informa á profesora, se ten problema ou dúbidas, ou dificultade na entrega da tarefa, e acórdase unha nova data. Cando é posibel,facemos videochamadas, ou grabaciones de audio, para facilitar o traballo e poider de paso saludar aos alumnos. Metodoloxía (alumnado con conectividade e sen conectividade): Por o pronto, todo o alumno ha estado en contacto co profesor, aínda que o envío de tarefas non é doado para algún alumno por problemas de conexión de internet na montaña. Materiais e recursos A labor educativa llévase a cabo co e-mail, co móbil, con whatsapp, audios, videochamadas, etc.
  20. 20. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 19 4. Información e publicidade Información ao alumnado e ás familias Indicar o procedemento que o profesorado empregará para informar ao alumnado. O alumnado recibe información a través da Aula Virtual do Centro Educativo, e co uso do correo electrónico do profesor e o seu persoal. A maiores, para facilitar as cousas, o profesor pode ofrecer utilizar o whatsapp, pois é moi rápido e todos os alumnos o utilizan. Publicidade Publicación obrigatoria na páxina web do centro.
  21. 21. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 20 1. Estándares de aprendizaxe e competencias imprescindibles 1 ESO- 3a Avaliacion- Bloque 4: A presenza de Xto. na historia a través do Espíritu Santo que edifica a Igrexa. Criterio de avaliación Estándar de aprendizaxe Competencias 1. Comprender a presenza de Cristo hoxe na Igrexa. 1. Entende as distintas formas nas que Cristo se fai presente na vida da Igrexa: nos evanxeos, nos sacramentos, na liturxia da palabra. CCL CAA CD. 2. Recoñecer que a acción do Espíritu Santo dá vida á Igrexa a través dos sacramentos e a liturxia. 2. Entende as distintas formas nas que Cristo se fai presente na vida da Igrexa: nos evanxeos, nos sacramentos, na liturxia, na palabra. 2 ESO- 3a Avaliación- Bloque 4: Expansión da Igrexa nas primeiras comunidades. 1. Comprender a expansión do Cristianismo a través das primeiras comunidades cristiás. 1. Entende que a fé trinitaria, fala da familia, de construir familia. CAA CCL CSC CD 2. Xustificar que a Igrexa é unha, santa, Católica e apostólica. 2. Entende as orixes, os principais apóstolos, e o porqué da súa expansión e esixencia. 3 ESO- 3a Avaliación- Bloque 4: O encontro con Xto., experiencia de plenitude que xera unha cultura. 1. Tomar conciencia do vínculo indisoluble entre o encontro con Cristo é pertencer á Igrexa. 1. É capaz de explicar e xustificar a plenitude da vida que xurde do encontro con Cristo. CAA CCL CD
  22. 22. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 21 2. Identificar o desenrolo dunha Europa Cristiá ao longo da Idade Media. 2. Demostra con exemplos que a fé xera cultura e inflúe na arte,no pensamento, nas costumes e na educación. 4 ESO – 3a Avaliación- Bloque 3: A chamada de Xto. a colaborar con El, xera comunidade. 1. Descubrir a iniciativa de Cristo para formar unha comunidade que orixina a Igrexa. 1. Entende que a misión dos discípulos é a vivencia da fé na comunidade, ao servizo dos demáis. CAA CCL CSC 2. Apreciar a invitación de Cristo de colaborar na súa misión. 2. Entende que tanto o amor coma o odio son as dúas opcións dos seres humanos, e entende que a Igrexa fale da Doctrina Social, buscando establecer unha guía, poñéndose sempre no lugar do outro.
  23. 23. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIR Estrada Cervantes s 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lug  982870633// 982 87063 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta. http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovonei 22 ADAPTACIÓNS PERIODO CORONAVIRUS DEPARTAMENTO DE MATEMÁTICAS 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E ESTÁNDARES DE APRENDIZAXE. Resumo: A dinámica xeral de traballo será a base de clases a través de videochamadas, respetando o horario de clases de cada grupo, na cal se explicarán os contidos, previo envío por correo electrónico do que teñen que ler en cada tema, os exercicios correspondentes e algúns videos para facilitarlles a compresión dos contidos. Así mesmo todo esto se complementa co reenvío por parte do profesor de todo o feito ese día na clase on line a través dun arquivo no que vai correxido todo o que se explique e se faga ese día para que o alumnado o poda revisar con calma. Non se contempla a supresión de ningún estándar de aprendizaxe, únicamente o xeito de avaliar será diferente ó contemplado na programación presentada ó principio de curso (esto queda detallado nos seguintes dous apartados). Con aquel alumnado que tivera algunha avaliación suspensa ou materias pendentes empregarase a mesma dinámica explicada anteriormente con clases on line a maiores de reforzo. Contémplase a posibilidade de cambiar a dinámica explicada anteriormente con aquel alumnado que teña problemas de conexión a internet, nese caso queda o traballo reducido a unha comunicación vía mail e/ou chamadas telefónicas. 1º ESO: Continuarase co bloque de álxebra, repasando todo o visto ata o momento do estado de alarma (xa o tiñamos practicamente rematado). Verase os bloques de Xeometría, gráficas e funcións, tal e como quedaba reflexado inicialmente na programación. Neste curso tamén suprimimos, como é lóxico, a lectura de libros en voz alta entre todos na aula, que estaba inicialmente proposto na programación. Tamén queda contemplado o reforzo dos contidos vistos nas dúas primeiras avaliacións. 2º ESO: Iníciase o bloque de Geometría e remataremos co bloque de Estadística e Probabilidade, tal e como estaba contemplado inicialmente na programación. Tamén queda contemplado o reforzo dos contidos vistos nas dúas primeiras avaliacións. 3º ESO: Neste curso o que se fará é invertir a orde dos bloques tal e como estaba inicialmente programado, é decir, comenzaremos polo bloque de Estadística e Probabilidade para finalizar co bloque de Xeometría. A explicación de por que se fai este cambio é debido a que como os contidos de estadística son mais sinxelos que os de xeometría esto permitirá ó alumnado adaptarse e familiarizarse paulatinamente ás novas
  24. 24. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 23 dinámicas de traballo debido ó confinamento. Tamén queda contemplado o reforzo dos contidos vistos nas dúas primeiras avaliacións. 4º ESO: Neste curso o que se fará é invertir a orde dos bloques tal e como estaba inicialmente programado, é decir, comenzaremos polo bloque de Estadística e Probabilidade para finalizar co bloque de Xeometría. A explicación de por que se fai este cambio é debido a que como os contidos de estadística son mais sinxelos que os de xeometría esto permitirá ó alumnado adaptarse e familiarizarse paulatinamente ás novas dinámicas de traballo debido ó confinamento. Tamén queda contemplado o reforzo dos contidos vistos nas dúas primeiras avaliacións. 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN Terán sido en conta as tarefas feitas on line durante as clases a través das videochamadas, así como a resolución das tarefas mandadas vía mail e as probas feitas on line no tempo de clase a través das videochamadas. Para aquel alumnado con materias pendentes ou algunha avaliación suspensa terá que realizar tarefas a maiores coa axuda do profesor a través de clases a maiores por videochamada. Farese algunha proba online para recuperar estes contidos, así como se valorará positivamente a entrega das tarefas de reforzo propostas. 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN A nota da terceira avaliación nunca será inferior á media das dúas primeiras avaliacións, puidendo subir ata un punto maís se as tarefas entregadas e a participación nas clases virtuais resultan satisfatorias, e outro punto máis se as probas on line (“exames”) feitas na hora da clase mediante videochamada son satisfatorias. A nota final de xuño coincidirá coa nota da terceria avaliación. Para os exames de setembro farase unhas probas nas que se preguntará fundamentalmente sobre os contidos da 1ª e 2ª avaliación e algunha pregunta da 3ª para subir nota, podendo obter unha nota máxima de 12, estando igual o aprobado en 5 puntos. Ditas probas se non poden ser presenciais faranse mediante videochamada.
  25. 25. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 24 MATERIA: LINGUA INGLESA DE SECUNDARIA 1. ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E ESTÁNDARES DE APRENDIZAXE Os contidos da materia están distribuídos en cinco bloques. Os catro primeiros fan referencia ás catro destrezas que compoñen a competencia comunicativa (comprensión e produción de textos orais; comprensión e produción de textos escritos) e trabállanse en todas as unidades. O bloque 5 fai referencia ao coñecemento da lingua e traballa aspectos lingüísticos. Os contidos deste último bloque varian dependendo da unidade a traballar. Dada a situación actual é necesario facer os seguintes cambios: Nesta terceira avaliación imos omitir os bloques 1 e 2 relacionados coa comprensión e produción de textos orais, ampliamente traballados na 1ª e 2ª avaliación (clases de conversa cunha lectora americana, Abby Vaughn) xa que se volverán a traballar o curso que vén. Tampouco haberá libro de lectura nesta avaliación. 1º ESO: Unidades “Let’s eat!”, “Ready, Steady, Go!”, “Out and About”. Textos e vocabulario (bloque 3: PLEB3.2., 3.3., 3.4.); redaccións (bloque 4: PLEB4.2., 4.3., 4.6.); gramática (bloque 5: PLB5.5., 5.6., 5.7.) 2º ESO: Unidades “What’s the Weather Like?”, “Healthy Living”, “Amazing Animals”. Textos e vocabulario( bloque 3: PLB3.2., 3.3., 3.4.); redaccións (bloque 4: PLB4.1., 4.2., 4.3., 4.6.); gramática (bloque 5: PLB5.5., 5.6., 5.7.) 3º ESO: Unidades “What a story!”, “Changing Styles”, “Blast Off!”. Textos e vocabulario (bloque 3: PLEB3.2., 3.4., 3.5.); redaccións (bloque 4: PLEB4.2., 4.3., 4.7.); gramática (bloque 5: PLEB5.5., 5.6., 5.7.) 4º ESO: Unidades “Family and Friends”, “What a Crime!”, “Man over Nature”. Textos e vocabulario (bloque 3: PLEB3.2., 3.3., 3.4., 3.5.); redaccións (bloque 4: PLEB4.1., 4.4., 4.5., 4.8.); gramática (bloque 5: PLEB5.2., 5.5., 5.6.) 2. PROCEDEMENTO E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN (COMO SE VAI AVALIAR?) - Traballaremos os contidos mencionados con actividades dos libros de texto (Student’s Book e Workbook) e fichas que a profesora mandará vía e-mail.
  26. 26. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 25 - Especial mención merecen as alumnas que teñen a materia pendente . Para recuperar a Lingua Inglesa do curso anterior terán que entregar un traballo que consiste nunha serie de tarefas relacionadas cos contidos xa explicados e traballados no presente curso. - Así mesmo, haberá una proba extraordinaria en setembro para aqueles alumnos que non logren superar a materia en xuño. Nesta proba se examinarán principalmente dos contidos dados na 1ª e 2ª avaliación (podería haber una ou dúas preguntas con contidos da 3ª avaliación que servirán para subir nota, nunca puntuarían en negativo) 3. PROCEDEMENTO DE CALIFICACIÓN - Dase o caso de que as alumnas cunha calificación negativa na 2ª avaliación tamén teñen a materia pendente; así que ao traballar contidos do curso pasado están, ao mesmo tempo, recuperando os contidos dos dous primeiros trimestres deste curso. - O alumnado poderá subir ata 1 punto a súa nota si entrega todo correctamente, si non mantendrán a nota da 2ª avaliación. A nota da 3ª avaliación e máis a da avaliación final será a mesma.
  27. 27. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 26 MATERIA: LINGUA CASTELA 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Os contidos da materia están distribuidos en tres volúmenes de 4 leccións cada un. Todos fan referencia ás destrezas da competencia comunicativa. Nesta terceira avaliación imos omitir parte do terceiro volumen nos tres cursos, traballando via email algún contido pero non dará tempo a finalizar. 1º ESO: Os alumnos traballarán na casa seguindo o sistema de clase, lectura e estudio das leccións correspondentes e os exercicios de cada lección 2º ESO e 3º ESO, o mesmo sistema,a través do correo electrónico para a comunicación con eles para a entrega de traballos e tareas 4º ESO Os contidos desta materia están distribuídos en catro bloques. Bloque 1. Comunicación oral: escoitar e falar; bloque 2. Comunicación escrita: ler e escribir; bloque 3. Coñecemento da lingua; bloque 4. Educación literaria. Debido á situación actual é preciso levar a cabo a seguinte adaptación: Neste terceiro trimestre imos prescindir de bloque 1 referente á comunicación oral dado que o vindeiro curso vano traballar máis en profundidade. 4º ESO: Unidades: “Mis libros, mi mundo y yo”, “Nativos digitales”, “Estamos informados”, “Tomar partido”. Textos, léxico e ortografía (bloque 2: LCLB2.1.1., 2.1.3., 2.3.2., 2.5.2., 2.5.3., 2.6.1.); gramática e sintaxe (bloque 3: LCLB3.3.1., 3.3.3., 3.5.1., 3.6.2., 3.7.1., 3.10.2.); literatura (bloque 4: LCLB4.1.1., 4.4.1., 4.5.2., 4.6.2., 4.6.3.) 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN Se terá en conta o acceso a modalidade de clase virtual, e os problemas que teñen algúns para a conexión a internet. Valorarase a puntualidade na entrega de tareas e exames on line. No caso de quede algún alumno coa materia para setembro, este terá que recuperar o traballado na primeira e na segunda avaliación., haberá algunha proba da terceira evaluación pero só para subir nota , nunca puntuarán en negativo.
  28. 28. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 27 4º ESO - Traballaremos os contidos mencionados con actividades do libro de texto; fichas diversas: de ampliación, reforzo, cuestionarios e traballos. Valorarase que estas tarefas se entreguen dentro dos prazos acordados. - Haberá unha proba extraordinaria en setembro para aqueles alumnos que non superen a materia en xuño. A proba consistiría maiormente en preguntas relacionadas cos contidos traballados na 1ª e 2ª avaliación. (Podería haber unha ou dúas preguntas con contidos do terceiro trimestre que servirían para subir nota, nunca puntuarían en negativo). 3. ESTANDARES DA APRENDIZAXE EVALUABLES Terase en conta a comprensión e interpretación de textos orales, ámbito personal, social, tamén en textos narrativos, descriptivos... Observación,comprensión do sentido en debates,coloquios e conversacións espontáneas Terase en conta tamén a participación nas conversacións a través dos medios técnicos, a través das redes sociais, neste caso a través do email, clases virtuais 4.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas anteriormente, seguindo o criterio de avaliación continua establecido na PD ordinaria da materia. O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto manterá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. 4º ESO - Non é necesario facer tarefas de recuperación porque non hai alumnado con calificación negativa na materia nos dous primeiros trimestres. - O alumnado poderá subir ata 1 punto a súa nota si entrega todo correctamente, si non mantendrá a nota da 2ª avaliación. A nota da 3ª avaliación e da avaliación final será a mesma.
  29. 29. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 28 MATERIA: 2º IDIOMA FRANCÉS 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Nesta materia mantense na medida do posible a metodoloxía utilizada no modo presencial antes do confinamento levando a cabo ca lectura e a realización dos exercicios do Cahier d'Activités relacionados coa materia. A continuación detállanse os temas previstos para esta avaliación e as modificacións realizadas, aproveitando o tema do coronavirus para traballar determinados contidos desde esta materia. Os contidos están distribuidos en cinco unidades que fan referencia as catro destrezas. Nesta terceira evaluación imos omitir os bloque 4 e 5 e non haberá libro de lectura. 1º ESO, 2º ESO, 3º ESO y 4º de ESO, a través do correo electrónico mantiven contacto con eles para a realización das tarefas e exercicios, ca explicación das leccións do libro de texto e da parte práctica no Cahier d'Activités Os alumnos seguiron nas unidades que quedaron empezadas antes da suspensión das actividades escolares. 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN Os contidos mencionados trabállanse con presentacións das tarefas e entrega de traballos, en programas específicos para tales fins como se realizou durante a 1ª e 2ª avaliación. Os contidos traballáranse con fichas e actividades via email. No caso de quede algún alumno coa materia para setembro, este terá que recuperar o traballado na primeira e na segunda avaliación., haberá algunha pregunta da terceira evaluación que contará para subir nota, non puntuarán en negativo 3. ESTÁNDARES DE APRENDIZAJE EVALUABLES Neste apartado valoraráse a comprensión nunha conversación formal, si se desenvolve de manera simple nunha reunión, entrevista, expresándose de manera sencilla sobre temas habituais. Aportación de información dando súa opinión se se lle pregunta directamente, se entende a información en casos cotidianos por exemplo, xestións en hoteis,
  30. 30. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 29 4.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN. O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas anteriormente. O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto manterá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación.
  31. 31. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 30 EDUCACIÓN PLÁSTICA, VISUAL E AUDIOVISUAL 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumo: Nesta materia traballamos por fichas de actividades que os alumnos teñen que presentar semanalmente. Esta maneira de traballar permítenos continuar con certa normalidade a programación, a única diferencia é que os alumnos entregan as actividades mediante arquivos online. Polo tanto, os obxectivos, contidos e criterios de avaliación quedan intactos. 1 epva: Dende o 13 de marzo, os alumnos xa realizaron as fichas 6, 7 e 8 do tema “Punto, liña e plano”, a 9, 10 e 11 do tema “A cor”. Aínda quedarían por ver os temas “Textura, collage e proceso creativo”, “Comunicación visual e audiovisual” e “Foto, comic, cine e animación”. Por outro lado, os alumnos realizaron fichas específicas de recuperación ou subida de nota de exames suspensos. As cales xa fixeron e entregaron. 3 epva: Dende o 13 de marzo, as alumnas xa remataron as fichas 5 e 6 do tema “tanxencias e curvas técnicas”, e realizaron as fichas 7, 8 e 9 do tema “Punto, liña e plano”. Aínda quedarían por ver os temas, “A cor”, “Composición”, “Comunicación visual e audiovisual” e “Foto, publicidade, cine e multimedia”. 2.- INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN O único instrumento de avaliación que se empregará serán as fichas de actividades, as cales o alumno entrega mediante arquivos .pdf, arquivos de procesadores de textos ou arquivos de imaxe (fotografías de móvil, .jpg, .png, etc...). 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas anteriormente, seguindo o criterio de avaliación continua establecido na PD ordinaria da materia. O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto manterá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. A nota da 3ª avaliación e da final serán a mesma. Para a proba extraordinaria de setembro os alumnos só terían que examinarse dos contidos suspensos ata antes o 13 marzo (en caso de non recuperar).
  32. 32. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 31 MÚSICA 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumo: Nesta materia traballamos por un lado por fichas de actividades e por outro valoramos as pezas que os alumnos preparan coa frauta de pico soprano (frauta doce). Esta maneira de traballar permítenos continuar con certa normalidade a programación, a única diferencia é que os alumnos entregan as actividades mediante arquivos online. Polo tanto, os obxectivos, contidos e criterios de avaliación quedan intactos. 2 mus: Dende o 13 de marzo, os alumnos xa realizaron as fichas relativas ós temas 3. Aínda quedarían por ver os temas 4-10 (tivemos problemas de comunicación debido a internet, pero xa está solucionado). Os alumnos están a preparar arranxos adaptados ó seu nivel que subimos a unha canle de youtube compartida. Unha vez que os aprendan, teñen que enviar un video curto deles mesmos tocando a peza en cuestión. 3 mus: Dende o 13 de marzo, os alumnos xa realizaron as fichas relativas ós temas 3, 4 e 5. Aínda quedarían por ver os temas 6-10. Os alumnos están a preparar arranxos adaptados ó seu nivel que subimos a unha canle de youtube compartida. Unha vez que os aprendan, teñen que enviar un video curto deles mesmos tocando a peza en cuestión. 2.- INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN Os instrumento de avaliación que se empregarán serán as fichas de actividades, as cales o alumno entrega mediante arquivos .pdf, arquivos de procesadores de textos ou arquivos de imaxe (fotografías de móvil, .jpg, .png, etc...). E por outro lado os videos dos alumnos tocando os arranxos das pezas adaptadas. A nota da 3ª avaliación e da final serán a mesma. 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto manterá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. Para a proba extraordinaria de setembro os alumnos só terían que examinarse dos contidos suspensos ata antes o 13 marzo (non se deu ningún caso).
  33. 33. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 32 TECNOLOXÍA 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Resumo: Nesta materia traballamos por proxectos, os cales están nunha especie de formato que se pode igualar ás fichas de actividades. Esta maneira de traballar permítenos continuar con certa normalidade a programación, a única diferencia é que os alumnos entregan as actividades mediante arquivos online. Polo tanto, os obxectivos, contidos e criterios de avaliación quedan intactos. 2 tec: Dende o 13 de marzo, os alumnos xa realizaron o proxecto relativo a “mecánica”. Aínda quedarían por ver os temas “Scratch”, e “computer”. Por outro lado, os alumnos realizaron fichas específicas de recuperación ou subida de nota de exames suspensos. As cales xa fixeron e entregaron. 3 tec: Dende o 13 de marzo, as alumnas xa remataron o proxecto de “electronics” . Aínda quedarían por ver os temas, “Computer”, e “Plastics”. 2.- INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN Ante a imposibilidade de presentar os proxectos que están a realizar, o único instrumento de avaliación que se empregará serán as fichas de actividades (proxectos), as cales o alumno entrega mediante arquivos .pdf, arquivos de procesadores de textos ou arquivos de imaxe (fotografías de móvil, .jpg, .png, etc...). 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente subirá 1 punto na nota establecida na 2ª avaliación; o resto manterá a nota obtida na 2ª avaliación. A nota da 3ª avaliación e da final serán a mesma. Para a proba extraordinaria de setembro os alumnos só terían que examinarse dos contidos suspensos ata antes o 13 marzo (non se deu ningún caso).
  34. 34. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 33 MATERIA: LINGUA E LITERATURA GALEGA SECUNDARIA 1.- ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E CRITERIOS DE AVALIACIÓN. Debido á situación producida polo coronavirus, houbo que realizar unha serie de modificacións na programación da materia nesta 3ª Avaliación en todos os cursos da ESO. Nestes niveis as adaptacións realizáronse principalmente na metodoloxía e nos recursos. Centráronse na práctica da lingua escrita (narrando e describindo diferentes situacións e vivencias) e na lectura, (lendo libros escollidos por eles e comentados). As adaptacións e os cambios foron os seguintes: 1º ESO: As UD previstas eran “o verbo”, “o adverbio”, “as preposicións”. Realizaranse traballos de reforzo, revisión e recuperación do xa visto na 1ª e 2ª Avaliación , eminentemente prácticos, onde se traballe a narración, descrición e a poesía, contando todo o que están a vivir. Lectura dun libro de literatura xuvenil. As UD previstas e xa mencionadas estudaranse o próximo curso xa que forman parte tamén da programación de 2º de ESO. 2º ESO: As UD previstas eran “a linguaxe poética”, “sintaxe”, “variedades xeográficas”. Igualmente que en 1º de ESO realizaranse tarefas de reforzo, revisión e recuperación do xa visto na 1ª e 2ª Avaliación, traballos prácticos de escritura e lectura dun libro previamente escollido polo alumno. 3º ESO: As UD previstas eran no bloque de literatura “Manuel Curros Enríquez, Pondal, o teatro do s. XIX”, “o verbo e as perífrases verbais, o adverbio, a preposición e locucións prepositivas”. Suprimimos o bloque das perífrases verbais xa que o adverbio, a preposición e locucións prepositivas xa se viron no curso anterior. Trabállase o bloque de literatura , Curros e Pondal, elaborando o tema e facendo algún comentario de texto. Coma nos outros cursos lectura dun libro de literatura xuvenil e realización de textos escritos. 4º ESO: As UD previstas eran en literatura “ Poesía de posguerra, Xeración das Festas Minervais” “O teatro actual”. Tamén “as perífrases verbais” e sintaxe “ oracións coordinadas e subordinadas”. Suprímese a sintaxe que
  35. 35. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 34 pertencía a esta avaliación e as perífrases verbais que xa se viran o curso anterior. Coma en 3º de ESO elabórase o tema de literatura e trabállase, en especial, a figura de Uxío Novoneyra. Lectura dun libro. Elaboración de textos escritos. 2.- PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN A través de composicións, redaccións, poemas elaborados polo alumnado no que inclúen debuxos, un exemplo son os caligramas, gravación de poesías … Todas estas tarefas foron enviadas a través do correo electrónico e corrixidas con explicación incluída. Ao mesmo tempo o alumnado mandaba as súas dúbidas que eran contestadas o máis rápido posible. Moitos destes traballos utilizaranse para o proxecto chamado “O noso patrimonio”. Valoraranse que estas tarefas se entreguen nas datas establecidas, aínda que non haberá consecuencias negativas, terase en consideración a explicación do motivo que leva a non entregalo na data. Houbo traballos voluntarios que foron entregados pola maioría, mandadas por fotografías ou mensaxería telefónica. Máis que ver novos traballos e temas insístese na repetición dos mesmos e non no avance da materia programada. 3.- PROCEDEMENTOS DE CALIFICACIÓN O alumnado que ten pendente algunha avaliación, recuperará a materia realizando correctamente as tarefas mencionadas . O alumnado que entregue todo correctamente manterá a nota da 2ª Avaliación xa que foi basicamente un reforzo, revisión e recuperación do xa visto nesta última Avaliación. Terase en conta para subir un punto a nota da 2ª Avaliación os traballos realizados con brillantez, sempre tendo en conta o nível que cursan.
  36. 36. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 35 DEPARTAMENTO DE XEOGRAFÍA E HISTORIA DO CPI UXÍO NOVONEIRA (XEOGRAFÍA E HISTORIA 1º, 2º, 3º, E 4º ESO E LATÍN 4º ESO) 1. ADAPTACIÓN DE OBXECTIVOS, CONTIDOS E ESTÁNDARES DE APRENDIZAXE. Na presente adaptación partimos de dúas realidades: a. O alumnado do centro superara as dúas primeiras avaliación -con cualificacións diferentes, iso si-, sen que haxa ningún alumno que non teña sido avaliado de maneira negativa. b. Nos primeiros días do confinamento logo da suspensión da asistencia o centro, comprobouse que en maior ou menor medida o alumnado podía manter o contacto co profesorado da materia por vía telemática. Considerando estas dúas realidades aquí sinaladas, o departamento considerou axeitado o feito de manter a programación en todo o que se refire a contidos, obxectivos e estándares de aprendizaxe, e tamén ó que vai referido á súa temporalización dentro da programación do curso: Nese aspecto, polo tanto, manténse a programación tal e como foi presentada ó comezo do curso. 2. METODOLOXÍA, MATERIAIS E RECURSOS. O feito de non poder empregar as aulas e a inmediatez do traballo realizado nelas, fai preciso revisar a metodoloxía empregada no proceso de aprendizaxe. O papel de dinamizador do profesor nestas circunstancias, nas que cada alumno traballa desde a súa casa, con horarios moitas veces aleatorios, resulta absolutamente necesario, non soamente para seleccionar actividades, senón tamén para resolver dúbidas, facilitar respostas e organizar tempos. O contacto entre alumnado e profesor vaise facer por vía telemática, empregando como soporte fundamental o correo electrónico, que ten cabido para mandar todo tipo de arquivos inseridos, tanto de audio como de texto ou imaxe. Tamén o profesor, para determinadas explicacións que requiren certo apoio visual está a elaborar diversos vídeos que pon á disposición do alumnado por medio da plataforma de Youtube. Os alumnos farán chegar as súas tarefas ó profesor, tanto traballadas de xeito informático como a man no caderno -por medio de fotos, obviamente-. O profesor gardará os traballos dos alumnos a xeito de caderno de clase e anotará tamén se están son puntuais na entrega de traballos, cousa que o correo electrónico axuda a realizar de xeito obxectivo e claro.
  37. 37. C.P.I. UXÍO NOVONEIRA Estrada Cervantes s/n 27670 Pedrafita do Cebreiro (Lugo)  982870633// 982 870634 cpi.uxio.novoneira@edu.xunta.es http://edu.xunta.gal/centros/cpiuxionovoneira 36 3. PROCEDEMENTOS E INSTRUMENTOS DE AVALIACIÓN. As circunstancias actuais non permiten a realización de exames, o que non quere dicir que os alumnos non poidan ser avaliados no seu traballo. Pola contra, os traballos e tarefas realizadas polo alumnado serán o instrumento básico de avaliación. Valorarase polo tanto o traballo do seguinte xeito:  Realización de todas as tarefas sinaladas polo profesor.  Realización e envío das devanditas tarefas no tempo asignado para a súa entrega.  Demostración por parte do alumnado de que integra as correccións realizadas polo profesor dentro da tarefa presentada. 4. PROCEDEMENTO DE CUALIFICACIÓN. A terceira avaliación vai ser puntuada exclusivamente pola realización de tarefas, como xa se indicou no apartado anterior, nunha escala do un ó dez, e dependendo do grao de cumprimento das condicións expostas. Cada tarefa terá a súa nota resultado dos puntos sinalados (realización+presentación en prazo+corrección pertinente). A puntuación da 3ª avaliación dependerá da media entre número de tarefas encargadas e puntuación de cada unha das tarefas. A avaliación final será o resultado da media das dúas primeiras avaliacións máis a nota da terceira reducida a dous puntos (un dez na tereira avaliación equivalería a dous puntos a sumar á media das dúas avaliacións anteriores). No caso de que algún dos alumnos ou alumnas destes cursos da ESO non superen a avaliación ordinaria de xuño, sinalaráselles unha serie de contidos básicos, acompañados de exercicios nos que traballen ó longo do verán. Logo, nas datas sinaladas polo claustro de profesores do centro, terá lugar a proba extraordinaria, que estará centrada naqueles estándares máis salientables dos traballados na primeira e segunda avaliación, ós que se sumará a cualificación dos traballados nos diversos exercicios recomendados.

×