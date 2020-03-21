3 a medida do tempo

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1. Que � un d�a? Cantas horas ten? 2. Para que serve un calendario? 3. Observa os d�as da semana. Cales son os d�as que vas � escola? E cando descansamos? 4. Canto dura unha clase? 5. Canto tempo tes de recreo?
  2. 2. Imos traballar coas medidas do tempo nun calendario do �ltimo ano: 6. Que d�a e mes comezaches o curso? 7. Cando foron as vacaci�ns do Nadal? E o teu aniversario? 8. Cantos meses e semanas pasaron? 9. Adivi�a:
  3. 3. 10. Calcula:
  4. 4. 11. Adivi�a

