Modelos de estilos de aprendizaje exoneracion 2020_didactica

Grupo 1 CÓMO ESTUDIAR l esfuerzo intelectual que ha de hacer la persona para enriquecerse con la experiencia del pasado es...
aprendizaje, en quién confluyen los demás factores como la motivación personal para una eficiente formación integral del s...
Cuandolos miembrosdel subgrupoconocencomose ejecutanestosrolesyse conocenentre sí, la propuesta es realiza eficientemente ...
Los casos permiten a través del trabajo en colectivo llegar a la toma de decisiones, mediante el intercambiode criterios,i...
Una de las clasificaciones de los incidentes es la siguiente: a) Sencillos b) Programados simples c) Programados complejos...
suplementarias esenciales que no fueron solicitadas y que pudieran afectar la toma de decisiones. b) Incidente programado ...
2. Trabajo individual.- (10-20 minutos). Se ofrece alosestudiantesunainformaciónoral oescritasobre unasituaciónquerequiere...
materializada.Este métodopermite quese tomendecisioneslascualesargumentaránsobre labase de los conocimientos teóricos que ...
Tienen la posibilidadde undebate ampliodel problemaylaparticipaciónde todoslos miembros del subgrupo, su limitante estriba...
Los estudiantes se distribuyen en dos grupos que defienden posiciones contrarias sobre un problemadeterminadoindependiente...
El objetivo principal es la utilización de este método es crear las condiciones similares a las reales en lascualeslos par...
retroalimentación, sinobviarlaimportanciaque tiene parael mantenimientode lamotivaciónen el tránsito por dichas etapas. JU...
Desarrolla habilidades en la comunicación, dirección de grupos, trabajo en colectivo y expresión oral.
GRUPO 2 MÉTODOS DE GRUPO PARA LA SOLUCIÓN CREATIVA. a creatividad es la facultad de encontrar nuevas combinaciones y respu...
No permitirlaimposiciónde ideasporparte de ningúnmiembroni laeliminaciónde ningunaidea. Entre los métodos más utilizados p...
Este método es aplicable a problemas comerciales, educacionales, técnicos, financieros, estéticos: aunque es necesariorefl...
3. Generaciónde ideas:Es la etapaen que durante 20 ó 30 minutos,a partir de la redefinicióndel problema, el grupo generará...
El métodode SEIS - TRES - CINCO:quiere decirque seispersonasdanlasoluciónde tresentres con la ayuda de los otros cinco. Se...
método de las ciencias y con las etapas del proceso en general del conocimiento así como con el desarrollo del pensamiento...
La técnica P.N.I. Permite considerar las ideas desde diferentes puntos de vista y emitir juicios de valor pertinente a los...
Para su aplicación se pueden organizar pequeños grupos, se les presenta la situación y se les da al menos una sugerencia o...
GRUPO 3 MÉTODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA PRUEBAS Y EXÁMENES. l éxito en el aprendizaje no sólo depende de la inteligencia y el esfu...
Cuando este leyendo el material de aprendizaje, deténgase un minuto para preguntarse: ¿Cuál será el contenido del tema que...
y del significado de la asignatura y una comprensión efectiva de lo que representan las palabras y las ideas. 5. Investiga...
Las palabras conectores sirven como un “hilo” que conectan un conocimiento con otro. Algunas de las palabras conectores má...
5. Hay notas que pueden interesar de modo especial; es indudable que aquí el lector pondrá mayor atención, debiendo para e...
d) Presta atención al significado, más que a las palabras en sí, debemos entender que leemos cuando el ojo se detiene y no...
1. Tenga cuidado de que sus apuntes tengan los títulos correspondientes y que le indiquen claramente los contenidos a que ...
e) Al exponer los contenidos, los integrantes del grupo van captando los enunciados, desarrollan la capacidad de síntesis ...
4. Al repasar sus apuntes subraye con tinta roja, para dar énfasis a las ideas más importantes. 5. Según el sistema de est...
9. Durante el periodo de la prueba, ponga especial empeño en seguir todas las reglas de higiene. 10. Sugerimos evitar cual...
EL INFORME. s un trabajo sistemático, ordenado, coherente, de temas que son de interés institucional, gerencial, profesion...
7. Para la diagramación de las páginas se deben considerar los márgenes. 8. Se deben hacer constar las citas bibliográfica...
Es una técnica para estimular el interés el pensamiento y provocar una activa discusión. Desarrollo: 1. La planificación l...
Desarrollo: 1. Preparación del evento. Selección tema y de personajes que intervendrán en el evento. 1. Selección de un mo...
1. tema 2. conversación 3. argumento En este paso ordenamos todos los hechos y situaciones que hemos dicho 1. Para ver cóm...
La diferenciaestáenque enel juegode rolesse presentanlasactitudesde laspersonas,las características de susocupaciones,prof...
 La utilización debe centrarse en el comportamiento de los personajes y en los argumentos que utilizaron en su distinto p...
Anotar desordenadamente las ideas que van surgiendo. Agrupando las ideas similares en columnas. Al final se obtendrá varia...
Para evaluar trabajos realizados Nota:En estoscasos,cuandohay variosaspectosimportantesenlalluviade ideasse recomienda ir ...
2. Se pide a los participantesque sobre el tema que se ha discutidoo que debendiscutirenlos grupos, presenten sus opinione...
2. Se utilizaparatrabajar engrupos donde cada grupoelaboraun papelógrafoparapresentaren plenario. 3. También se puede util...
CÓMO ELABORAR MAQUETAS O TRABAJOS PRÁCTICOS. ebemos realizar los siguientes ejercicios: a) Un análisis minucioso del mater...
Identificar la biblioteca. a) Utilizar las fichas bibliográficas para realizar los trabajos. b) Identificar el título de l...
6. Para un buen trabajo se debe sincronizar la proyección manual con la grabación magnetofónica, y las ilustraciones. 7. E...
Bueno, la pregunta fue ¿Cuál es el papel de los universitarios hoy en día? Al respecto yo creo ellos tienen que investigar...
  1. 1. Grupo 1 CÓMO ESTUDIAR l esfuerzo intelectual que ha de hacer la persona para enriquecerse con la experiencia del pasado es lo que denominamos estudio. Estudiar es el esfuerzo que realiza el entendimiento para conocer alguna cosa; es el trabajo que se le exige a la inteligencia para aprender y cultivar una ciencia o arte. Estudiar es un intento sistemático de comprender, asimilar, fijar y recordar los contenidos objeto del aprendizaje, valiéndonos de unas técnicas adecuadas. Estudiar, por tanto, “es una actitud de la mente y de la voluntad decidida de aprender, de manera inteligente, decidiendo metas, seleccionando métodos, recogiendo la información pertinente, solucionando problemas, sopesando opiniones, analizando y criticando tanto las propias ideas como las de los demás”1. Estudiar es un oficio y un arte. En nuestros días, estudiar es un oficio que se ve obligados a ejercer toda persona como actividad principal, de manera más o menos intensa, a lo largo de toda su vida. En cuanto al arte, es la habilidad y destreza de cada estudiante para hacer más fácil, práctica e interesante la actividad de aprender. Si estudiar es el oficio o actividad habitual del estudiante, es absurdo que al estudiante no se le presente nuevas formas de aprendizaje, técnicas de trabajo intelectual que le capacite para una fácil, inteligente, rápida, profunda comprensión, asimilación, fijación y utilización de los conocimientos que precisa para continuar creciendo. En el proceso de aprendizaje podemos encontrar tres niveles: a) Nivel informativo.- No basta para garantizar el aprendizaje acumular varios contenidos en la cabeza de los estudiantes, si esos contenidos no se encuentran bien orientados, asimilados adecuadamente, metódicamente, planificados y dosificados, etc., sino acumulados en confuso acervo, embarullados de manera indiscriminada, sin valorar la importancia de cada uno de ellos, lejos de servir para aprender, introducirán el caos y la desorientación mental en la vida del sujeto. b) Nivel de instrucción.- Miguel Montaigne, en uno de sus escritos decía “lo que interesa no es tener la cabeza bien llena, sino bien hecha”. Configura al aprendizaje en una doble dimensión estructural y dinámica. La primera hace referencia a que los contenidos deben ser organizados de manera orgánica, lógica, coherente para poder ser asimilados y utilizados por los estudiantes. La segunda debe permitir al sujeto continuar incrementando sus experiencias con nuevos conocimientos, continuar aprendiendo por sí mismo. c) El nivel de educación.- por el que el individuo busca el fin, que le es propio de su formación integral, su propio perfeccionamiento como ser inteligente y libre, en definitiva es ayudarle a aprender a aprender. El estudiante es el verdadero protagonista en el proceso enseñanza-aprendizaje. A él le corresponde como parte activa-receptiva e investigativa, la realización de su propio 1 JIMÉNEZ Bernabé. Cómo estudiar con éxito. Edit. Plaza México, 1990. 7 E
  2. 2. aprendizaje, en quién confluyen los demás factores como la motivación personal para una eficiente formación integral del sujeto. El aprendizaje cualquiera sea su nivel persigue objetivos claros y fundamentales, “por una parte la adquisición de conocimientos y, por otra, poner en práctica esos conocimientos”2 Es hora que los docentes, corrijamos errores del pasado, tracemos una línea imaginaria y emprendamos en la gigantesca tarea de formar a la nueva persona. MÉTODOS ACTIVOS DE APRENDIZAJE. En pedagogía aparecen una serie de métodos activos de enseñanza que en general permiten conducir el proceso docente de forma tal que los estudiantes tengan la posibilidad de valorar problemas,e iralabúsquedade solución,intercambiarideas,opiniones,experienciasyargumentar decisiones, lo que contribuirá al desarrollo de su expresión oral y escrita. Estosmétodosaplicadosde formaconsecuentealaformaciónporetapasde lasaccionesmentales, permitenel logrode mejoresresultadosenlasaccionesque se desean formar en los estudiantes. Por otra parte el docente tiene laposibilidadde modelartareasy simularsituacionesque vinculen el objeto de estudio, del tema con la futura actividad profesional del estudiante, independientemente de la asignatura que se trate y de la etapa del procesode asimilación por la cual esté transitando, lo que si requiere una gran creatividad y adecuada elaboración. Entre los métodos activos más conocidos se encuentran: 1. MÉTODOS DE SITUACIONES. Como todo método activo el peso fundamental de la actividad recae en el estudiante, el docente orienta y controla el trabajo del estudiante. Su característica principal está en que el docente puede motivar a los estudiantes en situaciones muy próximas a la realidad a través del análisis de problemas concretos que bien se pueden elaborar teniendo en cuenta la futura actividad profesional de los estudiantes, sobre la base de las acciones que debe ejecutar encontrar la esencia del problema y proponer alternativas de solución. Esto contribuye indudablemente al trabajo con los procedimientos lógicos del pensamiento, el desarrollo de las habilidades que se han propuesto, los objetivos que se deben lograr, así como la expresión oral y la comunicación entre los miembros del grupo. El análisis de una situación se puede realizar: individualmente, en grupos pequeños (subgrupos) o enplenaria.Antesde continuarconla explicacióndel métodoesnecesario,porlaimportanciaque tiene el éxito de la actividad, aclarar como el profesor (inicialmente) debe organizar el trabajo en los subgrupos. Se deben seleccionar tres miembros que actúen como: FACILITADOR,REGISTRADOR Y JEFE DE GRUPO (válido para el trabajo en grupos de cualquier método). 2 OCHOA, Marcelo. Técnicas de estudio,EDIPCENTRO, Riobamba, 1999.
  3. 3. Cuandolos miembrosdel subgrupoconocencomose ejecutanestosrolesyse conocenentre sí, la propuesta es realiza eficientemente por los estudiantes. 1. EL FACILITADOR. Es la persona que actúa como "moderador" en la reunión del subgrupo, debe ir ajustando los requerimientosque van surgiendoencada momento,no permitiráque un participante se adueñe de lasituaciónpor mucho tiempo,deberáasegurarunflujoabiertoybalanceadode comunicación protegiendo las ideas que surjan de losparticipantes. Por otra parte debe mantenerse neutral,no evaluará ideas, ni aportará las suyas. 2. EL REGISTRADOR Es la persona que recoge por escrito en el papelógrafo o pizarrón, las ideas principales de los participantes, constituyendo lo que se denomina "menoría del grupo", mantiene una posición neutral tampoco realiza evaluaciones, debe tener una escritura legible y comprender el lenguaje técnico del asunto que se trata. La memoria de "grupo" es de gran utilidad por las siguientes razones: a) Es un registro instantáneo de las ideas y conclusiones del grupo. b) Recuerda las ideas a los participantes para que no tengan que apelar a la memoria. c) Evita repeticiones. d) Las ideas de una persona se transfieren a propiedad del grupo. e) Facilita la actualización de los que lleguen tarde. f) La información se mantiene en la pared durante el tiempo que se requiera de ella. 1. EL JEFE DE GRUPO. Organiza, y orienta el desarrollo de la reunión de trabajo, debe valerse de estrategias que le permitan que la tarea se desarrolle en forma ordenada, controla que no se desvíen del tema principal y pasen a otro asunto, hasta que no haya quedado agotado el tema anterior. No debe presionaralosparticipantesconsupoder.Debe saberescucharypropiciarlaparticipaciónyaportes de los demás. Controlará que el registrador concrete adecuadamente en la "memoria" las conclusiones a las que se vayan arribando. El resto de los participantes constituyenlos miembros del grupo, son participantes activos en la reunión donde exponen sus ideas, se preocupan por el empleo de los métodos y técnicas activas para resolverlatareayexigenal registradoryfacilitadorel correctocumplimientode susfunciones. Los métodos de situaciones se subdividen en dos grupos: 1. CASOS 2. INCIDENTES 1 CASOS.
  4. 4. Los casos permiten a través del trabajo en colectivo llegar a la toma de decisiones, mediante el intercambiode criterios,ideas,experienciasenlasoluciónde unproblemaparalocual se tiene que aplicar en la práctica los elementos teóricos que se tiene sobre el objeto de estudio. Los casos se pueden presentar a través de la ILUSTRACIÓN o descripción de una situación real o imaginaria en la que los estudiantes pueden comprender algún mecanismo de acción, teoría o principio. Se puede presentar mediante una SITUACIÓN EJERCICIO, es decir la descripción de una situación realista donde los estudiantes tengan que aplicar determinadas reglas, procedimientosy métodos de trabajo. Tambiénmediante laSITUACIÓN VALORACIÓN enlaque se analizael problemaocasodescritocon el objeto de evaluar el procedimiento seguido en la decisión tomada. Una forma compleja de presentar el caso es mediante la SITUACIÓN PROBLEMA, lo que se logra describiendo el problema de forma tal que los estudiantes tengan que encontrar su esencia, sus causas, consecuencias y partir de ahí, tomar decisiones orientadas. Por último, el caso se puede presentar mediante una INFORMACIÓN GRADUAL DE LA SITUACIÓN, es decir se describe la situación, se dan algunas decisiones parciales, sus consecuencias y así sucesivamente (en 3 partes) hasta abordar el problema integralmente. A cada una de las partes que se analiza se le asigna una cantidad de minutos, la última será la más breve. Ejemplo: 30, 20, 10. El métodode situacionesmediante el análisisde casosrequiere unagran creatividadyexperiencia por parte del docente que debe elaborarlos y que disponga del tiempo suficiente. Para su ejecución, requiere: a) Introducción al ejercicio (5 a 10 minutos). b) Trabajo en grupos pequeños (10 a 30 minutos). c) Sesión plenaria (20 a 30 minutos). d) Conclusiones por el profesor (15 a 20 minutos). A pesarde que requierededicación, se evalúapositivamente losresultadosque tieneenel proceso docente,yaque despiertangraninterésenel grupo,ypermite mantenerlamotivaciónenlasetapas que sea posible aplicarlos. Tambiénposibilitalainteracciónentre losmiembros del grupo,facilitael desarrollode laexpresión oral, la retroalimentación y la vinculación de los elementos teóricos con el perfil profesional. 2 LOS INCIDENTES. Se caracterizan por presentar una situación realista a los estudiantes para su análisis. La forma de presentación de la información así como el procedimiento que se sigue varia en dependencia de la complejidad del ejercicio.
  5. 5. Una de las clasificaciones de los incidentes es la siguiente: a) Sencillos b) Programados simples c) Programados complejos a) Incidentes sencillos: Esta variante del métodode situacionesconsiste enpresentaralos estudiantesunacontecimiento imprevisto, suceso o cuestión litigiosa muy breve ante lo cual los estudiantes, valiéndose de la información suplementaria, que pueden solicitar al docente, descubren el nexo entre causa y consecuencia y adoptan una decisión correcta. A diferencia de los casos, la información que se ofrece es incompleta y esquemática, los participantesestudianyresuelvenlasituaciónindividualmenteantesde llevarlaaunanálisisgrupal. La aplicación de un incidente sencillo tiene las siguientes etapas: 1. Presentación oral o escrita del acontecimiento. Los estudiantes durante 5-10 minutos hacen el análisis de la situación y determinan que información debe solicitar al docente. 2. Información complementaria. Durante 10-15 minutos el docente responde concretamente laspreguntasrelacionadascon la situación. 3. Trabajo individual por parte de los estudiantes (10-15 minutos) aproximadamente. Cada uno de los participantes elabora su decisión, argumentándola sobre la base de los conocimientos que tengan sobre el objeto de estudio. 4. Discusión y análisis colectivo (15-20 minutos) El docente exige que se presenten las decisionestomadas por los participantes (puede ser escrita), se comparan las posiciones y resoluciones,aunque realmente nose lograuna sola decisión. 5. Análisis en subgrupos (15-20 minutos). Según la similitud de las posiciones, los estudiantes en subgrupos analizan la mejor argumentación para resolver el caso. 6. Sesión plenaria (30-40 minutos). Cada subgrupo expone y argumenta la solución del incidente. Pueden presentarse diversas opinionesy discusiones para lo cual el docente debe estar preparado y conducir al grupo a realizar un análisis objetivo de la situación presentada. 7. Conclusiones (10-15 minutos). El profesor plantea como ha sido resuelto el incidente en la práctica y las consecuencias de la decisión. Puntualiza los errores cometidos por los estudiantes y las informaciones
  6. 6. suplementarias esenciales que no fueron solicitadas y que pudieran afectar la toma de decisiones. b) Incidente programado simple. Este método se diferencia del anteriorenque se dan variasalternativasde soluciónalasituación presentadaalosestudiantesloscualesdebenseleccionarunade ellasy fundamentar su decisión. c) Incidente programado complejo: Denominado por algunos autores como laberinto de acción. Se presenta a los participantes "un conjunto de incidentes programados simplescon una relación de causa-efecto donde determinada decisión seleccionada, conduce obligatoriamente a otra situación la cual también explica que ocurrió al tomar esa decisión y presenta nuevasalternativas para decidir y así sucesivamente hasta el fin del ejercicio"3. Para elaborar los ejercicios del laberinto de acción es necesario. 1. Definir claramente los objetivos, los contenidos, así como el grado de desarrollo de las características de la acción que se desea formar en la etapa del procesode asimilación por la cual transita el estudiante. 2. Seleccionar el tipo de problema, institución ó entidad económica, etc., de la cual se desea analizar la situación. 3. Recopilar los datos necesarios para la elaboración de la situación, mediante visitas al centro seleccionado, entrevistas, análisis de documentos, etc. 4. Describir de forma lógica y precisa la situación partiendo de los datos recopilados; pero centrando la información en el contenido objeto de estudio. 5. Aplicar el ejercicio experimental para comprobar el logro de los objetivos. 6. Reelaborar el material de acuerdo a los resultados. 7. Elaborarlasorientacionesmetodológicasparalaaplicacióndel ejerciciodondese agreguenlas informaciones suplementarias que pueden ser solicitadas por los estudiantes, así como la solución correcta, sobre la base de un hecho real. Aplicación. 1. Introducción. Se orienta la actividad a desarrollar (5-10 minutos). 3 OLITE, María Eulalia. Sistema de acciones para las habilidades fundamentales de la actividad de estudio.
  7. 7. 2. Trabajo individual.- (10-20 minutos). Se ofrece alosestudiantesunainformaciónoral oescritasobre unasituaciónquerequierereflexión por unos minutos, antes de comenzar a ejecutar la actividad. Generalmente,lainformaciónse hace porescritoy contiene ademásvariasdecisionesnumeradas, para que el estudiante elija una, que por su número o símbolo lo conduce al file o carpeta correspondiente, donde se le brinda otra información, la cual explica que ocurrió al tomar esa decisión y se presenta otras alternativas que de nuevo determine que decisión tomar, así sucesivamente seguirá una trayectoria. En el gráficoque se ofrecenlasinstruccionesel estudiante debe irregistrando ladecisión tomada en cada momento, partiendo del ejemplo. En dependencia de lo acertadas que sean las decisiones, la trayectoria del laberinto será más o menos larga y transitará correctamente hasta el final del ejercicio, tomará un camino equivocado, o uno muy complicado para llegar al final. Finalizadoel tiempo,el docente registrarálatrayectoriade cada estudiante enunahojade papel y luego lo llevará a una pancarta o al pizarrón. Se deben omitir los nombres de los estudiantes. 3. Análisis individual (5-10 minutos). El docente muestralaruta másfactible ysolicitaque se contraste conla obtenidaindividualmente, para analizarlascausas de lasdesviaciones.Este pasopuede realizarsede igual formaenpequeños grupos 4. Análisis colectivo en sesión plenaria (15-20 minutos). Se analizan las mejores salidas en la trayectoria del laberinto y se argumentan las razones. 5. Conclusiones (5 - 10 minutos). El profesorconcluye la actividadhaciendoreferenciaalos aspectosfundaméntenlesdel objetode estudio, trabajado en el laberinto. De forma general el método de situaciones requiere para laelaboración del material que se aplica tanto en casos como incidentes las siguientes etapas. a) Análisis de los objetos que persigue la clase. b) Elección del problema (actual, auténtico y que provoque posiciones discutibles). c) Elección del método (si se requiere un caso o un incidente). d) Reunión, clasificación y selección de la información básica y la que se ofrecerá como suplementaria, si es que lo requiere. e) Preparaciónde ladescripción (enordenlógicoque refleje larealidadobjetiva, anónima, título que identifique al problema, formulación de pregunta (s) a los estudiantes. La aplicación de situaciones es factible en clases donde los estudiantes transitan por la etapa del lenguaje externo en determinadas asignaturas y carreras, pueden incluso utilizarse en la etapa
  8. 8. materializada.Este métodopermite quese tomendecisioneslascualesargumentaránsobre labase de los conocimientos teóricos que poseen,sinobviarlascaracterísticasde la acciónque se desea formar, por citar algún ejemplo: al manejar situaciones similares, se va trabajando la generalización, al tratar de orientarse, rápidamente en los contenidos esenciales que necesitan como información suplementaria, se va trabajando la racionalidad. Es muy aplicable en asignaturas que requieren análisis de datos cuantitativos y solución de problemas de organización y control. 2. MÉTODO DE DISCUSIÓN ste métodode enseñanzase caracterizaporel análisiscolectivode unproblemadado,enel cual se intercambiancriteriossobrelabase dedeterminadainformaciónylosconocimientosteóricos de losestudiantes para llegara conclusiones, esdecir la solucióncolectivade unproblema teóricoo práctico,donde nose produce "debate"ni posicionescontradictoriassinoque se buscala solución colectiva óptima a un problema. En dependencia de losobjetivos que persiga la discusión y la forma en que se desarrolla se puede presentar de diversas formas: a) Discusión plenaria b) Discusión en grupos pequeños c) Discusión reiterada d) Discusión conferencia e) Discusión panel f) Discusión confrontación g) Mesa redonda a) Discusión en plenaria: El problemase analizay discute por todoslosparticipantesbajoladireccióndel docente.Esútil su utilización cuando se desea que todos los estudiantes escuchen los criterios que surjan en la discusión, y aprovechen los conocimientos y experiencias de los demás. El númerode estudiantesnodebe excederde 30,aun así, se limitanlasvecesque puede participar cada uno de los miembros del grupo. Para lograr un ambiente psicológico favorable, los estudiantes se deben ubicar en forma de herradura, lo que posibilita que todos se miren y la comunicación sea más efectiva. b) Discusión en grupos pequeños: El grupo se subdivide en pequeños grupos de 5-10 estudiantesdonde juegan sus rolesel Jefe del grupo, el facilitador, y el registrador.Los cualescon losrestantesmiembrosdebatenel problema y llegan a conclusiones. E
  9. 9. Tienen la posibilidadde undebate ampliodel problemaylaparticipaciónde todoslos miembros del subgrupo, su limitante estriba en que todos no pueden escuchar los planteamientos que se hacenenlosrestantessubgrupos.Estalimitaciónpuedeatenuarsecombinandoestamodalidadcon una sesión plenaria en la que cada jefe del subgrupo exponga los resultados. El docente en las conclusiones resume la actividad y puntualiza los aspectos que hayan quedado deficientes. c) Discusión reiterada: Este tipo de discusión da la posibilidad de mayor actividad a los estudiantes. Un problemadadose discuteensubgrupospequeños(6-8) alosquese leasignande 10a20 minutos en dependencia de la complejidad de la tarea. El moderador o facilitador del subgrupo debe lograr la participación de todos los estudiantes. Esta actividad se continúa con una sesión plenaria, en las que se informan los resultados del trabajo de los pequeños grupos. Cuando surgen nuevos problemas o cuestiones no aclarados se vuelve a discutir en pequeños grupos (tantas veces sea necesario) Estas discusiones reiteradas son previamente preparadas por el profesor, quien ha de concluir con un resumen de los aspectos discutidos. d) Discusión conferencia: En cada subgrupo se discutenaspectosdiferentes,loscualesfueronprevistosenunordenlógico por el profesor. Posteriormente cuando cada uno expone sus conclusiones deben quedar en el orden previsto con lo que se garantiza la lógica del contenido. Esta variedad de discusión permite que se trabaje el objeto de estudio con los criterios y experiencias de todos sin que se produzca una exposición unilateral por parte del profesor. e) Discusión panel: Se realizamediantelapreparaciónde grupospequeñosde participantesqueseránlosespecialistas en el tema los cuales deben contestar las preguntas formuladas con antelación. En este tipo de discusión intervienen dos grupos: El grupo de los especialistas dirigidos por un moderador (panel). El grupo formado por el resto de los participantes los cuales no permanecerán pasivos, sinoque tendrán amplias posibilidades de participación siempre que sean autorizadas por el moderador, quien evitará "careos" entre ambos grupos. El éxito de esta actividad depende de la preparaciónprevia que haga el docente. También tendrá en cuenta la selección de los panelistas dentro del grupo o personas invitadas especialistas en el tema que se aborde. f) Discusión confrontación:
  10. 10. Los estudiantes se distribuyen en dos grupos que defienden posiciones contrarias sobre un problemadeterminadoindependientementede que seaono de su posición.Laactividadcontinua conunasesiónplenariaenlaque cadagrupoatravésdeljefe expresaloselementosde quedispone El profesor por su parte debe dirigir las exposiciones y las intervenciones del resto de los participantes hacia la defensa de las posiciones evitandolos careos innecesarios hasta llegar a las conclusiones donde resalta la tesis positiva. g) Mesa redonda: En este tipode discusióndebenparticiparnomás de 15 estudiantes.Lacaracterística principal de esta actividadesque tanto el grupo cono el profesortienenlamismaposibilidadde participación, sólo que cuando este desea exponer sus criterios debe dar a conocer su cambio de papel. En la mesa redonda el tema que se debate debe ser conocido con profundidad por todos los participantes. En general cualquier variedad del método de discusión requiere de tres fases preparatorias, de discusión propiamente dicha, y conclusiva. En la aplicación se deben tener en cuenta las siguientes etapas: Introducción a la discusión: Exposición clara y concisa de la información fundamental, donde el problema queda bien definido y comprendido por los participantes, deben quedar claros los objetivos de la discusión y su duración no debe exceder de 15 minutos. Discusión grupal: se produce el intercambio de información y experienciassobre el problema planteado, le sigue el proceso de análisis y juiciodonde el grupo escoge un criterio de valoración de las opiniones expresadas y culmina con las propuestas fundamentales las cuales deben recogerse en pancartas o pizarrón. Conclusiones: La actividad culmina con el análisis de los resultados alcanzados, y las conclusiones fundamentales. La práctica de este métodoactivo,donde los estudiantestienenlaposibilidadde ejecutardistintos papeles, permite el desarrollo de habilidades que les pueden ser necesarias en el ejercicio de su futura profesión, en el caso específico de las peculiaridades de dirección, de saber conducir una reunión,aprenderaescucharloscriteriosde losdemás,tomar decisiones y trabajar en colectivo. 3. MÉTODO DE SIMULACIÓN esulta sumamente importante para el desarrollo del proceso docente en la enseñanza contemporánealavinculaciónde la teoría con la práctica y aún más en la enseñanzasuperior donde el estudianteenunlapsusde tiemporelativamente corto,debeenfrentarsealastareas que le depara el perfil profesional para el cual se está preparando. No siempre es posible ejecutar las tareas en un medio natural, ni con los objetos reales ya sea por problemas de tiempo, recursos o seguridad, es ahí donde la SIMULACIÓN adquiere importancia. R
  11. 11. El objetivo principal es la utilización de este método es crear las condiciones similares a las reales en lascualeslos participantestendránque adoptardecisionesque conduzcana un productofinal determinado cuyos parámetros puedan ser medidos y evaluados cuantitativamente o cualitativamente (volumen de producción, calidad de la producción, resultados financieros, diagnósticos, actividadesde dirección,elaboraciónde piezas,etc.) demostraractitudes,asícomo el comportamiento y el grado de conocimiento ante la tarea modelada. La simulación que se ejecute con la computadora debe tener como requisito fundamental que el estudiante mediante el uso del teclado logre realizar las operaciones como si ejecutara las operacionesconel objetoreal,conlaposibilidadde rectificarloserroressinriesgosde peligrosidad y mal gasto de materiales. En determinadasasignaturaslasimulaciónadquiereelementosde juegopuestoque ofreceamplias posibilidades en la conducta a seguir por los participantes, de ahí que algunos autoresincluyan la simulaciónde direcciónenlosjuegosde dirección"y otros aceptan losjuegosde rolesengeneral como simulación. Los rasgosque más puedendiferenciarlasimulaciónson:el hechode que lasdecisionesatomar,o la ejecución de la tarea modelada, conduce a un producto generalmente cuantitativa y cualitativamente y que la "actuación" de los participantes no es determinante. El modelo debe poseer determinadaanalogía con el original yespecíficamente centrarse enel objetode estudioparalocual fue elaborado.Cualquierinformaciónocaracterísticade lomodelado que se exagere ynose relacione conlatarea que el estudianterealizare,puede desviarlaatención del contenido objeto de estudio. La segunda fase es la ejecución del ejercicio, en algunas simulaciones se considera la fase de producción, cuandode ellase trata. Los participantesejecutanel plantrazadoenla primera fase. En esta parte de la simulación los estudiantes utilizan sus conocimientos, argumentan sus decisiones, trabajan tanto con la expresión oral y van desarrollando habilidades tanto en la dirección del colectivo, a través de una tarea vinculada a su perfil profesional. La evaluación. Se realizamediante una sesiónplenariaode conclusiones?Constituye unaetapa importante en la ejecución del método ya que permite valorar los conocimientosy habilidades demostradas por los estudiantes en la obtención de los resultados. Se presentan los informes a los jefes de grupos y a los observadores. El docente concluye la actividad. Algunos autores consideran muy efectivos que previo a esta sesión, se realice una discusión por equipossobre losresultadosobtenidos(teniendoencuentalaplanificaciónque hiciera,utilización de la información, análisis del proceso etc.) que les permita reflexionar sobre "cómo lo hubieran hecho mejor". Por lascaracterísticasdel método,se puede valorarlaposibilidadde utilizarloconéxitocuandolos estudiantestransitenporlaetapamaterializadayladel lenguajeyaque puedenexperimentarcon la "realidad" y comprobar sus conocimientosy habilidades en la solución de problemas, por lo que el estudiante trabaja el autocontrol y el profesor por su parte controla y asegura la
  12. 12. retroalimentación, sinobviarlaimportanciaque tiene parael mantenimientode lamotivaciónen el tránsito por dichas etapas. JUEGO DE ROLES. l método de juego de roles es conocido también en la literatura pedagógica, como representación de papeles, escenificación o juego a las situaciones. Se caracteriza porque los participantes asumen una identidad distinta a la suya para enfrentarse a problemas realese hipotéticos. De acuerdo al grado de elaboración de los roles o papeles pueden ser: Juegos estructurados: Son aquellos en los que se ofrece a los actores y observadores una descripción bastante detallada de las características de los personajes, como de la situación específicapreviaalaescenificaciónyaunque limitenlacreatividadpermitenenmarcarlosaspectos que se desean trabajar. Juegosnoestructurados:ladescripciónque se lespresentaalosparticipantesesmásbiengeneral. Los actores no cuentan con preparación previa, permiten la creatividad y proyección de las características de los participantes en el transcurso de la escenificación. Los docentesdebentenerencuentalossiguientesrequisitosenlaelaboraciónde juegosde roles. Que realmente se ajustenalosobjetivos,contenidos,etapasdel procesode asimilaciónporlacual transitan los estudiantes, así como las características de la acción que se desea formar. Los personajes y situaciones deben ser tomados de la vida real y en especial relacionados con el perfil profesional de los estudiantes. Los nombres de personas y entidades laborables deben ser supuestos. No utilizar diálogos, ni guiones pre-establecidos. Noincluirelementosevaluativosque parcialicennegativamentealosintérpretesconel personaje. Contar con los criterios de observación que se tendrán en cuenta durante la escenificación. La aplicaciónde este métodoes ventajosacuandoel estudiante transitaporla etapa del lenguaje externo por las siguientes razones: Permite ejecutar tareas que requieren determinada independencia. Puedenargumentarde formaoral y/oescritalasdecisionesque adoptanenlaejecucióndelatarea. E
  13. 13. Desarrolla habilidades en la comunicación, dirección de grupos, trabajo en colectivo y expresión oral.
  14. 14. GRUPO 2 MÉTODOS DE GRUPO PARA LA SOLUCIÓN CREATIVA. a creatividad es la facultad de encontrar nuevas combinaciones y respuestas originales partiendo de informaciones ya conocidas El pensamiento creativo transcurre por las siguientes etapas: Preparación;Etapade identificacióndelproblemayde conocerlo que desea comoresultadofinal. Puede darse a travésde laexperienciaenlatarea,labúsquedade información,investigaciónsobre el tema, es decir prepara al sujeto de la información necesaria y lo condiciona para continuar produciendo nuevas ideas. Incubación; corresponde a niveles inconscientes de la psiquis. En esta etapa el sujeto conscientemente puede estar recuperándose de otra tarea. Iluminación: Cuando surgen las ideas solucionadoras o una nueva vía de razonamiento en la solución del problema. Verificación; Se aplica la idea elaborada al problema dado, de él se toman las decisiones. Los métodos activos que requieran el trabajo de los estudiantes en grupos aportan determinadas ventajas, no obstante el trabajo grupal puede tener algunas desventajas tales como: Omitir planteamientos por temor a la crítica. Buenas ideas pueden no ser evaluadas debido a criterios pre establecidos del grupo. Se pueden tomar decisiones erróneas o poco efectivas, provenientes de miembros con gran influencia en el grupo. Se explicitan las desventajas anteriores porque precisamente el método de grupo para el desarrollo de la creatividad, parte de algunos principios encaminados a disminuir esos aspectos negativos del trabajo en grupo. Estos principios son: No criticar las ideas que expresa cualquier miembro del grupo. No enjuiciar ni evaluar las ideas en el momento de su exposición. Expresar libremente cualquier idea. Fomentar la fantasía, imaginación e ideas no usuales. L
  15. 15. No permitirlaimposiciónde ideasporparte de ningúnmiembroni laeliminaciónde ningunaidea. Entre los métodos más utilizados para desarrollar la capacidad creadora se encuentran: Los grupos nominales La tormenta de cerebro (Brainstorming) Grupos nominales.- Recomendable para identificar las variables críticas de un problema o situación específica y para establecer prioridades. Pasos a seguir en la aplicación del método: Generación de ideas: Consiste, en que de forma individual, los miembros del grupo escriban sus ideas en relación a la pregunta presentada. Se da un tiempo determinado. Registrode ideas:Bajoladireccióndeldocentelosparticipantesvanexpresandosusideasenforma de ronda,de estamanerase asegura que cada unotengaigual posibilidadde expresarsuscriterios. Las ideasse anotanenpancartaso enel pizarrónpara que todos puedan visualizarla. El profesor no debe permitir discusiones u objeciones a las ideas planteadas. Esclarecimientode ideas;Losparticipantestienenla posibilidadde argumentaryexplicarlasideas generadas,locual no podrá ser discrepadoo discutidopor otros miembrosdel grupo.Se tiende a que todos comprendan las ideas expuestas. Votación;Cada participante debe seleccionarunnúmerodeterminadode ideas,lasque considere más importantes (5 ó 6). El docente hará la tabulación y determinará las prioridades. Este método garantiza la participación de todos los miembrosdel grupo y se evalúan las mejores ideas. Tormenta de cerebro (Brainstorming) Tambiénconocidocomotorbellinode ideasoataquesal cerebro,esrecomendadoparaproblemas que requieren un enfoque creativo grupal por las siguientes razones: Porque no existe una solución establecida, o la que existe no es óptima. Porque no es imprescindible el criterio de expertos?. El problema requiere una alta creatividad a partir de un número de ideas generadas por un grupo heterogéneo.
  16. 16. Este método es aplicable a problemas comerciales, educacionales, técnicos, financieros, estéticos: aunque es necesarioreflexionardebidamente sobre suaplicaciónono, de formaque no se haga indiscriminadamente. Este método es importante porque da la posibilidad a los participantes de que se atrevan a introducir variantes nuevas, más creativas. Las ideas que expongan no importa que parezcan ilógicas, excéntricas e incluso irrealizables, lo importante es que la propuestade un participante impulse alosdemása formularotras lo más rápido posible, posteriormente se valorarán. Se debe aplicar a un grupo no muy numeroso, en caso contrario se debe seleccionar dos registradores, para que no se pierda ninguna idea generada por los estudiantes. Los participantes se deben disponer en forma de herradura de forma tal que propicie la comunicación y la actividad del docente al recoger las ideas que se vayan generando. La tormenta de cerebro comprende las siguientes etapas en su aplicación: 1. Preparación: Puede contar con 15 ó 20 minutos. Se presenta el problema (oral o escrito) por parte de alguienseleccionadoparael efecto y en coordinación con el docente que loorientará previamente. Se escoge entre las formulaciones propuestas, la más clara y sencilla. 2. Calentamiento: 20 ó 30 minutos deben ser dedicados a lograr una atmósfera adecuada en el grupo para propiciar que las ideas fluyanlibremente durante la generación de ideas. Es necesario que los participantes sientan que sus ideas no serán criticadas ni evaluadas por los demás. Se pueden utilizar distintas tónicas por ejemplo, se puede solicitar la definición de un objeto sencillo, o la opinión sobre algún hecho que no tenga relación con el ejercicio de la clase. La participaciónse hace mediante unarondaenlacual rápidamente cadaparticipante exprese suidea, hasta que se agoten las posibilidades. El docente plantea al grupo las reglas que deberá ser observar para esta etapa y la siguiente, las debe escribir en el pizarrón o una pancarta y mantenerlo todo el tiempo que dure el ejercicio. Las etapas son las siguientes: Relájese y deje que las ideas lleguen a usted. No evalúe las ideas. Este atento y perfeccione las ideas de los otros. Trate de producir la mayor cantidad de ideas. Una vez terminada la etapa de calentamiento pueden surgir nuevas ideas en la redefinición del problema.
  17. 17. 3. Generaciónde ideas:Es la etapaen que durante 20 ó 30 minutos,a partir de la redefinicióndel problema, el grupo generará ideas que respondan a la solución del mismo. Las reglas deben permanecer visibles o se recordarán cuando alguien las olvide. Las ideas que van generándose se irán registrandoen pancartas o pizarrón, como es un ejercicio rápido, puede sernecesariolaelecciónde dosregistradorespara que no se pierda ninguna idea. Cuando el grupo agota su stock de ideas (puede ocurrir a la media hora) el docente debe utilizar cualquier técnica que permita la recuperación del grupo por ejemplo, un chiste, releer algunas ideas, hacer una pregunta abierta etc. 4. Evaluación: Es el último paso donde se evalúan las ideas producidas, se seleccionan las ideas valiosas y se eliminan las inservibles. La selecciónpuede realizarse porunexpertosobre elproblema(participanteono) y se presentará al grupo el cual puede argumentar, profundizar e incluso añadir algunas nuevas. En esta etapase puede añadirla aplicacióndel métodode gruposnominalesporloque se dan los pasos siguientes: Del listado presentado con las mejores ideas, cada participante debe elegir 5 ó 6. Se realiza la tabulación ya sea por el docente o por el registrador para establecer las prioridades decididas en la votación. Se presentan los resultados al grupo (se puede o no volver a discutir). Con la aplicación de este método se obtienen resultados que reflejan con más fidelidad y creatividad los criterios del grupo ante un problema. Puede ser valorada su aplicación en dependencia a la asignatura que se trate, los objetivos, contenidos y etapa por la que se encuentra transitando el estudiante. Es muy aceptado por la motivación que despierta en el grupo la cual debe mantenerse durante todo el proceso. Existen otras variantes: El Brainwritting;Lasideasse van registrandoporescritoen tarjetaslas cualesse pegana la pared. Cuandoel participante pegasutarjetao lee lasotras.Al finalizarlasesióncadaunohace una señal en aquellas que considere de más interés, así saldrán las ideas más importantessin afectar a los participantes que propusieron otras.
  18. 18. El métodode SEIS - TRES - CINCO:quiere decirque seispersonasdanlasoluciónde tresentres con la ayuda de los otros cinco. Se agrupan seispersonasparadar soluciónaun problema,cadauna escribe trespropuestasenun papel ylopasaal compañerode suladoque asuvezinspirándoseenesassolucionesescribiráotras tres. En cada hoja aparecerán36 propuestasde soluciónque multiplicadasporel númerode hojasson 108 sugerencias. MÉTODO PROBLÉMICO. ntre losmétodosactivos,el problémicoesel más utilizadoenla enseñanzasuperior.En una u otrasformasde enseñanza,el docentesuele utilizartareasque llevanalosestudiantesabuscar vías y medios para su solución, lo que favorece no sólo la adquisición de nuevos conocimientos, sino también de métodos de acción. Vistoalaluzde lateoríade laformaciónporetapasde lasaccionesmentales,elmétodoproblémico bienpuede adecuarseacadaunade lasetapas,siempre quese considerenlascaracterísticasde las mismas, así como el grado de desarrollo de la acción que se desea formar. Para que el problema sea efectivo, despierte interés y contribuya al mantenimiento de la motivación, debe elaborarse teniendo en cuenta: Su vinculación directa con la actividad y el contenido objeto de asimilación. Que provoque interés en los estudiantes, para ello,debe contener algo nuevo,no ser demasiado fácil, no sobrepasar los límites de lo accesible. Su vinculación siempre que sea posible, con el perfil profesional que se trate formar. Que la redacción sea clara y concreta. La aplicación del problema es efectiva en la medida que se ajuste a la etapa del proceso de asimilaciónysucombinaciónconotrosmétodosactivos,encuya base en definitiva,se trabajacon problemas. METODO INVESTIGATIVO. e puede despertar el interés en los estudiantes por un aspecto del conocimiento demostrándoles su importancia, motivándoles a investigar. La importancia de esta idea es significativa y exige que los docentes estemos preparados para orientar procesos de investigación. El método de investigación refleja el nivel más alto de asimilación de los conocimientos. El valor pedagógico que el docente le puede dar a éste método, es que permite proporcionar a los estudiantes conocimientos importantes sino que al mismo tiempo relaciona con el E S
  19. 19. método de las ciencias y con las etapas del proceso en general del conocimiento así como con el desarrollo del pensamiento creador. Los docentes podemos utilizar el método investigativo en los distintos tipos de actividades que realizan los estudiantes: observación, trabajo con textos y documentos, en la experimentación, etc., en todo caso es una actividad de búsqueda independiente de los estudiantes, dirigida por el docente para resolver determinados problemas. Desarrollo: a) Elaboración y estudio de los hechos y fenómenos. b) Formulación del problema, para el esclarecimiento de los fenómenos sujetos a investigar. c) Formulación de la ó las hipótesis. d) Diseño del plan de investigación. e) Elaboración de un cronograma de actividades para la ejecución del plan. f) Formulación de la posible solución. h) Comprobación de la solución encontrada. i) Establecer conclusiones y recomendaciones. j) Bibliografía. CONVERSACIÓN HEURÍSTICA. ste método exige una participación activa de los actores del proceso docente educativo, para resolver preguntas y ejercicios de razonamiento. Sócrates en la antigüedad, utilizaba uno similar, reunía a sus discípulos a su alrededor, y planteaba la inducción de los conocimientos. Su método la mayéutica, tenía como objetivo encontrar la esencia de la verdad mediante la demostración o negociación de las tesis por medio de la dialéctica de la discusión. Con el empleo del diálogo se establecía la duda en el interlocutor para que se sintiera motivado a pensar y a razonar con vista a encontrar la solución a los problemas. La conversación heurística promueve el desarrollo de capacidades del pensamiento independiente mediante dificultades concretas que estimulan el razonamiento dialéctico y el desarrollo científico. Los docentes debemos ser conscientes que la capacitación eficiente, efectiva y eficaz estudiantil, depende de nuestra manera de orientar los conocimientos, para que ellos puedan trabajar en forma independiente, realicen por su propio interés la autogestión pedagógica creativamente, QUE APRENDAN A APRENDER, y resuelvan las necesidades que la sociedad les encomienda. TÉCNICA DE EDWUAD DE BONO. demás de los métodos explicados existen determinadas técnicas utilizadas en la solución creativa de problemas. Estas técnicas se denominan por siglas, cuyo significado ofrece algo definido sobre las nuevas ideas a expresar ante el problema que se plantea, a la vez que son fáciles de manejar y recordar. Así por ejemplo: E A
  20. 20. La técnica P.N.I. Permite considerar las ideas desde diferentes puntos de vista y emitir juicios de valor pertinente a los mismos. Los aspectos POSITIVOS (P) son los aspectos buenos que nos gustan de una idea, los NEGATIVOS (N) aquellos no nos gustan de una idea y los INTERESANTES (I) son los que despiertan una interrogante por lo que tienen de originales o fuera de lo cotidiano. Para su ejecución el docente puede trabajar con todo el grupo o inicialmente dividirlo en tres grupos pequeños y que cada uno trabaje con las distintas ideas. Se debe colocar tres pancartas (o establecer tres columnas en el pizarrón) en las cuales el registrador (pueden ser dos para que no se pierda ninguna idea) recopilará todas las ideas que aportan los estudiantes sobre la situación presentada. Posteriormente por parte del profesor se concretarán las ideas más relevantes en cada caso y se expondrán al grupo. Técnica C.T.F. "Considerar todos los factores" es aplicable cuando hay que tomar una decisión o pensar en algo; para lo que existen varios aspectos que se deben tomar en consideración y que de omitirse uno de ellos la elección aparentemente puede ser correcta en ese momento; pero más adelante puede revelarse como una equivocación. En una aplicación se puede considerar el grupo total o en subgrupos, en uno u otro caso los estudiantes plantearán todos los factores que consideren correctos. De realizarse en subgrupos, el representante de uno de ellos expondrá conclusiones, seguidamente se agregará a la lista los factores nuevos de los restantes subgrupos. Todo se debe registrar por el docente en pancartas o en el pizarrón. En las conclusiones se concretarán las mejores ideas. Técnica C.Y.S. "Consecuencia y escuelas" Esta técnica implica "mirar" hacia el futuro para prever los resultados de una acción. Las ideas con respecto a las conclusiones pueden valorarse como inmediatas y las de más largo plazo pueden presentarse en algunos meses o años más tarde. Si se aplica la técnica al grupo completo, el docente irá registrando la generación de ideas. Si se realiza individualmente o en subgrupos a las primeras ideas expuestas se le agregarán las restantes confirmando un listado de consecuencias y otro de "secuelas" que debe quedar registrado en pancartas o en pizarrón. Finalmente se somete a la consideración de los participantes. Técnica P. B. "Prioridades básicas": aplicable cuando ante cualquier situación en la cual se tenga que tomar una decisión, ésta no se debe efectuar sin antes considerar ciertos elementos necesarios e importantes que van a ayudar a que sea la más acertada. Determinar las prioridades básicas no es más que el proceso de seleccionar las ideas, factores objetivos y consecuencias más importantes de manera de poder resolver algo con respecto a ellas.
  21. 21. Para su aplicación se pueden organizar pequeños grupos, se les presenta la situación y se les da al menos una sugerencia o idea para motivar el inicio de generación de ideas. Una vez finalizado el tiempo, los representantes de cada equipo leerán el resultado del ejercicio señalado, lo que se registrará en pancartas o pizarrón. Seguidamente el docente debe tomar una muestra de tres factores por cada equipo, con los que elaborará un listado y procederá a determinar las prioridades básicas, los que quedarán aceptadas por la mayoría. Puede realizarse por votación, dando preferencia a las que resulten con mayor número de votos. Técnica O.P.V. “Otros puntos de vistas”: Se utilizan para considerar la opinión de los demás en relación con una determinada situación. Esta técnica permite obtener gran cantidad de opiniones, cada una dependiente de los intereses de las personas que están involucradas en el problema y es una forma de conocer cono señalan o enfocan su propio "punto de vista". Terminado el tiempo asignado, el docente solicitará las opiniones de los diferentes grupos a través de los representantes, destacará las diferencias entre los puntos de vista de los implicados. La técnica del "antiéxito" utiliza fundamentalmente para identificar problemas, es decir, en generar todas las ideas posibles para que no se produzca con éxito determinada acción y de ahí surge la definición del problema. En general, las técnicas y métodos señalados contribuyen al desarrollo de la expresión oral, ejercitan al estudiante en la generación de ideas sobre la base de sus conocimientos y/o experiencias, y permiten mantener la motivación.
  22. 22. GRUPO 3 MÉTODOS DE ESTUDIO PARA PRUEBAS Y EXÁMENES. l éxito en el aprendizaje no sólo depende de la inteligencia y el esfuerzo, también de la eficacia de los métodos de estudio. Por supuesto, se debe tener inteligencia para triunfar en el saber más elevado, pero la sola inteligencia no basta. Varios estudiantes que son muy inteligentes fracasan porque nunca han aprendido a estudiar de un modo eficaz. Método EFGHI. Examen preliminar Formularse preguntas Ganar información mediante la lectura. Hablar para describir o exponer los temas leídos. Investigar los conocimientos que se adquirido. Este método de estudio ha sido preparado para obtener el máximo provecho de los factores que ayudan al aprendizaje. Se ha puesto a prueba repetidas veces, comparándose los resultados obtenidos por un grupo de estudiantes que estudiaron siguiendo los pasos del método EFGHI obtuvieron los mejores resultados. 1. Examen preliminar del material que se va estudiar. Se puede efectuar el examen preliminar mediante cualquiera de los procedimientos que mencionamos a continuación.  Los autores de textos dividen su material en temas o subtemas, colocando breves títulos descriptivos al principio de los mismos. En estos casos, el análisis de esos títulos le proporcionará una idea más clara y general del asunto que debe aprender.  Si el autor no proporciona títulos para los temas, puede encontrar oraciones claves en el principio o al final de los párrafos que son los que nos proporcionan la idea general del material.  Si el autor no ha hecho ninguna de estas orientaciones puede que haya preparado un sumario al final del capítulo, en el que se incluya las principales ideas.  Si no se dispone de ninguna de estos tres auxiliares para hacer el examen preliminar, habrá que depender del más valioso y útil de los procedimientos; el escudriñamiento mediante una lectura a vuelo de pájaro, para tener una idea de lo que el autor está tratando. Ventajas.  Tener un cuadro general de lo que el autor expone.  Descubrir la verdadera idea que se está tratando de probar.  Localizar y reconocer los puntos más importantes.  Juzgar la organización del tema.  Ver cómo se relacionan los temas entre sí. 2. Formularse preguntas. E
  23. 23. Cuando este leyendo el material de aprendizaje, deténgase un minuto para preguntarse: ¿Cuál será el contenido del tema que lleva ese título?, y a medida que vaya desarrollando su lectura formúlese algunas preguntas que considere que podrán contestarse mediante una lectura cuidadosa del material. Por ejemplo, supongamos que está leyendo un trabajo sobre la vida de Juan Montalvo. Las preguntas podrían ser: ¿Cómo fue su infancia?, ¿Cuál fue su educación?, ¿Cómo influyeron esos aspectos en lo que escribió?, ¿Hubo algún aspecto en su vida que influenció en sus obras?, ¿Es correcto suponer que haya sido influido por los trabajos de algún otro autor?, ¿En qué forma a influido sus obras en otros autores?, etc. Todas estas interrogantes usted puede formularse teniendo en cuenta el título del material de aprendizaje. Ventajas:  Es útil saber con exactitud lo que se busca saber cuándo se está estudiando.  Cuando más se esfuerce por encontrar las respuestas a preguntas provechosas e inteligentes a medida que va estudiando, más probabilidades habrá de que su aprendizaje sea eficaz.  Las preguntas proporcionan objetivos inmediatos que hay que investigar; indican lo que se deben buscar en cada subtema, en cada oración y en cada párrafo; estimulan a estar pendientes de los detalles durante la lectura.  Favorece la concentración porque indican lo que se debe precisar a lo largo del estudio. 3. Ganar la información mediante la lectura. Usted sabe que la lectura eficiente requiere ser activo y que la trascendencia de la lectura eficaz depende de la actitud; hay que pensar intensamente en lo que se está leyendo. Todo aprendizaje es un trabajo que pide a su cerebro entrar en acción y esto ocurre cuando actúa con interés y dinamismo en relación con el material que va a aprender. 4. Hablar para describir o exponer los temas leídos. Consiste en repetir oralmente, con palabras propias, lo que se a leído. Cuando termine de leer una sección o capítulo, deje un lado el texto y repita lo que el autor ha mencionado. Cuando haya leído varias páginas, puede serle útil mirar el título del tema para recordar mentalmente lo que se ha mencionado en él. Si lo que está leyendo no tiene temas con títulos, subraye las partes importantes conforme las baya leyendo. Los subrayados le ayudarán a recordar los puntos importantes y le servirán para reconstruir el tema en su imaginación. Al terminar su lectura será conveniente que vuelva a pensar en los puntos importantes para comprobar si recuerdan suficientes detalles que abarquen los hechos que se mencionaron en el material motivo de aprendizaje. Cuando usted hace un resumen del material que el autor ha expuesto y vuelve expresar el tema con sus propias palabras, se encuentra en plena actividad mental. Al hacerlo se desarrolla otro aspecto importante para el aprendizaje: entender la organización. Esta etapa contribuye también al logro de la comprensión de lo que se estudia. Para reconstruir un tema con propias palabras se debe tener un conocimiento real del contenido
  24. 24. y del significado de la asignatura y una comprensión efectiva de lo que representan las palabras y las ideas. 5. Investigar los conocimientos que se han adquirido. Esta etapa es una de las comprobaciones que usted debe hacer para asegurarse éxito en su estudio. Debe recordar que el repaso se basa en la meditación sobre el material que se está revisando. MÉTODO DEAPRENDIZAJE. EPL 2 R. Debemos realizar ejercicios: Explorar Preguntar Leer Recitar Repasar COMO REALIZAR UN CUADRO SINÓPTICO ea primero el contenido del material para obtener las ideas principales, comience nuevamente la lectura dividiendo el texto por etapas y marcando en ellas los conceptos que constituirán para poder expresar con propiedad la magnitud de los conocimientos adquiridos. Finalmente se podrá realizar la síntesis que estará contenida en un cuadro sinóptico compuesto por los principales conceptos, en los cuales se podrá expresar los puntos principales del contenido. TÍTULO Idea principal. Idea secundaria. Detalle. MAPAS CONCEPTUALES. s un técnica para aprender: Renovar la educación la educación lleva consigo asumir un nuevo modelo de enseñanza- aprendizaje. Los docentes tenemos la oportunidad de contribuir a mejorar la calidad de la educación sintetizado en dos frases: aprender a aprender y enseñar a pensar. El mapa conceptual es una técnica creada por Novak, quién lo presenta como estrategia, método y recurso esquemático. El mapa conceptual contiene tres elementos principales: concepto, flechas - palabras y conectores. El mapa conceptual permite al estudiante demostrar sintéticamente lo que sabe sobre determinado concepto. El alumno debe iniciar el mapa, escribiendo el concepto en un rectángulo, en la parte superior de la página, luego se utiliza las flechas y las palabras de enlace para relacionar los diferentes conocimientos que tiene al respecto. L E
  25. 25. Las palabras conectores sirven como un “hilo” que conectan un conocimiento con otro. Algunas de las palabras conectores más comunes son: “ de la, y los, son, en, uso, por ejemplo, según, también, cuyo, para”. MÉTODO PARA LEER UN LIBRO. e debe leer para comprender, leer bien es un arte, es saber captar y evaluar el mensaje del autor interpretando la organización y el sentido de su pensamiento. La habilidad para dar cohesión a cada fracción del tema y para crear asociaciones adecuadas con las demás fracciones, se consigue por medio de la prelectura o lectura a vuelo de pájaro. Esta técnica consiste en pasar ligeramente la vista por sobre el texto para captar mediante este procedimiento algunas palabras y secuencias que revelen el sentido general del tema a leer. Leemos primero el capítulo a vuelo de pájaro para obtener las ideas principales. Comenzamos nuevamente la lectura dividiendo el texto por etapas y marcando en ellas los conceptos que constituyen las ideas secundarias. Al fin de cada etapa habremos obtenido también los detalles que nos servirán para poder expresar con propiedad la magnitud de los conocimientos adquiridos. Hacemos finalmente la síntesis que estará contenida en un cuadro sinóptico que contendrá los conceptos con los cuales vamos a poder expresar lo que hemos leído. Dice R.P. Faure no habrá memorización más que si tenemos interés en aprehender lo que se nos ofrece, bien sea este interés biológico, afectivo, mental, moral o espiritual. Al principio la experiencia se hará con lápiz y papel, pero muy pronto el lector se percatará de su habilidad y podrá desarrollar una síntesis completa sin ayuda de estos elementos. MÉTODO PARA LA LECTURA DE PERIÓDICOS Y REVISTAS i tomamos en cuenta lo dicho anteriormente en cuanto a la velocidad de la lectura factible de desarrollar utilizando las técnicas que corresponden, se demuestra que no se puede tardar más de diez minutos en su lectura. Tales técnicas consisten en lo siguiente: 1. Observar atentamente los titulares de las noticias, que generalmente condensan el material que va a continuación. 2. Leer completamente los subtítulos porque, cuando existen, poseen un verdadero resumen del artículo. 3. La lectura de los primeros párrafos basta, por lo general, logran satisfacer nuestro interés. Esta lectura debe realizarse empleando “a fondo” la visión periférica, actividad también la ejercitación. 4. El resto del artículo puede saltearse o sólo efectuarse sobre él una lectura a vuelo de pájaro. S S
  26. 26. 5. Hay notas que pueden interesar de modo especial; es indudable que aquí el lector pondrá mayor atención, debiendo para ello hacer una lectura promedio que indudablemente disminuirá su velocidad, pero tengamos en cuenta que artículos de este tipo pueden contabilizarse a razón de dos o tres por diario. 6. Finalmente usted comprenderá que quién hace en realidad el trabajo es la memoria normal o verdadera; los sistemas que aquí anunciamos son simples auxiliares que le ayudan y le hacen más fácil la tarea. A medida que vaya empleando estos sistemas comprobará que su memoria se refuerza cada vez más. CÓMO AUMENTAR LA EFICIENCIA EN LA LECTURA. ectura específica. 1.- Cuando lea hágalo con un propósito definido: a) Elabore un plan breve con sus propias palabras. b) Subraye las oraciones más importantes, naturalmente cuando el texto sea de su propiedad. c) Lea primero el sumario del capítulo o artículo. Busque en él, los puntos a los que se les ha dado mayor énfasis. d) Ponga especial atención a los encabezamientos de los párrafos. e) Antes de comenzar a leer de una vista rápida al capítulo fijándose en los titulares del párrafo. f) Repita para sí mismo lo que va estudiando, después de leer un párrafo, una página, etc. g) Trate de anticipar con el pensamiento lo que el autor va exponiendo. Mantenga viva su curiosidad, preguntándose asimismo, si el autor va desarrollando su idea como usted esperaba que lo hiciera. h) Asegúrese de ir dominando gradualmente el vocabulario básico de una asignatura, no pase por alto los términos técnicos. i) Preste especial atención a los planos, mapas, tablas y gráficos. Sobre todo si se trata de un libro de texto. 2.- Esfuércese por leer, con mayor rapidez. Por su puesto no debe hacerse sacrificando exactitud. La experiencia ha demostrado que una lectura rápida, siempre que se ponga atención a lo que se lee, va acompañado de una mejor comprensión. Una lectura rápida necesita de mayor concentración, lo que da como resultado una mejor retención de los contenidos. Las recomendaciones siguientes; le ayudarán a aumentar su rapidez de su lectura: a) Hágase el propósito de aumentar su rapidez en la lectura. La decisión de mejorar influye en forma efectiva sobre el ritmo de la lectura. b) Tenga siempre presente un objetivo definido. c) Procure leer más de una palabra en cada ojeada. Deliberadamente intente ver las frases y las oraciones como unidades completas. L
  27. 27. d) Presta atención al significado, más que a las palabras en sí, debemos entender que leemos cuando el ojo se detiene y no cuando está en movimiento, por lo tanto, es muy importante que abarque la mayor información posible en cada pausa del ojo. e) Procure captar la idea principal de cada párrafo. f) Reduzca el mínimo estudio en voz baja, está actividad disminuye el ritmo de la lectura, poniéndole al ritmo de la palabra. g) Si un problema o dificultad le perturba constantemente, no luche por vencerla; a veces el anotarlo en un papel para resolverlo posteriormente, libere a la mente de tal preocupación. h) Practique la lectura limitando el tiempo, lleve un record de su velocidad, en términos de páginas leídas por minuto, horas, etc. i) Inicie la práctica de la lectura rápida con asuntos fáciles, tales como revistas, etc. j) Adapte su velocidad a la dificultad de la lectura. 3. Lectura con propósito de retención. La lectura que se hace con propósito de dominar un asunto, es indispensable insistir en lo se quiere aprender. Algunos experimentos han demostrado que el mejor tiempo para repasar un material de aprendizaje, es el que sigue inmediatamente al tiempo de haberla conocido. Esto es así, el proceso de olvido es más rápido inmediatamente después de haber conocido. El aprender, está íntimamente relacionado con los repasos convenientemente espaciados. Ofrecemos algunas sugerencias para juzgar si una lección asignada está suficientemente preparada: 1. Sentirse seguro en cuanto al tema asignado. Un estudiante se siente seguro cuando sabe que SABE; no se debe abandonar el aprendizaje sino hasta que haya desaparecido todo sentimiento de inseguridad. 2. Poder distinguir los puntos principales, de los menos importantes. 3. Poder relacionar las ideas de una lección, de manera sistemática, lógica, coherente. 4. Ser capaz de expresar además del hecho, el cómo y el porqué de las cosas expuestas en el material. 5. Poder expresar en pocas palabras lo sustancial del contenido motivo de aprendizaje. COMO TOMAR APUNTES. l tomar notas de un material de aprendizaje en clase o de lo que se lee, es una habilidad y recurso eficaz para el estudio. Para tomar apuntes, es necesario de una actitud física mental y de atención durante el periodo de clases. Al tomar apuntes, usted debe tratar de expresar con sus propias palabras los puntos principales de lo que ha escuchado o leído. Un dicho dice: que los apuntes son como “ el poco de agua que pone a funcionar una bomba”4 Evite tomar demasiados apuntes. Si usted se empeña en tomar notas continuas durante todo el periodo de clases o conferencias, puede escapársele lo esencial de la discusión. Los apuntes deben organizarse, de tal manera que se entiendan bien. Los apuntes bien organizados se presentan generalmente en forma de esquemas. A continuación le presentamos algunas sugerencias de la forma de tomar apuntes. 4 LOZADA Miguel. Cómo a prender a estudiar. 1981. E
  28. 28. 1. Tenga cuidado de que sus apuntes tengan los títulos correspondientes y que le indiquen claramente los contenidos a que se refieren. 2. No escriba, sino hasta que haya escuchado o leído un tema, lo suficientemente para haberlo comprendido, sin embargo a veces es necesario anotar un tema que sólo se haya comprendido parcialmente con el propósito de investigar su contenido posteriormente. 3. No intente escribirlo todo, el tomar apuntes debe ser un proceso de SELECCIÓN Y VALORACIÓN del material; sólo escriba en forma completa y precisa, cuestiones como las siguientes: citas que no pueden usarse si no se reproducen exactamente y totalmente; datos específicos; lo que usted tenga que utilizar frecuentemente; encabezados de los principales temas. 4. Tanto en las lecturas como en conferencias procure seleccionar las ideas principales, para ello le presentamos las siguientes sugerencias: a). Fíjese en los titulares de los párrafos. b) Atención al enunciado del tema realizado por el docente del tema principal y de los temas secundarios. c) Ponga atención en la introducción del tema. d) Observe los cambios de voz y de las gesticulaciones. 5. Ordene los enunciados de sus apuntes de tal manera que pueda verse la sistematicidad y coherencia entre los contenidos. Esto puede hacerse siguiendo las siguientes indicaciones: a) Colocando los encabezados o tópicos principales en la extrema izquierda del papel, junto al margen. b) Dejando la sangría respectiva, en forma escalonada, los puntos secundarios, en relación siempre con lo anterior. c) Empleando, además de la sangría, un sistema de clasificación o codificación. CÓMO TRABAJAR EN GRUPO. os docentes tenemos que pensar, que el aprendizaje es una actividad colectiva, grupal no privativa de una sola persona. Este modo de pensar es muy positivo, pues hay que reconocer que los textos sólo nos proporcionan los contenidos a estudiar, luego éstos deben ser organizarlos, relacionarlos, clasificarlos y estos procesos para que cumplan su objetivo deben ser orientados eficazmente a través de la discusión en pequeños grupos de trabajo. La educación que hemos recibido y quizá la que desarrollamos en la actualidad es individualista, necesitamos romper viejos paradigmas y comprender que el trabajo en equipo incrementa la rapidez de la asimilación de los contenidos. De este modo los estudiantes pueden: a) Aclarar conceptos errados. b) Se esclarecen las ideas preliminares. c) Se encuentra solución a los problemas. d) Se conocen nuevos puntos de vista. L
  29. 29. e) Al exponer los contenidos, los integrantes del grupo van captando los enunciados, desarrollan la capacidad de síntesis expresiva tan necesaria. f) Frente a la solución de un problema los grupos son más efectivos que los individuos. Estos hacen más sugerencias que los individuos, sino que tienen más rapidez en rechazar las sugerencias incorrectas. g) Los equipos de trabajo proporcionan una mayor variedad de ideas y puntos de vista, si estos son diferentes, constituyen poderosas herramientas para hacernos revisar y mejorar nuestra forma de pensar. Para organizar los equipos de trabajo se deben tener presente los siguientes aspectos: 1. Para la organización de los equipos de trabajo se debe tener presente que éstos no deben ser muy grandes, para que todos tengan la posibilidad de participar, lo suficientemente amplio para incluir una diversidad y variedad de conocimientos y opiniones. Es recomendable considerar para la estructura del grupo entre 3 y 5 personas de acuerdo al contenido a investigar. 2. Con el objeto de contribuir a la discusión libre, todos los integrantes deben tener el mismo nivel académico. No ha de haber en el grupo con poder de autoridad sobre los demás. Los integrantes deben estar dispuestos de acuerdo a características similares, por lo menos no deben haber claros antagonismos. 2. Entre los integrantes deben designar a un jefe de grupo el mismo que orientará el trabajo y la participación en los debates sobre el tema a discutir. SUGERENCIAS PARA PREPARAR LOS EXÁMENES. l proceso de preparación un examen importante debe empezar en el curso mismo, en este momento es necesario obtener un programa completo y, sobre la base de éste, seleccionar los textos y el material necesario para abarcarlo todo el contenido. Esto es, deberá estudiar, entender y organizado de tal manera pueda escribir sobre ella enfocándola desde varios puntos de vista. Es importante también tener presente la tranquilidad, la confianza, estar relajado y sin nervios por el sujeto. 1. Durante el periodo de estudio, generalmente, el alumno debe cumplir un plan que previamente se había trazado. 2. Durante el repaso no es necesario volver a leer totalmente los libros de textos. Es muy útil en cambio revisar los cuadros sinópticos y notas bien tomadas, la sola lectura de estos apuntes fortalecerá el recuerdo de los conocimientos al punto de estar aptos para responderlas interrogantes realizadas por los docentes, con sus propias palabras y sin ayuda de sus apuntes. 3. Es conveniente también imaginar las posibles preguntas que sobre el material de estudio pueden hacer los docentes. Para esto es recomendable manejarse en el campo de las suposiciones. E
  30. 30. 4. Al repasar sus apuntes subraye con tinta roja, para dar énfasis a las ideas más importantes. 5. Según el sistema de estudio adoptado, es conveniente, a veces discutir el tema con otros compañeros, en estos casos, mientras unos hacen preguntas otros contestan las posibles preguntas. 6. Preste especial atención a los aspectos del material de estudio, en los temas que usted no domina. 7. Descanse suficientemente antes del examen, es recomendable no revisar el material por lo menos una hora antes de la hora del examen. 8. Si es posible debe informarse, acerca de la forma de examinación a la que se presentará: si es escrita, oral, mixta, si es de carácter teórico, práctico, experimental, etc., si se trata de una prueba escrita averigüe que tipo de preguntas contendrá el cuestionario, ejemplo: preguntas de una sola respuesta; respuestas de completación; respuestas de selección múltiple; de verdadero o falso; respuestas de tipo psicológicas, etc. La mayor parte del éxito de un examen depende de los hábitos de trabajo, presentamos algunas sugerencias que a usted lo pueden ser útiles. 1. La noche anterior al examen habrá de dormir normalmente. 2. El ingreso al aula de examen debe hacerse de manera natural sin preocupaciones, que demuestre temor o suficiencia. 3. Antes de responder una pregunta deberá asegurarse que la interpretado perfectamente, para luego responder de manera organizada y sin omitir puntos importantes. 4. No trabaje con tal precipitación que llegue a producirle ansiedad, pero sí hágalo con intensidad hasta el fin. 5. Distribuya proporcionalmente su tiempo entre todas las cuestiones. Tenga presente que el dar contestaciones muy extensas a un número reducido de cuestiones, no compensa las respuestas inadecuadas que a otras se den. 6. No espere que el docente sepa lo que usted quiso decir y sólo podrá calificar lo que usted haya escrito. 7. Antes de entregar su prueba; vuelva a revisarlo para estar seguro de haber contestado todas las cuestiones, con frecuencia sucede que, por la precipitación durante el examen. 8. Lea su prueba, antes de entregarlo. En una lectura final frecuentemente se descubre ligeros errores.
  31. 31. 9. Durante el periodo de la prueba, ponga especial empeño en seguir todas las reglas de higiene. 10. Sugerimos evitar cualquier tipo de estimulantes exógenos, desde las simples infusiones como el abuso del tabaco o medicamentos excitantes. 11. Una pauta a señalar, por su importancia en el rendimiento de la atención, memoria, facilidad de exposición, etc., es el número de comidas a consumir antes del día del examen, entre una y otra debe haber un intervalo de tres a tres horas y media, cuando el tiempo es mayor puede haber un agotamiento de las células nerviosas; la falta de aporte nutritivo se traduce en algunos signos como: nerviosismo, falta de retención, dolor de cabeza, etc. CÓMO PRESENTAR TRABAJOS. a presentación de trabajos escritos como resultado de investigaciones por usted realizadas requiere cumplir ciertas exigencias. 1. Redactar es ordenar los pensamientos en forma sistemática, coherente, que tenga una continuidad lógica de la temática motivo se su expresión escrita. 2. Debe en marcarse en ciertas cualidades: originalidad, naturalidad, claridad, precisión, etc. 3. Tiene que cumplir ciertas fases: la invención, la disposición y la elocución. 4. La invención, es el paso inicial, consiste en buscar ideas, acumular informaciones sobre el tema a desarrollar. Comprende las siguientes actividades: a) Meditar, pensar y reflexionar. b) Leer, releer textos, artículos sobre el tema. c) Buscar respuestas a las preguntas: ¿qué, quién, cómo, por qué, para qué, dónde, cuándo, cuánto, qué causas, qué consecuencias, qué circunstancias, qué aspectos? 5. La disposición, consiste en organizar en forma jerarquizada las ideas y pensamientos. Nos preguntamos: a) Cómo debo comenzar? b) Qué aspectos deben constituir el cuerpo mismo de la redacción. c) Cómo debo terminar el trabajo. 6. Elocución o fijación. a) Comprende el desarrollo del tema. b) Consiste en la redacción del primer borrador. c) Revisión del primer borrador y redactar un segundo documento. d) Redacción final del documento. f) Presentación del trabajo, enmarcado en normas establecidas higiene, carteta, anillado, etc. L
  32. 32. EL INFORME. s un trabajo sistemático, ordenado, coherente, de temas que son de interés institucional, gerencial, profesional e individual, etc. Los informes que un sujeto puede presentar son. Orales y Escritos. La presentación de informes ofrecen las siguientes ventajas:  El sujeto que redacta el informe está obligado a ser exacto, concreto y veraz en organizar la información que va a presentar.  La información o contenido del informe de ser claro sin ambigüedades, porque las ideas llegan directamente de una persona a la colectividad en la mayoría de los casos.  Los informes son documentos que están siempre a disposición de las personas que tienen interés de conocer la temática. Cómo presentar un informe?. 1. Debemos en primera instancia realizar un esbozo considerando los puntos principales que tendrá el trabajo. 2. Identificar las fuentes bibliográficas de información. 3. Seleccionar, organizar y compilar la información útil para la redacción del informe. 4. Redactar el informe con las normas técnicas establecidas para el efecto. 5. Hacer constar las citas bibliográficas de los autores consultados. 6. Es similar a un oficio, su extensión depende del contenido. 7. Los informes van acompañados de ANEXOS, cuadros estadísticos, fotografías, gráficos, encuestas, etc. Recomendaciones para la presentación de los informes. 1. El contenido del informe es sistémico, claro, veraz, coherente. 2. Los anexos deben ser bien presentados y numerados. 3. Cuando los informes son voluminosos deben ser sus fojas numeradas y encarpetadas o anilladas. 4. El sujeto debe ser oportuno en su presentación. 5. El sujeto debe poner especial cuidado en los aspectos gramaticales, con especial énfasis en la ortografía. 6. Los aspectos de que consta el informe deben ser codificadas. E
  33. 33. 7. Para la diagramación de las páginas se deben considerar los márgenes. 8. Se deben hacer constar las citas bibliográficas textuales, de autores consultados. 9. La bibliografía de ser expuesta en orden alfabético”5. GRUPO 4 TÉCNICAS PARA EL APRENDIZAJE ACTIVO. a actividad espontánea, personal y fecunda es meta de la institución educativa, “ hagamos de ella la agradable experiencia sobre la cual se levante el aprendizaje significativo para hacer de nuestros educandos seres pensantes, creativos, críticos y reflexivos”6 LA MESA REDONDA. Objetivo: Permite presentar a un auditorio una temática mediante la exposición de expertos para su conocimiento. Desarrollo: Es una técnica activa, menos utilizada, se requiere de varias personas habilitadas en oratoria, sagaces suficientemente conocedoras del tema a tratarse. 1. Dar a conocer al grupo el objetivo conductual deseado. 2. Dar a conocer los pasos y las características de la técnica. a) Identificar los puntos de desacuerdo entre los participantes y promover la discusión. b) Recoger los puntos de vista y presentar un resumen a los participantes del evento. EL PANEL. Objetivo: Presentar un tema para la discusión en forma de conversación entre un grupo selecto de personas, con un moderador frente a un auditorio. HERRERA, César. Aprendizaje dinámico. Edipcentro. Riobamba. 6 MEC - DINACAPED. Módulo de pedagogía.Quito, 1994. L
  34. 34. Es una técnica para estimular el interés el pensamiento y provocar una activa discusión. Desarrollo: 1. La planificación lo realiza un líder y sus colaboradores. 2. El tema es discutido informalmente, sin tener algo preparado de antemano. a) El moderador abre la discusión para todo el grupo de asistentes. 3) Al final del evento se realiza un resumen. Limitación: La discusión puede salir del control del moderador; la personalidad de ciertos panelistas puede distorsionar el contenido del evento, un orador puede monopolizar la discusión7. EL SIMPOSIO. Objetivo:Presentaruntemadivididoenvariaspartes,mismosque sonsustentadosporlos expertos. Se utiliza ésta técnica cuando se desea hacer conocer un tema en forma específica. Desarrollo: 1. Organización eficiente del tema. 1. Selección del tema y expertos. 2. Existe un moderador, es él que presenta el evento, a los Personajes, indica la forma en que desarrollará el encuentro. 3. Al final de participación de los expertos, los asistentes realizan preguntas para ser contestadas por los expertos. 4. El moderador hace un resumen sobre los aspectos más importantes del evento. EL DEBATE. Objetivo: Presentar un tema controversial a la consideración del auditorio con pros y los contras, para convencer a la audiencia, más que atacar al oponente. Esta técnica se puede utilizar para discutir un tema controversial para el cual existen criterios opuestos fácilmente identificables. 7 MEC - DINACAPED. Módulo de pedagogía.Quito, 1994.
  35. 35. Desarrollo: 1. Preparación del evento. Selección tema y de personajes que intervendrán en el evento. 1. Selección de un moderador eficiente, con cualidades y personalidad. 2. Dividir al grupo en dos: pros y contras. 3. Cada moderador tendrá un tiempo predeterminado, seguido por una refutación de ser necesaria. 4. Al final del evento el moderador realiza un resumen. EL SOCIODRAMA. Objetivo: Nos permite mostrar elementos para el análisis, de cualquier tema basándonos en situaciones o hechos de la vida real. Desarrollo: ¿ Qué es? El sociodrama es una actuación, en la que utilizamos gestos, acciones y palabras. En el sociodramarepresentamosalgúnhechoosituación de nuestravidareal,que despuésvamos a analizar. No se necesitauntextoescrito,ni ropaespecial Ni mucho tiempoparaprepararlo Entonces¿cómolo hacemos? ¡Fácil!Siguiendolospasos. Primerpaso:Debemostenermuyclarocuál es el temaque vamosa presentar,ypor qué lovamos hacer enese momento. Segundopaso:Conservamossobre el tema:Loscompañerosque vamosahacer el sociodrama, dialogamosunrato sobre loque conocemos del tema,cómolo vivimos,cómoloentendemos. Por ejemplo:Si el temafuera“Condicionesde saludennuestracomunidad”. Un compañerodice que faltanmédicos,ynoscuentade un caso en el que alguiennecesitade un doctor y no loconsiguió.Otrocompañerodice que hayproblemasconel aguaporque tiene microbios.Otracompañeradice que el problemaesporla pobrezaenque vivimos.Yasí todoslos compañerosvamosdiciendotodo loque creemosque tieneque verconel tema, Tercer paso: Hacemos la historia o argumento
  36. 36. 1. tema 2. conversación 3. argumento En este paso ordenamos todos los hechos y situaciones que hemos dicho 1. Para ver cómo vamos a actuar, en qué orden van a ir los distintos hechos 2. Para definir los personajes de la historieta 3. Para ver a quien le toca representar cada personaje 4. Para ver en qué momento tiene que actuar cada uno Utilización Lo podemos utilizar para:  Empezara estudiaruntema,comodiagnóstico, opara verque conocemosya de un tema.  Veruna parte de untema.En el caso que estemosestudiandountemay queremos profundizarenunode susaspectosal finalizarel estudiode untema(comoconclusióno síntesis).Eneste caso,loharíamos para ver que hemoscomprendidode loestudiado,oa qué conclusioneshemosllegado. Recomendaciones:  Hablar con voz clara y fuerte  Si hay mucha gente más len-ta- men-te  Moverse y hacer gestos no dejar que las palabras sean lo único de la actuación Manejar materiales,fácilesde encontrar,que haganmásreal la actuación,podemosutilizar: sombreros,pañuelos,unamesaunpetate,etc. Emplearletrerosgrandesde papel oteclapara indicarlugares, Farmacia,hospital,pulpería, escuela,etc. EL JUEGO DE ROLES ó juegos de papeles. Objetivo:Analizarlasdiferentesactitudesyreaccionesde lagente frente asituacionesohechos concretos. Desarrollo:Al igual que el sociodrama,unaactuaciónenlaque se utilizangestos,accionesy palabras.
  37. 37. La diferenciaestáenque enel juegode rolesse presentanlasactitudesde laspersonas,las características de susocupaciones,profesionesolasformasde pensarde la gente. Esta técnicase caracterizapor representar“papeles”esdecir,loscomportamientosde las personasenlosdiferenteshechososituacionesde lavida. Ejemplosde rolesopapeles:Papelesde actitudes,el individualista,el autoritario,el oportunista Papelesde ocupacionesoprofesiones:docente,de amade casa, obrero,etc. ¿ Y cómo hacemos un juego de roles? Dirán ustedes? Seguimos los mismos pasos para hacer un sociodrama, con la diferencia de que en el juego de roles lo más importante es los personajes sus ideas y sus comportamientos: 1. Escogemos el tema. 2. Conversamossobre el tema.(Eneste paso,si vamos a representarrolesopapelesde distintas formasde pensar,esmejordividirnosengruposparaprepararbiencada papel,estudiandoun poco los argumentos que cada personaje utiliza en la vida real). 3. Hacemoslahistoriaoargumentoparapoderpresentarloconorden.Eneste casoesimportante y la reacción de los personajes. Y así está listo para presentarlo y hacer la discusión. Utilización: Al igual que el sociodrama podemos utilizar el juego de roles para:  Empezar a estudiar un tema, haciendo un diagnóstico.  Profundizar en un aspecto del tema que estamos trabajando  Al finalizar el estudio de un tema para representar la conclusión Otros usos de juego de roles: 1. Es una excelente técnica para los debates sobre diferentes formas de pensar ideológicos, porque exige defenderposicionesapartirde losrolesopapelesque representamos,ynosólo de nuestraspropiasideas,por eso,eneste caso,es necesariocontarcon material de estudio para prepararlos (periódicos, documentos, comunicados). 2. Tambiénesmuy útil para evaluarel papel orol que tuvo una personaante un hechopasadoy que permita ver claramente cómo actuó ante esta situación. 3. También es útil, cuando un grupo quiere preparar una actividad y quiere saber cómo va a realizarla, como nos vamos a comportar, con cuales actitudes nos vamos a encontrar. 4. También, si deseamos aclarar problemas o situaciones que ocurren al interior del grupo o colectivo,Eneste caso,losmiembrosdelgrupo“juegan”el papelde otrocompañero,tal como lo ve en realidad. Así el grupo se ve representando a sí mismo. Recomendaciones:
  38. 38.  La utilización debe centrarse en el comportamiento de los personajes y en los argumentos que utilizaron en su distinto papel.  Es importante la preparación anterior, para conocer bien que papeles vamos a representar. LLUVIA DE IDEAS. Objetivo:Ponerencomúnel conjuntode ideasoconocimientosque cadaunode losparticipantes tiene sobre un tema y colectivamente llegar a una síntesis, conclusiones o acuerdos comunes. Desarrollo: El coordinador debe hacer una pregunta clara, donde exprese el objetivo que se persigue. La pregunta debe permitir que los participantes puedan responder a partir de su realidad, de su experiencia. Ejemplo: ¿Por qué se producen las huelgas? ¡Por los malos gobiernos. ¡Porque se gobierna para un grupo privilegiado., etc. Luego, cada participante debe decir una idea a la vez sobre lo que piensa acerca del tema. Todos los participantes deben decir por lo menos una idea. Mientraslos participantesvanexpresandosusideas.,el coordinadorvaanotándolasenlapizarra o en papel. Otra forma es que varios compañeros anoten en un cuaderno losconceptosde los participantes del grupo, etc. ¡Un momento! No es que se anota no más. La anotaciónde lalluviadeideaspuedehacersetal comovansurgiendo,endesorden,siel objetivo es conocerla opinión,que enel grupo tiene de un temaespecífico.Una vezterminadoeste paso se discute para escoger aquellas ideas que resuman la opinión de la mayoría del grupo, o se elaboranungrupo lasconclusiones,realizándose unproceso de eliminación o recorte de ideas. Si el objetivoes analizar los diferentesaspectos de un problema, o hacer el diagnóstico de un problema, o hacer el diagnóstico, o hacer el diagnóstico de una situación es importante ir anotando las ideas cierto orden.
  39. 39. Anotar desordenadamente las ideas que van surgiendo. Agrupando las ideas similares en columnas. Al final se obtendrá varias columnas o conjuntos de ideas que nos indicarán por donde se concentra la mayoría de las opiniones del grupo, lo que permitirá ir profundizando cada aspecto del tema a lo largo de la discusión o proceso de información. LLUVIA DE IDEAS POR TARJETA Materiales: Papeles pequeños, lápices, cinta adhesiva. Desarrollo: De lamismamaneraque laanterior,soloquelasideasse escribenentarjetas,unaideaportarjeta. El número de tarjetas puede ser limitado (por ejemplo, tres por persona) o indefinido. Las tarjetas pueden elaborarse de forma individual o en grupos, cada participante lee su tarjeta y luego se van pegando en forma ordenada en la pared o en un papelógrafo. Forma de clasificar las tarjetas: Se pide a un compañero que lea una de las tarjetas que ha elaborado, ésta se coloca en la pared, se pide que si algún compañero tiene una tarjeta similar a la del compañero, la lea y se van colocando juntas todas las que salgan sobre el mismo tema o aspecto, así sucesivamente hasta que todas las tarjetas se hayan colocado. Quedarán así varias columnas. Se regresa sobre cada columna para repasar el contenido y darle un nombre a la columna que sintetice la idea central que está expresada en el conjunto de tarjetas. En esta etapa el papel del coordinador es el de llevar al grupo a sintetizar el conjunto de tarjetas de tal forma que se obtenga una visión ordenada y unificada de los diversos aspectos que se desprenden de un tema. La importanciaenesta técnicaes el ordenamientoque se va haciendoenlas tarjetaspara que al final se tenga una visión clara de lo que un grupo piensa, quedando gráficamente expresado en que aspectos se concentra la mayor parte de cantidades de ideas del grupo. Esta Técnica se puede utilizar: Para realizarun diagnósticosobre loque el grupo conoce o piensade un tema particular,que se discutirá y profundizará en la discusión de forma colectiva. Para elaborar las conclusiones sobre un tema que se haya discutido. Para planificar acciones concretas
  40. 40. Para evaluar trabajos realizados Nota:En estoscasos,cuandohay variosaspectosimportantesenlalluviade ideasse recomienda ir alcanzando por partes los logros, luego las dificultades etc. Recomendaciones: Es útil una breve lluviade ideascuandose trabaja en pequeñosgrupos,preparandountemaque se va a presentaren plenariodebenanotarse enunpapelógrafo.Esuna buenaherramientapara que los grupos puedan realizar un trabajo más ordenado y ágil. 1. Esta es una técnica que requiere de bastante concentraciónpor parte de todos; para que se vaya siguiendo ordenadamente las opiniones de cada uno de los participantes. 2. El coordinadordebe preguntarconstantemente al plenariosi estáde acuerdoenla ubicación de cada tarjeta y hacer breve síntesis sobre un conjunto de opiniones. 3. El coordinadordebe estarmuyatentoa que cada tarjetasea ubicadacorrectamente;encaso de que no haya acuerdo sobre alguna, dejar que se discuta para llegar colectivamente a un acuerdo. 4. El coordinador no debe ubicar las tarjetas según su criterio, sinosiempre hacer que seanlos participantes los que ubiquen donde crean que corresponden. Esto lleva a que los participantes asuman necesariamente un papel activo y participativo. 5. Es importante que cada participante despuésde leersutarjetacomplemente oralmenteyen forma breve el contenido, esto va dando elementos de reflexión más ampliasy ubicando las ideas en el contexto particular de cada estudiante. AFICHE Objetivo: Elaborar un afiche con la opinión de un grupo sobre un determinado tema. Materiales: Pedazos de papeles grandes o cartulinas, recortes de periódicos, plumones, marcadores, crayones, cualquier material de fácil adquisición, etc. Desarrollo: 1. Por lo general esta técnica se utiliza cuando se trabaja en pequeños grupos.
  41. 41. 2. Se pide a los participantesque sobre el tema que se ha discutidoo que debendiscutirenlos grupos, presenten sus opiniones en forma de “afiche”, utilizando ilustraciones. Construcción de afiches: 3. Una vez elaboradoel afiche,el grupopresentaal plenario,pararealizarsudescodificación. a) Se le pide a alguno de los participantes que hagan una descripción de los elementosque está en el afiche.  Quién nos describe las figuras que aparecen en el afiche?. b.- Se pide que le restode losparticipanteshaganuna interpretaciónde loque lesparece que da a entender el afiche. c.- Luego; los compañeros que han elaborado el afiche, explican al plenariola interpretación que el grupo le había dado a cada símbolo. Recomendaciones  Es importante elprocesode“descodificación”delafiche porparte del plenario,porquepermite ir introduciéndose en el tema y captar toda la riqueza del contenido que se ha plasmado de forma simbólica.  Esta técnicatambiénse puede utilizarcomounejerciciode comunicación,lossímbolosnoson interpretados de la misma forma, van a depender del contexto y del grupo que los elabora o los interpreta para que tengan un determinado contenido. PÁPE LÓGRAFO Objetivo: Permite tener a la vista y dejar escritas ideas, opinioneso acuerdos de un grupo, de forma resumida y ordenada. Materiales: Papeles grandes, marcadores, de diferentes colores, etc. Desarrollo: 1. Se escribe enlos papelesordenadamente ycon letragrande losacuerdosa que ha llegadoun grupo en la discusión de un tema. Ejemplo: ¿Cuáles son los aportes del programa de capacitación en orden de importancia? , ¿Alguien tiene algún otro aporte? Aportes del programa de capacitación  Mayor participación  Ayuda a consolidar la organización.
  42. 42. 2. Se utilizaparatrabajar engrupos donde cada grupoelaboraun papelógrafoparapresentaren plenario. 3. También se puede utilizar en el plenario para escribir la síntesis de la discusión de los participantes. Utilización: El papelógrafoesun instrumentomuyútil porque permite que todoloque se ha ido discutiendo a lolargode unajornadade capacitaciónquede porescritoylosparticipantespuedanretornarlos elementos o síntesis que se han ido elaborando de un tema. El papelógrafo puede utilizarse en cualquier fase del taller, es solamente un instrumento, elaboradocolectivamente que permite recogerporescritolocentral de las reflexionesdelgrupo. a.- Se utiliza para diagnóstico: Se puede pedir a un grupo traer en un pápelografo los problemas más sentidos que ellos crean que hay en su comunidad. b.- Se utiliza para recoger las conclusiones sobre un tema: c.- Se utiliza para planificar trabajos: Se le pide al grupo que escribaenun pápelografo los pasos o actividades que va a llevar a cabo. GRUPO 5 APRENDIZAJE CON GRÁFICOS Y MAPAS. Práctica. Análisis general del material motivo de estudio. a) Selección de gráficos y mapas de apoyo para el aprendizaje. b) Identificación en los gráficos los hechos o fenómenos sociales que de narran el en contenido. c) Relacionar el contenido con los acontecimientos, hechos, circunstancias mencionadas en el material de estudio. d) Establecer las conclusiones del material auxiliar. e) Establecer recomendaciones sobre la experiencia que usted la vivió al utilizar el material antes indicado.
  43. 43. CÓMO ELABORAR MAQUETAS O TRABAJOS PRÁCTICOS. ebemos realizar los siguientes ejercicios: a) Un análisis minucioso del material base de nuestro trabajo. b) Selección de materiales a utilizar en el trabajo. c) Diseño del objeto a construir, con la orientación de los contenidos. d) Establecer los pasos a seguir en el trabajo propuesto. e) Construcción del objeto. f) Verificación de todos los detalles establecidos en el diseño. g) Evaluación del trabajo realizado. h) Conclusiones y recomendaciones. APRENDIZAJE MEDIANTE AUDIOVISUALES. ebemos desarrollar destrezas que contribuyan a nuestro aprendizaje. a) Anote día y hora en que se transmitió el mensaje, el contenido. b) Identifique los nombres de los personajes que protagonizaron la noticia, el lugar y las principales características. c) Síntesis de los hechos más importantes. d) Redacte el contenido del texto motivo de aprendizaje. e) Identifique los medios de comunicación en la que se originó el mensaje. ANÁLISIS DE VIDEOS. Para utilizar este recurso usted debe seleccionar los materiales indispensables: TV, VHS, Videos, etc. a) Verifique que los equipos a utilizar estén en buenas condiciones. b) Selección adecuada de los videos, de acuerdo al tema que desea explicar o estudiar. c) Observe atentamente la trama de la película. d) Identifique los actores del trabajo seleccionado. e) Anote los puntos más importantes del video para que usted lo pueda explicarlo. f) Describa los escenarios donde se desarrollan los acontecimientos. g) Organice el contenido. h) Establezca conclusiones y recomendaciones. APRENDIZAJE MEDIANTE FICHAS. Práctica. D D
  44. 44. Identificar la biblioteca. a) Utilizar las fichas bibliográficas para realizar los trabajos. b) Identificar el título de la obra consultada. c) Anotar el nombre del autor; páginas; especialidad, etc. d) Seleccionar el material motivo de investigación. e) Elaborar la síntesis de contenidos para ubicarle en la ficha. f) Las fichas guardan numeración y fecha de realización. g) Recuerde que en la ficha no se anota una copia textual del texto. h) Recuerde que las fichas usted mismo lo puede construir: Nemotécnica tiene las siguientes características, 15cm x 10 Bibliográfica tiene las siguientes características, 12,5 cm x 7,5 cm. EL COLLAGE Es una técnica de aprendizaje, que nos permite utilizar diversos materiales reciclados para su representación. 1. En primer lugar debemos conocer la temática a estudiar. 2. Realizar un análisis preliminar de la temática. 3. Recolección de materiales tales como: periódicos, revistas, tijeras, goma, etc., con contenidos relacionados a la temática. 4. Selección de gráficos y fotografías que contribuyan a resaltar la temática. 5. Diseñar el esquema ha utilizar para la presentación del trabajo. 6. Seleccionar, ordenar y armar las piezas para dar forma al contenido. 7. Exponer a los integrantes del grupo el contenido a través del collage. 8. Conclusiones y recomendaciones del trabajo presentado. TÉCNICADE SONOVISO. La técnica de sonoviso, es un poderoso auxiliar para el aprendizaje, se caracteriza por utilizar el sonido y la vista. Es de fácil elaboración y se emplea como trabajo de aplicación de contenidos o como producción demostrativa de un tema. Para su elaboración le sugerimos los siguientes pasos: 1. Analice minuciosamente el tema. 2. Identifique el tema o argumento teórico en textos, revistas, periódicos, etc. 3. Escoja un fondo musical que esté de acuerdo con el contenido. 4. Separe fotografías o elabore gráficos relacionados con el tema. Usted puede utilizar acetatos para dibujar, escribir, pintar y proyectar en un retro proyector. 5. Para presentar el trabajo, realice una grabación: primero el fondo musical muy suave, luego la lectura clara y pausada del tema. Hable no más de dos minutos mientras la música de fondo continúa, así hasta el final sin sobre pasar los veinte minutos.
  45. 45. 6. Para un buen trabajo se debe sincronizar la proyección manual con la grabación magnetofónica, y las ilustraciones. 7. Establezca conclusiones y recomendaciones. LOS TÍTERES Es una técnica que tiene como objetivo descubrir valores relacionados con el arte, es utilizada para orientar la conducta humana a través del manejo de títeres, muñecos pequeños que hablan por el personaje que representa. Es técnica es muy utilizada para exponer temas de interés social. En el proceso de aprendizaje facilita el relajamiento que ofrece, tanto para quién habla como para los que escuchan y observan. Procedimiento: 1. Investigue a profundidad el tema motivo de la exposición. 2. Seleccione uno o más personajes (títeres) que serán los mensajeros de la temática. 3. Elabore guiones con el libreto (diálogos) que estén de acuerdo con el tema motivo de análisis. 4. Demuestre su habilidad presentando el tema al público, utilizando los muñecos moviendo sus dedos o manos, dando la impresión de que sus personajes hablan. 5. Para la presentación de los títeres prepare adecuadamente el escenario, donde su cuerpo no sea la parte visible de la técnica. 6. No finja su voz durante la exposición del tema. 7. Establezca conclusiones y recomendaciones del trabajo que realizó. PHILIPS 6-6 Objetivo: Obtener en un tiempo corto las ideas de un grupo grande de participantes, sobre un determinado tema, buscando la participación de todos. Desarrollo: 1. Se pide a losparticipantesque se dividanengruposde a6 personas.(Enel caso de estaren un auditorio con asientos que no se puede mover, 3 personas de la fila de adelante se volteanpara formar grupo con las 3 que están atrás). Cada grupo nombra un coordinador que dirija la discusión, y, si es necesario a un relator. Se planteaunapreguntaoun temade discusiónsobre el que cadagrupodeberádiscutiryllegara una conclusión en….6 minutos
  46. 46. Bueno, la pregunta fue ¿Cuál es el papel de los universitarios hoy en día? Al respecto yo creo ellos tienen que investigar. Hacer extensión universitaria, etc. Entonces. ¿Podríamos decir que el papel de los universitarios hoy es tener una práctica consecuente con el desarrollo social?. Sí, y eso implica una práctica colectiva y no individual Resumiendo,paraversi todosestamosde acuerdo:el papel del universitariode hoyesteneruna práctica colectiva consecuente con el desarrollo social. 2. Pasado el tiempo, los coordinadores o relatores informan al plenario el resultado de su discusión. Variantes: Puede modificarse el número de personas por grupo y el tiempo, pero teniendo como máximo grupos de a 8, y un tiempo de 10 minutos. Puede tambiénentregarse unahojaa cada grupo para que escriba su conclusión,loque permite irlas agrupando y ordenando en el plenario. Recomendaciones: Esta técnica es muy útil cuando se va a hacer una exposición ante un grupo grande y se quiere saber las inquietudes que este tiene sobre el tema en cuestión o para sondear el conocimiento que se tiene sobre el tema. Puede utilizarse también para que el grupo formule preguntas después de una exposición. Nodebe utilizarsecuandose quiereque losmismosparticipantesprofundicenenuntema,porque el tiempode discusiónesbreve.Laspreguntasotemasendiscusióndebe serconcretosyprecisos. DISCUSION DE GABINETE Objetivo: Llegar a conclusiones concretas e inmediatas de un problema determinado. Ejercita en la toma de decisiones a partir de hechos concretos. Participantes: El máximo de participante es de 20 personas.

