Illiterate vs Life Doctorate Vs Achievement Educate vs job  There is nothing with Illiterate and literate its all how you...
CAREER CYCLE People need to be persistent in choosing their Career. That rests upon SL.NO INTEREST SKILL SKILL SET HOBBI...
Interest • Do what interest you. • Do that so it mesmerize others because of your uniqness. • Never and Ever give up your ...
SKILL The ability, coming from one's knowledge, practice, aptitude, etc., to do something well: Carpentry was one of his ...
TOP 10 SKILLS
SKILL SET • A skill set is a particular category of skills or abilities necessary to perform a job. Examples of specific s...
HOBBIES • Hobbies will turn you to your habits then habits to your character and at last end up with your behavior.
Dreams & Goals Dreams without goals are just dreams. Construct Goals. Construct your own Chance. Correlate your challenges...
THANK YOU
Graduate employers place a lot of emphasis on finding candidates with the right skills and competencies for their organisations. Depending on the career sector and profession you choose to work in, there could be very specific skills, abilities and knowledge needed to do the job. However, complementing these are general competencies and behaviours that are essential for successful working. These are the key employability skills – the core skills that will make you effective at work, whatever job you do. They are sometimes known as transferable skills because you develop them over time and take them with you as your career develops; think of them as your passport to career success.

