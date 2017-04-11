BIOL 102 Lecture Exam 3 Study Guide Spring 2017

1 Exam 3 Study Guide: Chapters 25, 26, & 32 BIOL 102 General Biology II – Spring 2017 Chp 25: The History of Life on Earth...
  1. 1. 1 Exam 3 Study Guide: Chapters 25, 26, & 32 BIOL 102 General Biology II – Spring 2017 Chp 25: The History of Life on Earth macroevolution & abiotic synthesis; monomerspolymers (macromolecules) chemical composition of Earth’s early atmosphere (gases making up the reducing atmosphere) primordial soup model (Miller & Urey) & bubble model role of submerged volcanoes & deep-sea vents; meteorites protobionts & liposomes-simple metabolism self-replicating RNA & RNA world; ribozymes fossil record & strata radiometric (radiocarbon) dating; half-life; absolute ages; parent & daughter isotopes tetrapods & synapsids know important events of Archaean & Proterozoic Eons (4.6 bya to 635 mya) -Paleozoic (to 250 mya), Mesozoic (to 65 mya), Cenozoic (to present) stromatolites; prokaryotes & microfossils role of photosynthesis in early Earth atmosphere; cyanobacteria; role of oxidation endosymbiotic origin of mitochondria & plastids; serial endosymbiosis; origin of multicellularity “snowball Earth” hypothesis; Ediacaran biota; Cambrian explosion colonization of land: fungi, plants, animals (arthropods & tetrapods) continental drift; continental plates (collide, separate, slide); Pangaea & allopatric speciation -significance of fossil distribution mass extinctions: significance of Permian, Cretaceous, & Holocene extinctions iridium layer in sedimentary rocks adaptive radiations & mass extinction; significance of dinosaur extinction & mammal evolution (monotremes, marsupials, eutherians); role of competition-Hawaii ex. developmental genes: heterochrony, paedomorphosis homeotic genes: Hox genes -role of gene duplication & changes in developmental gene regulation evolutionary novelty: eye ex. Chp 26: Phylogeny and the Tree of Life phylogeny; systematics; taxonomy Carolus Linnaeus scientific names: Genus & species (specific epithet) hierarchical classification: domain, kingdom, phylum, class, order, family, genus, species phylogenetic trees: shared ancestor, branch point, sister taxa, rooted tree, polytomy phylogeny construction: morphology, genes, biochemistry homology & common ancestry analogy & convergent evolution molecular systematics: molecular homoplasies cladistics: monophyletic, paraphyletic, & polyphyletic clades shared ancestral & derived characters/traits
  2. 2. 2 character table (“1’s” and “0’s”); outgroup & ingroup significance of branch length in trees: # of genetic changes & chronological time phylogenetic bracketing importance of rRNA (ribosomal RNA) and mtDNA (mitochondrial DNA) gene duplications orthologous & paralogous genes gene number & genome complexity molecular clocks & rate of evolution 3 domains: Bacteria, Archaea, Eukarya; phylogeny & role of horizontal gene transfer endosymbiosis theory; ring of life hypothesis Chp 32: An Overview of Animal Diversity Animals – multicellular, heterotrophic eukaryotes with tissues; no cell walls; bodies held together by structural proteins (collagen); possess nervous and muscle tissue; most reproduce sexually; diploid stage dominant; Tissues: develop from embryonic layers Fertilzation  zygote  cleavage  blastula  gastrulation  gastrula Blastula with blastocoel Gastrula with blastopore, blastocoel, archenteron, germ layers Germ layers: ectoderm, endoderm, mesoderm Larva  metamorphosis  juvenile Hox genes (homeobox genes) More than 1.3 million species have been named to date; far more are estimated to exist Common ancestor of all living animals lived between 700-770 mya Choanoflagellates: closest living relative to animals; morpho/molecular similarities to sponge choanocytes (collar cells) Importance of new ways for cells to adhere and signal to each other Cytoplasmic Cadherin Domain (CCD) significance Ediacaran biota (560 mya): earliest animal fossils; embryo fossils; predator-prey interactions (bore holes); Mawsonites; Spriggina Cambrian Explosion (535-525 mya): earliest fossil appearance of many major groups of living animals; many Bilaterians (know traits of this clade) What led to the decline of the Ediacaran biota and the start of the Cambrian Explosion? First terrestrial animals in fossil record 450 mya First terrestrial vertebrates made transition to land 365 mya Know main events of Mesozoic Era (251-65 mya) Know main events of Cenozoic Era (65 mya to present) Animal body plans and symmetry Radial symmetry: sessile or planktonic Bilateral symmetry: dorsal, ventral, right/left side, anterior (ganglia/brain), posterior; move actively Tissues Sponges lack tissues Germ layers: Ectoderm, Endoderm (with archenteron), Mesoderm; what tissues/organs
  3. 3. 3 develop from each of the germ layers Diploblastic: have ectoderm and endoderm; cnidarians Triploblastic: have all 3 germ layers; bilaterians; most have body cavity Coelom/coelomates (annelids) Pseudocoelom/pseudocoelomates (nematodes) Acoelomates (flatworms) Difference between a grade and a clade Protostome development: molluscs, annelids - spiral and determinate cleavage - coelom forms by splitting solid masses of mesoderm - blastopore becomes the mouth Deuterostome development: echinoderms, chordates - radial and indeterminate cleavage - coelom forms through folds of mesoderm from archenteron wall - blastopore becomes the anus 36 animal phyla recognized today Use morphological, molecular, and fossil data to construct phylogenies Know the 5 important points about the relationships among living animals that are reflected in their phylogeny: 1. All animals share a common ancestor. 2. Sponges are basal animals. 3. Eumetazoa (“true animals”) is a clade of animals with true tissues. 4. Most animal phyla belong to the clade Bilateria. 5. There are 3 major clades of bilaterian animals, all of which are invertebrates, except Chordata, which are classified as vertebrates. Bilaterians are divided into 3 clades: Deuterostomia, Ecdysozoa, and Lophotrochozoa Deuterostomia includes hemichordates (acorn worms), echinoderms (sea stars and relatives), and chordates; includes both vertebrates and invertebrates Ecdysozoa: invertebrate clade that molts (sheds exoskeletons) Lophotrochozoa: bilaterian invertebrate clade; some (ectoprocts) have lophophore feeding structure; others have trochophore larva Current systematics research focues on 3 outstanding questions: 1. Are sponges monophyletic? 2. Are ctenophores basal metazoans? 3. Are acoelomate flatworms basal bilaterians?

