Manual xbox 360 slim

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
(QJOLVK (VSDxRO 3RUWXJXrV
SRUWXJXrV 3RUWXJXrV 2 VLVWHPD GH YLGHRJDPH H HQWUHWHQLPHQWR ;ER[ 3RVLFLRQH R ;ER[ RQHFWH j 9 RQHFWH j HQHUJLD Con gure o c...
SRUWXJXrV RQVROH ;ER[ 6 com disco rígido Controle sem o 3LOKDV 0DQXDLV GH LQVWUXo HV +HDGVHW Cabo de vídeo FRPSRQHQWH )RQW...
SRUWXJXrV 9RFr SRGH SRVLFLRQDU R FRQVROH QD KRUL]RQWDO RX YHUWLFDO GHSHQGHQGR GD VXD SUHIHUrQFLD Entretanto, se você alter...
SRUWXJXrV &21(&7( 79 Conecte o cabo de vídeo composto à TV. &rQHFwH r Fder GH Y GHr Ligue o conector do cabo de vídeo comp...
SRUWXJXrV 6HPSUH FRQHFWH RV FDERV GH IRUoD GH DFRUGR FRP DV LQVWUXo HV D VHJXLU V V o ,QVLUD FRPSOHWDPHQWH R FDER GH IRUoD...
SRUWXJXrV 6HJXudQ d FrP r VLVwHPd HopwuLFr VVLP FRPR RFRUUH FRP PXLWRV RXWURV GLVSRVLWLYRV HOpWULFRV LJQRUDU DV SUHFDXo HV...
SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 2 &21752/( O controle sem o já vem conectado ao FRQVROH GLUHWDPHQWH GD FDL[D &rortXH dV SLokdV O contr...
SRUWXJXrV 5HPrYd dV SLokdV Gr FrQwuroH dr HPeduFdu HP XP dYL r QWHV GH HPEDUFDU HP XP DYLmR RX guardar o controle sem o em...
SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 2 )21( ( 289, 2 VH R IRQH GH RXYLGR GR ;ER[ SDUD EDWH SDSR FRP DPLJRV QR ;ER[ /,9( &rQHFwH r irQH GH r...
SRUWXJXrV 5(352 8 ,6&26 2 FRQVROH ;ER[ SRGH UHSURGX]LU GLVFRV GH MRJRV OLFHQFLDGRV SHOD 0LFURVRIW SDUD R Xbox 360, DVDs de...
SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 2 50 (1 0(172 Com o Disco Rígido Xbox 360 (incluído), a unidade ash USB ou outro dispositivo contendo ...
SRUWXJXrV (175( 12 2 /,9( 9RFr SRGH VH WRUQDU XP PHPEUR ;ER[ /,9( LQVWDQWDQHDPHQWH H VHP FXVWRV 3DUD LVWR EDVWD VH FRQHFWD...
SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 5( ( 20 67,& 3DUD MRJDU QR ;ER[ /,9( H FRPSDUWLOKDU mídia com um Windows PC, o console Xbox GHYH VHU F...
SRUWXJXrV &203 57,/ ( 0Ó6,& 6 ,0 (16 ( 9 (26 VH R ;ER[ SDUD UHSURGX]LU P VLFD YHU imagens e assistir vídeos de outros GLVS...
SRUWXJXrV 6LJD HVWDV HWDSDV SDUD VROXFLRQDU TXDLVTXHU di culdades que encontrar ao usar o YLGHRJDPH ;ER[ H R VLVWHPD GH HQ...
SRUWXJXrV EHP YHQWLODGD ORQJH GH RXWUDV IRQWHV GH FDORU H GHVEORTXHLH DV YHQWLODo HV HSRLV TXH HVIULDU D OX] GHL[DUi GH SL...
SRUWXJXrV /LPSH d 3DUD OLPSDU R FRQVROH ;ER[ • Desconecte o sistema de alimentação da energia para evitar que o console qu...
SRUWXJXrV -2 8( ( )250 6 8 é9(/ 9,626 ,03257 17(6 62 5( 6 Ó ( 2 -2 5 9, (2 0(6 wdtXHV dSrSopwLFrV irwrVVHQV YHLV PD SRUFHQ...
SRUWXJXrV 3ureoHPdV PXVFXorHVtXHopwLFrV 2 XVR GH FRQWUROHV GH MRJRV WHFODGR PRXVH RX RXWURV GLVSRVLWLYRV HOHWU QLFRV GH HQ...
SRUWXJXrV 2 87,/, 5 6(8 2 6 28 &(66 5,2 92& &21&25 &20 (67( 7(502 ( 5 17, 17(6 ( ,167 / 5 6(8 2 6 28 &(66 5,2 ) 925 /(, &2...
SRUWXJXrV Microsoft irá, à Sua escolha, substituí-lo RX UHSDUi OR RX UHVWLWXLU R SUHoR TXH 9RFr SDJRX SHOR ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVy...
SRUWXJXrV 1®2 5(/ ,21 26 ,5( 0(1 ( 20 0 ()(, 2 (0 6( ; 2; 6 2 ACESSÓRIO. ESSAS EXCLUSÕES APLICAM-SE 0(602 4 ( 0, 5262) (1+...
SRUWXJXrV 5( 8/ 0(1726 (oLPLQd r GH uHV GXrV GH SLokdV H HtXLSdPHQwrV HoHwurHoHwu QLFrV Este símbolo no produto ou em suas...
SRUWXJXrV ,5(,726 8725 ,6 V LQIRUPDo HV FRQWLGDV QHVWH GRFXPHQWR LQFOXLQGR 5/ H RXWUDV UHIHUrQFLDV D VLWHV GD ,QWHUQHW HVW...
&86720(5 6833257 )RU DQV HUV WR FRPPRQ TXHVWLRQV WURXEOHVKRRWLQJ VWHSV DQG ;ER[ XVWRPHU 6XSSRUW FRQWDFW LQIRUPDWLRQ YLVLW ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Manual xbox 360 slim

14 views

Published on

Manual xbox 360 slim

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Manual xbox 360 slim

  1. 1. (QJOLVK (VSDxRO 3RUWXJXrV
  2. 2. SRUWXJXrV 3RUWXJXrV 2 VLVWHPD GH YLGHRJDPH H HQWUHWHQLPHQWR ;ER[ 3RVLFLRQH R ;ER[ RQHFWH j 9 RQHFWH j HQHUJLD Con gure o controle Con gure o fone de ouvido 5HSURGX]D GLVFRV Escolha a experiência da família Con gure o armazenamento (QWUH QR ;ER[ /,9( Con gure a rede doméstica RPSDUWLOKH P VLFDV LPDJHQV e vídeos 6ROXomR GH SUREOHPDV XLGH GR ;ER[ -RJXH GH IRUPD VDXGiYHO HUPR GH JDUDQWLD OLPLWDGD 5HJXODPHQWRV LUHLWRV DXWRUDLV WHQGLPHQWR DR FOLHQWH Este símbolo identi ca mensagens de VHJXUDQoD H VD GH QHVWH PDQXDO H QRV PDQXDLV GH DFHVVyULRV GR ;ER[ 2 A falha em con gurar, usar e cuidar FRUUHWDPHQWH GR YLGHRJDPH ;ER[ H GR VLVWHPD GH HQWUHWHQLPHQWR SRGH DXPHQWDU R ULVFR GH IHULPHQWRV VpULRV RX PRUWH RX GDQRV DR YLGHRJDPH ;ER[ H DR VLVWHPD GH HQWUHWHQLPHQWR /HLD HVWH PDQXDO H RV PDQXDLV GH TXDOTXHU DFHVVyULR SDUD REWHU LQIRUPDo HV LPSRUWDQWHV VREUH VHJXUDQoD H VD GH XDUGH RV PDQXDLV SDUD UHIHUrQFLD IXWXUD 3DUD VXEVWLWXLomR GH PDQXDLV Yi SDUD [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW QWHV GH SHUPLWLU TXH DV FULDQoDV XVHP R YLGHRJDPH ;ER[ H R VLVWHPD GH HQWUHWHQLPHQWR HWHUPLQH FRPR FDGD FULDQoD SRGH XVDU R FRQVROH ;ER[ MRJDQGR FRQHFWDQGR DR ;ER[ /,9( VXEVWLWXLQGR DV SLOKDV FXLGDQGR GD SDUWH HOpWULFD FDER 9 H FRQH[ HV GD UHGH H VH HODV GHYHP VHU VXSHUYLVLRQDGDV QHVVDV DWLYLGDGHV 6H YRFr SHUPLWLU TXH DV FULDQoDV XVHP R FRQVROH ;ER[ VHP VXSHUYLVmR QmR VH HVTXHoD GH H[SOLFDU WRGDV DV LQIRUPDo HV H LQVWUXo HV VREUH VHJXUDQoD H VD GH 2 FRQVROH ;ER[ QmR UHSURGX] MRJRV copiados ou “piratas” ou mídias não DXWRUL]DGDV 1mR WHQWH HOLPLQDU R VLVWHPD GH SURWHomR DQWLSLUDWDULD GR ;ER[ LVVR SRGH ID]HU FRP TXH R FRQVROH ;ER[ SDUH GH IXQFLRQDU SHUPDQHQWHPHQWH OpP GLVVR D DUDQWLD /LPLWDGD VHUi DQXODGD H R FRQVROH ;ER[ QmR SRGHUi PDLV VHU UHSDUDGR SRU VHUYLoR DXWRUL]DGR PHVPR PHGLDQWH SDJDPHQWR 9RFr GHYH DFHLWDU RV WHUPRV H FRQGLo HV GD DUDQWLD /LPLWDGD H OHU HVWH PDQXDO SDUD XVDU R FRQVROH ;ER[ 6H YRFr QmR DFHLWDU HVWHV WHUPRV H FRQGLo HV QmR con gure ou use o console Xbox 360 e GHYROYD R SDUD D 0LFURVRIW SDUD UHFHEHU R UHHPEROVR
  3. 3. SRUWXJXrV RQVROH ;ER[ 6 com disco rígido Controle sem o 3LOKDV 0DQXDLV GH LQVWUXo HV +HDGVHW Cabo de vídeo FRPSRQHQWH )RQWH GH DOLPHQWDomR DER GH DOLPHQWDomR 2EULJDGR SRU DGTXLULU R VLVWHPD GH YLGHRJDPH H HQWUHWHQLPHQWR ;ER[ GD 0LFURVRIW Use estas instruções para con gurar o sistema Xbox 360 e saber aonde ir para obter mais LQIRUPDo HV 2 6,67(0 ( 9, (2 0( ( (175(7(1,0(172 2 RWmR GH HQHUJLD 9HQWRLQKD GH UHVIULDPHQWR LVFR rígido DQGHMD GH GLVFRV RWmR HMHWDU(QHUJLD 3RUWD GH vídeo 3RUWD DX[LOLDU SRUWDV 6RWmR FRQHFWDU UHFHSWRU ,5 3RUWD 6 3 ,) iXGLR GLJLWDO 3RUWD + 0, 9 3RUWD (WKHUQHW SRUWDV 6
  4. 4. SRUWXJXrV 9RFr SRGH SRVLFLRQDU R FRQVROH QD KRUL]RQWDO RX YHUWLFDO GHSHQGHQGR GD VXD SUHIHUrQFLD Entretanto, se você alterar a orientação, veri que se o console está desligado e se não há disco QD EDQGHMD RPH FXLGDGR SDUD QmR EORTXHDU DV DEHUWXUDV GH YHQWLODomR RX R UHFHSWRU ,5 HP TXDOTXHU SRVLomR TXH FRORFDU R FRQVROH 326,&,21( 2 2 (YLwH tXH r FrQVroH FdLd 6H R FRQVROH ;ER[ FDLU H DWLQJLU DOJXpP HVSHFLDOPHQWH XPD FULDQoD SHTXHQD SRGH SURYRFDU IHULPHQWRV JUDYHV 3DUD UHGX]LU R ULVFR GH IHULPHQWRV e danos ao console Xbox 360, con gure o FRQVROH GH DFRUGR FRP DV LQVWUXo HV DEDL[R RORTXH R FRQVROH HP XPD superfície que: • Seja plana e nivelada. • Seja estável e não tenha possibilidade GH LQFOLQDU • Permita que todos os pés do console estejam em contato com a superfície. • Não tenha possibilidade de deixar o FRQVROH HVFRUUHJDU RX GHVOL]DU • Seja limpa e livre de pó e fragmentos. Se a superfície ou os pés do console carem sujos ou empoeirados, limpe-os FRP XP SDQR VHFR 6H R FRQVROH HVWLYHU SRVLFLRQDGR QD YHUWLFDO FRORTXH R HP uma superfície onde não tenha perigo de FDLU VH LQFOLQDGD Organize todos os cabos e os de modo TXH SHVVRDV H DQLPDLV QmR WURSHFHP RX SX[HP DFLGHQWDOPHQWH RV FDERV DR VH PRYLPHQWDU RX DQGDU SHOR ORFDO 4XDQGR R FRQVROH QmR HVWLYHU VHQGR XVDGR desconecte todos os cabos e os da IUHQWH H GH WUiV GR FRQVROH SDUD PDQWr ORV IRUD GR DOFDQFH GH FULDQoDV H DQLPDLV 1mR SHUPLWD TXH DV FULDQoDV EULQTXHP com cabos e os. Evite que o console que VXSHudtXHFLGr 1mR EORTXHLH DV DEHUWXUDV GH YHQWLODomR GR FRQVROH RX GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR 1mR FRORTXH R FRQVROH RX VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR VRE R FDUSHWH HP XPD FDPD sofá ou em outra superfície macia para HYLWDU TXH DV DEHUWXUDV GH YHQWLODomR VHMDP EORTXHDGDV 1mR FRORTXH R FRQVROH RX VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR HP XP HVSDoR con nado como uma estante para livros, UDFN RX JDELQHWH GH VRP D QmR VHU TXH R HVSDoR VHMD EHP YHQWLODGR 1mR FRORTXH nada, incluindo equipamento de vídeo, HP FLPD GR FRQVROH 1mR FRORTXH R FRQVROH RX VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR SHUWR GH IRQWHV GH FDORU FRPR UDGLDGRUHV UHJLVWUR GH aquecimento, fogões ou ampli cadores. (YLwH iXPd d H SrHLud 1mR XVH R FRQVROH HP ORFDLV HQIXPDoDGRV RX HPSRHLUDGRV )XPDoD H SRHLUD SRGHP dani car o console, principalmente as XQLGDGHV GH GLVFR
  5. 5. SRUWXJXrV &21(&7( 79 Conecte o cabo de vídeo composto à TV. &rQHFwH r Fder GH Y GHr Ligue o conector do cabo de vídeo composto à porta de vídeo do console. RQHFWH R FRQHFWRU FRPSRVWR HP WLUDV amarelas no cabo à entrada de vídeo DPDUHOD QD 9 RQHFWH RV FRQHFWRUHV GH iXGLR QDV FRUHV EUDQFR H YHUPHOKR HVTXHUGR H GLUHLWR jV HQWUDGDV GH iXGLR QDV FRUHV EUDQFR H YHUPHOKR QD 9 3DUD VLVWHPDV GH iXGLR GR WLSR PRQR FRQHFWH R FRQHFWRU GH iXGLR EUDQFR RX YHUPHOKR D XPD HQWUDGD GH iXGLR Selecione a entrada de vídeo apropriada SDUD D 9 1RPHV FRPXQV SDUD HQWUDGD de vídeo incluem Input Select, AUX, Line ,Q /LQH ,Q ,QSXW 6RXUFH H (; 2XwudV HQwudGdV 9RFr SRGH WDPEpP FRQHFWDU HP DOJXQV WLSRV DGLFLRQDLV GH HQWUDGD GH 9 FRPR FRPSRQHQWH + 0, 9 RX iXGLR GLJLWDO FDERV YHQGLGRV VHSDUDGDPHQWH 3DUD REWHU PDLV LQIRUPDo HV YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VHWXS 32 1 ,PDJHQV HVWDFLRQiULDV HP YLGHRJDPHV podem car “queimadas” em algumas telas GH 9 FULDQGR XPD VRPEUD SHUPDQHQWH RQVXOWH R PDQXDO GR XVXiULR GD 9 RX R IDEULFDQWH DQWHV GH FRPHoDU D MRJDU
  6. 6. SRUWXJXrV 6HPSUH FRQHFWH RV FDERV GH IRUoD GH DFRUGR FRP DV LQVWUXo HV D VHJXLU V V o ,QVLUD FRPSOHWDPHQWH R FDER GH IRUoD QR FRQVROH ;ER[ RQHFWH R FDER GH IRUoD QR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR DWp TXH SDUH RQHFWH D RXWUD H[WUHPLGDGH GR FDER GH IRUoD QD WRPDGD GD SDUHGH 1mR p UHFRPHQGiYHO FRQHFWDU HP XPD UpJXD GH WRPDGDV RX H[WHQVmR OX] GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR GHYH EULOKDU HP XPD FRU kPEDU TXDQGR HVWLYHU FRUUHWDPHQWH FRQHFWDGD j DOLPHQWDomR H R FRQVROH HVWLYHU GHVOLJDGR &21(&7( (1(5 ,
  7. 7. SRUWXJXrV 6HJXudQ d FrP r VLVwHPd HopwuLFr VVLP FRPR RFRUUH FRP PXLWRV RXWURV GLVSRVLWLYRV HOpWULFRV LJQRUDU DV SUHFDXo HV D VHJXLU SRGH UHVXOWDU HP VpULR IHULPHQWR PRUWH SRU FKRTXH HOpWULFR IRJR RX GDQR DR FRQVROH ;ER[ 6HOHFLRQH D IRQWH GH HQHUJLD DSURSULDGD SDUD R FRQVROH ;ER[ • Use apenas a unidade do sistema de DOLPHQWDomR H FDER GH IRUoD incluídos no console ou recebidos de XP FHQWUR GH UHSDUR DXWRUL]DGR 6H YRFr QmR WLYHU FHUWH]D VH D XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR p D FRUUHWD FRPSDUH R Q PHUR GR PRGHOR GHVVD XQLGDGH DR Q PHUR GR modelo especi cado no console. Se IRU QHFHVViULD D UHSRVLomR GD XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR RX GR FDER GH IRUoD FRQVXOWH DV LQIRUPDo HV GH FRQWDWR GR WHQGLPHQWR DR FOLHQWH GR ;ER[ HP [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW • Veri que se a tomada elétrica fornece R WLSR GH HQHUJLD LQGLFDGD QD XQLGDGH GH DOLPHQWDomR HP WHUPRV GH YROWDJHP 9 H IUHTXrQFLD +] 6H YRFr QmR WLYHU FHUWH]D GR WLSR GH HQHUJLD IRUQHFLGD SDUD VXD FDVD consulte um eletricista quali cado. • Não use fontes de energia que não VHMDP SDGUmR JHUDGRUHV RX LQYHUVRUHV PHVPR VH D YROWDJHP H D IUHTXrQFLD SDUHFHUHP DFHLWiYHLV VH DSHQDV HQHUJLD IRUQHFLGD SRU XPD WRPDGD GH SDUHGH SDGUmR • Não sobrecarregue a tomada da SDUHGH R FDER GH H[WHQVmR D UpJXD GH WRPDGDV RX RXWURV UHFHSWiFXORV elétricos. Veri que se estão classi cados para suportar a corrente WRWDO HP DPSHUHV HPLWLGD SHOR FRQVROH ;ER[ LQGLFDGD QD XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR H RXWURV GLVSRVLWLYRV QR PHVPR FLUFXLWR • Não conecte qualquer outro GLVSRVLWLYR HQWUH D XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR H R FRQVROH ;ER[ RX HQWUH R FDER GH IRUoD H D XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR 3DUD HYLWDU GDQRV DRV FDERV GH IRUoD H DR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR • Proteja os cabos de força para que QmR VHMDP SLVDGRV • Proteja os cabos para que não sejam DSHUWDGRV RX GREUDGRV SULQFLSDOPHQWH RQGH FRQHFWDP j WRPDGD j XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR H DR FRQVROH • Não puxe, dê nós, dobre ou dani que GH TXDOTXHU IRUPD RV FDERV GH IRUoD • Não exponha os cabos de força à IRQWHV GH FDORU • Não enrole os cabos de força ao UHGRU GD XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR • Mantenha crianças e animais longe GRV FDERV GH IRUoD 1mR SHUPLWD TXH DV FULDQoDV RV PRUGDP RX PDVWLJXHP • Ao desconectar os cabos de força, puxe pelo plugue e não pelo o. • Não deixe que a unidade do sistema GH DOLPHQWDomR SHQGD GH TXDOTXHU FDER GH IRUoD 6H R FDER GH IRUoD RX XQLGDGH GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR HVWLYHUHP dani cados de alguma forma, pare de XVi ORV LPHGLDWDPHQWH 9LVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW SDUD REWHU LQIRUPDo HV GH FRQWDWR GR WHQGLPHQWR DR FOLHQWH GR ;ER[ HVFRQHFWH R FRQVROH ;ER[ GXUDQWH WHPSHVWDGHV RX TXDQGR QmR IRU XVDGR SRU XP ORQJR WHPSR
  8. 8. SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 2 &21752/( O controle sem o já vem conectado ao FRQVROH GLUHWDPHQWH GD FDL[D &rortXH dV SLokdV O controle sem o usa pilhas descartáveis AA ou LR6 (incluídas) ou o o Kit com Carregador GR ;ER[ YHQGLGR VHSDUDGDPHQWH 6H SUHWHQGH XVDU SLOKDV GHVFDUWiYHLV OHLD D VHomR HVFDUWH GH SLOKD FRP VHJXUDQoD D VHJXLU V V 3UHVVLRQH D JXLD GH HQFDL[H QD SDUWH VXSHULRU GR SDFRWH GH SLOKDV H HPSXUUH SDUD VROWi OR GR FRQWUROH RORTXH GXDV SLOKDV /5 QRYDV FRP VXDV H[WUHPLGDGHV SRVLWLYD H QHJDWLYD SRVLFLRQDGDV FRPR PRVWUDGR QD SDUWH LQIHULRU GR SDFRWH GH SLOKDV 3DUD XP PHOKRU GHVHPSHQKR XVH VRPHQWH SLOKDV UHFDUUHJiYHLV WLSR RORTXH R SDFRWH GH SLOKDV GH YROWD HP VHX OXJDU QR FRQWUROH H HPSXUUH SDUD WUDYDU 2 2 3DUD HYLWDU TXH VHXV GHGRV VHMDP EHOLVFDGRV TXDQGR FRORFDU DV SLOKDV HPSXUUH VRPHQWH a superfície plana da tampa do FRPSDUWLPHQWR GDV SLOKDV 2 XVR LQDSURSULDGR GDV SLOKDV SRGH resultar em vazamento do uido da pilha, VXSHUDTXHFLPHQWR RX H[SORVmR +i ULVFR GH H[SORVmR VH DV SLOKDV IRUHP substituídas pelo tipo incorreto. Use e VXEVWLWXD DSHQDV SHOR WLSR H WDPDQKR corretos das pilhas. O uido que vaza da SLOKD p FRUURVLYR H SRGH VHU Wy[LFR 3RGH FDXVDU TXHLPDGXUDV QD SHOH QRV ROKRV H p YHQHQRVR VH HQJROLGR 3DUD UHGX]LU R ULVFR GH OHVmR • Mantenha as pilhas fora do alcance GDV FULDQoDV • Não aqueça, abra, fure, dani que ou GHVFDUWH SLOKDV QR IRJR • Use somente pilhas alcalinas (não UHFDUUHJiYHLV WLSR SDUD XP PHOKRU GHVHPSHQKR • Não misture pilhas novas e velhas ou GH WLSRV GLIHUHQWHV • Não permita que objetos de metal HQFRVWHP QDV H[WUHPLGDGHV GD SLOKD QR GLVSRVLWLYR HOHV SRGHP DTXHFHU H FDXVDU TXHLPDGXUDV • Remova as pilhas se estiverem gastas RX DQWHV GH JXDUGDU R FRQWUROH SRU DOJXP WHPSR • Se uma pilha vazar, remova todas as SLOKDV WHQGR FXLGDGR SDUD PDQWHU R líquido vazado longe da pele e da roupa. Se o uido da pilha encostar QD SHOH RX QD URXSD ODYH D SHOH FRP iJXD LPHGLDWDPHQWH QWHV GH LQVHULU DV SLOKDV QRYDV OLPSH FRPSOHWDPHQWH R FRPSDUWLPHQWR FRP XPD WRDOKD GH SDSHO PLGD RX VLJD DV UHFRPHQGDo HV GH OLPSH]D GR IDEULFDQWH GD SLOKD • Descarte as pilhas de acordo com os UHJXODPHQWRV ORFDLV H QDFLRQDLV VH DOJXP HVFduwH GH SLokd FrP VHJXudQ d
  9. 9. SRUWXJXrV 5HPrYd dV SLokdV Gr FrQwuroH dr HPeduFdu HP XP dYL r QWHV GH HPEDUFDU HP XP DYLmR RX guardar o controle sem o em bagagem D VHU GHVSDFKDGD UHPRYD WRGDV DV SLOKDV do controle. O controle sem o pode WUDQVPLWLU HQHUJLD GH UDGLRIUHTXrQFLD 5) DVVLP FRPR XP WHOHIRQH FHOXODU VHPSUH TXH SLOKDV HVWLYHUHP LQVWDODGDV /LJXH r FrQVroH H r FrQwuroH 3DUD OLJDU R FRQVROH H R FRQWUROH PDQWHQKD SUHVVLRQDGR R ERWmR 3DLQHO ;ER[ QR FRQWUROH 3DUD OLJDU DSHQDV R FRQVROH WRTXH OHYHPHQWH R ERWmR GH HQHUJLD GR FRQVROH &rQHFwH FrQwuroHV dGLFLrQdLV Para conectar controles adicionais sem o DR FRQVROH RX SDUD FRQHFWDU R FRQWUROH HP XP RXWUR FRQVROH VLJD DV HWDSDV DEDL[R Para conectar o controle sem o ao V 0DQWHQKD SUHVVLRQDGR R ERWmR 3DLQHO ;ER[ DWp TXH R FRQWUROH OLJXH Veri que se o console está ligado. Se QmR HVWLYHU WRTXH R ERWmR GH HQHUJLD GR FRQVROH H SHUPLWD TXH HOH OLJXH FRPSOHWDPHQWH 4XDQGR R 0HQX ;ER[ RX R GLVFR LQVHULGR IRU H[HFXWDGR R FRQVROH HVWDUi SURQWR 3UHVVLRQH R ERWmR GH FRQH[mR QR FRQWUROH H HVSHUH DWp TXH DV OX]HV GR FRQWUROH JLUHP 3UHVVLRQH R ERWmR GH FRQH[mR QR FRQWUROH H HVSHUH DWp TXH DV OX]HV GR FRQWUROH JLUHP SyV DV OX]HV QR FRQWUROH H QR FRQVROH JLUDUHP H SLVFDUHP XPD YH] R FRQWUROH HVWDUi FRQHFWDGR -rJdQGr FrP r FrQwuroH 3DUD REWHU LQIRUPDo HV VREUH FRPR XVDU R FRQWUROH FRP MRJRV FRQVXOWH DV LQVWUXo HV GR MRJR 4XDQGR HVWLYHU MRJDQGR D SRVLomR GR FRQWUROH VHUi LQGLFDGD SRU XPD GDV TXDWUR OX]HV DR UHGRU GR ERWmR GR 3DLQHO ;ER[ H YRFr SRGHUi SUHVVLRQDU R ERWmR GR 3DLQHO ;ER[ SDUD PRVWUDU R 3DLQHO ;ER[ D TXDOTXHU PRPHQWR
  10. 10. SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 2 )21( ( 289, 2 VH R IRQH GH RXYLGR GR ;ER[ SDUD EDWH SDSR FRP DPLJRV QR ;ER[ /,9( &rQHFwH r irQH GH rXYLGr dr FrQwuroH LPLQXD R YROXPH /LJXH R FRQHFWRU GR IRQH GH RXYLGR QD SRUWD GH H[SDQVmR GR FRQWUROH RORTXH R IRQH GH RXYLGR H DMXVWH D SRVLomR GR PLFURIRQH 8VH r irQH GH rXYLGr 3DUD EDWH SDSR H HQYLR GH PHQVDJHQV GH YR] p QHFHVViULR HVWDU FRQHFWDGR DR ;ER[ /,9( 3DUD GHVOLJDU D YR] WHPSRUDULDPHQWH GHVOL]H R ERWmR VHP iXGLR QR FRQWUROH GR IRQH GH RXYLGR 3DUD DMXVWDU R YROXPH GH HVFXWD GR IRQH GH RXYLGR JLUH R FRQWUROH GR YROXPH SDUD D HVTXHUGD RX GLUHLWD 3DUD REWHU PDLV LQIRUPDo HV VREUH R XVR GR ;ER[ +HDGVHW FRP XP GHWHUPLQDGR MRJR FRQVXOWH R PDQXDO GR MRJR 3DUD HYLWDU GDQRV DR IRQH HYLWH VHQWDU QHOH RX SLVDU QR FDER RX QR FRQHFWRU GR FDER
  11. 11. SRUWXJXrV 5(352 8 ,6&26 2 FRQVROH ;ER[ SRGH UHSURGX]LU GLVFRV GH MRJRV OLFHQFLDGRV SHOD 0LFURVRIW SDUD R Xbox 360, DVDs de lmes da Região 4 e CDs de música/áudio. Um disco compatível com R ;ER[ WHP XP GRV VHJXLQWHV ORJRWLSRV RTXH R ERWmR GH HMHomR OHYHPHQWH SDUD DEULU D EDQGHMD GH GLVFRV 6H FRQWLQXDU SUHVVLRQDQGR R ERWmR GH HMHomR D EDQGHMD QmR DEULUi 2 2 4XDQGR R FRQVROH HVWLYHU SRVLFLRQDGR QD vertical, veri que se o disco está no lugar, VHJXUR SHODV JXLDV QD EDQGHMD GH GLVFRV SDUD TXH QmR FDLD 32 1 3DUD HYLWDU REVWUXomR QD XQLGDGH GH GLVFR H GDQRV DR GLVFR RX DR FRQVROH • Remova os discos antes de mover o FRQVROH RX LQFOLQi OR HQWUH DV SRVLo HV KRUL]RQWDO H YHUWLFDO • Nunca use discos rachados. Eles podem IUDJPHQWDU GHQWUR GR FRQVROH H REVWUXLU RX TXHEUDU SDUWHV LQWHUQDV • Quando o console estiver na vertical, não XVH GLVFRV PHQRUHV GR TXH RV 9 V H V GH WDPDQKR SDGUmR (6&2/ ( 3(5, 1&, ) 0 /, 2 RQWUROH GH RQWH GR SHORV 3DLV GR ;ER[ RIHUHFH DRV SDLV H UHVSRQViYHLV D SRVVLELOLGDGH GH HVFROKHU D GLYHUVmR DSURSULDGD GH DFRUGR FRP D LGDGH SRU PHLR GH con gurações personalizadas. Você pode aplicar o Controle de Conteúdo pelos Pais em jogos, lmes e no Xbox LIVE no Menu Xbox. Para obter mais informações e instruções, visite [ER[ FRP IDPLO VHWWLQJV
  12. 12. SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 2 50 (1 0(172 Com o Disco Rígido Xbox 360 (incluído), a unidade ash USB ou outro dispositivo contendo o disco rígido, você pode salvar jogos, outras mídias e entrar no Xbox LIVE. 2 VLVWHPD GR ;ER[ LQFOXL XP GLVFR rígido anexado e pronto para jogar. 5HPrYd H uHFrQHFwH r GLVFr u JLGr Se precisar remover o disco rígido, use os SURFHGLPHQWRV D VHJXLU SDUD UHPRYHU H FRQHFWDU QRYDPHQWH P V t HVOLJXH R FRQVROH Deslize a liberação da tampa do disco rígido para remover a tampa do disco rígido. Retire a capa do disco rígido para UHPRYr OR GR FRQVROH 32 1 Não remova ou conecte o disco rígido com a HQHUJLD OLJDGD H HYLWH WRFDU QRV FRQWDWRV GR FRPSDUWLPHQWR H GR FRQHFWRU GR GLVFR rígido com os dedos ou objetos de metal. V t HVOLJXH R FRQVROH Insira completamente o disco rígido no VORW FRP D FDSD SDUD IRUD Reposicione a capa do disco rígido. Conecte a unidade ash USB ou outros GLVSrVLwLYrV GH duPd HQdPHQwr 3DUD DUPD]HQDPHQWR SRUWiWLO FRQHFWH XPD unidade ash USB de 1 GB ou superior ou outro dispositivo contendo um disco rígido SRU H[HPSOR XP SOD HU GH P VLFD SRUWiWLO Quando você salva um jogo ou mídia, tem a RSomR GH VDOYDU SDUD HVVH GLVSRVLWLYR GHSRLV de con gurá-lo para armazenamento no ;ER[ Trans ra o conteudo 6H YRFr Mi WLYHU R FRQWH GR HP RXWUR GLVFR rígido, poderá usar uma unidade ash USB para transferir conteúdo, como per s e jogos TXH Mi IRUDP VDOYRV 3DUD WUDQVIHULU FRPSOHWDPHQWH WRGR R FRQWH GR OLFHQFLDGR FRPR MRJRV Yi SDUD [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW SDUD REWHU PDLV LQIRUPDo HV VREUH R NLW GH WUDQVIHUrQFLD GR disco rígido do Xbox 360. 2 2 Não é possível usar as unidades de memória ou discos rígidos originais do Xbox 360 com HVWD YHUVmR GR FRQVROH ;ER[
  13. 13. SRUWXJXrV (175( 12 2 /,9( 9RFr SRGH VH WRUQDU XP PHPEUR ;ER[ /,9( LQVWDQWDQHDPHQWH H VHP FXVWRV 3DUD LVWR EDVWD VH FRQHFWDU DR ;ER[ /,9( GHSRLV TXH DGLFLRQDU R FRQVROH HP VXD UHGH GRPpVWLFD 2 ;ER[ /,9( p D IRQWH SDUD DWXDOL]Do HV GH MRJRV H PHQX EDWH SDSR H WURFD GH PHQVDJHQV FRP DPLJRV WHVWHV JUiWLV DV notícias mais recentes sobre o Xbox e mais. (QWUH QR ;ER[ /,9( DJRUD PHVPR HP VHX 0HQX ;ER[ H VLJD DV LQVWUXo HV QD WHOD SDUD FULDU VXD FRQWD JUDWXLWD 3DUD XVXIUXLU D H[SHULrQFLD FRPSOHWD GR ;ER[ /,9( DGTXLUD D DVVLQDWXUD ;ER[ /,9( ROG 9RFr UHFHEHUi GHVFRQWRV VHPDQDLV H[FOXVLYRV QRV PHOKRUHV MRJRV H DFHVVR DQWHFLSDGR DRV MRJRV PDLV QRYRV H UHFHQWHV IXQomR PXOWLMRJDGRU RQOLQH GR ;ER[ /,9( ROG SHUPLWH TXH YRFr MRJXH FRP DPLJRV GH WRGR R PXQGR 2 • É necessário ter uma conexão de Internet GH DOWD YHORFLGDGH EDQGD ODUJD YLD FDER RX 6/ SDUD R ;ER[ /,9( • O Xbox LIVE e todos os recursos do Xbox LIVE podem não estar disponíveis em todos os países. • É necessário ter pelo menos 128 MB de espaço de armazenamento disponível SDUD SRGHU HQWUDU QR ;ER[ /,9( H XVXIUXLU D H[SHULrQFLD FRPSOHWD • Para obter mais informações, visite [ER[ FRP VHWXS
  14. 14. SRUWXJXrV &21), 85( 5( ( 20 67,& 3DUD MRJDU QR ;ER[ /,9( H FRPSDUWLOKDU mídia com um Windows PC, o console Xbox GHYH VHU FRQHFWDGR D XPD UHGH GRPpVWLFD FRP ,QWHUQHW GH DOWD YHORFLGDGH 6H YRFr QmR SRVVXLU DWXDOPHQWH XPD UHGH GRPpVWLFD YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW para veri car as opções. O Xbox 360 tem uma rede interna sem o integrada, permitindo conexão sem o entre R FRQVROH H D UHGH 2 ;ER[ VXSRUWD redes sem o de 802.11b/g/n. Ou você pode VH FRQHFWDU HP XPD UHGH SRU PHLR GH XP FDER (WKHUQHW YHQGLGR VHSDUDGDPHQWH 3DUD FRQKHFHU RXWUDV RSo HV GH UHGH VXSRUWDGDV LQFOXLQGR UHGHV FRP FDERV (WKHUQHW YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW Para conectar o console em uma rede sem o: /LJXH R FRQVROH H R URWHDGRU SDUD UHGH sem o (ou outro dispositivo de rede). Nas con gurações de sistema do Menu Xbox, ligue a rede sem o e siga as LQVWUXo HV QD WHOD 2 FRQVROH YDL GHWHFWDU H WHVWDU D UHGH H prosseguirá com a con guração de rede. Normalmente é possível encontrar suas con gurações de rede sem o nas telas de con guração do roteador para rede sem o. GRFXPHQWDomR GR GLVSRVLWLYR GHYH FRQWHU LQVWUXo HV GH DFHVVR D HVVDV WHODV 3DUD con guração de redes sem o com a WHFQRORJLD 0LFURVRIW :LQGR V 1R XVH uma unidade ash WCN USB para con gurar UDSLGDPHQWH R FRQVROH ;ER[ SDUD VH FRQHFWDU j UHGH 6H WLYHU SUREOHPDV SDUD FRQHFWDU VLJD DV HWDSDV GHVFULWDV QD 6ROXomR GH SUREOHPDV DSUHVHQWDGDV SRVWHULRUPHQWH QHVWH PDQXDO
  15. 15. SRUWXJXrV &203 57,/ ( 0Ó6,& 6 ,0 (16 ( 9 (26 VH R ;ER[ SDUD UHSURGX]LU P VLFD YHU imagens e assistir vídeos de outros GLVSRVLWLYRV RQHFWH GLVSRVLWLYRV H RXWURV SOD HUV GH iXGLR SRUWiWHLV FkPHUDV GLJLWDLV H unidades ash USB. Também é possível compartilhar mídia com o console de um :LQGR V 3 QD PHVPD UHGH GRPpVWLFD 3DUD WUDQVIHULU P VLFDV RX H[LELU LPDJHQV con gure seu dispositivo para saída USB, se R GLVSRVLWLYR DVVLP H[LJLU H FRQHFWH R DR FRQVROH FRP XP FDER 6 YHQGLGR separadamente). Para mídia em unidades ash USB, conecte diretamente a unidade HP TXDOTXHU SRUWD 6 GR FRQVROH 3DUD VDEHU PDLV VREUH UHGH GRPpVWLFD FRP :LQGR V 3 YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW 2 2 1HP WRGRV RV IRUPDWRV RX GLVSRVLWLYRV GH P VLFD VmR FRPSOHWDPHQWH VXSRUWDGRV H não é possível reproduzir no Xbox alguns WLSRV GH P VLFDV OLFHQFLDGDV RX SURWHJLGDV SRU GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV GH GHWHUPLQDGRV VHUYLoRV FRPR R SSOH L XQHV 3DUD UHSURGX]LU P VLFD GHVSURWHJLGD GH XP SSOH L3RG YRFr SRGH ID]HU R GR QORDG GH XPD DWXDOL]DomR JUDWXLWD QR 0HUFDGR ;ER[ /,9( UDYDo HV H SURJUDPDV SRGHP HVWDU SURWHJLGRV SRU GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV 0LFURVRIW QmR DXWRUL]D DSRLD RX WROHUD R XVR GH VHXV SURGXWRV SDUD FySLD QmR DXWRUL]DGD 9RFr QmR SRGH FRSLDU UHSURGX]LU GLVWULEXLU realizar publicamente ou modi car JUDYDo HV D QmR VHU TXH VHMD DXWRUL]DGR SHOR SURSULHWiULR GRV GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV RX SHUPLWLGR SRU OHL
  16. 16. SRUWXJXrV 6LJD HVWDV HWDSDV SDUD VROXFLRQDU TXDLVTXHU di culdades que encontrar ao usar o YLGHRJDPH ;ER[ H R VLVWHPD GH HQWUHWHQLPHQWR 6H DV HWDSDV QHVWD VHomR GH VROXomR GH SUREOHPDV QmR UHVROYHUHP VXD G YLGD YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW 1mR OHYH R FRQVROH ;ER[ RX VHXV DFHVVyULRV SDUD D ORMD SDUD REWHU UHSDUR RX VHUYLoR 6HP HQHuJLd Veri que se possui uma fonte de alimentação apropriada e con ra todas as conexões entre D WRPDGD GD SDUHGH H R VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR H HQWUH R VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR H R FRQVROH OX] GR VLVWHPD GH DOLPHQWDomR deve car âmbar quando o console estiver GHVOLJDGR H YHUGH TXDQGR R FRQVROH HVWLYHU OLJDGR H IXQFLRQDQGR FRUUHWDPHQWH ([SHULPHQWH XPD WRPDGD GLIHUHQWH H HYLWH UpJXDV GH WRPDGDV HQWH OLJDU R FRQVROH HP VHX ERWmR GH HQHUJLD ERWmR GH HMHomR H XP ERWmR GR FRQWUROH GR 3DLQHO ;ER[ SDUD determinar se um botão especí co apresenta SUREOHPDV 6HP LPdJHP RQHFWH R FDER 9 DSURSULDGR /LJXH D 9 Selecione a entrada de vídeo para a TV (ou outro dispositivo de vídeo conectado, como XP YLGHRFDVVHWH RX 9 SOD HU TXH H[LEH R MRJR GR ;ER[ 1RPHV FRPXQV SDUD entrada de vídeo incluem Input Select, AUX, /LQH ,Q /LQH ,Q ,QSXW 6RXUFH H (; GHSHQGHQGR GR WLSR GH UHFHSWRU GH 9 RX vídeo. Para obter mais informações, consulte seu manual de dispositivo de TV ou vídeo. Não conecte ambos os cabos de vídeo e + 0, 9 QR FRQVROH DR PHVPR WHPSR Tente rede nir as con gurações de exibição. 5HPRYD TXDOTXHU GLVFR TXH HVWLYHU QD EDQGHMD GH GLVFRV H GHVOLJXH R FRQVROH (P VHJXLGD PDQWHQKD SUHVVLRQDGR R ERWmR 3DLQHO ;ER[ QR FRQWUROH GR MRJDGRU XP SDUD OLJDU R FRQVROH QRYDPHQWH 4XDQGR OLJDU PDQWHQGR SUHVVLRQDGR R ERWmR SX[H R JDWLOKR GLUHLWR 2 FRQVROH YROWDUi SDUD VXDV con gurações padrão de exibição. 6HP VrP Veri que a conexão de AV. Se estiver usando áudio digital, veri que se o receptor está ligado e se a saída nas con gurações de áudio do console foram de nidas FRUUHWDPHQWH 1mR FRQHFWH DPERV RV FDERV de vídeo e HDMI AV no console ao mesmo 62/8 2 ( 352 /(0 6 WHPSR 6H HVWLYHU XVDQGR XP UHFHSWRU GH vídeo ou áudio digital (S/PDIF), tente FRQHFWDU iXGLR SDGUmR GLUHWDPHQWH QD 9 4XdoLGdGH GH VrP uXLP Veri que a conexão de vídeo (consulte RQHFWH j 9 H DR VLVWHPD GH iXGLR 5HSURGX]D iXGLR ROE LJLWDO VRPHQWH HP VLVWHPDV GH iXGLR TXH VXSRUWHP ROE Digital. Selecione a saída de áudio suportada SHOR VHX VLVWHPD RX 9 HVWpUHR RX ROE 6XUURXQG SDUD FDL[DV GH VRP HVWpUHR PRQR SDUD FDL[DV GH VRP PRQR GH RXYLGR 6H R VRP VDLU DSHQDV GH XPD FDL[D GH VRP veri que se todos os cabos de áudio foram FRQHFWDGRV FRUUHWDPHQWH Jogo, lme ou música não inicia 5HSURGX]D VRPHQWH GLVFRV VXSRUWDGRV MRJRV do Xbox 360, CDs de áudio e lmes em DVD). Limpe o disco. Insira o disco até o nal e IHFKH D EDQGHMD GH GLVFRV 3DUD SXODU R 0HQX ;ER[ H LQLFLDU RV GLVFRV DXWRPDWLFDPHQWH mude a con guração do sistema. 2 GLVFr Q r HmHwd HVFRQHFWH R FRQVROH GD HQHUJLD H SRVLFLRQH R QD KRUL]RQWDO ,QVLUD XP FOLSH GH papel esticado no orifício redondo no lado HVTXHUGR GR FRQVROH SHUWR GD IUHQWH HQWUH DV ULSDV GH YHQWLODomR EDQGHMD VHUi HMHWDGD SDUFLDOPHQWH H YRFr SRGHUi SX[DU D EDQGHMD WRGD SDUD IRUD FRP D PmR oX GH HQHuJLd SLVFd 2 ERWmR GH HQHUJLD GR FRQVROH GHYH EULOKDU HP YHUGH HQTXDQWR R FRQVROH HVWLYHU OLJDGR H SLVFDU TXDQGR R ERWmR HMHWDU IRU SUHVVLRQDGR 6H HOH SLVFDU GH PDQHLUD GLIHUHQWH GXUDQWH D RSHUDomR VLJD DV HWDSDV DEDL[R • Pisca em vermelho: O console está muito TXHQWH H QmR UHSURGX]LUi MRJRV DWp TXH HVIULH RORTXH R FRQVROH HP XPD iUHD
  17. 17. SRUWXJXrV EHP YHQWLODGD ORQJH GH RXWUDV IRQWHV GH FDORU H GHVEORTXHLH DV YHQWLODo HV HSRLV TXH HVIULDU D OX] GHL[DUi GH SLVFDU H R FRQVROH SRGHUi VHU XVDGR 3DUD REWHU PDLV LQIRUPDo HV FRQVXOWH 3RVLFLRQH R ;ER[ • Vermelho:constante: Siga as instruções na WHOD SDUD FRUULJLU R SUREOHPD • Vermelho constante, sem instruções na WHOD 3UREOHPD LQWHUQR TXH H[LJH DWHQGLPHQWR 9LVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW SDUD VROLFLWDU DWHQGLPHQWR O controle sem o não funciona 3UHVVLRQH R ERWmR 3DLQHO ;ER[ SDUD OLJDU R controle sem o, depois conecte-o no console FRQVXOWH RQHFWH FRQWUROHV DGLFLRQDLV 6H DV OX]HV VH SURORQJDUHP SRU PDLV GH VHJXQGRV GXUDQWH D FRQH[mR • Mova o controle para mais perto do FRQVROH • Veri que se as pilhas estão novas. • Mantenha o console e o controle a pelo PHQRV XP PHWUR GH GLVWkQFLD GH JUDQGHV REMHWRV GH PHWDO FRPR DUPiULRV H UHIULJHUDGRUHV • Decorações metálicas ou adesivos no FRQVROH RX FRQWUROH SRGHP LQWHUIHULU QR desempenho do controle sem o. Remova RV LWHQV GHFRUDWLYRV H WHQWH QRYDPHQWH • Veri que se a frente do console está SRVLFLRQDGD QD GLUHomR GR FRQWUROH H ORQJH GDV SDUHGHV SUy[LPDV • Telefones sem o (2.4 GHz), LANs sem o, transmissores de vídeo sem o, fornos de PLFURRQGDV DOJXQV WHOHIRQHV FHOXODUHV H IRQHV GH RXYLGR OXHWRRWK SRGHP LQWHUIHULU QD RSHUDomR GR FRQWUROH HVOLJXH HVVHV LWHQV H GHVFRQHFWH RV H WHQWH FRQHFWDU QRYDPHQWH • Se nada mais funcionar, desligue o console, UHPRYD H FRORTXH DV SLOKDV QRYDPHQWH QR FRQWUROH H UHFRQHFWH R FRQWUROH QR FRQVROH 1 r p SrVV YHo FrQHFwdu dr er /,9( rX j uHGH GrPpVwLFd Se não for possível conectar ao Xbox LIVE ou j UHGH GRPpVWLFD UHLQLFLH VHX HTXLSDPHQWR GH UHGH V T P HVOLJXH R FRQVROH H R HTXLSDPHQWR GH UHGH 6H XP HTXLSDPHQWR GH UHGH FRPR XP PRGHP RX URWHDGRU QmR WLYHU XP ERWmR GH HQHUJLD GHVOLJXH R GD HQHUJLD (VSHUH XP PLQXWR /LJXH FDGD GLVSRVLWLYR GH UHGH QD VHTXrQFLD QD WRPDGD GD SDUHGH 1D PDLRULD GDV UHGHV GRPpVWLFDV D VHTXrQFLD VHUi PRGHP URWHDGRU H FRQVROH ;ER[ (VSHUH DWp TXH FDGD GLVSRVLWLYR que completamente on-line antes de OLJDU R SUy[LPR 1R 0HQX ;ER[ WHVWH VXD FRQH[mR FRP R ;ER[ /,9( Veri que se os equipamentos da rede sem o HVWmR GHQWUR GR DOFDQFH H VH RV GLVSRVLWLYRV TXH SRGHP LQWHUIHULU GH DOJXPD PDQHLUD como telefones sem o, estão por perto. Além disso, veri que se as con gurações especí cas de rede foram inseridas corretamente nas con gurações de sistema GR 0HQX ;ER[ 6H DLQGD QmR FRQVHJXLU FRQHFWDU DR ;ER[ /,9( RX j UHGH GRPpVWLFD YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW SDUD REWHU PDLV LQIRUPDo HV 2 irQH GH rXYLGr Q r iXQFLrQd 6H R IRQH GH RXYLGR QmR HVWLYHU HPLWLQGR nenhum som ou se não for possível transmitir VXD YR] • Veri que se o conector do fone de ouvido HVWi EHP FRQHFWDGR • Tente ajustar o volume usando o botão de FRQWUROH GH YROXPH • Veri que se a opção mudo não está DWLYDGD • Veri que se a voz não está desativada no 3DLQHO ;ER[ • Veri que o manual do jogo para GHWHUPLQDU VH p QHFHVViULR SUHVVLRQDU XP ERWmR HQTXDQWR IDOD FHVVyuLr Q r iXQFLrQd 6H XP DFHVVyULR QmR IRU VXSRUWDGR SRU XP jogo especí co, o jogo poderá não ser UHSURGX]LGR 1 r p SrVV YHo VdoYdu r mrJr 2 GLVSRVLWLYR GH DUPD]HQDPHQWR GR ;ER[ 360 deve ter espaço livre su ciente para VDOYDU R MRJR ([FOXD RV LWHQV LQGHVHMDGRV GR armazenamento ou anexe uma unidade ash 6 RX GLVSRVLWLYR GH DUPD]HQDPHQWR DGLFLRQDO YHQGLGRV VHSDUDGDPHQWH SDUD REWHU PDLV HVSDoR
  18. 18. SRUWXJXrV /LPSH d 3DUD OLPSDU R FRQVROH ;ER[ • Desconecte o sistema de alimentação da energia para evitar que o console que OLJDQGR H GHVOLJDQGR RX TXH D EDQGHMD GH discos que abrindo durante a limpeza. • Limpe somente a parte externa do console Xbox 360. Veri que se não existem objetos LQVHULGRV QDV DEHUWXUDV GH YHQWLODomR • Use um pano seco—não use esponjas DEUDVLYDV GHWHUJHQWHV VDSyOLRV VROYHQWHV (por exemplo, álcool, gasolina, tíner ou benzina), ou outro líquido ou limpadores HP DHURVRO • Não use ar comprimido. • Não use dispositivos de limpeza para FDEHoRWH GH 9 • Não tente limpar os conectores. • Limpe os pés do console e a superfície na TXDO R IRL FRORFDGR FRP XP SDQR VHFR &8, ( 2 2 3DUD OLPSDU GLVFRV GH MRJR GR ;ER[ RX V GH iXGLR • Segure os discos pelas extremidades; não toque a superfície do disco com os GHGRV • Limpe os discos usando um pano macio, HVIUHJDQGR FXLGDGRVDPHQWH GR FHQWUR SDUD IRUD • Não use solventes; eles podem dani car R GLVFR 1mR XVH GLVSRVLWLYRV SDUD OLPSH]D GH GLVFRV PeLHQwH rSHudFLrQdo O console Xbox 360 pode ser dani cado de IRU RSHUDGR HP XP DPELHQWH RQGH D WHPSHUDWXUD H[WHUQD YDULH PXLWR H UDSLGDPHQWH 4XDQGR IRU PRYLGR SDUD XP ORFDO FRP GLIHUHQoD GH WHPSHUDWXUD GH JUDXV RX PDLV GR ORFDO DQWHULRU SHUPLWD TXH R FRQVROH ;ER[ DOFDQFH D WHPSHUDWXUD DPELHQWH DQWHV GH OLJi OR O Disco rígido ou a unidade ash USB Q r HVw uHodFLrQdGr d FrPr XP GLVSrVLwLYr GH duPd HQdPHQwr Se o disco rígido não estiver listado como um GLVSRVLWLYR GH DUPD]HQDPHQWR H[SHULPHQWH ID]HU R VHJXLQWH FRPHoDQGR SHOD SULPHLUD HWDSD • Veri que se o disco rígido está FRPSOHWDPHQWH LQVHULGR QR VORW GH GLVFR rígido e se a tampa foi substituída. HVOLJXH H OLJXH QRYDPHQWH R FRQVROH • Desligue o console e remova o disco rígido. Ligue o console e desligue novamente. Conecte o disco rígido QRYDPHQWH VXEVWLWXD D WDPSD GR GLVFR rígido e ligue o console • Se disponível, experimente o disco rígido HP RXWUR FRQVROH RX H[SHULPHQWH RXWUD unidade de disco rígido no console, para ORFDOL]DU R SUREOHPD LVSRVLWLYRV GH DUPD]HQDPHQWR 6 GHYHP WHU D capacidade mínima de 1 GB e devem ser rápidos o su ciente para funcionar com o FRQVROH ;ER[ 2 2 Discos rígidos dani cados podem não ser H[LELGRV QR 3DLQHO ;ER[ H HVWUDJDU R FRQVROH Xbox 360. Discos rígidos que foram esmagados, mergulhados em líquido ou H[SRVWRV D FDORU LQWHQVR SRGHP WHU VLGR dani cados, se tornado inúteis e não serão H[LELGRV QD OLVWD GH GLVSRVLWLYRV GH DUPD]HQDPHQWR LVSRVLWLYRV GH DUPD]HQDPHQWR 6 GHYHP ter uma capacidade mínima de 1 GB ou superior e ser con gurados para uso com o ;ER[ OJXQV GLVSRVLWLYRV PDLV OHQWRV não serão con gurados para funcionar com R ;ER[
  19. 19. SRUWXJXrV -2 8( ( )250 6 8 é9(/ 9,626 ,03257 17(6 62 5( 6 Ó ( 2 -2 5 9, (2 0(6 wdtXHV dSrSopwLFrV irwrVVHQV YHLV PD SRUFHQWDJHP PXLWR SHTXHQD GH SHVVRDV SRGH VRIUHU GH DWDTXH DSRSOpWLFR TXDQGR H[SRVWDV D GHWHUPLQDGDV LPDJHQV YLVXDLV LQFOXVLYH OX]HV SLVFDQGR RX SDGU HV TXH SRGHP VHU H[LELGRV HP YLGHRJDPHV 0HVPR DV SHVVRDV TXH QmR SRVVXHP KLVWyULFR GH DWDTXHV DSRSOpWLFRV RX HSOHSVLD SRGHP WHU XPD FRQGLomR QmR GLDJQRVWLFDGD TXH SRGH FDXVDU HVVHV DWDTXHV apopléticos fotossensíveis” enquanto ROKDP SDUD LPDJHQV GH YLGHRJDPH (VVHV DWDTXHV SRGHP DSUHVHQWDU XPD variedade de sintomas, inclusive delírio, YLVmR DOWHUDGD FRQWUDomR GRV ROKRV RX GD IDFH HVSDVPRV RX WUHPRU GRV EUDoRV H SHUQDV GHVRULHQWDomR FRQIXVmR RX SHUGD PRPHQWkQLD GH FRQVFLrQFLD 2V DWDTXHV WDPEpP SRGHP FDXVDU SHUGD GH FRQVFLrQFLD RX FRQYXOV HV TXH SRGHP OHYDU D IHULPHQWRV FDXVDGRV SRU TXHGDV RX LPSDFWRV QRV REMHWRV TXH HVWLYHUHP SRU SHUWR 3DUH GH MRJDU LPHGLDWDPHQWH H FRQVXOWH XP PpGLFR VH VHQWLU TXDOTXHU XP GHVVHV VLQWRPDV 2V SDLV GHYHP REVHUYDU H SHUJXQWDU D VHXV lhos se estão sentindo os sintomas DFLPD FULDQoDV H DGROHVFHQWHV WrP PDLV SUREDELOLGDGH GH VRIUHU HVVHV DWDTXHV GR TXH RV DGXOWRV 2 ULVFR GH ataques apopléticos fotossensíveis pode VHU UHGX]LGR DR VH WRPDU DV VHJXLQWHV SUHFDXo HV • Sente-se mais longe da tela da TV. • Use uma tela de TV menor. • Jogue em uma sala bem iluminada. • Não jogue quando estiver sonolento RX FDQVDGR 6H YRFr RX DOJXP SDUHQWH SUy[LPR WLYHU XP KLVWyULFR GH DWDTXHV RX HSLOHSVLD FRQVXOWH XP PpGLFR DQWHV GH MRJDU 2emHwrV PHw oLFrV H dGHVLYrV 1mR FRORTXH LWHQV PHWiOLFRV RX DGHVLYRV SHUWR RX QR ;ER[ SRUTXH SRGHP interferir no controle, rede sem o e botões GH HMHomR H GH HQHUJLD uPd HQdPHQwr dSurSuLdGr GH GLVFrV 6HPSUH FRORTXH RV GLVFRV HP VXDV FDL[DV TXDQGR QmR HVWLYHUHP QD XQLGDGH GH GLVFR 1mR GHL[H RV GLVFRV GLUHWDPHQWH VRE D OX] GR VRO RX SHUWR GH XPD IRQWH GH FDORU 6HPSUH SHJXH RV GLVFRV SHODV ERUGDV 1 r wHQwH id Hu uHSdurV 1mR WHQWH GHVPRQWDU DEULU DUUXPDU RX modi car o console Xbox 360, sistema de alimentação ou acessórios. Se zer LVWR FRUUH R ULVFR GH OHYDU XP FKRTXH HOpWULFR SURYRFDU XP LQFrQGLR RX dani car o console Xbox 360. 4XDOTXHU HYLGrQFLD GH WHQWDWLYDV GH abrir e/ou modi car o console Xbox LQFOXVLYH GHVFDVFDU SHUIXUDU RX UHPRYHU DOJXP UyWXOR SURYRFDUi SRU UD] HV GH VHJXUDQoD D DQXODomR GD DUDQWLD /LPLWDGD H R FRQVROH ;ER[ QmR SRGHUi PDLV VHU UHSDUDGR SRU serviço autorizado. A modi cação do FRQVROH SRGH UHVXOWDU HP EDQLPHQWR SHUPDQHQWH GR ;ER[ /,9(
  20. 20. SRUWXJXrV 3ureoHPdV PXVFXorHVtXHopwLFrV 2 XVR GH FRQWUROHV GH MRJRV WHFODGR PRXVH RX RXWURV GLVSRVLWLYRV HOHWU QLFRV GH HQWUDGD SRGH VHU YLQFXODGR D IHULPHQWRV H SUREOHPDV VpULRV 4XDQGR MRJDU YLGHRJDPH DVVLP FRPR DFRQWHFH FRP YiULDV DWLYLGDGHV YRFr SRGH VHQWLU XP GHVFRQIRUWR RFDVLRQDO HP VXDV PmRV EUDoRV RPEURV SHVFRoR RX RXWUDV SDUWHV GR FRUSR 3RUpP VH VHQWLU VLQWRPDV FRPR GHVFRQIRUWR GRU ODWHMDPHQWR IRUPLJDPHQWR HQIUDTXHFLPHQWR VHQVDomR GH TXHLPDomR RX ULJLGH] SHUVLVWHQWH RX UHFRUUHQWH 1®2 , 125(6 (66(6 6,1 ,6 ( 9,62 352 5( ,0( , 0(1 ( 0 352),66,21 / ( 6 ( 4 /,), 2 PHVPR VH RV VLQWRPDV VXUJLUHP TXDQGR YRFr QmR HVWLYHU MRJDQGR YLGHRJDPH 6LQWRPDV FRPR HVVHV SRGHP VHU DVVRFLDGRV D GRUHV H jV YH]HV D OHV HV LQFDSDFLWDQWHV RX SUREOHPDV QRV QHUYRV P VFXORV tendões, vasos sanguíneos e em outras SDUWHV GR FRUSR (VWHV SUREOHPDV musculoesqueléticos incluem síndrome GR W QHO GR FDUSR WHQGRQLWLV tenossinovite, síndromes da vibração e RXWUDV FRQGLo HV (PERUD RV SHVTXLVDGRUHV DLQGD QmR VHMDP FDSD]HV GH UHVSRQGHU DV YiULDV G YLGDV VREUH RV SUREOHPDV PXVFXORHVTXHOpWLFRV WRGRV FRQFRUGDP TXH YiULRV IDWRUHV SRGHP HVWDU OLJDGRV DR SUREOHPD LQFOXVLYH FRQGLo HV médicas e físicas, estresse e o modo de WUDWDU R SUREOHPD HVWDGR GH VD GH GH XP PRGR JHUDO H FRPR D SHVVRD SRVLFLRQD H XVD VHX FRUSR GXUDQWH R WUDEDOKR H RXWUDV DWLYLGDGHV LQFOXLQGR MRJDU YLGHRJDPH OJXQV HVWXGRV VXJHUHP TXH D TXDQWLGDGH GH WHPSR TXH XPD SHVVRD GHGLFD D XPD DWLYLGDGH WDPEpP SRGH VHU XP IDWRU 9RFr SRGH HQFRQWUDU DOJXPDV RULHQWDo HV TXH SRGHUmR DMXGi OR D WUDEDOKDU H MRJDU FRP PDLV FRQIRUWR H SRVVLYHOPHQWH UHGX]LU R ULVFR GH VRIUHU GH XP SUREOHPD PXVFXORHVTXHOpWLFR QR +HDOWK DPLQJ XLGH HP [ER[ FRP (VVDV RULHQWDo HV LQFOXHP WySLFRV FRPR • Posicionamento correto para usar SRVWXUDV FRQIRUWiYHLV H QmR GHVDMHLWDGDV • Manter as mães, dedos e outras SDUWHV GR FRUSR UHOD[DGDV • Fazer intervalos. • Desenvolver um estilo de vida VDXGiYHO 6H YRFr WLYHU G YLGDV VREUH FRPR VHX HVWLOR GH YLGD DWLYLGDGHV RX FRQGLo HV médicas ou físicas podem estar UHODFLRQDGRV FRP RV SUREOHPDV PXVFXORHVTXHOpWLFRV SURFXUH XP pro ssional de saúde quali cado. 3puGLGd GH od dXGLFLyQ /D DPSOLD H[SRVLFLyQ D YRO PHQHV HOHYDGRV DO XVDU XQ DXULFXODU SXHGH SURYRFDU OD SpUGLGD WHPSRUDO R SHUPDQHQWH GH OD DXGLFLyQ OJXQRV DXULFXODUHV GH WHUFHURV VLQ DSUREDFLyQ SXHGHQ SURGXFLU QLYHOHV GH VRQLGR PiV DOWRV TXH ORV DXULFXODUHV GH ;ER[ DSUREDGRV
  21. 21. SRUWXJXrV 2 87,/, 5 6(8 2 6 28 &(66 5,2 92& &21&25 &20 (67( 7(502 ( 5 17, 17(6 ( ,167 / 5 6(8 2 6 28 &(66 5,2 ) 925 /(, &20 7(1 2 (67( 7(502 ( 5 17, 6( 92& 1 2 &21&25 &20 (67( 7(502 ( 5 17, 1 2 87,/, ( 6(8 2 6 28 &(66 5,2 (92/9 2 0,&5262)7 3 5 80 5((0 2/62 (VWH DUDQWLD FRQIHUH D 9RFr GLUHLWRV OHJDLV especí cos. Esta garantia aplica-se na PHGLGD SHUPLWLGD SRU OHL H FRP H[FHomR GR TXH IRU UHVWULQJLGR RX SURLELGR SRU OHL 1. De nições (a) “Xbox 360 S” signi ca seu novo console ;ER[ 6 DGTXLULGR GH XP UHYHQGHGRU DXWRUL]DGR (b) “Acessório” signi ca um acessório de KDUG DUH GR ;ER[ 6 SURGX]LGR SHOD 0LFURVRIW H DGTXLULGR GH XP UHYHQGHGRU DXWRUL]DGR (c) “Período de Garantia” para o Xbox 360 S signi ca 1 (um) ano a contar da data HP TXH 9RFr FRPSURX R ;ER[ 6 H sigini ca 90 dias a partir da data que 9RFr DGTXLULX R FHVVyULR GH XP UHYHQGHGRU DXWRUL]DGR (d) “Você” signi ca o usuário nal original. (e) “Condições Normais de Uso” signi ca o XVR URWLQHLUR SHOR FRQVXPLGRU VRE FRQGLo HV QRUPDLV GH XVR GRPpVWLFR GH DFRUGR FRP DV LQVWUXo HV FRQWLGDV QR PDQXDO TXH DFRPSDQKD R ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR dudQwLd D (VWD JDUDQWLD p YiOLGD SDUD R ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR DGTXLULGR QR UDVLO GH XPD UHYHQGHGRU DXWRUL]DGR GD 0LFURVRIW PD OLVWD GH UHYHQGHGRUHV autorizados esta disponível em KWWS [ER[ FRP SW 5 (b) Durante o Período de Garantia, a 0LFURVRIW JDUDQWH DSHQDV D 9RFr TXH R ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR QmR DSUHVHQWDUi PDX IXQFLRQDPHQWR VRE RQGLo HV 1RUPDLV GH VR F (VWD p D QLFD JDUDQWLD RX HVWLSXODomR TXH D 0LFURVRIW FRQFHGH D 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR 1LQJXpP PDLV SRGHUi FRQFHGHU TXDOTXHU JDUDQWLD RX ID]HU TXDOTXHU HVWLSXODomR HP QRPH GD 0LFURVRIW G 6( 6 /(,6 ( 3 6 /+( 21 ( (5 4 /4 (5 5 1 , ,03/ , ,1 / 6,9( 0 5 1 , ,03/ , DE COMERCIALIZAÇÃO OU ADEQUAÇÃO PARA UMA FINALIDADE ESPECÍFICA, SUA DURAÇÃO ESTÁ /,0, 2 3(5 2 2 ( 5 1 , HWHUPLQDGDV MXULVGLo HV QmR DGPLWHP OLPLWDo HV VREUH D GXUDomR GH XPD garantia implícita, de modo que esta OLPLWDomR SRGHUi QmR VH DSOLFDU D 9RFr &rPr 2ewHu 6HuYL rV GH dudQwLd D QWHV GH LQLFLDU R SURFHVVR GH REWHQomR GH JDUDQWLD SRU IDYRU XWLOL]H DV GLFDV GH EXVFD FRUUHomR H HOLPLQDomR GH HUURV HP KWWS [ER[ FRP SW 5 E 6H DV GLFDV GH EXVFD FRUUHomR H HOLPLQDomR GH HUURV QmR UHVROYHU 6HX SUREOHPD HQWmR VLJD R SURFHVVR RQOLQH FRQWLGR HP KWWS [ER[ FRP SW 5 6H 9RFr QmR WHP DFHVVR j ,QWHUQHW 9RFr SRGHUi OLJDU SDUD R WHOHIRQH HOHIRQH 0800 891 9835. F QWHV GH HQYLDU 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR j 0LFURVRIW SDUD UHDOL]DomR GH serviços, certi que-se de manter uma FySLD GH TXDLVTXHU GDGRV TXH 9RFr GHVHMH VDOYDU H DSDJXH TXDOTXHU GDGR que Você considerar con dencial. A 0LFURVRIW QmR p UHVSRQViYHO SRU 6HXV GDGRV H SRGHUi DSDJi ORV 5HVSrQVdeLoLGdGH Gd 0LFurVriw D SyV 9RFr GHYROYHU 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR j 0LFURVRIW D 0LFURVRIW R YLVWRULDUi E 6H D 0LFURVRIW FRQFOXLU TXH R ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR DSUHVHQWRX PDX IXQFLRQDPHQWR GXUDQWH RV SULPHLURV (noventa) dias do Período de Garantia, VRE RQGLo HV 1RUPDLV GH VR D 7(502 ( 5 17, /,0,7
  22. 22. SRUWXJXrV Microsoft irá, à Sua escolha, substituí-lo RX UHSDUi OR RX UHVWLWXLU R SUHoR TXH 9RFr SDJRX SHOR ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR RX DLQGD OKH FRQFHGHU XP GHVFRQWR SURSRUFLRQDO QR SUHoR SDJR por Você, caso Você decida car com VHX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR 6H D 0LFURVRIW FRQFOXLU TXH R ;ER[ 6 DSUHVHQWRX PDX IXQFLRQDPHQWR durante o Período de Garantia, mas após o referido período dos 90 QRYHQWD GLDV LQLFLDLV VRE RQGLo HV 1RUPDLV GH VR D 0LFURVRIW LUi D critério da Microsoft, substituí-lo ou UHSDUi OR RX UHVWLWXLU R SUHoR TXH 9RFr SDJRX SHOR ;ER[ 6 2 UHSDUR SRGHUi XWLOL]DU VH GH SHoDV QRYDV RX UHFRQGLFLRQDGDV VXEVWLWXLomR SRGHUi VHU IHLWD SRU XPD XQLGDGH QRYD RX UHFRQGLFLRQDGD UHVWLWXLomR GR SUHoR SDJR SRU 9RFr VHUi PRQHWDULDPHQWH FRUULJLGD SHOR ,13 , ( QGLFH 1DFLRQDO GH 3UHoRV DR RQVXPLGRU GR Instituto Brasileiro de Geogra a e Estatística), ou no caso de extinção deste índice, pelo índico que vier a substituí-lo. F SyV R UHSDUR RX VXEVWLWXLomR 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR VHUi FREHUWR por esta garantia pelo período remanescente de Seu Período de DUDQWLD 2ULJLQDO RX SRU GLDV FRQWDGRV GD GDWD TXH D 0LFURVRIW SRVWDU R SURGXWR D 9RFr R SUD]R TXH IRU PDLRU ([FHWR VH HVWDEHOHFLGR GH IRUPD GLYHUVD H H[SUHVVD QD OHJLVODomR DSOLFiYHO R UHSDUR RX VXEVWLWXLomR GH 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR GXUDQWH R Período de Garantia, em nenhuma KLSyWHVH LPSOLFDUi FRQVWLWXLUi RX VHUi LQWHUSUHWDGD FRPR XPD VXVSHQVmR LQWHUUXSomR H[WHQVmR SURUURJDomR renovação ou reinício do Período de DUDQWLD RULJLQDO FRQFHGLGR VRE D SUHVHQWH G 5(63216 ,/, ( 0, 5262) ( 5(3 5 5 2 6 6 , ,5 6( ; 2; 360 S OU ACESSÓRIO, OU RESTITUIR O PREÇO PAGO POR VOCÊ OU, SE FOR O 62 21 ( (5 2 (6 21 2 PROPORCIONAL NO PREÇO PAGO, 216 , , 6( 1, 2 5( 562 EXCETO SE HOUVER DISPOSIÇÃO EM SENTIDO CONTRÁRIO NA LEGISLAÇÃO 3/, É9(/ H 6H R 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR DSUHVHQWDU PDX IXQFLRQDPHQWR DSyV R término do Período de Garantia, não há TXDLVTXHU JDUDQWLDV GH TXDOTXHU natureza. Após o término do Período de DUDQWLD D 0LFURVRIW SRGHUi FREUDU GH 9RFr XPD WD[D SHORV HVIRUoRV GD 0LFURVRIW HP GLDJQRVWLFDU R SUREOHPD H SUHVWDU OKH VHUYLoRV UHODWLYRV D 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR 5. Exclusões de Garantia 0LFURVRIW QmR p UHVSRQViYHO H HVVD JDUDQWLD QmR VH DSOLFDUi VH R 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR IRU D XVDGR FRP SURGXWRV QmR YHQGLGRV RX OLFHQFLDGRV SHOD 0LFURVRIW LQFOXVLYH MRJRV SLUDWDV H DFHVVyULR QmR IDEULFDGRV RX OLFHQFLDGRV SHOD 0LFURVRIW (b) usado para ns comerciais (incluindo o DOXJXHO FREUDQoD SRU MRJR HWF (c) aberto, modi cado ou adulterado LQFOXLQGR TXDOTXHU WHQWDWLYD GH DQXODomR GH TXDOTXHU PHFDQLVPR GH VHJXUDQoD H PHFDQLVPR DQWL SLUDWDULD GR ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR RX WLYHU VHX Q PHUR GH VpULH DOWHUDGR RX UHPRYLGR (d) dani cado por fator externo (incluindo YHQWLODomR LQDGHTXDGD RX RXWUD IDOKD HP VHJXLU DV LQVWUXo HV FRQWLGDV QR PDQXDO GH LQVWUXo HV GR XVXiULR TXH DFRPSDQKD VHX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR RX H UHSDUDGR SRU TXDOTXHU SHVVRD TXH QmR D 0LFURVRIW ( &/86 2 ( &(5726 126 0, 5262) 1®2 e 5(63216É9(/ 325 4 ,64 (5 126 ,1 ,5( 26 (0(5 (1 (6 2 ,035(9,6 26 3(5 ( 26 35,9 , ( 21), (1 , /, ( 2 / 526 (66 1 (6 2 4 /4 (5 ,03266, ,/, ( ( 62 ( 6( ; 2; S OU ACESSÓRIO; OU QUAISQUER DANOS
  23. 23. SRUWXJXrV 1®2 5(/ ,21 26 ,5( 0(1 ( 20 0 ()(, 2 (0 6( ; 2; 6 2 ACESSÓRIO. ESSAS EXCLUSÕES APLICAM-SE 0(602 4 ( 0, 5262) (1+ 6, 2 ,1)250 3266, ,/, ( ( ,6 DANOS, E MESMO NA HIPÓTESE DE 4 /4 (5 5( 562 ) /+ 5 (0 6( PROPÓSITO ESSENCIAL. Algumas jurisdições QmR DFHLWDP D H[FOXVmR RX OLPLWDomR GH GDQRV HPHUJHQWHV RX LPSUHYLVWRV GH PRGR TXH HVWD OLPLWDomR RX H[FOXVmR SRGHUmR QmR VH DSOLFDU D 9RFr 7HuPrV GLFLrQdLV D 2 VRIW DUH FRQWLGR QR ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR p OLFHQFLDGR H QmR YHQGLGR 9RFr p OLFHQFLDGR SDUD XVDU R VRIW DUH DSHQDV HP 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR H 9RFr QmR SRGHUi UHDOL]DU HQJHQKDULD UHYHUVD GR VRIW DUH E 6H 9RFr WHQWDU DQXODU RX IUXVWUDU R VLVWHPD GH VHJXUDQoD H DQWL SLUDWDULD GR ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR 9RFr SRGHUi FDXVDU D LQWHUUXSomR SHUPDQHQWH GH RSHUDomR GH 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX FHVVyULR 9RFr LUi DLQGD DQXODU 6XD JDUDQWLD H WRUQDU 6HX ;ER[ 6 RX Acessório inelegível para reparo DXWRUL]DGR DLQGD TXH PHGLDQWH SDJDPHQWR GH WD[D (oHL r GH oHJLVod r D V OHLV GR UDVLO UHJHUmR D LQWHUSUHWDomR GHVWD JDUDQWLD H TXDOTXHU GHPDQGD GH TXH D 0LFURVRIW WHQKD GHVFXPSULGR HVWD JDUDQWLD LQGHSHQGHQWHPHQWH GRV princípios de con ito de leis. E (VWD JDUDQWLD p YiOLGD DSHQDV QR UDVLO
  24. 24. SRUWXJXrV 5( 8/ 0(1726 (oLPLQd r GH uHV GXrV GH SLokdV H HtXLSdPHQwrV HoHwurHoHwu QLFrV Este símbolo no produto ou em suas pilhas ou embalagem signi ca que o produto e VXDV SLOKDV QmR GHYHP VHU FRORFDGRV QR OL[R FRPXP GH FDVD (P YH] GLVVR p VXD UHVSRQVDELOLGDGH OHYi ORV D XP ORFDO GH FROHWD SDUD UHFLFODJHP GH SLOKDV H HTXLSDPHQWRV HOHWURHOHWU QLFRV (VVD DWLWXGH DMXGD D FRQVHUYDU RV UHFXUVRV QDWXUDLV H HYLWDU DV FRQVHTXrQFLDV SRWHQFLDOPHQWH QHJDWLYDV SDUD D VD GH GRV VHUHV KXPDQRV H SDUD R PHLR DPELHQWH GHYLGR j SRVVLELOLGDGH GD SUHVHQoD GH VXEVWkQFLDV SHULJRVDV QDV SLOKDV H HTXLSDPHQWRV HOHWURHOHWU QLFRV TXH SRGHP VHU FDXVDGDV SHOD HOLPLQDomR LQDSURSULDGD GRV PHVPRV 3DUD REWHU PDLV LQIRUPDo HV VREUH RV SRVWRV GH FROHWD GH SLOKDV H HTXLSDPHQWRV HOHWURHOHWU QLFRV HQWUH HP FRQWDWR FRP D SUHIHLWXUD VHUYLoR GH FROHWD FROHWLYD GH OL[R RX D ORMD RQGH DGTXLULX HVWH SURGXWR
  25. 25. SRUWXJXrV ,5(,726 8725 ,6 V LQIRUPDo HV FRQWLGDV QHVWH GRFXPHQWR LQFOXLQGR 5/ H RXWUDV UHIHUrQFLDV D VLWHV GD ,QWHUQHW HVWmR VXMHLWDV D DOWHUDo HV VHP DYLVR SUpYLR 6DOYR LQGLFDomR HP FRQWUiULR RV QRPHV GH HPSUHVDV RUJDQL]Do HV produtos, nomes de domínios, endereços de email, logotipos, pessoas, lugares e acontecimentos aqui mencionados são ctícios e de nenhuma forma pretendem representar empresas, organizações, produtos, nomes de domínios, endereços de email, logotipos, pessoas, lugares ou acontecimentos reais. Obedecer às OHLV GH GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV p UHVSRQVDELOLGDGH GR XVXiULR 6HP OLPLWDU RV GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV QHQKXPD SDUWH GHVWH GRFXPHQWR SRGH VHU UHSURGX]LGD DUPD]HQDGD RX LQWURGX]LGD HP XP VLVWHPD GH UHFXSHUDomR RX WUDQVPLWLGD GH TXDOTXHU IRUPD SRU TXDOTXHU PHLR HOHWU QLFR PHFkQLFR IRWRFySLD JUDYDomR RX TXDOTXHU RXWUR RX SDUD TXDOTXHU SURSyVLWR VHP D SHUPLVVmR H[SUHVVD SRU HVFULWR GD 0LFURVRIW RUSRUDWLRQ 0LFURVRIW SRGH WHU SDWHQWHV RX UHTXLVLo HV SDUD REWHQomR GH SDWHQWH PDUFDV FRPHUFLDLV GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV RX RXWURV GLUHLWRV GH SURSULHGDGH LQWHOHFWXDO TXH DEUDQJHP R FRQWH GR GHVWH GRFXPHQWR SRVVH GHVWH GRFXPHQWR QmR OKH FRQIHUH QHQKXP GLUHLWR VREUH DV FLWDGDV SDWHQWHV PDUFDV FRPHUFLDLV GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV RX RXWURV GLUHLWRV GH SURSULHGDGH LQWHOHFWXDO VDOYR DTXHOHV H[SUHVVDPHQWH PHQFLRQDGRV HP XP FRQWUDWR GH OLFHQoD SRU HVFULWR GD 0LFURVRIW 0LFURVRIW RUSRUDWLRQ RGRV RV GLUHLWRV UHVHUYDGRV 0LFURVRIW :LQGR V ;ER[ ;ER[ ;ER[ /,9( RV ORJRWLSRV ;ER[ H R ORJRWLSR ;ER[ /,9( VmR PDUFDV FRPHUFLDLV GR JUXSR 0LFURVRIW GH HPSUHVDV (VWH SURGXWR LQFRUSRUD WHFQRORJLD GH SURWHomR GH GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV SURWHJLGD SRU UHLQYLGLFDo HV GH GHWHUPLQDGDV SDWHQWHV DPHULFDQDV GH SURSULHGDGH GD 0DFURYLVLRQ RUSRUDWLRQ H RXWURV SURSULHWiULRV GH GLUHLWRV 2 XVR GHVWD WHFQRORJLD GH SURWHomR GH GLUHLWRV DXWRUDLV GHYH VHU DXWRUL]DGR SHOD 0DFURYLVLRQ RUSRUDWLRQ H p GHVWLQDGR D XVR GRPpVWLFR H D RXWURV XVRV OLPLWDGRV GH YLVXDOL]DomR VRPHQWH VH GH RXWUD IRUPD DXWRUL]DGR SHOD 0DFURYLVLRQ RUSRUDWLRQ 3URLELGR UHFRQGLFLRQDU RX GHVPRQWDU 3URGX]LGR VRE OLFHQoD da Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby” e o símbolo de D duplo são marcas comerciais da Dolby Laboratories. Trabalhos con denciais não publicados. Copyright 1999–2007 Dolby Laboratories. Todos os direitos UHVHUYDGRV HDMI, o logotipo HDMI e High-De nition Multimedia Interface são marcas comerciais ou registradas da + 0, /LFHQVLQJ // 2V QRPHV GDV HPSUHVDV H SURGXWRV UHDLV PHQFLRQDGRV QHVWH GRFXPHQWR SRGHP VHU PDUFDV FRPHUFLDV GH VHXV UHVSHFWLYRV SURSULHWiULRV 7(1 ,0(172 2 &/,(17( 3DUD REWHU UHVSRVWDV SDUD DV SHUJXQWDV PDLV FRPXQV HWDSDV GH VROXomR GH SUREOHPDV H LQIRUPDo HV GH FRQWDWR GR WHQGLPHQWR DR OLHQWH ;ER[ YLVLWH [ER[ FRP VXSSRUW
  26. 26. &86720(5 6833257 )RU DQV HUV WR FRPPRQ TXHVWLRQV WURXEOHVKRRWLQJ VWHSV DQG ;ER[ XVWRPHU 6XSSRUW FRQWDFW LQIRUPDWLRQ YLVLW ZZZ er FrP VXSSruw 6HuYLFLr GH VrSruwH do FoLHQwH 3DUD REWHQHU UHVSXHVWDV D ODV SUHJXQWDV PiV IUHFXHQWHV LQVWUXFFLRQHV SDUD OD VROXFLyQ GH SUREOHPDV H LQIRUPDFLyQ GH FRQWDFWR GHO 6HUYLFLR GH VRSRUWH DO FOLHQWH GH ;ER[ YLVLWH ZZZ er FrP VXSSruw wHQGLPHQwr dr FoLHQwH 3DUD REWHU UHVSRVWDV SDUD DV SHUJXQWDV PDLV FRPXQV HWDSDV GH VROXomR GH SUREOHPDV H LQIRUPDo HV GH FRQWDWR GR WHQGLPHQWR DR OLHQWH ;ER[ YLVLWH ZZZ er FrP VXSSruw

×