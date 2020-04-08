Successfully reported this slideshow.
Robson Agapito Correa A aventura de um Agile Tester em uma empresa Waterfall Portuguesa
Robson Agapito I love to work as QA @robsonagapito http://www.slideshare.net/robsonagapito https://br.linkedin.com/in/robsonagapito https://github.com/robsonagapito

Entrevistas online
Explicando o Trabalho - Produto Norma XFS (C e C++)
XFS DLL (C / C++ / C#)
Explicando o Trabalho - Áreas Engenharia Elétrica Quality Assurance Engenharia de Software Engenharia Mecânica
Formação do Time de Engenharia de Software
Entendendo o Processo de Testes • Modelo tradicional • Iniciando a utilização do Gherkin
Problemas com o Testing Management • Quantidade de Usuários para acessar a ferramenta. • Tinha custo para casa usuário. • Não tinha visualização fácil para o Time e para a Gerencia
Trabalhando com o Oquenãofuncionou?
Meu primeiro projeto
Conversa com os Gerentes Falando sobre o GIT Falando sobre o Azure Minha visão
Conversa mensal com a Gerencia • Confiança da Gerencia. • Desconfiança do Time. • Sempre falei o que pensava ser imporante, até a gerencia dizer que não faria a ação.
Realizar Retrospectiva
Análise da Qualidade https://url.gratis/ZgPOr
Análise da Qualidade - Processo de testes - Processo de desenvolvimento mais visível - GIT com servidor (GitLab) - Automação
Processo de Desenvolvimento
Kanban para o Processo de Testes
Azure Boards
Kanban como BugTracker
Kanban para os Dois QAs
Kanban para processo de desenvolvimento
Instalando o GitLab
25 Shaping the future of digital business gft.com 08/04/2020 Type here if add info needed for every slide Foco no Git  Co...
Automação Testes de Integração
27 Shaping the future of digital business gft.com 08/04/2020 Type here if add info needed for every slide Automação “Teste...
Esteira – O Futuro GITFLOW UNIT TESTING PULL REQUEST DEPLOY ATM SYSTEM / INTEGRATION TESTING ARTIFACTURE BUILD SONAR AVAILABLE FOR PARTNERS
Não conseguimos: • Efetivar a instalação do GIT • Realização de Retrospectiva
30 Shaping the future of digital business gft.com 08/04/2020 Type here if add info needed for every slide O que conseguimo...
Muitos Amigos

Perguntas e Muito Obrigado!
A aventura de um Agile Tester em uma empresa Waterfall Portuguesa

QA Xperience 2020
A aventura de um Agile Tester em uma empresa Waterfall Portuguesa

Published in: Technology
A aventura de um Agile Tester em uma empresa Waterfall Portuguesa

  Robson Agapito Correa A aventura de um Agile Tester em uma empresa Waterfall Portuguesa. São Paulo, 08 de Abril de 2020
  Robson Agapito I love to work as QA @robsonagapito http://www.slideshare.net/robsonagapito https://br.linkedin.com/in/robsonagapito https://github.com/robsonagapito
  
  Entrevistas online
  Explicando o Trabalho - Produto Norma XFS (C e C++)
  XFS DLL (C / C++ / C#)
  Explicando o Trabalho - Áreas Engenharia Elétrica Quality Assurance Engenharia de Software Engenharia Mecânica
  Formação do Time de Engenharia de Software
  Entendendo o Processo de Testes • Modelo tradicional • Iniciando a utilização do Gherkin
  Problemas com o Testing Management • Quantidade de Usuários para acessar a ferramenta. • Tinha custo para casa usuário. • Não tinha visualização fácil para o Time e para a Gerencia
  Trabalhando com o Oquenãofuncionou?
  Meu primeiro projeto
  Conversa com os Gerentes Falando sobre o GIT Falando sobre o Azure Minha visão
  Conversa mensal com a Gerencia • Confiança da Gerencia. • Desconfiança do Time. • Sempre falei o que pensava ser imporante, até a gerencia dizer que não faria a ação.
  Realizar Retrospectiva
  Análise da Qualidade https://url.gratis/ZgPOr
  Análise da Qualidade - Processo de testes - Processo de desenvolvimento mais visível - GIT com servidor (GitLab) - Automação
  Processo de Desenvolvimento
  Kanban para o Processo de Testes
  Azure Boards
  Kanban como BugTracker
  Kanban para os Dois QAs
  Kanban para processo de desenvolvimento
  Instalando o GitLab
  Foco no Git  Como era o processo.  Solução: • GitLab / Azure Repos • Treinamento QA • Treinamento Devs • Projeto piloto  Dificuldades: • Onde um QA está se metendo? • Devs com mais tempo de casa que não conheciam a tecnologia. • Treinamento em inglês • Fazer a transição do projeto piloto mesmo sem tempo para entrega com mais calma
  Automação Testes de Integração
  Automação "Testes de Sistema/Integração"  Ferramenta para automação de testes  Apresentação para a Gerencia  Apresentação para os Gestores Japoneses  Tipo de testes: • Automação do processo completo • Automação parcial do processo  Escolha da linguagem  Framework e arquitetura  Visão dos testes (para Devs ou para Usuários Finais?)  Execução dos testes nas máquinas ATM diretamente
  Esteira – O Futuro GITFLOW UNIT TESTING PULL REQUEST DEPLOY ATM SYSTEM / INTEGRATION TESTING ARTIFACTURE BUILD SONAR AVAILABLE FOR PARTNERS
  Não conseguimos: • Efetivar a instalação do GIT • Realização de Retrospectiva
  O que conseguimos: • Colocar automação de testes • Melhorar processo de testes • Iniciar processo de desenvolvimento no Kanban • Mostrar que é possível (Agile, Novas ferramentas, melhorar processo...)
  Muitos Amigos
  
  Perguntas e Muito Obrigado! GFT Brazil Robson Agapito Correa QA Specialist robson.correa@gft.com / robsonagapito@gmail.com

