Future of Data and AI in Retail - NRF 2023

Rob Saker
Global VP Retail & Manufacturing, Databricks
What’s Next in Retail Data & AI?
Predictions for 2023
Labor wage & capacity
Labor wage
growth has
increased, and
staffing
remains a
challenge
Out of stocks near record levels
Consumers
say 1 in 5
items are out
of stock in
supermarkets.
Margin Challenges with Delivery
E-commerce
fulfillment in
stores is
having a major
adverse effect
on retailer
margins.
McKinsey 2022: https://www.mckinsey.com/industries/retail/our-insights/achieving-profitable-online-grocery-
order-fulfillment
4.4%
Net P&L -12.9%
Basket
Margin
27.9%
Gross
Margin
Pursuing New Revenue Opportunities
Retailers are
vying for new
revenue sources
and bigger share
of ad budgets
with retail media
networks.
Shifting Promotional Funding
Suppliers are
shifting budgets
from trade to
digital for
greater
measurement
and flexibility.
90 days
120 days
150 days
Grocery
Convenience
Drug
Before promotion During promotion
E-commerce
Promotion
Start
Inflation Around the Globe
Food, Energy and transportation led record inflation in
all regions.
• IMF projected inflation to reach 6.6
percent this year in advanced
economies and 9.5 percent in
emerging market and developing
economies
• Upward revisions of 0.9 and 0.8
percentage points respectively from
three months earlier.
I came to NRF 2023 and
saw the latest pie rates
of the Caribbean.
* Not a selfie
9.
What Drove Priorities in 2022
Conflicts disrupted
supply of raw
materials to finished
goods.
Geopolitical
Conflicts
Inflation rost in all
markets around the
globe.
Inflation
Rail and ship based
logistics continued
to struggle with
disruptions
Shipping
Disruptions
Despite strong
wage growth,
retailers struggled
to fill ranks.
Labor Costs &
Resource
Availability
The State of Data + AI in Retail in 2022
● Fine grained forecasting
● ML based personalization
● Location based targeting
● Real-time Supply Chain Visibility
● Price & promo optimization
● Labor scheduling
● New store location
● Data marketplaces
Major Investments in 2022
Widespread
Adoption
● Migration to real-time data processing
● Consolidation of all data in one data platform
(images, video, structured, streaming)
● Unified Smart Forecasting Services
● Shift to demand sensing vs forecasting
● Revenue growth management
● Advanced customer segmentation
● Automated warehouses
Predictions for 2023
1. Last Mile Optimization
Last Mile Optimization: From “Real-time” to Right Time
Balancing customer needs with resource availability to
improve profitability
• Consumers have demand faster
options for delivery.
• Retailers have been buying market
share by subsidizing delivery.
But…
• Retailers often lose money on delivery
from stores due to labor inefficiencies.
Why?
* Still not a selfie
13.
Using Economic Drives to Balance Demand
Unbalanced Balanced
14.
Last Mile Pain Points
1
4
55% - Manual processes for planning/dispatching
61% - Lack of real-time visibility once delivery starts
46% - Scheduling Delivery Times
44% - Multiple fulfillment channels & tech
41% - Working with multiple 3rd parties
8% No Pain Points
Biggest Pain Points when Scaling Delivery Models
24% - Travel Distance
36% - Real-time order visibility/tracking
23% - # of Drivers/Size of Fleet
10% - Routing
6%
2% No Pain Points
Cost
Biggest Pain Point in Delivering on Time
Last Mile
Management
Suppliers Distribution Retailers Consumers
Delivery
Consumer Insights
Ad Programming
Depletions/Demand Signals
Replenishment
Reordering
Location
Availability
Traffic
Jobs
Orders
Drive time
arrival
Product
Pricing
Inventory
Order
Status
Solution
Accelerator
Companies can now
scale out hundreds of
thousands of routes
generated for single
and multi-step
journeys in advance
of route optimization
https://www.databricks.com/solutions/accelerators/scalable-route-generation
Scalable Route Generation
Solution
Accelerator
Retailers can
combine real-time
data with analysis to
consolidate orders
and reducing picking
costs.
https://www.databricks.com/solutions/accelerators/order-picking-optimization
The Buy-Online-Pick-Up-in-Store Retailing Model: Optimization Strategies for In-Store
Picking and Packing,
Order Consolidation & Picking
1. Ensure data is available in real-time and integrated for when you run
analysis.
2. Leverage machine learning algorithms to continuously look for ways to
consolidate orders, optimize driving distance, and measure
performance.
3. Incorporate performance feedback into your models.
How to Prepare
Steps to prepare your business for data led last mile
optimization
Predictions for 2023
1. Last Mile Optimization
2. Generative AI for personalization
20.
Prediction #2: Generative AI in Consumer Engagement
Remember our friend?
* Still not a selfie
21.
Generative AI for Images
Image generation quality is dependent on breadth and
accuracy of training data.
Thousands or millions Images are
annotated to define features (color, width,
style, shapes, face, pieces of clothing)
Models are trained with images and the
additional context.
This enables computers to automatically
recognize images.
Additional training enables creation, with
feedback when creation is accurate.
“Show Mac wearing a pink Burberry trench coat”
24.
Solution
Accelerator
Image based search
and personalization
Image Recipe Search
25.
How to Prepare
Steps to get started with AI Images
1. Capture all relevant images in the Lakehouse
2. Start labeling by using an automated labeling system such as Labelbox.
3. Generate immediate wins with image search, personalization.
4. Work long-term towards image generation.
Predictions for 2023
1. Last Mile Optimization
2. Generative AI for personalization
3. Composable CDPs
27.
Prediction: Composable CDPs
Adoption of Composable CDP brings best of breed with
integration flexibility and scale.
• Retailers are using this downturn to
invest in consumer engagement to
drive stronger marketing ROI and
capture market share.
• Composable CDPs are foundational to
Retail Media Networks.
Wat’s driving the change?
• 75% of CDP customers expect 5x or
But higher ROI, and most see a positive
ROI in the first year of adoption.
(Twilio)
• • Two top-reported CDP benefits
include a unified customer view (88%)
and analytics (54%). (CDP Institute)
What’s Driving Customer Data Platforms
• Drive stronger loyalty &
lower CAC
• Improve incrementality
• Efficiency across
multiple promotion
channels
• Desire to monetize
customer engagement
https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/growth-marketing-and-sales/our-
insights/commerce-media-the-new-force-transforming-advertising
Solution
Accelerator
Match millions of
customers from
multiple systems
using AI.
Customer Entity Resolution
30.
Solution
Accelerator
Deliver far more
accurate
engagement with
CDP +
personalization.
Over a dozen recommendation models
How to Prepare
Steps to get start on your CDP
1. Focus on data source connectivity
2. Leverage machine learning for customer entity resolution
3. Use a Composable CDP approach to maximize scale, accuracy and
flexibility.
Predictions for 2023
1. Last Mile Optimization
2. Generative AI for personalization
3. Composable CDPs
4. Peer-to-peer secure data collaboration
Prediction: Peer-to-Peer Secure Data Sharing
Why is it attractive?
• Improved collaboration around data can reduce response times by days.
• Enables person to person collaboration, even across companies.
• The value in data monetization is action, not licensing.
But…
• Data marketplaces only enable broadcast of common data sets.
• Existing data sharing requires costly data warehouse licenses or forces companies to
choose the same technology.
Data Sharing is No Longer Expensive or Exclusive
• Delta Sharing is open
source
• Works across all clouds
or on-premise.
• Enables users to
consume data from
Excel, Tableau, web and
other data systems.
Retailer Partner
Any use case Any tool Any cloud
On-premises
And many more
Data science
Reporting
Analytics
Access
Permissions
Real-time Data Sharing in Excel
Love it or hate it, Excel is the most popular data tool used by
end users. Exponam has built a plug-in for Excel that allows
users to pull data in directly from Delta Sharing repositories to
update their local analysis.
How to Prepare for Data Sharing
Data sharing is no longer expensive or exclusive.
Delta Sharing
1. Centralize your data in one location to manage permissions.
2. Leverage OSS Delta Sharing or Databricks (with Delta Sharing pre-configured).
3. Share secure links to partners.
Predictions for 2023
1. Last Mile Optimization
2. Generative AI for personalization
3. Composable CDPs
4. Peer-to-peer secure data collaboration
5. Localized Large Language Models
37.
Prediction: Narrow Large Language Models
Why is it attractive?
• Taps into rich product, chat and call center transcripts to provide retailer specificity.
• Cost to train models is rapidly falling.
• Reduce customer service cost/time while improving quality.
• Powers AI chat bots
• Streamline new message creation for new purchases
38.
Authoritative but not Accurate
ChatGPT sounds confident, even when it’s wrong.
39.
ChatGPT is still too costly
• Some estimates that ChatGPT cost
$14M to train.
• Data used to train ChatGPT was over 1
year old.
Localized Industry LLMs are appearing
• Startups are training LLMs against
narrow sets of information
• Provides much higher accuracy and
less likelihood of false positives
How to Prepare
Delta Sharing
1. Bring all structured and unstructured information into the Lakehouse, including call
center audio, transcripts, online reviews, product information and more.
2. Monitor the environment for retail specific OEMs focusing on narrow LLMs.
3. Start small scale projects
The Future of Data + AI in Retail in 2023
● Autonomous
drone delivery
Next 12 Months 2025
1-3 Years
Widespread today
● Retail Media
Networks
● Generative AI
personalization
(match the look,
outfit on person)
● Localized LLMs
● Grab and go stores
● Automated
replenishment to
home
● Real-time data processing
● Data platform modernization
● Unified Smart Forecasting
● Revenue growth management
● Personalization
● Location based targeting
● Real-time Supply Chain Visibility
● Price & promo optimization
● Labor scheduling
● New store location
● Data marketplaces
● Composable CDPs
● Demand Sensing
● Last mile optimization
● Automated
warehouses
● Drone delivery (pilots)
● Personalized Pricing
● Peer-to-peer data
sharing
Predicted date of widespread adoption
Thank you
Rob Saker
VP Global Industry Leader, Retail and Manufacturing
https://www.linkedin.com/in/robsaker/
https://twitter.com/robsaker
Today we are here to talk about the Lakehouse for Retail, but before we jump into that, I would love to take a step back and talk about what is happening in the retail and consumer goods industries
In one interesting study, they looked at the price increases in desserts across several tropical islands.
In US dollars, they found that the average price of a slice of coconut cream pie in Jamaica had increased to $1.30. In Puerto Rico, that same slice was 1.92. And in the Bahamas, that same slice was over three dollars at $3.02.
So when you go back home to your kids, you can tell them.
What are the innovations that we expect to see over the next several years in retail? And what's realistic today?
While we think there are many new and unimagined innovations that AI will bring to retail, the reality is that AI is delivering incredible benefits to retail today.
Fine grained personalization and forecasting refreshed frequently are delivering much higher accuracy for retailers today. This is leading to substantial cost savings and revenue growth. Retailers are keen to respond to COVID and know when to ship products, schedule staff and more. We’re seeing retailers leverage alternative data sets to predict foot traffic for the coming days, and optimize activities accordingly
In 1-3 years, companies will advance and begin to introduce capabilities that redefine their business around AI. We're seeing experimentation around this now, but these are the types of capabilities that require years of development. Apparel retailers will move from match the look, where you upload your favorite photo to an apparel site and it makes suggestions to you, to the ability to show what clothing will look like on your body. Using generative adversarial networks (similar to computer graphics in movies), web sites and apps will be able to take photos and videos of customers and render clothing on them. Grab and go stores will start to see adoption as 5G networks come into effect and reduce the cost of cabling. And we predict that we'll see the first few drone delivery pilots launch in major cities.
And by 2025, we should see innovations that fundamentally change the industry.

Customers will treat retail as a subscription service, leaving much of their routine ordering to the retailers. Retailers will build smart algorithms that learn and anticipate needs, and automatically replenish items in a customers home. And by 2025, we expect to see drone delivery in widespread usage.
And by 2025, we should see innovations that fundamentally change the industry.
Customers will treat retail as a subscription service, leaving much of their routine ordering to the retailers. Retailers will build smart algorithms that learn and anticipate needs, and automatically replenish items in a customers home. And by 2025, we expect to see drone delivery in widespread usage.
