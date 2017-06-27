VALUE PROPOSITION The starting point for business sucess Roberto Rinaldi - May 2017 rrinaldi@bizfitamerica.com www.bizfita...
A company/ business aims at meeting needs (problems/ defficiencies) and desires (aspirations), and being rewarded for the ...
Opportunity Areas Cost reduction/ economy Fear and safety/ risk mitigation Convenience Analysis/ availability of informati...
Fundamental Dimensions Idea and Positioning Monitoring and Acting Implementation and Operation Market Customers Am I doing...
Enterprise Modeling Value Proposition Foundation Financial Balance Customer Interface Enablers Technology Structure Proces...
Basic Business Flow Add superior value to customers and society (benefit x cost in customer experience with the brand) Cus...
Value Proposition Promise of benefit offered to the potential customer, to justify his/ her preference of buying from you ...
Value Proposition - Elements Call – Statement with the final benefit (perceived value), to whom and why Offering – list of...
Examples of Strong Value Proposition Calls Level up your life. Stop taking advice from the dark side. There is a better wa...
Building the Value Proposition DISCOVERY Assess dissatisfaction/ Explore current gaps (pains) Identify latent desires (pot...
Building the Value Proposition STRUCTURING Define products and services to be offered Define value added/ real benefits to...
Traps and Clues AVOID Knowing your customers and competition superficially Mix different customer profiles/ segments View ...
Value Proposition - the starting point

×