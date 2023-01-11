Veeam Solutions for SMB_2022.pptx

21.
Veeam Backup for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud
Veeam Backup for AWS
Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure
Veeam Backup for Google Cloud
Reliable backup and recovery
Secure and compliant protection
Greater cost control
The statistical data from the research can be grouped in the 3 Cs of data protection needs More Capabilities Less Cost Less Complexity.
These needs are also compounded by additional operational business factors like limited time, smaller budgets and fewer resources.
Dave
If you think of Veeam as the leader in providing Modern Data Protection providing the platform can help you modernise your backup and recovery solution, move to cloud quickly and be safe from ransomware, you will see that Veeam is the right solution for small business too as it just works, is hassle-free and saves you valuable time so you can focus on growing your business. In fact, Veeam solutions overcome the 3C Problem – lack of capabilities, high complexity and cost - by providing solutions that are:
Powerful – with reliable backup products that eliminate risk of data loss and downtime Easy-to-use and don’t require special skills, huge resources or technical training Affordable: Specially packaged pricing for small businesses with built-in license portability that can evolve with you and your business, whilst controlling costs. A quick and achievable ROI; just what YOU, as a small business, need.
How can Veeam make help you modernise your backup? Let’s start with the Single Platform to protects all workloads
Data is the #1 business asset after people, so protecting it is the first step in effectively managing it. Well-managed and protected data provides the foundation to drive costs down, remove complexities while providing the most powerful capabilities. and to deliver improved customer and employee experiences, which is at the heart of Modern Data protection. Veeam’s single platform approach enables organizations to employ a wide range of powerful capabilities for comprehensive Data Protection across cloud, physical and Virtual environments.
Amanda Veeam uniquely delivers Modern Data Protection though the Veeam Platform. Built on the #1 backup solution, it has been designed to accelerate business agility. Veeam Platform provides the foundation necessary to simplify backup and recovery and transform the way IT organizations manage and leverage data. Delivering the key capabilities needed for today’s data-driven environments— whether deployed on premises, in the cloud or through Backup as a Service (BaaS) or Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). The solution is designed to accelerate business agility by providing a single platform for cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical data management and protection, that extends beyond core backup and recovery.
Veeam Backup and Replication can be bought as a standalone or as a bundle
If your environment grows over 50 workloads or you already have more than 50 workloads to protect, then Veeam Availability Suite is the best alternative for you.
Veeam also has a comprehensive backup of your Microsoft 365 data – because as you know… (change to the next slide)
Discuss with Mac – his retention requirements.
FOIA, DOJ, other regulatory needs.
Penalty for not having required data are incredibly higher than the costs.
Note on how to read the 4 bars per response. Think of the 4 bars as pairs of 2 responses. The left most response and then the 3rd from the left are responses from last year’s survey, being the actual and estimated in 2 years responses respectively. The next pair of bars (2nd from the left and right most) represent the responses this year for actual and in 2 years.
Server platform: Physical servers within the data center: The trend is accelerating to reduce physical severs within the data center (not that Veeam customers already tend to be highly virtualized). This data tells us that plans to reduce physical servers is running ahead of schedule, meeting the reduction goals 1 year early. Virtual servers within the data center: While projected to be flat or the same, VMs on prem declined. Cloud-hosted VMs: While projected to increase from 32% to 41% (a 28% increase) over 2 years, actual usage is already at 47% now and projected to be 52% (a project 11% gain of the significant gain already realized in the last year).
Q3ab
But what's cloud-native? And why cloud-native? Cloud-native means Veeam leverages the cloud provider's technology and infrastructure to provide the best data protection possible for that platform in order to: Deliver ultra-low RPOs and RTOs using native snapshots, fully automated for simplicity and scale Control cloud costs by backing up native snapshots to low-cost object storage tiers Secure data from threats by integrating with identity and access management services
Additionally, you can Simplify backup and recovery Automate AWS, Azure and Google Cloud backup and recovery for easy data protection, even at scale.
Ensure security and compliance Secure your AWS, Azure Google Cloud data and fight back against internal and external security threats.
Reduce cloud backup costs Realize cloud savings with industry‑first cost management tools and long‑term retention options
Banish point products Effectively protect, manage and move your hybrid- and multi‑cloud data from a common control plane.
AWS, Azure and Google Cloud native backup and recovery is built into the Veeam Platform so you can manage on-prem and cloud workloads from one console
So many SMB organizations don’t have the infrastructure or CAPEX to be able stand up a secondary site and use that site or the cloud for fail over. Disaster Recovery as a Service, or DRaaS, takes the management and complexity off of your hands at a reasonable cost. Allowing you to focus on innovative projects to grow your business.
More and more businesses are shifting to a remote workforce model, including SMBs. That means that endpoints need to be protected wherever they reside. A managed service provider can not only protect your critical endpoints, but with remote monitoring and management, they can be immediately be aware of any issues hat need to be addressed to be sure employee data is safe.
In summary, given the Small Business challenges that have been highlighted by customers who operate in a business like yours the world over, Veeam solutions are built to help you
Improve backup reliability by giving access to powerful capabilities Reduce complexity with easy-to- use solutions Reduce overall costs by providing affordable backup solutions – for virtual, physical and cloud workloads, that grow as your business grows.
One platform for all your data protection needs.
NEW - KASTEN READY! K10 Integration with Veeam Backup & Replication storage repositories
Enterprise customers are taking advantage of the flexibility and power of containers, with Kubernetes being the predominant player in the market. Providing backup, recovery and visibility into container backups is often a challenge due to fragmented solutions caused by data protection solutions not offering native protection. With the new integration released as part of Veeam Backup & Replication v11a, Kubernetes and Kasten K10 customers can leverage existing investments in backup infrastructure*.
Why/customer pain point: Customers need to leverage their existing backup infrastructure for all their backups and critical data for cost and complexity reduction and for operational efficiency, regardless of the type of workloads or data that needs protecting within their Veeam Environment.
What/Veeam rescue: Kasten K10 can now direct backups of Kubernetes clusters that leverage VMware persistent volumes to a Veeam Backup & Replication repository where it’s lifecycle can be managed and it can leverage additional Veeam features and capabilities.
* This functionality will be enabled in a Kasten K10 build to be released after V11a. As such, VBR V11a is “KASTEN READY”.
How/functionality:
Easily federate your backups as Kasten K10 includes an additional location profile which can target Veeam Backup & Replication v11a repositories Simplify management with at-a-glance views that are integrated into the standard Veeam Backup & Replication UI
TECHNICAL BENEFITS Additional storage option for K10 based backups provides flexibility of deployment for users of VMware based Kubernetes Persistent Volumes Additional restore options are available to K10 backups such as the ability to mount and copy files using Veeam’s file level recovery features Improved visibility of K10 backups for the Veeam
BUSINESS BENEFITS Leverage existing investments in backup infrastructure for your Kasten K10 backups Provide improved visibility for Kubernetes backups in the Veeam management interface
TAGLINE Kubernetes backup and recovery Now integrated with Veeam Backup & Replication v11a
Overview
Red Hat Virtualization is a new entry to the enterprise virtualized platform space, specifically designed for resource-intensive and critical applications. For customers who leverage Linux and have standardized on Red Hat as their platform of choice, they now have a native Linux KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) that naturally integrates with the rest of their Red Hat infrastructure. As always, in order to adopt new platforms such as Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) customers require a data protection solution that can ensure the protection of the data within the backup window and withing their storage constraints. Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization, a feature of Veeam Backup & Replication, provides the confidence necessary to boldly adopt these new platforms, meet their backup targets and service level agreements.
OUTCOMES Ensure that everything is protected Reduce the time and storage impact associated with backup Achieve your recovery objectives, and ultimately meet your defined SLAs
25 word
NEW Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization, part of Veeam Backup & Replication, delivers reliable backup, recovery and replication capabilities for your Red Hat Virtual infrastructure.
100 word
NEW Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization, part of Veeam Backup & Replication, delivers reliable backup, recovery and replication capabilities for your Red Hat virtual infrastructure. Powerful backup for Red Hat Virtualization that saves time and space with Changed-block tracking (CBT) Fast recovery directly from snapshots and backups that helps you to achieve your RTO / RPO objectives
Trust Veeam for protecting your Red Hat Virtualization and be confident your data is safe and ready for recovery or testing at a moment’s notice.
Features:
Why/customer pain point
As customers begin to adopt new Red Hat Virtualization infrastructure, their data will need to be protected to be prepared for DR and maintain compliance. Specifically, for these infrastructures customers require fast and simple recovery that actually helps them to achieve your RTO and RPO objectives, further aligning to their SLAs.
What/Veeam rescue
Veeam Backup & Replication v11a now offers reliable integrated backup for Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) so that customers can be prepared for both common and disaster recovery scenarios. With fast snapshot recovery for RHV VMs, Veeam customers can meet recovery objectives with confidence using the solution that is flexible for their needs and natively integrated with Red Hat Virtualization.
How/Functionality
Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization communicates directly with Red Hat Virtualization’s oVirt Virtualization management platform to backup RHV VM snapshot’s or backups directly to Veeam storage repositories for safekeeping and complete backup lifecycle management. Like backup, Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization communicates directly with Red Hat Virtualization’s oVirt Virtualization management platform to restore RHV VM’s directly from RHV snapshots or backups stored on Veeam storage repositories. TECHNICAL BENEFITS Only protect the latest unique changes to the data set by leveraging CBT Full and incremental backups are supported of powered on or off RHV VMs Protect RHV VMs in a crash consistent state Take advantage of VBR SOBR to manage the lifecycle of the backup from inception to deletion Major differentiator Perform full recovery of RHV VM’s Can recover to original location Can recover to a new location within the original RHV cluster Recovery flexibility from VBR helps to perform fast recovery from full disk to individual file level
BUSINESS BENEFITS Ensure that everything is protected with the simplicity of a single solution / vendor Reduce the time and storage impact associated with protecting RHV VMs Perform quick recovery of RHV VMs so that you may achieve your recovery objectives, and ultimately meet your defined SLAs. Reduce downtime and productivity loss associated with DR of RHV VMs
TAGLINE
Reliable Red Hat virtualization backup Now part of Veeam Backup & Replication
ENHANCED! Agents for Microsoft Windows, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris
Veeam continues to make large strides in server backup by providing new platform support and advanced disaster recovery capabilities to our agent technology to ensure that you protect the OS, files and important business-critical applications that are hosted on these servers. Veeam accelerates customers adoption and testing of new operating systems with the confidence that the systems, their data and applications can be backed up and recovered as part of your data protection strategy. Veeam Backup & Replication v11a enables you to:
Embrace the latest versions of Microsoft’s server and client operating systems with confidence that your data can be both backed up and recovered, now with support for Windows 10 version 20H2 and Windows Server 2022 Reduce downtime associated with hardware failure or loss and get back in business fast with NEW! Bare Metal Recovery (BMR) for the Agent for IBM AIX and the Agent for Oracle Solaris
TECHNICAL BENEFITS A single solution for local or remote backup supporting the latest versions of Windows, Linux, IBM AIX, Oracle Solaris and Mac Embrace the latest versions of Microsoft’s server and client operating systems with confidence that your data can be both backed up and recovered Reduce the pain associated with performing recovery of IBM AIX or Oracle Solaris to new / disparate hardware via a guided experience
BUSINESS BENEFITS Immediately adopt needed capabilities of a new operating system without the delay of waiting for your backup partner to support the OS Reduce downtime associated with hardware failure or loss on IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris to get back in business fast
ENHANCED! Continuous Data Protection (CDP)
Continuing the pace set in V11, Veeam is now offering even more recovery options with Continuous Data Protection in V11a. Align your RPO, RTO and SLA goals with one integrated solution and easily achieve your recovery objectives for even the shortest RPOs. In addition to the extremely short RPOs offered as part of V11, Veeam Backup & Replication v11a provides support for:
Additional RPOs delivered for vSAN and vVol journaling in VMware allowing for more flexibility in recovery points Intelligent log flushing to tackle even the largest of transaction logs prevents your applications from running out of space Improved overall retention providing more flexibility in RPO options across all systems
TECHNICAL BENEFITS Achieve the most demanding recovery SLAs with minimal data loss with instant failover to the latest state or point-in-time at a granularity as low as 5-10 seconds Managed from the same easy to use console without the need for specialized training Flexible component deployment options across physical or virtual that make the most of your infrastructure
BUSINESS BENEFITS Align the goals of RTO, RPO and SLA needs Instantly failover your most valuable assets without the need of specialized hardware or training No additional licensing costs allowing you to focus the saved spend on other IT initiatives
NEW! Instant Recovery to Nutanix AHV With Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV v3, Veeam expands its patented instant recovery functionality to even more hypervisors, now including the versions of Nutanix AHV. Achieve your recovery objectives with even more flexibility that can only be delivered with Veeam’s Next Generation Instant Recovery Engine providing:
Instant recovery of image-level backups created by ANY Veeam product to a Nutanix AHV VM Instant disaster recovery of any workload regardless if it was sourced from cloud, virtual or physical*
* This functionality requires Nutanix AHV 6.0 or later