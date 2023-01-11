Successfully reported this slideshow.
Veeam Solutions for SMB_2022.pptx

Jan. 11, 2023
Veeam Solutions for SMB_2022.pptx

Jan. 11, 2023
Back up and Recovery Solutions for SMB's

Veeam Solutions for SMB_2022.pptx

  1. 1. Best Backup for Small Business Powerful. Easy to use. Affordable
  2. 2. Content Small business challenges Why Veeam Veeam portfolio Conclusions
  3. 3. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Customer pain points The small business challenges Cost Fewer resources Complexity Smaller budgets Limited time Capabilities
  4. 4. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Customer challenges Cont.. …while keeping costs in check  Protecting company data at home Recovery despite storage and staff constraints Meeting compliance and retention goals ZERO tolerance for downtime and data loss Keep backup data safe from ransomware
  5. 5. Why Veeam and its solutions for small business
  6. 6. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The Veeam small business solution Powerful and reliable backup and restore solutions to eliminate the risk of data loss and downtime Easy-to-use and deploy and doesn’t require special skills, huge resources or technical training Affordable backup solution that helps you control costs and evolves with you and your business
  7. 7. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Cloud and Kubernetes acceleration Veeam solutions benefits Protect and mobilize your workloads and data to, from and across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Kubernetes or any other virtual or physical platform, of your choice. Reduce the time spent on outdated backup solutions by adopting intuitive backup and instant recovery that’s fully software-defined with no vendor lock-in. Backup and recovery modernization Restore from Storage Snapshots, across the broadest range of supported storage options. Achieve the fastest recovery options and avoid days of costly downtime or ransom payments. Ransomware protection
  8. 8. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Single platform and license protect ALL workloads Most complete data protection platform Protects ALL workloads: in the cloud, physical and virtual environments • Portable across workloads and locations • Transferable on your own schedule • Not product, environment or workload-specific Cloud Physical SaaS Apps Virtual IBM Cloud VMware vSphere Microsoft Hyper-V Nutanix AHV Linux Google Cloud NAS AWS Windows MacOS AIX Veeam Platform Single Platform to protect ALL workloads Salesforce Share Red Hat Virtualization SAP HANA Azure Unstructured Data Microsoft Teams Microsoft Oracle Kubernetes Microsoft 365 PostgreSQL Kubernetes Solaris
  9. 9. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Veeam Platform Veeam Availability Suite Veeam Backup & Replication Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 Kasten K10 by Veeam Veeam DR Orchestrator Data Reuse Disaster Recovery Orchestration Monitoring and Analytics Storage, Analytic and Management APIs Backup and Recovery On Premises Public Cloud BaaS & DRaaS Cloud SaaS Apps Virtual Physical
  10. 10. Veeam portfolio Offerings
  11. 11. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Value-added solutions Veeam Availability Suite Veeam Availability Suite combines the backup and recovery features of Veeam Backup & Replication with the monitoring, reporting and analytics of Veeam ONE. Powerful backup & visibility Backup and recovery Monitoring, reporting and analytics More than 50 workloads Veeam Backup & Replication Veeam ONE Veeam Availability Suite
  12. 12. Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365
  13. 13. © 2021 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. There are 7 reasons WHY you need Microsoft 365 backup Accidental deletion Retention policy confusion/gaps Internal security threats Malicious insiders/departing employees External security threats Ransomware/ rogue apps Legal and compliance requirements Managing hybrid deployments and migrations Read the Special Report on the 7 Reasons at: https://go.veeam.com/wp-why-backup-office-365-data Teams data structure
  14. 14. © 2021 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Organizations recognize these risks 12% 33% 37% 28% 29% 47% 42% 47% 49% 6% 35% 38% 38% 43% 44% 48% 57% 58% As part of migration processes To extend retention beyond built-in mechanisms Centralized or simplified restore capabilities Internal policy for data retention Compliance or regulation requirements Better restoration capabilities (e.g. granularity) than built-in functions Malicious user or other internal threats Preparation against cybersecurity attacks Accidental deletion of data What are your primary reasons for protecting the data from Microsoft 365? SaaS Admins (N=194) Backup Admins (N=180) Source: Hybrid & Multi-Cloud Research, 2020
  15. 15. © 2021 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Office Data is being held for longer 8% 47% 33% 4% 5% 1% 8% 39% 23% 9% 10% 10% No retention mandates Up to three years Up to five years Up to seven years Up to ten years Forever What data retention mandates need to be applied to data for Office 365? Backup Admin (N=180) SaaS Admin (N=194) Source: Cloud Trends Report, 2021
  16. 16. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Protect your Microsoft 365 data from accidental deletion, security threats and retention policy gaps Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 Quickly restore individual Microsoft 365 items and files with industry-leading recovery flexibility Meet legal and compliance requirements with efficient eDiscovery of Microsoft 365 backup data Veeam Backup for Microsoft 365 eliminates the risk of losing access to your Microsoft 365 data, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business and Microsoft Teams. Securely back up to any location, including on-premises or cost-effective cloud object storage, and:
  17. 17. Veeam native cloud backup
  18. 18. © 2021 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Hybrid-cloud realities in 2021 38% 30% 32% 29% 23% 47% 29% 30% 41% 24% 24% 52% Physical servers within your datacenter Virtual machines on hosts within your datacenter Hosted virtual machines within a Hyperscale or Regional Service Provider What do you estimate is your organization’s percentage of servers in each format currently, and what do you anticipate the percentage will be in two years’ time? (n=1,814) 2020 Actual (pre-covid) 2021 Actual 2022 Estimated (pre-covid) 2023 Estimated
  19. 19. © 2021 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. What caused your IT outages? 43% 29% 25% 24% 24% 18% 17% 14% 12% 22% 10% 9% 13% 8% 7% 6% 6% 3% Infrastructure/networking outage Application software outage OS software outage Cybersecurity event Storage hardware outage Accidental deletion, overwrite of data, or data corruption Administrator configuration error Outage of public cloud resources Intentional (admin/user) disruption Over the past two years, what were the causes of the outages that your organization experienced, and what was the cause of the outage that had the most impact on your organization? All causes Most impactful
  20. 20. © 2021 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Why You still need a backup for Cloud Source: Google Cloud Platform Shared Responsibility Matrix, 2020 Content Access policies Usage Deployment Web application security Identity Operations Access and authentication Network security* Guest OS, data and content Audit logging Network Storage + encryption Hardened Kernel + IPC Boot Hardware On- premises IaaS PaaS SaaS Customer Responsibility Cloud Service Provider ( AWS, Azure, GCP) Responsibility * Basic level of NW security
  21. 21. Veeam Backup for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Veeam Backup for AWS Veeam Backup for Microsoft Azure Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Reliable backup and recovery Secure and compliant protection Greater cost control
  22. 22. Veeam-powered BaaS & DRaaS
  23. 23. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BaaS & DRaaS for SMBs Downtime can be detrimental to small- and medium-sized businesses. Having a DRaaS offering ready for failover when you need it is crucial. Veeam service providers have your back and will ensure your most-critical workloads are always available. Protect critical data from disaster
  24. 24. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BaaS for endpoints As businesses shift to an increasingly remote workforce, critical company data is being stored on endpoints. Back up data on any device, regardless of where it resides, with the help of cloud and managed service provider. Back up endpoints to the cloud
  25. 25. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Protect your data and your business with Veeam Reduce software or hardware costs Reduce overall complexity Improve backup reliability Powerful and reliable backup and restore solutions to eliminate the risk of data loss and downtime. Easy-to-use solution that doesn’t require special skills, huge resources or technical training. Affordable backup solution that keeps costs under control and evolves with you and your business.
  26. 26. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Kubernetes backup and recovery NEW! Simplify storage management and leverage your existing infrastructure investments for your Kubernetes backups, while reducing the cost and complexity associated with managing data protection for your entire data center. Easily federate your backups as Kasten K10 includes an additional location profile that can target Veeam Backup & Replication v11a repositories Simplify management with at-a-glance views that are integrated into the standard Veeam Backup & Replication UI * This functionality will be enabled in a Kasten K10 build to be released after V11a. As such, VBR V11a is “KASTEN READY”. Kubernetes backup and recovery Now integrated with Veeam Backup & Replication v11a
  27. 27. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reliable Red Hat Virtualization backup BETA! Now with support for a fourth hypervisor in a supported public beta, Veeam Backup & Replication v11a offers reliable integrated backup for Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) 4.4.7 or later. Native integration and direct communication with Red Hat Virtualization’s oVirt Virtualization management platform Backup of RHV VM snapshots or backups directly to Veeam storage repositories for safekeeping and complete backup lifecycle management Restore of RHV VMs directly from RHV snapshots or backups stored on Veeam storage repositories Reliable Red Hat Virtualization backup Now available as a supported public beta
  28. 28. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Windows, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris ENHANCED! Adopt and test new operating systems with confidence that the systems, data and applications can be backed up and recovered as part of your data protection strategy. Windows support Embrace the latest versions of Microsoft’s server and client operating systems with confidence that your data can be both backed up and recovered, now with support for Windows 10 version 21H1 and Windows Server 2022 Catch-all Protection Group support for IBM AIX and NEW Oracle Solaris Avoid data loss scenarios for new IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris assets added to your data center with automated protection groups
  29. 29. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Continuous Data Protection (CDP) ENHANCED! Eliminate downtime and minimize data loss for your Tier 1 VMware workloads with built-in Continuous Data Protection (CDP) and achieve immediate recoveries to a latest state or desired point in time. Enhanced vSAN and VVol support allowing for even larger transaction logs Greatly improved performance with optimized memory consumption across source and target proxy servers and reduced CPU load during initial synchronization
  30. 30. © 2022 Veeam Software. Confidential information. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Instant Recovery to Nutanix AHV NEW! Veeam expands its patented instant recovery functionality to even more hypervisors, now including the versions of Nutanix AHV. Achieve your recovery objectives with even more flexibility that can only be delivered with Veeam’s Next Generation Instant Recovery Engine providing: Instant recovery of image-level backups created by ANY Veeam product to a Nutanix AHV VM Instant disaster recovery of any workload regardless if it was sourced from cloud, virtual or physical* * This functionality requires Nutanix AHV 6.0 or later
  31. 31. Thank you!

Editor's Notes

  • The statistical data from the research can be grouped in the 3 Cs of data protection needs
    More Capabilities
    Less Cost
    Less Complexity.

    These needs are also compounded by additional operational business factors like limited time, smaller budgets and fewer resources.
  • Dave
  • If you think of Veeam as the leader in providing Modern Data Protection providing the platform can help you modernise your backup and recovery solution, move to cloud quickly and be safe from ransomware, you will see that Veeam is the right solution for small business too as it just works, is hassle-free and saves you valuable time so you can focus on growing your business.
    In fact, Veeam solutions overcome the 3C Problem – lack of capabilities, high complexity and cost - by providing solutions that are:

    Powerful – with reliable backup products that eliminate risk of data loss and downtime
    Easy-to-use and don’t require special skills, huge resources or technical training
    Affordable: Specially packaged pricing for small businesses with built-in license portability that can evolve with you and your business, whilst controlling costs. A quick and achievable ROI; just what YOU, as a small business, need.
  • How can Veeam make help you modernise your backup? Let’s start with the Single Platform to protects all workloads

    Data is the #1 business asset after people, so protecting it is the first step in effectively managing it. Well-managed and protected data provides the foundation to drive costs down, remove complexities while providing the most powerful capabilities. and to deliver improved customer and employee experiences, which is at the heart of Modern Data protection. Veeam’s single platform approach enables organizations to employ a wide range of powerful capabilities for comprehensive Data Protection across cloud, physical and Virtual environments.
  • Amanda
    Veeam uniquely delivers Modern Data Protection though the Veeam Platform. Built on the #1 backup solution, it has been designed to accelerate business agility. Veeam Platform provides the foundation necessary to simplify backup and recovery and transform the way IT organizations manage and leverage data. Delivering the key capabilities needed for today’s data-driven environments— whether deployed on premises, in the cloud or through Backup as a Service (BaaS) or Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). The solution is designed to accelerate business agility by providing a single platform for cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical data management and protection, that extends beyond core backup and recovery.
  • Veeam Backup and Replication can be bought as a standalone or as a bundle
  • If your environment grows over 50 workloads or you already have more than 50 workloads to protect, then Veeam Availability Suite is the best alternative for you.

  • Veeam also has a  comprehensive backup of your Microsoft 365 data – because as you know… (change to the next slide)
  • Discuss with Mac – his retention requirements.

    FOIA, DOJ, other regulatory needs.

    Penalty for not having required data are incredibly higher than the costs.
  • Note on how to read the 4 bars per response. Think of the 4 bars as pairs of 2 responses. The left most response and then the 3rd from the left are responses from last year’s survey, being the actual and estimated in 2 years responses respectively. The next pair of bars (2nd from the left and right most) represent the responses this year for actual and in 2 years.

    Server platform:
    Physical servers within the data center: The trend is accelerating to reduce physical severs within the data center (not that Veeam customers already tend to be highly virtualized). This data tells us that plans to reduce physical servers is running ahead of schedule, meeting the reduction goals 1 year early.
    Virtual servers within the data center: While projected to be flat or the same, VMs on prem declined.
    Cloud-hosted VMs: While projected to increase from 32% to 41% (a 28% increase) over 2 years, actual usage is already at 47% now and projected to be 52% (a project 11% gain of the significant gain already realized in the last year).

    Q3ab
  • But what's cloud-native? And why cloud-native?
    Cloud-native means Veeam leverages the cloud provider's technology and infrastructure to provide the best data protection possible for that platform in order to:
    ​Deliver ultra-low RPOs and RTOs using native snapshots, fully automated for simplicity and scale
    Control cloud costs by backing up native snapshots to low-cost object storage tiers
    Secure data from threats by integrating with identity and access management services

    Additionally, you can
    Simplify backup and recovery
    Automate AWS,  Azure and Google Cloud backup and recovery for easy data protection, even at scale.

    Ensure security and compliance
    Secure your AWS, Azure Google Cloud data and fight back against internal and external security threats.

    Reduce cloud backup costs
    Realize cloud savings with industry‑first cost management tools and long‑term retention options

    Banish point products
    Effectively protect, manage and move your hybrid- and multi‑cloud data from a common control plane.

    AWS, Azure and Google Cloud native backup and recovery is built into the Veeam Platform so you can manage on-prem and cloud workloads from one console


  • So many SMB organizations don’t have the infrastructure or CAPEX to be able stand up a secondary site and use that site or the cloud for fail over. Disaster Recovery as a Service, or DRaaS, takes the management and complexity off of your hands at a reasonable cost. Allowing you to focus on innovative projects to grow your business.
  • More and more businesses are shifting to a remote workforce model, including SMBs. That means that endpoints need to be protected wherever they reside. A managed service provider can not only protect your critical endpoints, but with remote monitoring and management, they can be immediately be aware of any issues hat need to be addressed to be sure employee data is safe.
  • In summary, given the Small Business challenges that have been highlighted by customers who operate in a business like yours the world over, Veeam solutions are built to help you

    Improve backup reliability by giving access to powerful capabilities
    Reduce complexity with easy-to- use solutions
    Reduce overall costs by providing affordable backup solutions – for virtual, physical and cloud workloads, that grow as your business grows.

    One platform for all your data protection needs.
  • NEW - KASTEN READY! K10 Integration with Veeam Backup & Replication storage repositories

    Enterprise customers are taking advantage of the flexibility and power of containers, with Kubernetes being the predominant player in the market. Providing backup, recovery and visibility into container backups is often a challenge due to fragmented solutions caused by data protection solutions not offering native protection. With the new integration released as part of Veeam Backup & Replication v11a, Kubernetes and Kasten K10 customers can leverage existing investments in backup infrastructure*.
     
    Why/customer pain point:
    Customers need to leverage their existing backup infrastructure for all their backups and critical data for cost and complexity reduction and for operational efficiency, regardless of the type of workloads or data that needs protecting within their Veeam Environment.
     
    What/Veeam rescue:
    Kasten K10 can now direct backups of Kubernetes clusters that leverage VMware persistent volumes to a Veeam Backup & Replication repository where it’s lifecycle can be managed and it can leverage additional Veeam features and capabilities.
     
    * This functionality will be enabled in a Kasten K10 build to be released after V11a. As such, VBR V11a is “KASTEN READY”.
     
    How/functionality:
     
    Easily federate your backups as Kasten K10 includes an additional location profile which can target Veeam Backup & Replication v11a repositories
    Simplify management with at-a-glance views that are integrated into the standard Veeam Backup & Replication UI

    TECHNICAL BENEFITS
    Additional storage option for K10 based backups provides flexibility of deployment for users of VMware based Kubernetes Persistent Volumes
    Additional restore options are available to K10 backups such as the ability to mount and copy files using Veeam’s file level recovery features
    Improved visibility of K10 backups for the Veeam

    BUSINESS BENEFITS
    Leverage existing investments in backup infrastructure for your Kasten K10 backups
    Provide improved visibility for Kubernetes backups in the Veeam management interface
     
    TAGLINE
    Kubernetes backup and recovery
    Now integrated with Veeam Backup & Replication v11a
  • Overview
     
    Red Hat Virtualization is a new entry to the enterprise virtualized platform space, specifically designed for resource-intensive and critical applications. For customers who leverage Linux and have standardized on Red Hat as their platform of choice, they now have a native Linux KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) that naturally integrates with the rest of their Red Hat infrastructure. As always, in order to adopt new platforms such as Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) customers require a data protection solution that can ensure the protection of the data within the backup window and withing their storage constraints. Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization, a feature of Veeam Backup & Replication, provides the confidence necessary to boldly adopt these new platforms, meet their backup targets and service level agreements.
     
    OUTCOMES
    Ensure that everything is protected
    Reduce the time and storage impact associated with backup
    Achieve your recovery objectives, and ultimately meet your defined SLAs
     
     
    25 word
     
    NEW Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization, part of Veeam Backup & Replication, delivers reliable backup, recovery and replication capabilities for your Red Hat Virtual infrastructure.
     
    100 word
     
    NEW Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization, part of Veeam Backup & Replication, delivers reliable backup, recovery and replication capabilities for your Red Hat virtual infrastructure.
    Powerful backup for Red Hat Virtualization that saves time and space with Changed-block tracking (CBT)
    Fast recovery directly from snapshots and backups that helps you to achieve your RTO / RPO objectives
     
    Trust Veeam for protecting your Red Hat Virtualization and be confident your data is safe and ready for recovery or testing at a moment’s notice.
     
     
    Features:
     
    Why/customer pain point
     
    As customers begin to adopt new Red Hat Virtualization infrastructure, their data will need to be protected to be prepared for DR and maintain compliance. Specifically, for these infrastructures customers require fast and simple recovery that actually helps them to achieve your RTO and RPO objectives, further aligning to their SLAs.
     
     
    What/Veeam rescue
     
    Veeam Backup & Replication v11a now offers reliable integrated backup for Red Hat Virtualization (RHV) so that customers can be prepared for both common and disaster recovery scenarios. With fast snapshot recovery for RHV VMs, Veeam customers can meet recovery objectives with confidence using the solution that is flexible for their needs and natively integrated with Red Hat Virtualization.
     
    How/Functionality
     
    Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization communicates directly with Red Hat Virtualization’s oVirt Virtualization management platform to backup RHV VM snapshot’s or backups directly to Veeam storage repositories for safekeeping and complete backup lifecycle management. 
    Like backup, Veeam Backup for Red Hat Virtualization communicates directly with Red Hat Virtualization’s oVirt Virtualization management platform to restore RHV VM’s directly from RHV snapshots or backups stored on Veeam storage repositories.
    TECHNICAL BENEFITS
    Only protect the latest unique changes to the data set by leveraging CBT 
    Full and incremental backups are supported of powered on or off RHV VMs
    Protect RHV VMs in a crash consistent state
    Take advantage of VBR SOBR to manage the lifecycle of the backup from inception to deletion  Major differentiator
    Perform full recovery of RHV VM’s
    Can recover to original location
    Can recover to a new location within the original RHV cluster
    Recovery flexibility from VBR helps to perform fast recovery from full disk to individual file level


    BUSINESS BENEFITS
    Ensure that everything is protected with the simplicity of a single solution / vendor Reduce the time and storage impact associated with protecting RHV VMs
    Perform quick recovery of RHV VMs so that you may achieve your recovery objectives, and ultimately meet your defined SLAs.
    Reduce downtime and productivity loss associated with DR of RHV VMs

    TAGLINE
     
    Reliable Red Hat virtualization backup
    Now part of Veeam Backup & Replication
  • ENHANCED! Agents for Microsoft Windows, IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris
     
    Veeam continues to make large strides in server backup by providing new platform support and advanced disaster recovery capabilities to our agent technology to ensure that you protect the OS, files and important business-critical applications that are hosted on these servers. Veeam accelerates customers adoption and testing of new operating systems with the confidence that the systems, their data and applications can be backed up and recovered as part of your data protection strategy. Veeam Backup & Replication v11a enables you to:
     
    Embrace the latest versions of Microsoft’s server and client operating systems with confidence that your data can be both backed up and recovered, now with support for Windows 10 version 20H2 and Windows Server 2022
    Reduce downtime associated with hardware failure or loss and get back in business fast with NEW! Bare Metal Recovery (BMR) for the Agent for IBM AIX and the Agent for Oracle Solaris

    TECHNICAL BENEFITS
    A single solution for local or remote backup supporting the latest versions of Windows, Linux, IBM AIX, Oracle Solaris and Mac
    Embrace the latest versions of Microsoft’s server and client operating systems with confidence that your data can be both backed up and recovered
    Reduce the pain associated with performing recovery of IBM AIX or Oracle Solaris to new / disparate hardware via a guided experience

    BUSINESS BENEFITS
    Immediately adopt needed capabilities of a new operating system without the delay of waiting for your backup partner to support the OS
    Reduce downtime associated with hardware failure or loss on IBM AIX and Oracle Solaris to get back in business fast
  • ENHANCED! Continuous Data Protection (CDP)
     
    Continuing the pace set in V11, Veeam is now offering even more recovery options with Continuous Data Protection in V11a. Align your RPO, RTO and SLA goals with one integrated solution and easily achieve your recovery objectives for even the shortest RPOs. In addition to the extremely short RPOs offered as part of V11, Veeam Backup & Replication v11a provides support for:
     
    Additional RPOs delivered for vSAN and vVol journaling in VMware allowing for more flexibility in recovery points
    Intelligent log flushing to tackle even the largest of transaction logs prevents your applications from running out of space
    Improved overall retention providing more flexibility in RPO options across all systems

    TECHNICAL BENEFITS
    Achieve the most demanding recovery SLAs with minimal data loss with instant failover to the latest state or point-in-time at a granularity as low as 5-10 seconds
    Managed from the same easy to use console without the need for specialized training
    Flexible component deployment options across physical or virtual that make the most of your infrastructure

    BUSINESS BENEFITS
    Align the goals of RTO, RPO and SLA needs
    Instantly failover your most valuable assets without the need of specialized hardware or training
    No additional licensing costs allowing you to focus the saved spend on other IT initiatives
  • NEW! Instant Recovery to Nutanix AHV
    With Veeam Backup for Nutanix AHV v3, Veeam expands its patented instant recovery functionality to even more hypervisors, now including the versions of Nutanix AHV. Achieve your recovery objectives with even more flexibility that can only be delivered with Veeam’s Next Generation Instant Recovery Engine providing:
     
    Instant recovery of image-level backups created by ANY Veeam product to a Nutanix AHV VM
    Instant disaster recovery of any workload regardless if it was sourced from cloud, virtual or physical*
     
    * This functionality requires Nutanix AHV 6.0 or later

×