Title: Gurdjieff's Hydrogens Seminar #17: The Trogoautoegocrat

Jan. 25, 2022
Science

Octaves, Ascending and Descending . The Structure of the Octave.
The Law of Three from The Tales. The Trogoautoegocrat from The Tales. Etherokrilno, from The Tales. Omnipresent Okidanokh, from The Tales. Okidanokh and Djartklom. The Step Diagram. The Creation (from Purgatory)

  1. 1. THE TROGOAUTOEGOCRAT
  2. 2. THE AGENDA 1. Octaves, Ascending and Descending 2. The Structure of the Octave 3. The Law of Three from The Tales 4. The Trogoautoegocrat from The Tales 5. Etherokrilno, from The Tales 6. Omnipresent Okidanokh, from The Tales 7. Okidanokh and Djartklom 8. The Step Diagram 9. The Creation (from Purgatory)
  3. 3. ” “ This system, which maintains everything arisen and existing, was actualized by our ENDLESS CREATOR in order that what is called the ‘exchange of substances’ or the ‘Reciprocal-feeding’ of everything that exists, might proceed in the Universe and thereby that the merciless ‘Heropass’ might not have its maleficent effect on the Sun Absolute. Gurdjieff
  4. 4. THE DESCENDING OCTAVE • Descending octaves are creative, beginning with an intention and (if they complete) leading to something concrete • We have colored the notes differently because each note has a different character • The do-si interval is filled by intention (by the will of the creator) • If the octave fails at the fa-mi interval there will be some evidence of what was intended, but it will be incomplete. Such failure is very common • Descending octaves lead to multiplicity, ascending octaves, to unity
  5. 5. THE ASCENDING OCTAVE • Ascending octaves are “receptive” in the sense that the thing being transformed (perhaps it is you yourself) is passive at every level • The first difficulty is encountered at the mi-fa interval, which cannot be passed without “help from outside” • It is even more difficult to pass through the si- do interval • A good example of an ascending octave, is the octave of learning something: how to do math, how to play tennis, how to play a tune on the piano • Such examples make it clear how difficult it is to pass through the si-do interval
  6. 6. THE TROGOAUTOEGOCRAT • The Trogoautoegocrat is the combination of all octaves of every scale everywhere. • The Octave was created with the mathematical pattern shown in the adjacent diagram. • This pattern drives everything. • A useful way to think about the Trogoautoegocrat is to think of yourself, particularly your body and how it functions: eating, breathing, sensing. • Think about all its circulations and how it never stops until death, transforming substances up and down. • The Universe is the same, but at a different much larger scale
  7. 7. THE LAW OF THREE: FROM THE TALES (1) “And in regard to the second primordial fundamental cosmic law, and, namely, the Sacred-Triamazikamno, common-cosmic objective science also formulates with the words: “‘A new arising from the previously arisen through the “Harnelmiatznel,” the process of which is actualized thus: the higher blends with the lower in order to actualize the middle and thus becomes either higher for the preceding lower, or lower for the succeeding higher; and as I already told you, this Sacred-Triamazikamno consists of three independent forces, which are called: the ﬁrst, ‘Surp-Otheos’; the second, ‘Surp-Skiros’; the third, ‘Surp-Athanatos’; which three holy forces of the sacred Triamazikamno the said science calls as follows: the ﬁrst, the Aﬀirming-force’ or the ‘Pushing-force’ or simply the ‘Force-plus’; the second, the ‘Denying-force’ or the ‘Resisting- force’ or simply the ‘Force-minus’; and the third, the ‘Reconciling-force’ or the ‘Equilibrating-force’ or the ‘Neutralizing-force.’ p751 • The word ‘Harnelmiatznel’ means mixing and merging, from the Armenian words “harnel” meaning “to mix” and “miatznel” meaning “to enter or join.” • “Surp” is Armenian for “Holy.” Surp-Otheos, Surp Skiros, Surp-Athanatos is the prayer “Holy God, Holy the Firm, Holy the Immortal” • “This prayer comes from ancient knowledge. Holy God means the Absolute or All. Holy the Firm also means the Absolute or Nothing. Holy the Immortal signifies that which is between them, that is, the six notes of the Ray of Creation, with organic life. All three taken together make one. This is the coexistent and indivisible Trinity.” [In Search of the Miraculous p139] • First Force: Affirming, Pushing, Force-plus Second Force: Denying, Resisting, Force-minus Third Force: Reconciling, Equilibrating, Neutralizing
  8. 8. THE LAW OF THREE • There is an order to this process. • First the active force manifests in a substance. • It encounters a substance where the passive or resisting force is manifesting. • There is a third substance through which the neutralizing force manifests. • Then the event occurs, producing a new substance that is a blending of the first two substances. • The substance through which the neutralizing force manifests remains unchanged by the action. • We can usually identify the resisting force (but not always). We often fail to recognize the “oil” that is the third force.
  9. 9. THE TROGOAUTOEGOCRAT “This same Most Great common-cosmic Trogoautoegocratic-process is actualized always and in everything on the basis of the two fundamental cosmic laws, the ﬁrst of which is called the ‘Fundamental-First- degree-Sacred- Heptaparaparshinokh,’ and the second the ‘Fundamental-First-degree-Sacred-Triamazikamno.’ “Owing to these two fundamental sacred cosmic laws, there ﬁrst arise from the substance called ‘Etherokrilno,’ under certain conditions, what are called ‘crystallizations’; and from these crystallizations, but later, and also under certain conditions, there are formed various large and small, more or less independent, cosmic deﬁnite formations. “It is just within and upon these cosmic deﬁnite formations that the processes of what are called the involution and evolution of the already formed concentrations and also of the said crystallizations take place—of course also according to the two said fundamental sacred laws—and all the results obtained from those processes in atmospheres, and further, by means of these atmospheres themselves, blend and go for the actualizing of the said ‘exchange-of-matters’ for the purposes of the Most Great common-cosmic Trogoautoegocrat. p137 • According to the text, it is because of these two laws (law of 7 and Law of 3) that crystallizations arise from Etherokrilno. And that cosmoses (more or less independent cosmic definite formations) are created. • It is within and upon these cosmoses that involution and evolution (of substances) takes place. • All the results obtained from these processes in atmospheres and by means of these atmospheres they participate in the Trogoautoegocrat at a higher level. • The “Most Great common cosmic Trogoautoegocrat” most likely refers to the exchange of substances up and down the ray of creation. • Put another way: Man and Animals arise on the Earth and their atmospheres feed the Moon.
  10. 10. ETHEROKRILNO “This same “Etherokrilno is that prime-source substance with which the whole Universe is ﬁlled, and which is the basis for the arising and maintenance of everything existing. “Not only is this Etherokrilno the basis for the arising of all cosmic concentrations without exception, both large and small, but also all cosmic phenomena in general proceed during some transformation in this same fundamental cosmic substance as well as during the processes of the involution and evolution of various crystallizations —or, as your favorites say, of those active elements— which have obtained and still continue to obtain their prime arising from this same fundamental prime-source cosmic substance. “Bear in mind, here, that it is just because of this that the mentioned Objective Science says that ‘everything without exception in the Universe is material.’ p137-138
  11. 11. ETHEROKRILNO “This same “Etherokrilno is that prime-source substance with which the whole Universe is ﬁlled, and which is the basis for the arising and maintenance of everything existing. “Not only is this Etherokrilno the basis for the arising of all cosmic concentrations without exception, both large and small, but also all cosmic phenomena in general proceed during some transformation in this same fundamental cosmic substance as well as during the processes of the involution and evolution of various crystallizations —or, as your favorites say, of those active elements— which have obtained and still continue to obtain their prime arising from this same fundamental prime-source cosmic substance. “Bear in mind, here, that it is just because of this that the mentioned Objective Science says that ‘everything without exception in the Universe is material.’ p137-138 • Etherokrilno: The word ‘ether’ is the anglicization of the Latin aether which is from the Greek aither which in Greek thought was regarded as the fifth element, from which we get the word ‘quintessential.’ The ‘o’ is probably a filler vowel. ‘Kril’ is ‘wing’ in several slavonic languages, thus ‘krilno’ may imply winged. • In Greek thought ether was the material that filled the region of the universe above the terrestrial sphere. In Greek mythology it was the pure essence that the gods breathed, filling the space where they lived, analogous the air mortals breathed. • In the Tales “In the beginning, when nothing yet existed and when the whole of our Universe was empty endless space with the presence of only the prime-source cosmic substance ‘Etherokrilno,’ our present Most Great and Most Most Holy Sun Absolute existed alone in all this empty space, and it was on this then sole cosmic concentration that our UNI-BEING CREATOR with HIS cherubim and seraphim had the place of HIS most glorious Being.” • Prior to the creation, the Sun Absolute existed alone in empty space and there were no substances as we understand them. There was no Trogoautoegocrat. There was only Autoegocrat. There was no feeding.
  12. 12. OKIDANOKH “You must also know further, that only one cosmic crystallization, existing under the name ‘Omnipresent-Okidanokh,’ obtains its prime arising —although it also is crystallized from Etherokrilno— from the three Holy sources of the sacred Theomertmalogos, that is, from the emanation of the Most Holy Sun Absolute. “Everywhere in the Universe, this ‘Omnipresent- Okidanokh’ or ‘Omnipresent-Active-Element’ takes part in the formation of all both great and small arisings, and is, in general, the fundamental cause of most of the cosmic phenomena and, in particular, of the phenomena proceeding in the atmospheres… “In order that you may be able to understand, at least approximately, concerning this Omnipresent- Okidanokh also, I must tell you, ﬁrst of all, that the second fundamental cosmic law—the Sacred Triamazikamno—consists of three independent forces, that is to say, this sacred law manifests in everything, without exception, and everywhere in the Universe, in three separate independent aspects. p138 • Okidanokh etymology: Oki “soul” Armenian, da “given” from Latin verb dare to give, nokh Armenian “the one who.” Combined this suggests: “the one who give a soul” the substance that gives a soul. • We presume that this means Okidanokh is the source of all awareness—that Okidanokh plays a role in all life. • Okidanokh is crystallized from Etherokrilno. It is a substance that is engendered by the interaction between Etherokrilno and the emanations of the Most Holy Sun Absolute—the sacred Theomertmalogos • Theomertmalogos: Theo “God” Greek, mertma Armenian “man/mother” logos Greek “word” or “essence.” On p756 it is called “Word-God”—which may be the vibrations of “the Word.”
  13. 13. OKIDANOKH “And these three aspects exist in the Universe under the following denominations: “The ﬁrst, under the denomination, the ‘Holy- Aﬀirming’; “The second, the ‘Holy-Denying’; and “The third, the ‘Holy-Reconciling.’ “And this is also why, concerning this sacred law and its three independent forces, the said Objective Science has, among its formulations, specially concerning this sacred law, the following: ‘A law which always ﬂows into a consequence and becomes the cause of subsequent consequences, and always functions by three independent and quite opposite characteristic manifestations, latent within it, in properties neither seen nor sensed.’ “Our sacred Theomertmalogos also, that is, the prime emanation of our Most Holy Sun Absolute, acquires just this same lawfulness at its prime arising; and, during its further actualizations, gives results in accordance with it. p139
  14. 14. OKIDANOKH & DJARTKLOM “And so, my boy, the Omnipresent-Okidanokh obtains its prime arising in space outside of the Most Holy Sun Absolute itself, from the blending of these three independent forces into one, and during its further involutions it is correspondingly changed, in respect of what is called the ‘Vivifyingness of Vibrations’ according to its passage through what are called the ‘Stopinders’ or ‘gravity centers’ of the fundamental ‘common-cosmic sacred Heptaparaparshinokh.’ “I repeat, among the number of other already deﬁnite cosmic crystallizations, the Omnipresent- Okidanokh unfailingly always participates in both large and small cosmic formations, wherever and under whatever external surrounding conditions they may arise in the Universe. “This ‘common-cosmic Unique-Crystallization’ or ‘Active-Element’ has several peculiarities proper to this element alone, and it is chieﬂy owing to these peculiarities proper to it that the majority of cosmic phenomena proceed, including, among other things, the said phenomena that take place in the atmosphere of certain planets. p139
  15. 15. OKIDANOKH & DJARTKLOM Djartklom! “The ﬁrst peculiarity is that when a new cosmic unit is being concentrated, then the ‘Omnipresent-Active- Element’ does not blend, as a whole, with such a new arising, nor is it transformed as a whole in any deﬁnite corresponding place—as happens with every other cosmic crystallization in all the said cosmic formations —but immediately on entering as a whole into any cosmic unit, there immediately occurs in it what is called ‘Djartklom,’ that is to say, it is dispersed into the three fundamental sources from which it obtained its prime arising, and only then do these sources, each separately, give the beginning for an independent concentration of three separate corresponding formations within the given cosmic unit. And in this way, this ‘Omnipresent-Active-Element’ actualizes at the outset, in every such new arising, the sources for the possible manifestation of its own sacred law of Triamazikamno. “It must without fail be noticed also, that in every cos- mic formation, the said separated sources, both for the perception and for the further utilization of this property of the ‘Omnipresent-Active-Element’ for the purpose of the corresponding actualizing, exist and continue to have the possibility of functioning as long as the given cosmic unit exists. p139-140
  16. 16. OKIDANOKH & DJARTKLOM “And only after the said cosmic unit has been completely destroyed do these holy sources of the sacred Triamazikamno, localized in the ‘Omnipresent- Active-Element-Okidanokh,’ reblend and they are again transformed into ‘Okidanokh,’ but having now another quality of Vivifyingness of Vibrations. “As regards the second peculiarity of the ‘Omnipresent- Okidanokh,’ equally proper to it alone, and which it is also necessary for us to elucidate just now for the given theme of our talk, you will be able to understand about that, only if you know something concerning one fundamental cosmic second-degree law, existing in the Universe, under the denomination of the ‘Sacred Aieioiuoa.’ “And this cosmic law is, that there proceeds within every arising large and small, when in direct touch with the emanations either of the Sun Absolute itself or of any other sun, what is called ‘Remorse,’ that is, a process when every part that has arisen from the results of any one Holy Source of the Sacred Triamazikamno, as it were, ‘revolts’ and ‘criticizes’ the former unbecoming perceptions and the manifestations at the moment of another part of its whole—a part obtained from the results of another Holy Source of the same fundamental sacred Cosmic Law of Triamazikamno. p139-140 • The Omnipresent Okidanokh is an emanation of the Absolute. • It is always an active force. It confers awareness. • It is omnipresent in the Megalocosmos because cosmic units exist everywhere at every level and at every scale. • The level of awareness varies according to the vivifyingness (quality) of the Okidanokh. • It can change in quality during a lifetime, ascending or descending. • We are factories, (commutators) of substances—given life by Okidanokh. In a sense we are Okidanokh. • Remorse proceeds in us when we directly contact/touch the Sun Absolute or any other Sun. • This is because it shines a light on our imperfections, just as light penetrates a dark room. We see what we are and feel remorse. • Remorse is what makes stars shine—the sacred Aieioiuoa
  17. 17. THE STEP DIAGRAM • The Diagram of Everything Living shows a “splinter” of The Trogoautoegocrat—the specific splinter that involves Earth and Moon. • It depicts a series of life forms including some that we do not normally recognize as life forms. • The central Hydrogen in every square is the level of the Ominipresent Okidanokh that the life form is. • Because the Hydrogens were “stepped down” twice, the top square is the Sun Absolute. • We name the bottom square “Kernel.” The word choice indicates that this square (life form) is inevitably foundational. • The top triple, is Etherokrilno.
  18. 18. THE CREATION “…our COMMON FATHER CREATOR ALMIGHTY, having … changed the functioning of both these primordial sacred laws, directed the action of their forces from within the Most Holy Sun Absolute into the space of the Universe, whereupon there was obtained the what is called ‘Emanation-of-the-Sun-Absolute’ and now called, ‘Theomertmalogos’ or ‘Word-God.’ … “The subsequent creation went on automatically, of its own accord, entirely without the participation of His Own Divine Will Power, thanks only to these two changed fundamental primordial cosmic laws. “And the process itself of creation proceeded then in the following successiveness: “Thanks to the new particularity of the ﬁfth Stopinder of the sacred Heptaparaparshinokh, these emanations issuing from the Sun Absolute began to act at certain deﬁnite points of the space of the Universe upon the prime-source cosmic substance Etherokrilno from which, owing to the totality of the former and the new particularities of the sacred primordial laws, certain deﬁnite concentrations began to be concentrated. p756-757 • The force of the creation is the action of the emanation of the Sun Absolute which is called Theomertmalogos. • This works in combination with the law of seven and the law of three to actualize cosmic units. • The first cosmic units to be actualized are second order suns, suns like our own sun. • The fifth stopinder (sol-la) of the Ray of Creation is the point at which the first suns (or stars) appear. It is because this stopinder is the Harnel Aoot that this happens. • The first element to form is H12, our hydrogen
  19. 19. THE CREATION “…our COMMON FATHER CREATOR ALMIGHTY, having … changed the functioning of both these primordial sacred laws, directed the action of their forces from within the Most Holy Sun Absolute into the space of the Universe, whereupon there was obtained the what is called ‘Emanation-of-the-Sun-Absolute’ and now called, ‘Theomertmalogos’ or ‘Word-God.’ … “The subsequent creation went on automatically, of its own accord, entirely without the participation of His Own Divine Will Power, thanks only to these two changed fundamental primordial cosmic laws. “And the process itself of creation proceeded then in the following successiveness: “Thanks to the new particularity of the ﬁfth Stopinder of the sacred Heptaparaparshinokh, these emanations issuing from the Sun Absolute began to act at certain deﬁnite points of the space of the Universe upon the prime-source cosmic substance Etherokrilno from which, owing to the totality of the former and the new particularities of the sacred primordial laws, certain deﬁnite concentrations began to be concentrated. p756-757
  20. 20. THE CREATION “…our COMMON FATHER CREATOR ALMIGHTY, having … changed the functioning of both these primordial sacred laws, directed the action of their forces from within the Most Holy Sun Absolute into the space of the Universe, whereupon there was obtained the what is called ‘Emanation-of-the-Sun-Absolute’ and now called, ‘Theomertmalogos’ or ‘Word-God.’ … “The subsequent creation went on automatically, of its own accord, entirely without the participation of His Own Divine Will Power, thanks only to these two changed fundamental primordial cosmic laws. “And the process itself of creation proceeded then in the following successiveness: “Thanks to the new particularity of the ﬁfth Stopinder of the sacred Heptaparaparshinokh, these emanations issuing from the Sun Absolute began to act at certain deﬁnite points of the space of the Universe upon the prime-source cosmic substance Etherokrilno from which, owing to the totality of the former and the new particularities of the sacred primordial laws, certain deﬁnite concentrations began to be concentrated. p756-757
  21. 21. THE CREATION • The force of The Creation is the action of the emanation of the Sun Absolute which is called Theomertmalogos. • This works in combination with the law of seven and the law of three to actualize cosmic units. • The first comic units to be actualized are second order suns, suns like our own sun. • Probably the Theomertmalogos, acts as third force, in the form of Omnipresent Okidanokh, in respect of the further creation of third order suns. • Crystallizations of different density are formed around the Second order suns directly from Etherokrilno. • Gurdjieff does not state the process of how these third order suns are created. He is vague to the point of obscurity. “The Most Most Holy Theomertmalogos began to manifest itself in the quality of the third holy force of the sacred Triamazikamno; the results of any one of the newly arisen Second-order-Suns began to serve as the ﬁrst holy force; and the results of all the other newly arisen Second-order-Suns in relation to this mentioned one newly arisen Sun, as the second holy force of this sacred law. “Thanks to the process of the common-cosmic sacred Triamazikamno thus established in the space of the Uni- verse, crystallizations of diﬀerent what is called ‘density’ gradually began to be formed around each of the Second-order-Suns out of that same prime-source Etherokrilno, and grouping themselves around these newly arisen Suns, new concentrations began to take form, as a result of which more new Suns were obtained, but this time ‘Third-order-Suns.’ “These third-order concentrations are just those cosmic concentrations which at the present time are called planets. p757-758
  22. 22. A SUMMARY • Theomertmalogos (Word-God) emanates from the Sun Absolute and crystallizes the active element Omnipresent Okidanokh, which combines the three distinct forces of Triamazikamno. • A range of Okidanokh : H3, H6, H12, …, H3072 pervades the creation. • The megalocosmos comprises: • The Sun Absolute • Etherokrilno and Okidanokh (both of which are omnipresent) • Cosmic units (living things at every scale and of every possible density and vibration) • Substances which are within cosmic units (which have varying density and vibration). • The creation took place when the Absolute changed the functioning of the Law of Seven and its interaction with the Law of Three. Having done this he exerted his will in his emanation of Theomertmalogos. • The immediate consequences was the creation of “second order” suns. The galaxies came later. • Once this began, the Trogoautoegocrat was formed and it has persisted ever since.
  23. 23. THE FINAL SEMINAR
  24. 24. CREDITS To find out more about the Gurdjieff’s Hydrogens Seminar Series click on the link in the description below this video The soundtrack was Gurdjieff/De Hartmann compositions performed by Alain Kremski from the CD: Priere Pour La Midericordia: Musique pour les mouvement #35 and From CD Hymne Pour le Jour de Noel: Danse Sacrée

