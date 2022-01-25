Gurdjieff's Hydrogens Seminar #13 — The Element Air

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Discusses the Cycle of Air, the three squares from the Step Diagram that apply to Air—Invertebrates, Vertebrates, Man. The Evolutionary Timeline. Extinction Events. Darwin’s Theory. Ecosystem Roles. Nature’s Eccentricity and Conundrums. Evolution by Ecosystem. Emotions and the Body Kesdjan