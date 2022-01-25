Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 28

Gurdjieff's Hydrogens Seminar #13 — The Element Air

Jan. 25, 2022
0 likes 0 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Science

Discusses the Cycle of Air, the three squares from the Step Diagram that apply to Air—Invertebrates, Vertebrates, Man. The Evolutionary Timeline. Extinction Events. Darwin’s Theory. Ecosystem Roles. Nature’s Eccentricity and Conundrums. Evolution by Ecosystem. Emotions and the Body Kesdjan

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
(3/5)
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
(3.5/5)
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
(5/5)
Free
The Science of Time Travel: The Secrets Behind Time Machines, Time Loops, Alternate Realities, and More! Elizabeth Howell
(0/5)
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
(5/5)
Free
Albert and the Whale: Albrecht Dürer and How Art Imagines Our World Philip Hoare
(0/5)
Free
The Hummingbirds' Gift: Wonder, Beauty, and Renewal on Wings Sy Montgomery
(5/5)
Free
Seed to Dust: Life, Nature, and a Country Garden Marc Hamer
(5/5)
Free
Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct Abigail Tucker
(0/5)
Free
Chaos: Making a New Science James Gleick
(4.5/5)
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
(4.5/5)
Free
The Coming Plague: Newly Emerging Diseases in a World Out of Balance Laurie Garrett
(4.5/5)
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
(4/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
(4.5/5)
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
(0/5)
Free
Pump: A Natural History of the Heart Bill Schutt
(3.5/5)
Free
The Way of Imagination Scott Russell Sanders
(4/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Saving Us: A Climate Scientist's Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World Katharine Hayhoe
(4.5/5)
Free
Patient Zero: A Curious History of the World's Worst Diseases Lydia Kang
(5/5)
Free
On Animals Susan Orlean
(4/5)
Free
End of Bias, The: A Beginning: The Science and Practice of Overcoming Unconscious Bias Jessica Nordell
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Lives of Planets: Order, Chaos, and Uniqueness in the Solar System Paul Murdin
(5/5)
Free
Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic Scott Gottlieb
(4/5)
Free
A Wild Idea Jonathan Franklin
(4.5/5)
Free
Pastoral Song James Rebanks
(4.5/5)
Free
Inflamed: Deep Medicine and the Anatomy of Injustice Rupa Marya
(5/5)
Free
It's Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything Kate Biberdorf
(4/5)
Free
Disasterology: Dispatches from the Frontlines of the Climate Crisis Samantha Montano
(5/5)
Free
Quarantine Life from Cholera to COVID-19: What Pandemics Teach Us About Parenting, Work, Life, and Communities from the 1700s to Today Kari Nixon
(5/5)
Free

Gurdjieff's Hydrogens Seminar #13 — The Element Air

  1. 1. THE ELEMENT AIR
  2. 2. TALKING POINTS 1. The Cycle of Air 2. The Air Triple in the Step Diagram 3. Invertebrates, Vertebrates, Man 4. The Evolutionary Timeline 5. Extinction Events 6. Darwin’s Theory 7. Ecosystem Roles 8. Nature’s Eccentricity and Conundrums 9. Evolution by Ecosystem 10. Emotions and the Body Kesdjan
  3. 3. ” “ The function of man is knowledge; but if one does not understand man as a whole, one will not understand his function. Gurdjieff
  4. 4. THE AIR CYCLE Symbol Description Atmosphere Ar Argon (monatomic) 0.9315% CH4 Methane molecule 0.0002% CO2 Carbon Dioxide 0.0406% H2O Water 0.2500% N2 Nitrogen molecule 77.878% NH3 Ammonia trace NH4+ Ammonium ion trace NO2- Nitrite ion trace NO3- Nitrate ion trace O2 Oxygen molecule 20.890% SO2 Sulfur dioxide trace
  5. 5. THE AIR CYCLE In the O2-CO2 cycle, all photosynthetic life emits O2 and consumes CO2. The reverse happens at night, to some degree. Animal life consumes O2 and emits CO2, and also CH4, which eventually becomes CO2. All bodies of water emit O2 and CO2 (fish and plankton). They absorb O2 and CO2 when there is an imbalance. H2O evaporates from land and sea and animals and plants and returns as rain (sometimes acidic carrying SO2 and/or CO2). Lightning transforms N2 into NO2- which falls to the ground as Nitric acid HNO3. In the upper atmosphere cosmic rays transform Nitrogen into Carbon which becomes CO2. However, the most important activity of all is the nitrogen cycle.
  6. 6. THE AIR CYCLE THE NITROGEN CYCLE Plants and animals need nitrogen to make proteins. Plants create the supply. Nitrogen, N2, is transformed into ammonium, NH4+, nitrates and nitrites via nitrogen fixation by bacteria in the soil. Plants absorb these chemicals through their root hairs. Animal waste and plant and animal death create organic nitrogen. Bacteria and fungi convert this into ammonium, NH4+. Ammonium is converted into nitrate by nitrifying bacteria in a process called nitrification. Other bacteria convert nitrates back into nitrogen gas bytes process called denitrification. The same process occurs at sea.
  7. 7. The triple comprises one-brained, two-brained and three-brained beings. These are the notes fa-sol-la in the side octave from the Sun All these creatures breathe oxygen, living either in air or surviving from air that is available within their environment. Note that oxygen pervades lakes rivers and seas even at the bottom. In each, the instinctive center and the inner bodily structure is similar. They all have endocrine glands. The theory is that these glands convey the influence of the planets. None of these creatures are photosynthetic or require sunlight. THE AIR TRIPLE
  8. 8. ORGANIC LIFE: A TRANSMITTING STATION • Planets are active force, Earth is passive, Organic life is neutralizing. A substance of the planets (EMR & Magnetism) mixes with a substance of the Earth in a way that is mediated by organic life. • The result is a substance (information of some kind) that serves the Earth. • Organic life is a transmitting station for influences that would otherwise never reach the Earth. • Nature (including mineral and metals life) might be the body of the Earth. Nothing in the realm of Earth is dead. It is all alive. • As the carrier of the neutralizing force organic life is unchanged by that action of the planets.
  9. 9. INVERTEBRATES
  10. 10. INVERTEBRATES Triad: moving, instinctive & sex center. Some reproduce asexually, but for most reproduction is sexual. Invertebrate breathing is by gills in water, primitive lungs on land, except insects that have spiracles. They have 5 or 6 senses (touch, taste smell, sight, hearing, proprioception). Invertebrates rarely move far, except insects. Some (dragon flies and butterflies) migrate. 11,000 miles is the record. Both cold-bloodedness and lack of skeleton limit size. Apparent emotions are probably instinctive center manifestations.
  11. 11. VERTEBRATES Vertebrates are only 3% of animal life. The skeletal structure gives vertebrates superior mobility. Warm blooded ones have a better ability to survive in extreme climates (both warm and cold), but it means they need to eat more. Only a few can hibernate. They have emotional center and (likely) higher emotional. Likely can process H12. They do not appear to have “human” negative emotions. Vertebrates are known to laugh and yawn, but not invertebrates. Normally females die when they are no longer capable of reproduction.
  12. 12. MAN Three-brained, but only demonstrably so when in the collected state. When identified, may as well be two-brained. When mechanical, may as well be one-brained. Wrong work of centers characterizes this species. Few animals murder in the way that some humans do. Few go to war in the way that Man does. Extremely complex tools comes from the thinking center and its ability to conceptualize. In evolution the last species to arrive.
  13. 13. THE EVOLUTIONARY TIMELINE
  14. 14. EXTINCTION EVENTS Big extinction events eliminate 70+% of all species and come along every 100 million years or so. The worst “recent” one was the Late Devonian extinction which eliminated 95% of all species. But Nature came through. A snowball Earth is believed to have happened twice between 600 - 700 million years ago. Prior to -700m there was only primitive life (maybe).
  15. 15. EXTINCTION EVENTS Big extinction events eliminate 70+% of all species and come along every 100 million years or so. The worst “recent” one was the Late Devonian extinction which eliminated 95% of all species. But Nature came through. A snowball Earth is believed to have happened twice between 600 - 700 million years ago. Prior to -700m there was only primitive life (maybe). We do not know the causes of these extinction events. Such events may even constitute threats to the Earth itself, or at least to its progress.
  16. 16. EXTINCTION EVENTS Life Biological Period Date Kernel Hadean -4600m Metals Hadean -4600m Minerals Bacteria, Archaea Archean, Proterozoic -3500m Eukaryotes Proterozoic -2000m Plants Sea Plants, Invertebrates Proterozoic -600m Invertebrates Land Plants & Invertebrates Paleozoic -488m Vertebrates Land Vertebrates Paleozoic -397m Man Man Holocene -1m?
  17. 17. ” “ The evolution of complex life-forms by natural selection is as probable as a tornado blowing through a junkyard and assembling a 747 jet aircraft. Fred Hoyle
  18. 18. DARWIN’S EVOLUTION It was established by virtue of intellectual contest with the “already defeated” church. The mechanism “natural selection” is obviously wrong, especially as there is no evidence whatsoever to back it. Selection can emphasize characteristics—as man proved with dogs thousands of years ago. This is an interesting example of modern science abhorring a theory vacuum. Evolution obviously happens, as the fossil record shows. So how? Darwinian evolution insists on “intermediate species” but has real problems finding them.
  19. 19. NATURE’S ECCENTRICITIES The venus fly-trap: Why? The flying fish: Why? The triops: Really? The cyclops shark: Why? The salamander can regrow almost everything: Why? The beauty of coral reefs and many flowers: Why? There are many examples of symbiotic life that seems to occupy an evolutionary dead end: the yucca plant and the yucca moth: Why?
  20. 20. ECOSYSTEM ROLES We can use the Six Processes to classify lifeforms: Growth lifeforms: that naturally expand the ecosystem. (E.g. termites) Destructive lifeforms: that curtail growth. They are predators that tend to prey on growth lifeforms. (E.g. wolves) Purification lifeforms: that consume lower forms. (E.g. anteaters) Corruptive lifeforms: that bring disease to an ecosystem. (E.g. locusts, bacteria, viruses, man) Health creating lifeforms: that cure disease. (E.g. vultures, antibiotics, the fish the clean shark’s teeth). Evolutionary lifeforms: that try to assist the evolution of other forms. (E.g. rock eating bacteria, domesticated animals). It’s a theory.
  21. 21. MORE EVOLUTIONARY CONNUNDRA Why did the horse, elephant and camel die out in North America? Why didn’t mammals develop in Australia? Why did marsupials develop in America but not Eurasia or Africa. (North America has one species, South America has 120 species, Australia 250 species.) Why is evolution different according to location (Hawaii, Canary Islands, Caribbean, Madagascar, New Zealand, Australia, etc.). How do migrations begin? Why do eels migrate to spawn (and then die).
  22. 22. NEW ZEALAND Until man introduced mammals, New Zealand ecosystem evolved from birds. This provides us with an excellent example of how evolution probably occurs. Individual species do not evolve—what would they eat, or to be more exact, how would they fit into the local trogoautoegocrat? Ecosystems evolve. This is clear when we consider life at the bacterial level. It is clear that soil wasn’t created by random evolutions. In New Zealand birds took on the roles that mammals would usually take. Many became flightless. (Why would a bird do that?) No new attempt by amphibians to get onto the land in New Zealand occurred.
  23. 23. DEEP SEA VENTS Deep sea vents provide another excellent example. There is no sunlight and, at the outset, only bacteria (and possibly, not even that). And yet an ecosystem forms as illustrated. It is not known how fast this occurs. Experiments have demonstrated that amino acids form at these depths quite naturally. Also, by the way, we are an ecosystem of bacteria. All animals are.
  24. 24. EMOTIONS AND THE BODY KESDJAN EMOTIONS AND ORGANS Affirming Denying Heart Love, joy Rejection Lungs Pride Sorrow Liver Generosity Melancholy Spleen Trust Anxiety Small Intestine Patience Impatience Large Intestine Confidence Nervousness Kidneys Courage Fear
  25. 25. EMOTIONS AND THE BODY KESDJAN The Kesdjan body is the body of the Air Octave. It is unperfected. In vertebrates there is no possibility of perfecting it. They are fixed. In Man it requires the emotional act of self- remembering in order for it to grow. The Kesdjan body is unified, but also it is flawed (otherwise they would be no need to be born). It is not immortal and can die. This is the double death that Michelangelo mentions in a poem. It is the vehicle for the body of Reason.
  26. 26. THE TROGOAUTOEGOCRAT • The realm of Air provides the foundation for planetary influence to reach Earth. • Evolution happens at the level of the ecosystem. The mechanisms is uncertain. It is probably planetary (astrological). • Evidence indicates that Man is only lately evolved. However, Gurdjieff suggested that Nature had tried to “people” the planet 5 times. This is currently the 5th attempt. There may not be a sixth. • Man’s role in this triple is to be a vehicle for the planets and food for the Moon. • In most circumstances Man is only a two or one- brained being.
  27. 27. STONES UNTURNED The domain of Fire. Feeding the Moon. Plasma Cosmology. Angels, Archangels. The Devil, Demons and Elementals. The Sun Absolute.
  28. 28. THE Q & A

×