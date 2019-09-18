Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 5 Provinsi Dengan Kasus TB-Paru Terbesar di Indonesia Kelompok 4 Fahrojal.Robbi. Aliya.Anbar.cici
  2. 2. Pendahuluan TBC merupakan penyakit yang angka kejadiannya tinggi di indonesia. Apalagi tbc ini adalah penyakit yang menular dan masih banyak orang yang belum tau mengenai penyakit tersebut dan penularannya. Ini merupakan salah satu faktor yang menyebabkan kejadian TB paru ini cukup tinggi di Indonesdia. Konsep dasar TB-Paru adalah penyakit infeksius yang terutama menyerang parenkim paru, dengan agen infeksius utama mycobacterium tuberculosa (smeltzer & bare, 2001). Tanda gejala TBC antara lain: 1. Batuk disertai darah 2. Batuk berdahak lebih dari 2 minggu 3. Sesak nafas 4. Nyeri dada 5. Demam 6. Berkeringat dimalam hari
  3. 3. Angka Kejadian TB-Paru di Indonesia NO PROVINSI JUMLAH 1 JAWA BARAT 52328 2 JAWA TIMUR 45239 3 JAWA TENGAH 28842 4 DKI JAKARTA 24775 5 SUMATERA UTARA 17798
  4. 4. BERDASARKAN DIAGRAM DIATAS, BAHWA LIMA KEJADIAN TB PARU TERTINGGI PADA TAHUN 2016 PALING BANYAK YAITU DI PROVINSI JAWA BARAT DENGAN JUMLAH 52.328 KASUS DAN DIURUTAN KELIMA TERTINGGI YAITU SUMATERA UTARA DENGAN JUMLAH 17.798
  5. 5. Opini Menurut kami kejadian TBC ini perlu ditangani secara serius. Mengingat bahwa penyakit TBC ini bisa membahayakan dan berakhir dengan kematian. Cara pengobatannya pun tergolong kompleks, harus sangat disiplin selama 6 bulan berturut- turut. Jika berhenti atau terlewat maka dapat dipastikan pengobatan TB Paru ini harus mengulang kembali dari awal dengan dosis yang berbeda.

