Workshop kwaliteitsmodellen en keurmerken voor OER

Kwaliteitsmodellen en keurmerken voor OER Workshop SURFacademy - 20-6-2018 Linda le Grand Kirsten Veelo Robert Schuwer
Agenda •Kwaliteitsmodellen 101 •Ervaringen •Keurmerken •Aan de slag! 2
Kwaliteitsmodellen 101
Wat is kwaliteit van open leermaterialen? •Breed begrip •Fitness for use (Juran, 1951) •Conformance to requirements (Crosb...
Waarom nadenken over kwaliteit open leermaterialen? •Vertrouwen -Hindernis voor delen en hergebruik •Handvat voor docent 5
Vragen 1. Waar kan ik open leermaterialen vinden? 2. Hoe kan ik bepalen of het open leermateriaal dat ik vind mag worden h...
Kwaliteitsmodel •Criteria in 3 categorieën -Voor leermaterialen -Voor digitale leermaterialen -Voor open (digitale) leerma...
Voorbeeld 1 •Categorie: Leermateriaal •Criterium: Toegankelijkheid •Eis: Voertaal van leermateriaal •Normering: Engels of ...
Voorbeeld 2 •Categorie: Leermateriaal •Criterium: Vakinhoudelijke kwaliteit •Eis: Inhoud is actueel •Normering: - 9
Voorbeeld 3 •Categorie: Open leermateriaal •Criterium: Toegankelijkheid •Eis: Het materiaal bevat een open licentie •Norme...
Voorbeelden van criteria •Vakinhoudelijke kwaliteit •Didactische kwaliteit •Toegankelijkheid -Taal, gebruikte technologie,...
Criterium en eis •Criterium dient om structuur in de lijst van eisen aan te brengen •Onderscheid tussen criterium en eis i...
Hoe kom je tot een kwaliteitsmodel? 1. Inventariseer of er voor het vakgebied eisen aan leermateriaal bestaan 2. Bepaal de...
Proces 14
Organisatie •Projectgroep •Context: lokaal of (inter)nationaal •Belang van de community van betrokkenen 15
Startpunt: minimaal generiek kwaliteitsmodel 16 (Schuwer, 2013)
Ervaringen
Boegbeeldproject hbo verpleegkunde •Proces •Resultaat -Zie hier •Functioneren in de praktijk -Eisen lastig te interpretere...
ESoE/HR/Wikiwijs •Studenten maken open digitaal leermateriaal •Kwaliteitseisen aangepast aan opleidingsdoel •‘Beloning’ co...
Ervaringen Wikiwijs •Gemeenschappelijkheid •Rol doelgroep (‘anoniem’/passief – actief) •Open – gesloten karakter •Totstand...
Succesfactoren •Actieve community •‘Passende’ kwaliteit (bruikbaarheid) •Vertrouwen in kwaliteitsbewaking •Vindbaarheid •I...
Alternatieve aanpakken •KlasCement: redactieraad •MERLOT -~20 Editorial Boards, ieder met peer reviewers -Gestructureerd p...
23 Keurmerken
Keurmerk •Kwaliteitsstempel in Wikiwijs •Op basis van zelf te definiëren criteria •Te gebruiken als zoekargument •Te koppe...
Keurmerkgroepleden •Keurmerkgroepleden kennen keurmerk toe •Vullen eventueel metadata aan •Beoordelen materiaal met sterre...
Mouseover op ‘HBO Verpleegkunde’ geeft een korte uitleg van het keurmerk Aan het groene icoon is te zien dat een keurmerk ...
Klikken op ‘HBO Verpleegkunde’ toont het kwaliteitsmodel
Zoeken op keurmerk Keurmerk kan indien gewenst uiteindelijk het criterium voor een startpagina worden. gericht zoeken op k...
SURF infrastructuur voor open leermaterialen
http://preview.surfcatalog.nl/#/
Dank u! Vragen? r.schuwer@fontys.nll.legrand@kennisnet.nlkirsten.veelo@surfnet.nl
Colofon References • Crosby, P. B. (1979). Quality is free: the art of making quality certain. McGraw-Hill, New York. • Ju...
