Tarea 2 de info bloque 2

  1. 1. NOMBRE DE LA ESCUELA: ESCUELA PREPARATORIA ESTATAL NO.10 RUBEN H. RODRIGUEZ MOGUEL NOMBRE DE LA MAESTRA:AULA RAYGOZA NOMBRE DE LA ASIGNATURA: INFORMÁTICA 2 NOMBRE DE INTEGRANTES: CARLOS ALEJANDRO AKÉ SIERRA YANZANY ADONAI ALVARADO LOPEZ ROBERTO ANGEL EUAN CAMBRANIS JACKIE ODALIS ROMERO TEHINA SARAHI GRANIEL KANTÚN NOMBRE DEL TRABAJO: CLASIFICANDO EL SOFTWARE EDUCATIVO GRADO Y GRUPO: 1D FECHA DE ENTREGA:14/02/2019
  2. 2. SOFTWARE A REVISAR CLASIFICACIÓN DESCRIPCIÓN LOGO(JPG) CHOGGER chogger.com tiene 7 meses y 1 semana de edad. Tiene un rango de tráfico global de # 3,465,213 en el mundo. Es un dominio que tiene extensión .com . Este sitio tiene un Google PageRank de 4/10. Este sitio web tiene un valor estimado de $ 480.00 y tiene un ingreso diario de alrededor de $ 2.00. esuna interesante herramientaonlineparacrear cómicsen loscualesse puede incluirtexto,imágenesy dibujoshechospornosotros mismos EDUCAPLUS Educaplus.org es el sitio personal de Jesús Peñas:  Profesor de Física y Química  Máster en Tecnología Educativa. UNED  Máster en Producción y Gestión de eLearning. Universidad Carlos III de Madrid El proyecto Educaplus.org se encuentra en línea desde 1998 y su objetivo fundamental es compartir con todos, pero fundamentalmente con la comunidad educativa hispanohablante, los trabajos que vengo realizando para mejorar mi propia práctica profesional como docente. HOT POTATOES No es de código abierto. La versión de Java proporciona todas las funciones que se encuentran en la versión de Windows, excepto: no puede cargar en hotpotatoes.net y no puede exportar un objeto SCORM desde Java Hot Potatoes. La suite Hot Potatoes incluye seis aplicaciones, lo que le permite crear ejercicios interactivos de selección múltiple, respuesta corta, jumbled-rezar, crucigramas, emparejamiento / ordenamiento y relleno de espacios para la World Wide Web. Hot Potatoes es un programa gratuito, y puede usarlo para cualquier propósito o proyecto que desee
  3. 3. GLIFFY Realiza diagramas UML, diagramas de flujo, esquemas y más. Nuestro software de diagramación y nuestras herramientas de comunicación visual mejoran la colaboración del equipo y el flujo de trabajo. Gliffy es totalmente online y nos permitirá diseñar diagramas en línea de gran calidad en forma muy sencilla gracias a las herramientas de edición que ofrece. Si bien podemos utilizar esta aplicación sin necesidad de estar registrados, se requiere de una cuenta para guardar los diseños. SKOOOL ) es un contenido didáctico publicado en Educ.ar, el portal de la educación del gobierno de Argentina. En Educ.ar encontrarás miles de contenidos educativos digitales. Educ.ar, el portal de la educación del gobierno de Argentina. En Educ.ar encontrarás miles de contenidos educativos digitales es un recurso didáctico publicado en Educarchile (portal de la educación del gobierno de Chile). Educarchile contiene una enorme colección de contenidos digitales educativos, más de 27.000 a tu alcance. SETERRA Aprende jugando acerca de países, capitales, banderas y ciudades de todo el mundo. Seterra es un fantástico programa de geografía que tiene 70 diferentes ejercicios interactivos. Aprenda sobre países, capitales, banderas Un fantástico programa de geografía(gratuito) que puedes descargarte en esta web. Es multilingüe, funciona en: inglés, alemán, francés,
  4. 4. y ciudades de todo el mundo! Usted se puede ejercitar entre otras posibilidades sobre: Países europeos; Estados de Norte América; Capitales de Norte América; ciudades de Francia; ciudades de México; países en Asia español, sueco... Cada vez que haces un ejercicio, el programa te califica y la calificación es archivada de forma que puedes ver tus progresos.
  5. 5. Investigaqué otrasclasificacionesexistenparael software educativo yagregalainformación.Elige bientusfuentesparaevitarinformaciónque noseacorrecta. Aprende jugando acerca de países, capitales, banderas y ciudades de todo el mundo. Seterra es un fantástico programa de geografía que tiene 70 diferentes ejercicios interactivos. ¡Aprenda sobre países, capitales, banderas y ciudades de todo el mundo! Usted se puede ejercitar entre otras posibilidades sobre: Países europeos; Estados de Norte América; Capitales de Norte América; ciudades de Francia; ciudades de México; países en Asia.
  6. 6. escuela: RubénH. Rodríguez Moguel INFORMATICA II ADA 2- Clasificando el software educativo Maestra: María del Rosario Raygoza Equipo: Queen Integrantes: -Yanzany Adonai Alvarado López -Jackie OdalisRomero -Tehina Sarai Graniel Kantun -CarlosAlejandro Ake Sierra -Roberto Angel Euan CambranisFecha de entrega: 15-feb-19 (Chogger) (Educaplus) (HotPotatoes) (Gliffy) (Skool) (Clasificaciónde software) (Software educativo)

