Trabajo tic angel (1)

  1. 1. CANT DESCRIPCIÓN V UNIDAD 1 Procesador: Intel Core i9-9900K 429,90€ 1 Tarjeta Grafica: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super 469,90€ 1 Placa base: Asus ROG Maximus XI Extreme 529,90€ 1 Gabinet:e BitFenix Enso Mesh 89,99€ 1 Fuente de Alimentacion: Nfortec Scutum PSU 750W 80 Plus Bronze 55,00€ 1 Refrigeración: DeepCool GamerStorm Captain 360X 162,44€ 1 RAM: Kingston HyperX Predator 32GB 4x8GB 276,00€ 1 SSD: Kingston A400 SSD 480GB 50,94€ 1 Disco Duro M.2: WD Blue 3D 2TB 189,99€ 1 Monitor: BenQ Zowie 24" LED 144Hz 378,88€ 1 Ratón: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury 33,05€ 1 Teclado SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical 209,99€ Cascos: HyperX Cloud Flight S 129,25€ PRESUPUESTO ORDENADOR Gráfico en esfera 1 Procesador: Intel Core i9-9900K 1 Tarjeta Grafica: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070 Super 1 Placa base: Asus ROG Maximus XI Extreme 1 Gabinet:e BitFenix Enso Mesh 1 Fuente de Alimentacion: Nfortec Scutum PSU 750W 80 Plus Bronze 1 Refrigeración: DeepCool GamerStorm Captain 360X 1 RAM: Kingston HyperX Predator 32GB 4x8GB 1 SSD: Kingston A400 SSD 480GB 1 Disco Duro M.2: WD Blue 3D 2TB 1 Monitor: BenQ Zowie 24" LED 144Hz 1 Ratón: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury 1 Teclado SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical 1 Cascos: HyperX Cloud Flight S
  2. 2. € - € 100,00€ 200,00€ 300,00€ 400,00€ 500,00€ 600,00 Procesador: Intel Core i9-9900K Tarjeta Grafica: Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2070… Placa base: Asus ROG Maximus XI Extreme Gabinet:e BitFenix Enso Mesh Fuente de Alimentacion: Nfortec Scutum PSU… Refrigeración: DeepCool GamerStorm Captain… RAM: Kingston HyperX Predator 32GB 4x8GB SSD: Kingston A400 SSD 480GB Disco Duro M.2: WD Blue 3D 2TB Monitor: BenQ Zowie 24" LED 144Hz Ratón: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury Teclado SteelSeries Apex Pro Mechanical Cascos: HyperX Cloud Flight S 111111111111 GRÁFICO DE BARRAS PRESUPUESTO ORDENADOR V UNIDAD
  3. 3. V TOTAL 429,90€ 469,90€ 529,90€ 89,99€ 55,00€ 162,44€ 276,00€ 50,94€ 189,99€ 378,88€ 33,05€ 209,99€ 129,25€ 3.005,23€

