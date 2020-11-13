Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SUPERORDENADORES Y NANOTECNOLOGÍA Pilar Narváez Fernández Nº: 13 4º C
¿QUÉ SON LOS SUPERORDENADORES?  Las supercomputadoras son equipos especiales de alto rendimiento, considerados como los o...
LA NANOTECNOLOGÍA  La nanotecnología es la manipulación de la materia a escala nanométrica.  La más temprana descripción...
PARA QUE SIRVEN LOS SUPERORDENADORES  Su velocidad de procesamiento multiplica la de los ordenadores personales, y se com...
TIPOS Y DÓNDE ENCONTRARLOS  Ahora mismo el globo se divide en dos grupos de superordenadores, el estadounidense y el chin...
PARA QUE SIRVE LA NANOTECNOLOGÍA  La nanotecnología puede ayudar a evitar muertes no sólo de esa forma. La empresa Nanote...
TIPOS DE NANOTECNOLOÍA  TOP-DOWN: Reducción de tamaño. Desde arriba (mayor) hasta abajo (menor). Los mecanismos y las est...
SUPERORDENADORES EN ESPAÑA  La Red Española de Supercomputación (RES) es una infraestructura distribuida que consiste en ...
ENLACE Y VÍDEOS VÍDEO 1 VÍDEO 2 ENLACE PÁGINA WEB
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

T

13 views

Published on

informatica

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

T

  1. 1. SUPERORDENADORES Y NANOTECNOLOGÍA Pilar Narváez Fernández Nº: 13 4º C
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ SON LOS SUPERORDENADORES?  Las supercomputadoras son equipos especiales de alto rendimiento, considerados como los ordenadores más rápidos del mundo que cuentan con capacidades de cálculo muy superiores a las computadoras corrientes y de escritorio .Las supercomputadoras fueron introducidas en la década de 1970.  Cuentan con numerosos procesadores y con una gran memoria.  Cuentan con capacidades de cálculo muy superiores a las computadoras corrientes y de escritorio y son usadas con fines específicos.
  3. 3. LA NANOTECNOLOGÍA  La nanotecnología es la manipulación de la materia a escala nanométrica.  La más temprana descripción de la nanotecnología se refiere a la meta tecnológica particular de manipular en forma precisa los átomos y moléculas para la fabricación de productos a micro escala
  4. 4. PARA QUE SIRVEN LOS SUPERORDENADORES  Su velocidad de procesamiento multiplica la de los ordenadores personales, y se componen de miles de potentes equipos que trabajan de forma conjunta para servir a cientos de usuarios muy especializados.  Sus usos más habituales tiene que ver con la investigación científica. Sus enormes capacidades de cálculo son muy útiles para resolver problemas complejos y realizar simulaciones que los seres humanos tardaríamos años en realizar o directamente nunca podríamos reproducir.
  5. 5. TIPOS Y DÓNDE ENCONTRARLOS  Ahora mismo el globo se divide en dos grupos de superordenadores, el estadounidense y el chino, en líneas generales ambos compiten codo con codo en las pruebas, pero dos soluciones de los asiáticos están en lo más alto del ranking.  Estados Unidos aglomera el 33,9% del potencial mundial, mientras que China se queda muy cerca con un 33,3%. Si miramos a los países que les siguen en la lista, tenemos a Alemania con 31 equipos, Japón con 27, Francia con 20, y Reino Unido con 13.  Se encuentra en el Laboratorio Nacional de Los Álamos y es utilizado también por el departamento de Energía de Estados Unidos y la Administración Nacional de Seguridad Nuclear.
  6. 6. PARA QUE SIRVE LA NANOTECNOLOGÍA  La nanotecnología puede ayudar a evitar muertes no sólo de esa forma. La empresa Nanotek, también nacional, desarrolló una pintura que tiene capacidad antimicrobiana durante toda su vida útil. Su producto esta especialmente diseñado para centros médicos, busca evitar las infecciones hospitalarias que tantas muertes provocan cada año.
  7. 7. TIPOS DE NANOTECNOLOÍA  TOP-DOWN: Reducción de tamaño. Desde arriba (mayor) hasta abajo (menor). Los mecanismos y las estructuras se miniaturizan a escala nanométrica. Este tipo de Nanotecnología ha sido el más frecuente hasta la fecha.  BOTTOM-UP: Auto ensamblado. Desde abajo (menor) hasta arriba (mayor). Se comienza con una estructura nanométrica como una molécula y mediante un proceso de montaje o auto ensamblado, se crea un mecanismo mayor que el mecanismo con el que comenzamos.  La nanotecnología ha inundado los mercados y miles de productos ya se están fabricando a una escala tan pequeña que es imposible imaginarla.
  8. 8. SUPERORDENADORES EN ESPAÑA  La Red Española de Supercomputación (RES) es una infraestructura distribuida que consiste en la interconexión de 12 supercomputadores con el objetivo de ofrecer recursos de computación de alto rendimiento a la comunidad científica.  Su misión es ofrecer los recursos necesarios para el desarrollo de proyectos científicos y tecnológicos innovadores y de alta calidad.  Actualmente (año 2019) la RES está formada por 12 supercomputadores situados en 11 centros de investigación y universidades. NANOTECNOLOGÍA EN ESPAÑA  No existen empresas relevantes en España sobre productos o industrias nanotecnológicas. La única firma que lleva a cabo una actividad relevante Nanotek Electrónica S.L. se dedica a la comercialización de Microscopios de Proximidad (SPM), herramienta principal para explorar el mundo nanoscópico o nanométrico
  9. 9. ENLACE Y VÍDEOS VÍDEO 1 VÍDEO 2 ENLACE PÁGINA WEB

×