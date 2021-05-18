Successfully reported this slideshow.
What Is Corporate Governance? Robert Heist Attorney
What Is Corporate Governance?

John Marshall Law School-alumnus Robert Heist is a Chicago, Illinois-based attorney and founder and president of the business law firm R. Connor & Associates, P.C., since 2001. During his career as an attorney, Robert Heist has gained experience practicing law in the areas of product and professional liability, employment practices, and corporate governance.

Corporate governance is the combination of rules, practices, and processes according to which companies are managed and operated. Its primary aim is to balance the interests of a company’s various stakeholders: shareholders, customers, and the government, to name a few.

Corporate governance also sets the direction of the company’s development and provides the roadmap for achieving the latter’s vision and goals. Thus, it impacts everything from action plans to performance management to corporate disclosures.

In its turn, the key influential factor on corporate governance is a company's board of directors.

Bad corporate governance may lead to the demise of a company, while good corporate governance utilizes the four basic principles of accountability, transparency, fairness, and responsibility.

What Is Corporate Governance?

