Lexington Plastic Surgeons | Plastic Surgery NYC | Michael E. Jones M.D

Lexington Plastic Surgeon Dr. Michael E. is the Board-certified & specializes in a variety of breast, body & cosmetic surgeries.

Lexington Plastic Surgeons | Plastic Surgery NYC | Michael E. Jones M.D

  1. 1. DR MICHAEL E. JONES, MD
  2. 2. ABOUT DR. MICHAEL JONES DR. MICHAEL E. JONES IS BOARD CERTIFIED BY THE BOARD OF FACIAL PLASTIC AND RECONSTRUCTIVE SURGERY AND THE AMERICAN BOARD OF OTOLARYNGOLOGY. DR. JONES IS THE FOUNDER AND SOLE OWNER OF LEXINGTON PLASTIC SURGEONS, A NATIONALLY REKNOWN PRACTICE WITH A FLAGSHIP OFFICE LOCATED IN NEW YORK CITY, AS WELL AS ADDITIONAL SURGICAL OFFICES IN NEW JERSEY, THE METROPOLITAN WASHINGTON DC AREA, MIAMI, ATLANTA, LOS ANGELES, CA AND HOUSTON, TX AREA.
  3. 3. PROCEDURES •BODYCONTOURING 1 MOMMY MAKEOVER 2 COOLSCULPTING 3 BRAZILIAN BUTT LIFT 4 LIPOSUCTION 5 TOTAL BODY RESHAPING 6 POST BARIATRIC SURGERY 7 TUMMY TUCK •SCAR& KELOIDTREATMENT 1 ADVANCED SUPERFICIAL RADIOTHERAPY TREATMENT 2 CANDELA VBEAM PULSED DYE LASER TREATMENT 3 KELOID REMOVAL •FACIALSURGERY 1 BROW / FOREHEAD LIFT 2 CHIN IMPLANT 3 EAR SURGERY 4 BLEPHAROPLASTY 5 RHINOPLASTY 6 LIP AUGMENTATION / REDUCTION 7 FACELIFT / NECK LIFT •NON - SURGICALPROCEDURES 1 BOTOX ® & FILLERS 2 JUVEDERM 3 RADIESSE •BREASTSURGERY 1 BREAST AUGMENTATION 2 BREAST REDUCTION 3 BREAST LIFT 4 BREAST RECONSTRUCTION •GENTLEMEN'SCHOICE 1 EYELID REJUVENATION 2 MALE BREAST REDUCTION 3 MALE LIPOSUCTION 4 RHINOPLASTY 5 LASER HAIR REMOVAL
  4. 4.  BREAST REDUCTION  BREAST AUGMENTATION  BREAST LIFT  GYNECOMASTIA BREAST
  5. 5.  Are you dissatisfied with the look of your breasts? Do you wish they were larger, fuller, or more symmetrical? Breast augmentations are one of the most commonly performed cosmetic procedures. Millions of women have enhanced their bodies with silicone and saline implants that look and feel natural. BREAST AUGMENTATION
  6. 6. BEFORE AND AFTER FACIAL SURGERY Y O U R F A C E I S T H E F I R S T T H I N G P E O P L E N O T I C E A B O U T Y O U . I F Y O U ’ R E S E L F - C O N S C I O U S A B O U T E V E N O N E O F I T S F E A T U R E S , W H E T H E R I T ’ S Y O U R E Y E S , S M I L E O R E X P R E S S I O N S , Y O U M A Y N O T M A K E A S T R O N G , P O S I T I V E I M P R E S S I O N . T H E R E A R E A N U M B E R O F P R O C E D U R E S Y O U M I G H T C O N S I D E R T O C R E A T E T H E L O O K Y O U D E S I R E A N D A N I M P R E S S I O N G U A R A N T E E D T O E N H A N C E Y O U R P E R S O N A L A S W E L L A S Y O U R P R O F E S S I O N A L L I F E . SCAR REVISION Lexington Plastic Surgeons, under the direction of Dr. Michael E. Jones, is now offering an innovative scar treatment center to solve a continuum of scarring issues, from large and unsightly Keloids to the common post-partum stretch mark. Also available for retail sale within all of our treatment centers, on-line and in select community pharmacies is our topical cream, Keloid Care.
  7. 7. MEDIA
  8. 8. CONTACT US NEW YORK 113 E 39TH ST NEW YORK, NY 10016 (212) 223-0716 ADRESS CLIFFSIDE PARK 663 Palisade Ave Cliffside Park, NJ 07010 (201) 488-2101 WASHINGTON 6178 Oxon Hill Rd Oxon Hill, MD 20745 (301) 292-9220 ATLANTA One Baltimore Place, Suite 400 Atlanta, GA 30308 (404) 400-1230 MIAMI 175 SW 7th St Suite 1710 Miami, FL 33130 (305) 704-7047 HOUSTON 6350 Highway 90A Suite 700 Sugar Land TX 77498 (281) 994-9367 WEBSITE https://www.michaeljonesmd.com/

