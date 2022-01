What to Upload to SlideShare

Calculation of Degree of Freedom 1. Examples of Degree Of Freedom Calculation 2. Degree of Freedom M 3L 2J 3G     Where, M = degree of freedom (mobility) L = number of links J = number of joints G = number of grounded links In real mechanisms, G = 1. Thus, Greubler’s equation becomes: M 3(L 1) 2J     It is the number of independent motions that are allowed to a body. A free body has 6 (3 translational and 3 rotational) DoFs. 3. Kutzbach’s Criterion 1 2 M 3(L 1) 2J J      Where, L = number of links J1 = number of 1 DOF (full) joints J2 = number of 2 DOF (half) joints Multiple joints count one less than the number of links joined and added to J1 category. Sliding joint counts as a full joint. The criterion fails in special cases with equal link lengths, parallel links, or other special geometric features. In the last step, it is important to check for redundancy. 4. Example 1 5. Example 2 6. Example 3 7. Example 4 8. Example 5 9. Example 6 10. Example 7

