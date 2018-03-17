Successfully reported this slideshow.
PDF Technical Principles, Design and Safety of Joint Implants
Book details Author : Pages : 431 pages Publisher : Hogrefe & Huber Pub 1994-01-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0889370907
Description this book Artificial joint replacements have become common in orthopaedic surgery. In this work, edited by two...
PDF Technical Principles, Design and Safety of Joint Implants

Download PDF Technical Principles, Design and Safety of Joint Implants
Artificial joint replacements have become common in orthopaedic surgery. In this work, edited by two experienced surgeons, the current state of the art regarding the technical principles, design and material is carefully summarized. The chapters presented in this volume also deal with those subjects that determine the safety of implants: implant anchorage; bone reaction; bioactivity; custom-made prostheses; manufacturing and quality control; implant retrieval; and clinical experience. This work is intended for clinicians and researchers from many fields who are interested in joint replacements. It provides both an overview and specific details from experts in the fields of orthopaedic surgery, metallurgy, polymer science and engineering sciences.

PDF Technical Principles, Design and Safety of Joint Implants

  Book details Author : Pages : 431 pages Publisher : Hogrefe & Huber Pub 1994-01-15 Language : English ISBN-10 : 0889370907 ISBN-13 : 9780889370906
  Description this book Artificial joint replacements have become common in orthopaedic surgery. In this work, edited by two experienced surgeons, the current state of the art regarding the technical principles, design and material is carefully summarized. The chapters presented in this volume also deal with those subjects that determine the safety of implants: implant anchorage; bone reaction; bioactivity; custom-made prostheses; manufacturing and quality control; implant retrieval; and clinical experience. This work is intended for clinicians and researchers from many fields who are interested in joint replacements. 