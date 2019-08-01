Successfully reported this slideshow.
Witchlock Audiobook Free Audiobook Downloads Witchlock
The Beladors are back in Witchlock, book six in the bestselling urban fantasy series.
  2. 2. Witchlock The�Beladors�are�back�in�Witchlock,�book�six�in�the�bestselling�urban�fantasy�series. Witchlock�vanished�in�the�thirteenth�century�...�or�did�it? If�Atlanta�falls,�Witchlock�will�sweep�the�country�in�a�bloodbath. After�finally�earning�her�place�among�the�Beladors,�Evalle�is�navigating�the�ups�and�downs�of�her�new�life�with�Storm when�she's�sucked�into�a�power�play�between�her�Belador�tribe�and�the�Medb�coven.�Both�groups�claim�possession of�the�Alterants�turned�gryphons,�especially�Evalle,�the�gryphon�leader.�But�an�influx�of�demons�and�dark�witches into�Atlanta�threatens�to�unleash�war�between�covens,�pitting�allies�against�each�other�as�a�legendary�majik�known as�Witchlock�invades�the�city�and�attacks�powerful�beings.�Evalle�has�one�hope�for�stopping�the�invasion,�but�the cost�may�be�her�sanity�and�having�to�choose�which�friend�to�save.
