Urb covid convers 2 mexico 20200402 def

#COVID_CONVERSACIONES | Experiencias en México Domingo Arteaga, Myriam Urzua & Rodrigo Díaz Jueves 02, ABRIL 2020 | 14:00 ...
COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Objetivo La idea de COVID CONVERSACIONES sigue...
COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Estructura El anﬁtrión da la bienvenida y pres...
COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Domingo Arteaga El Embajador Arteaga estudió I...
COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Myriam Urzua Secretaria de Gestión Integral de...
COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Rodrigo Díaz Rodrigo Díaz es arquitecto por la...
COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Preguntas detonantes Cuéntanos dónde te encuen...
  1. 1. #COVID_CONVERSACIONES | Experiencias en México Domingo Arteaga, Myriam Urzua & Rodrigo Díaz Jueves 02, ABRIL 2020 | 14:00 – 15:20 UTC-3 Unirse a la reunión Zoom https://zoom.us/j/418531176 ID de reunión: 418 531 176 Invita PLANRED Red de Planificadores de Chile
  2. 2. COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Objetivo La idea de COVID CONVERSACIONES sigue la experiencia de las #COVIDCalls organizadas por Scott Knowles de Drexel University. Esta serie diaria convoca a expertos de diversas áreas para entregar distintas visiones de la crisis. El principal objetivo de COVID CONVERSACIONES es conocer las diversas experiencias de esta crisis global conectando a personas de diversas latitudes. Formato El invitado/a responde una serie de preguntas detonantes del entrevistador. En el intertanto los participantes a de la reunión Zoom hacen sus preguntas a través del chat. El video, el audio y el chat luego son difundidos como parte de este proceso de aprendizaje y reflexión colectiva. Participantes La Red de Planificadores de Chile convoca a todos quienes estén interesados en participar de este esta experiencia abierta y transversal.
  3. 3. COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Estructura El anﬁtrión da la bienvenida y presenta a los invitados brevemente. Indica las reglas a los participantes. Los invitados entregan su experiencia en base a las preguntas detonantes con libertad de foco, énfasis y profundidad por un máximo de 10 minutos. Los participantes hacen sus comentarios y preguntas a través del chat. Los comentarios pueden ser abiertos a todos o privados entre participantes y con el anﬁtrión. El anﬁtrión selecciona las preguntas siguientes a los invitados pudiendo darse conversaciones cruzadas entre ellos. En caso de haber tiempo es posible dar la palabra a algunos invitados. La sesión es grabada y luego compartida en formato de audio y el video a través del mailing list y la web www.cobidconversaciones.wordpress.com y Soundcloud.
  4. 4. COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Domingo Arteaga El Embajador Arteaga estudió Ingeniería Civil Química en la Pontifica Universidad Católica de Chile. A lo largo de su carrera profesional se ha desempeñado como gerente general y socio de diversas empresas. Entre los años 2010 y 2014 fue Director de Metro S.A. Tiene una amplia trayectoria política, destacando por haber sido Presidente de la Federación de Estudiantes de la Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, además de Secretario General, Vicepresidente e integrante de la Comisión Política del partido Unión Demócrata Independiente.
  5. 5. COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Myriam Urzua Secretaria de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil Arquitecta con especialización en hospitales y estudios de posgrado en Investigación y Docencia del Urbanismo y Urbanismo en la UNAM y Universidad de Chile. Diplomado de Posgrado en Ciencias Políticas y Sociales en Alemania (DDR). 40 años de experiencia profesional, incluyendo 6 años en diseño arquitectónico de hospitales en Cuba y 14 años en la institucionalidad de Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo Urbano en México (SAHOP, SEDUE y SEDESOL). Ha trabajado con Oﬁcina Regional para América Latina y el Caribe del PNUMA ONU, el Sistema de Naciones Unidas de la Estrategia Internacional de Reducción de Desastres en República Dominicana y en Uruguay, División de Gestión del Riesgo de Desastres y Prácticas Urbanas de América Latina (WB) Ha participado como Coordinadora Técnica Regional para la Elaboración del Informe de Evaluación sobre Prevención y Reducción de Desastres en Centroamérica, y como miembro activo del Comité Cientíﬁco Asesor del Sistema Nacional de Protección Civil sobre Ciencias Sociales de México. Fue asesora de la Dirección de Vinculación Zona Centro en la Dirección General de Coordinación Metropolitana en la Subsecretaría de Ordenamiento Territorial de SEDATU y desarrolló el Marco Conceptual para Planes de Acción de Gestión de Riesgo para la elaboración de los Planes de Acción para la Gestión de Riesgo y el Plan de Gestión Integral de Riesgo de la Delegación Tlalpan 2018-2021.
  6. 6. COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Rodrigo Díaz Rodrigo Díaz es arquitecto por la Universidad Católica de Chile y Master in City graduado en el MIT. En México ha sido consultor Master en el Instituto del Fondo Nacional de Vivienda para los Trabajadores (INFONAVIT), y director de Investigación y Desarrollo en el Centro de Transporte Sustentable CTS EMBARQ México, y en el Institute for Transportation and Development Policy, ITDP México. En la actualidad es el Subsecretario de Planeación, Políticas y Regulación en la Secretaría de Movilidad de la Ciudad de México
  7. 7. COVID CONVERSACIONES 2020 | PLANRED CHILE COVID CONVERSACIONES | 2020.04.02 Preguntas detonantes Cuéntanos dónde te encuentras y a qué te dedicas. • Cuentanos cómo ha sido la evolución de la crisis en tu ciudad y en el país. ¿Es posible definir fases? • ¿Cuáles son los mayores impactos urbanos y en la vida de las personas que has podido percibir? • ¿Cuáles son los pricipales dilemas que han debido enfrentar las autoridades (locales y nacionales)? • ¿Cuáles son los principales aprendizajes hasta el momento? • ¿Cuáles son tus mayores temores y esperanzas? • ¿Qué puntos crees que deberían ser considerados por Chile como referentes de la crisis te ha tocado vivir?
