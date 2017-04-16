Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
The world is a dangerous place, especially for those who are called to love God and neighbor. Will you be attacked and suffer? If Jesus would have protected Himself, there would be no Easter to celebrate.
1.
Happy Easter 2017!
Happy Resurrection Day!
Jesus Christ is Risen!
He is Alive!
2.
Who Protected Jesus from Suffering?
His Parents? No.
Family? No.
Disciples: Peter and his sword? No.
His Money Manager: Judas Iscariot? No.
Government: Pilate and the Romans? No.
Church: Synagogue Leaders? No.
Business Relationships: Angels? No.
3.
Who Protects You?
Your Parents?
Your Family?
Your Government?
Your Business Relationships?
Your Money Manager?
Your Community?
Your Church?
4.
Does God Want You to be Protected
by Anyone or Anything but Him? No.
Receiving protection from others, beside God, is:
• Not trusting God
• Lacking faith
• Disobedience
• Rebellion
• Contrary to God’s Plan for You
5.
Jesus Wanted to Avoid Suffering
Luke 22:39-46
Jesus went out as usual to the Mount of Olives, and his
disciples followed him. On reaching the place, he said to them,
“Pray that you will not fall into temptation.” He withdrew
about a stone’s throw beyond them, knelt down and prayed,
“Father, if you are willing, take this cup from me; yet not my
will, but yours be done.” An angel from heaven appeared to
him and strengthened him. And being in anguish, he prayed
more earnestly, and his sweat was like drops of blood falling to
the ground.
When he rose from prayer and went back to the disciples, he
found them asleep, exhausted from sorrow. “Why are you
sleeping?” he asked them. “Get up and pray so that you will
not fall into temptation.”
Instead, He Obeyed God’s Will.
6.
Times of Suffering Come to My Life
Do I protect myself?
• Sometimes I have opportunity to avoid evil
encounters – by bowing to the evil.
– But, no, I trust God.
• Sometimes I have opportunity to fight back.
– But, no, I let God fight the battle.
• Sometimes I have opportunity to take revenge
by worldly means – by becoming worldly.
– But, no, I let God repay.
7.
If Jesus would have accepted
protection,
there would be no Easter,
no Resurrection Day,
no hope for eternal life for us.
8.
If you and I accept
protection
from others, beside God,
our salt loses its flavor,
our light is extinguished,
our testimony is empty,
our ministry is dead.
9.
Accept God’s Will
Obey God
Have Faith
Be Strong and Courageous
Let Suffering Come
Let God Avenge
Let your enemies know that you truly love them.
