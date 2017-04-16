Happy Easter 2017! Happy Resurrection Day! Jesus Christ is Risen! He is Alive!
Who Protected Jesus from Suffering? His Parents? No. Family? No. Disciples: Peter and his sword? No. His Money Manager: Ju...
Who Protects You? Your Parents? Your Family? Your Government? Your Business Relationships? Your Money Manager? Your Commun...
Does God Want You to be Protected by Anyone or Anything but Him? No. Receiving protection from others, beside God, is: • N...
Jesus Wanted to Avoid Suffering Luke 22:39-46 Jesus went out as usual to the Mount of Olives, and his disciples followed h...
Times of Suffering Come to My Life Do I protect myself? • Sometimes I have opportunity to avoid evil encounters – by bowin...
If Jesus would have accepted protection, there would be no Easter, no Resurrection Day, no hope for eternal life for us.
If you and I accept protection from others, beside God, our salt loses its flavor, our light is extinguished, our testimon...
Accept God’s Will Obey God Have Faith Be Strong and Courageous Let Suffering Come Let God Avenge Let your enemies know tha...
Who Protects You?

Published on

The world is a dangerous place, especially for those who are called to love God and neighbor. Will you be attacked and suffer? If Jesus would have protected Himself, there would be no Easter to celebrate.

Published in: Spiritual
