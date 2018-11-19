Successfully reported this slideshow.
ザビエル Future LT Championship #10 YAMAMOTO, Rikiya Strategic AI Group Future Corporation
ザビエル • ザビエル（ラテン語読み） • シャビエル（ポルトガル語読み） • エグゼイビア（英語読み）
Jetson AGX Xavier
Deep Learning Accelerator ARM CPU Tensor Core
HW構成図 ルンバザビエルカメラ
ROS Node SW構成図 ROS TensorRT ROS Master ROS Node ルンバカメラ Akka Streams Pub 人の顔を検出 検出位置から移動方向を計算
DEMO
ザビエル
ザビエル
