-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Takes a hard look at the average American`s diet and the health problems it causes, describes the methods used in raising and slaughtering animals for our meat and poultry, and suggests healthful alternatives Amazon.com description: Product Description: John Robbins has written a most extraordinary, compelling book, one bound to shake our innermost core. Diet for a New America is a must for anyone concerned about ecology."--The Las Vegas Sun. Photos"
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment