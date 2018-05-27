Instead of turning to calorie-restricting diets that leave you hungry and unsatisfied, try giving your body what it really needs: foods that nourish mind, body, and planet. Foods that make you experience bliss one bite at a time. Blissful Bites sets you down the path to better eating and living by changing your diet from processed foods to those that are light and naturally delicious. These 175-plus plant-based recipes follow macrobiotic and vegan diets, while satisfying any craving. The recipes are organized by meal type and season, so under the guidance of The Blissful Chef Christy Morgan you can easily prepare seasonal dishes with what s fresh in your backyard or at your local farmers market. It s time to feel good about what you eat. Christy s delectable dishes trim your waistline and boost your energy--a blissful combination!

