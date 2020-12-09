Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sure you can join crowd1 in any of 177 countries. Joining crowd1 is a 5 minute affair where you need a sponsor to do that. But which are the best steps to join crowd1 and make sure you do it right and see success quickly while earning a lot of money in the shortest time?

I'm an independent entrepreneur with a sales and marketing background. I have a beautiful family and have been searching high and low for something I could do to replace my full time income and spend more time at home with them. Recently, I've been fortunate enough to find a few systems in the home-based business arena that can generate approximately 5 figures monthly. These are systems that I've been able to automate & they only require a few hours' work each week.
Read about one of the newest and most rewarding work at home business opportunity here: https://howtojoincrowd1.weebly.com/
You can request for more details about crowd1 by sending me an email to Rmuhoho@gmail.com

You can also sign up immediately to crowd1 using my sponsor link here: https://crowd1.com/signup/bazillionaire

Or send me a whatsapp message here +254722661827

  1. 1. Top 7 Tips to Joining Crowd1 and Making Money in 1 Month Sure you can join crowd1 in any of 177 countries. Joining crowd1 is a 5 minute affair where you need a sponsor to do that. But which are the best steps to join crowd1 and make sure you do it right and see success quickly while earning a lot of money in the shortest time? Below are tips on how to join crowd1 and start making money in the first week of your membership whether you are from Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Qatar, Italy, Greece, Ghana, Ethiopia, Burundi, south Africa, UK, Vietnam, Germany, Zambia, Belgium, Sweden, Portugal, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Rwanda, Ivory Coast, Togo, Papua New Guinea, France, Cameroon, DRC, South Sudan, Philippines, China and others. 1. Find A Sponsor To Share His / Her Link. To join crowd1, you need to have a sponsor link from a member. This means you can’t join crowd1 without a link because everyone has to be connected to someone. And any new member has to belong to a certain genealogy tree. So you first and most important task is to find a sponsor who will support you in creating your team and to earn your first euros. Find a sponsor who is themselves a leader in crowd1 and one that has earned some good money from crowd1 as they will be able to show you the way. Availability of a sponsor is also very important to help you in making presentations to your friends. 2. Sign Up Using The Sponsors Link. The sponsor will give you his invite link which you can click and sign up for your account. The sign up form is so easy to fill in that it takes you 2 minutes maximum to finalise. Choose a username that is not likely to be taken. If the username is taken, try to add some numbers at its end like ‘geekmode429’. You can put your country calling code as the postal code. Make sure your email account is correct since the account verification email and other important emails will be sent here. 3. Open a Bitcoin Wallet. To pay for your crowd1 account, you will need to have a bitcoin wallet. The easiest method to pay for your crowd1 account is by using Bitcoins. Bitcoins are very easy to use unlike the popular belief that it’s a complex process. These are the steps you need to make. Once you Sign up for your account, you can pay directly to crowd1 by using bitcoins. This is the process of paying directly by bitcoins. a) Open a bit coin wallet at www.localbitcoins.com b) Select the membership package you want to pay from your crowd1 back office you just opened c) Select payment method as bitcoins d) Copy the amount in coins you need to pay to crowd1 for that package e) Copy the crowd1 wallet address where you will send the bitcoins to activate your account. f) Go to your www.localbitcoins.com wallet and buy some bitcoins equal to pay the package cost (4) and transfer fees. g) Send the bitcoins to crowd1 bitcoins wallet address as copied above (5)
  2. 2. 4. Attend an Online Crowd1 Training Zoom. Crowd1 hosts daily zoom meetings to train new and current members on how the business works. The most important thing that you can do for your own crowd1 business is to train hard and fast. It is a must to know your business inside out in order to be able to present it to other people confidently. To do that, you need to attend as many online zoom training meetings every day. There are more than 3 daily crowd1 zoom meetings to train on the business and you can check with your up line the hours. In these zoom meetings they will train you exactly how to make a presentation using the standard presentation pdf or PowerPoint document. The faster you can learn to present the business, and the faster you get good at it is the faster you will start to building your network through frequent conversions. Remember it’s your own business not your upline’s, so learn to be independent of your up line as soon as possible. 5. Start To Organize One-On-One Meeting. To start you off, you can start by arranging meetings with your friends to make business presentations to them. You can meet your friends or invites in a local hotel for coffee. Don’t complain about the expenses since any business must have expenses. No money was ever made from no budget at all. The first presentation will be horrible, the second one will be better and the third and fourth presentation you will be an expert. It takes time to make perfection, but you have to start doing the presentations one on one. Make sure that you have mastered all parts. Make sure to get a copy of the standard crowd1 business presentation tools including the pdf. You will be using this manual to make your presentations. You can use a laptop to make the presentations. 6. Arrange crowd1 Seminars. The most effective method to start recruiting many people is to arrange for seminars. You can start small will seminars for 5 to 10 people and grow from there. Your seminars should be held in hotels in the city for everyone’s convenience. Depending on how many people you expect to attend, you can rent a room that will not have excess capacity hence save money. You will need a main presenter for the business profile and a second presenter to cover the crowd1 compensation plan. The full seminar should last for not more than 1 and a half hours. After the seminar people should meet in small breakaway groups and each group should be led by the person who invited the people. The purpose of these smaller groups is to answer any question that may arise from the participants. 7. Advertise Your Business. For you to get a steady stream of new prospects, you need to advertise your business. There are many ways to advertise your business including online and offline methods. You can use such methods as facebook adverts, facebook groups, friend requesting networkers on fb, google ads, free classified ads, fliers, writing articles on blogs, vehicle branding, radio advertising among others. Make sure to keep advertising you business to get new prospects to present your business to everyday. You can request for more details about crowd1 by sending me an email to Rmuhoho@gmail.com
  How to Pay for your crowd1 Account Immediately by bitcoins. Once you Sign up for your account, you can pay directly to crowd1 by using bitcoins. This is the process of paying directly by bitcoins. 1.Open a bit coin wallet at www.localbitcoins.com 2.Select the membership package you want to pay from your crowd1 back office you just opened 3.Select payment method as bitcoins 4.Copy the amount in coins you need to pay to crowd1 for that package 5.Copy the crowd1 wallet address where you will send the bitcoins to activate your account. 6.Go to your www.localbitcoins.com wallet and buy some bitcoins equal to pay the package cost (4) and transfer fees. 7.Send the bitcoins to crowd1 bitcoins wallet address as copied above (5)

